Mortality up in week 42
|Deaths
|Estimated mortality
|Estimated mortality (95% interval)
|1
|3103
|3277
|2908 – 3645
|2
|3364
|3311
|2930 – 3692
|3
|3157
|3344
|2945 – 3742
|4
|3046
|3392
|3008 – 3776
|5
|3162
|3407
|3027 – 3788
|6
|3193
|3401
|2979 – 3823
|7
|3199
|3408
|2916 – 3901
|8
|2959
|3387
|2851 – 3922
|9
|3097
|3352
|2805 – 3898
|10
|3104
|3315
|2785 – 3845
|11
|3217
|3253
|2756 – 3751
|12
|3615
|3174
|2711 – 3637
|13
|4459
|3104
|2703 – 3505
|14
|5084
|3024
|2712 – 3337
|15
|4979
|2957
|2719 – 3195
|16
|4303
|2915
|2711 – 3120
|17
|3907
|2869
|2677 – 3060
|18
|3378
|2841
|2650 – 3032
|19
|2986
|2821
|2633 – 3009
|20
|2774
|2794
|2626 – 2962
|21
|2770
|2770
|2620 – 2920
|22
|2726
|2753
|2608 – 2898
|23
|2682
|2735
|2591 – 2880
|24
|2691
|2737
|2600 – 2875
|25
|2694
|2725
|2594 – 2855
|26
|2659
|2717
|2577 – 2857
|27
|2636
|2723
|2544 – 2902
|28
|2618
|2719
|2515 – 2923
|29
|2526
|2720
|2507 – 2934
|30
|2672
|2707
|2515 – 2900
|31
|2659
|2687
|2492 – 2882
|32
|2638
|2682
|2483 – 2881
|33
|3206
|2669
|2481 – 2857
|34
|2845
|2663
|2510 – 2815
|35
|2731
|2667
|2526 – 2807
|36
|2679
|2676
|2549 – 2804
|37
|2733
|2698
|2564 – 2832
|38
|2710
|2729
|2585 – 2873
|39
|2881
|2752
|2618 – 2886
|40
|2988
|2786
|2628 – 2943
|41
|2996
|2807
|2655 – 2960
|42
|3224
|2839
|2677 – 3001
|43
|2862
|2661 – 3063
|44
|2889
|2683 – 3095
|45
|2902
|2692 – 3111
|46
|2932
|2710 – 3155
|47
|2972
|2742 – 3202
|48
|3012
|2762 – 3263
|49
|3037
|2742 – 3332
|50
|3100
|2800 – 3399
|51
|3166
|2830 – 3501
|52
|3222
|2871 – 3573
|* Provisional figures. Week 42 is an estimate.
Mainly more deaths among the elderly
In week 42, the estimated number of deaths among people aged 80 years and over was 1,800. This number stood at 1,647 in week 41, more or less the same as in week 40. In week 42, mortality was also up in the age group below 65 years, while it slightly declined among 65 to 79-year-olds.
The number of deaths among women fell in week 41 and went up again in week 42. Mortality among the male population increased in both weeks. The number of men and women who passed away in week 42 was virtually the same.
|Period
|All ages
|0 to 64 yrs
|65 to 79 yrs
|80 yrs and over
|2020, week 31*
|2,659
|372
|841
|1,446
|2020, week 32*
|2,638
|418
|820
|1,400
|2020, week 33*
|3,206
|463
|928
|1,815
|2020, week 34*
|2,845
|414
|858
|1,573
|2020, week 35*
|2,731
|352
|863
|1,516
|2020, week 36*
|2,679
|411
|825
|1,443
|2020, week 37*
|2,733
|392
|892
|1,449
|2020, week 38*
|2,710
|392
|840
|1,478
|2020, week 39*
|2,881
|390
|874
|1,617
|2020, week 40*
|2,988
|430
|908
|1,650
|2020, week 41*
|2,996
|371
|978
|1,647
|2020, week 42*
|3,224
|457
|950
|1,817
|* Provisional figures. Week 42 is an estimate.
More deaths among long-term care users and the rest of the population
Based on the estimate, mortality among both long-term care users and the rest of the population increased further in week 42. In weeks 40 and 41, it rose less steeply among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz), such as residents of nursing homes, than among the rest of the population.
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, deaths
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality (95% interval)
|Other population, deaths
|Other population, estimated mortality
|Other population, estimated mortality (95% interval)
|1
|1210
|1252
|1052 – 1451
|1893
|2025
|1780 – 2270
|2
|1265
|1272
|1076 – 1468
|2099
|2039
|1793 – 2285
|3
|1135
|1282
|1086 – 1478
|2022
|2062
|1805 – 2319
|4
|1125
|1301
|1113 – 1489
|1921
|2091
|1842 – 2339
|5
|1098
|1310
|1118 – 1503
|2064
|2097
|1853 – 2341
|6
|1142
|1309
|1099 – 1519
|2051
|2092
|1826 – 2358
|7
|1155
|1309
|1069 – 1549
|2044
|2099
|1796 – 2403
|8
|1129
|1296
|1044 – 1549
|1830
|2091
|1762 – 2419
|9
|1195
|1276
|1005 – 1546
|1902
|2076
|1756 – 2396
|10
|1164
|1260
|989 – 1531
|1940
|2056
|1752 – 2359
|11
|1200
|1229
|950 – 1507
|2017
|2025
|1741 – 2308
|12
|1335
|1191
|928 – 1454
|2280
|1983
|1714 – 2252
|13
|1656
|1156
|912 – 1400
|2803
|1948
|1715 – 2180
|14
|2212
|1120
|915 – 1326
|2872
|1904
|1709 – 2100
|15
|2409
|1091
|910 – 1273
|2570
|1866
|1709 – 2022
|16
|2066
|1075
|912 – 1238
|2237
|1840
|1691 – 1990
|17
|1716
|1055
|898 – 1211
|2191
|1814
|1663 – 1965
|18
|1429
|1048
|900 – 1195
|1949
|1793
|1643 – 1944
|19
|1186
|1038
|897 – 1179
|1800
|1783
|1631 – 1935
|20
|1031
|1029
|902 – 1155
|1743
|1765
|1615 – 1915
|21
|1069
|1015
|892 – 1138
|1701
|1755
|1615 – 1895
|22
|1004
|1007
|887 – 1127
|1722
|1746
|1602 – 1890
|23
|909
|995
|886 – 1104
|1773
|1740
|1585 – 1895
|24
|958
|997
|888 – 1106
|1733
|1740
|1592 – 1889
|25
|912
|989
|879 – 1099
|1782
|1736
|1585 – 1886
|26
|940
|985
|864 – 1107
|1719
|1732
|1585 – 1879
|27
|931
|992
|850 – 1134
|1705
|1731
|1567 – 1896
|28
|911
|998
|849 – 1147
|1707
|1721
|1552 – 1890
|29
|900
|1003
|855 – 1152
|1626
|1717
|1555 – 1879
|30
|957
|1004
|854 – 1154
|1715
|1704
|1553 – 1855
|31
|946
|997
|851 – 1143
|1713
|1690
|1540 – 1840
|32
|904
|993
|846 – 1140
|1734
|1690
|1546 – 1834
|33
|1311
|987
|840 – 1134
|1895
|1682
|1531 – 1832
|34
|1113
|980
|849 – 1111
|1732
|1683
|1553 – 1813
|35
|995
|974
|860 – 1087
|1736
|1693
|1550 – 1835
|36
|942
|973
|860 – 1087
|1737
|1703
|1562 – 1844
|37
|942
|977
|865 – 1089
|1791
|1721
|1579 – 1862
|38
|979
|989
|876 – 1102
|1731
|1740
|1594 – 1886
|39
|1054
|1001
|892 – 1110
|1827
|1751
|1606 – 1896
|40
|1076
|1015
|897 – 1133
|1912
|1771
|1632 – 1909
|41
|1088
|1028
|908 – 1147
|1908
|1780
|1638 – 1922
|42
|1222
|1042
|910 – 1175
|2002
|1797
|1663 – 1930
|43
|1054
|912 – 1195
|1808
|1650 – 1966
|44
|1068
|920 – 1215
|1821
|1662 – 1981
|45
|1074
|925 – 1224
|1827
|1664 – 1991
|46
|1086
|936 – 1235
|1846
|1678 – 2014
|47
|1102
|953 – 1252
|1870
|1684 – 2056
|48
|1121
|964 – 1278
|1892
|1702 – 2081
|49
|1135
|970 – 1300
|1901
|1683 – 2120
|50
|1163
|996 – 1329
|1937
|1721 – 2153
|51
|1193
|1019 – 1368
|1972
|1739 – 2205
|52
|1223
|1035 – 1410
|1999
|1763 – 2236
|* Provisional figures. Week 40 is an estimate.
Mortality as of week 39 higher than expected
With the exception of elevated mortality in weeks 33 and 34 during the heat wave, the average weekly death count fell slightly below the expected levels as of week 19 had there not been a coronavirus epidemic. Prior to this, mortality was elevated for nine weeks on account of the COVID-19 epidemic. During the first wave of the epidemic, 10 thousand people died for whom COVID-19 was the confirmed or suspected cause of death.
For week 42, the municipal health services (GGD) reported 131 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), and 144 confirmed cases for week 41. Because possibly not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested and registration sometimes takes a little longer, the actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is likely to turn out higher.
More details next Friday
The figures for week 42 are estimates, based on 83 percent of the overall number of death records to be received by CBS. CBS will publish provisional weekly mortality figures for week 42 on Friday 30 October. The figures will be more complete by then.
Sources
- Link StatLine - Deaths registered weekly, by sex and age
