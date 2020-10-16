Mortality not rising further
|Deaths
|Estimated mortality
|Estimated mortality (95% interval)
|1
|3103
|3277
|2908 – 3645
|2
|3364
|3311
|2930 – 3692
|3
|3157
|3344
|2945 – 3742
|4
|3046
|3392
|3008 – 3776
|5
|3162
|3407
|3027 – 3788
|6
|3193
|3401
|2979 – 3823
|7
|3198
|3408
|2916 – 3901
|8
|2959
|3387
|2851 – 3922
|9
|3097
|3352
|2805 – 3898
|10
|3104
|3315
|2785 – 3845
|11
|3217
|3253
|2756 – 3751
|12
|3615
|3174
|2711 – 3637
|13
|4459
|3104
|2703 – 3505
|14
|5084
|3024
|2712 – 3337
|15
|4979
|2957
|2719 – 3195
|16
|4303
|2915
|2711 – 3120
|17
|3907
|2869
|2677 – 3060
|18
|3378
|2841
|2650 – 3032
|19
|2986
|2821
|2633 – 3009
|20
|2774
|2794
|2626 – 2962
|21
|2770
|2770
|2620 – 2920
|22
|2726
|2753
|2608 – 2898
|23
|2682
|2735
|2591 – 2880
|24
|2691
|2737
|2600 – 2875
|25
|2693
|2725
|2594 – 2855
|26
|2659
|2717
|2577 – 2857
|27
|2636
|2723
|2544 – 2902
|28
|2618
|2719
|2515 – 2923
|29
|2526
|2720
|2507 – 2934
|30
|2672
|2707
|2515 – 2900
|31
|2658
|2687
|2492 – 2882
|32
|2637
|2682
|2483 – 2881
|33
|3204
|2669
|2481 – 2857
|34
|2843
|2663
|2510 – 2815
|35
|2730
|2667
|2526 – 2807
|36
|2679
|2676
|2549 – 2804
|37
|2730
|2698
|2564 – 2832
|38
|2705
|2729
|2585 – 2873
|39
|2878
|2752
|2618 – 2886
|40
|2977
|2786
|2628 – 2943
|41
|2959
|2807
|2655 – 2960
|42
|2839
|2677 – 3001
|43
|2862
|2661 – 3063
|44
|2889
|2683 – 3095
|45
|2902
|2692 – 3111
|46
|2932
|2710 – 3155
|47
|2972
|2742 – 3202
|48
|3012
|2762 – 3263
|49
|3037
|2742 – 3332
|50
|3100
|2800 – 3399
|51
|3166
|2830 – 3501
|52
|3222
|2871 – 3573
|* Provisional figures. Week 41 is an estimate.
No further rise among long-term care users nor among rest of the population
In week 40, the increase in mortality was a bit slower among people receiving care under the Long-term care Act (Wlz), such as nursing home residents than among the rest of the population. Based on the new estimate, it appears there was no further increase in mortality over week 41 among these care users, nor among the rest of the population.
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, deaths
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality (95% interval)
|Other population, deaths
|Other population, estimated mortality
|Other population, estimated mortality (95% interval)
|1
|1210
|1252
|1052 – 1451
|1893
|2025
|1780 – 2270
|2
|1265
|1272
|1076 – 1468
|2099
|2039
|1793 – 2285
|3
|1135
|1282
|1086 – 1478
|2022
|2062
|1805 – 2319
|4
|1125
|1301
|1113 – 1489
|1921
|2091
|1842 – 2339
|5
|1098
|1310
|1118 – 1503
|2064
|2097
|1853 – 2341
|6
|1142
|1309
|1099 – 1519
|2051
|2092
|1826 – 2358
|7
|1155
|1309
|1069 – 1549
|2043
|2099
|1796 – 2403
|8
|1129
|1296
|1044 – 1549
|1830
|2091
|1762 – 2419
|9
|1195
|1276
|1005 – 1546
|1902
|2076
|1756 – 2396
|10
|1164
|1260
|989 – 1531
|1940
|2056
|1752 – 2359
|11
|1200
|1229
|950 – 1507
|2017
|2025
|1741 – 2308
|12
|1335
|1191
|928 – 1454
|2280
|1983
|1714 – 2252
|13
|1656
|1156
|912 – 1400
|2803
|1948
|1715 – 2180
|14
|2212
|1120
|915 – 1326
|2872
|1904
|1709 – 2100
|15
|2409
|1091
|910 – 1273
|2570
|1866
|1709 – 2022
|16
|2066
|1075
|912 – 1238
|2237
|1840
|1691 – 1990
|17
|1716
|1055
|898 – 1211
|2191
|1814
|1663 – 1965
|18
|1429
|1048
|900 – 1195
|1949
|1793
|1643 – 1944
|19
|1186
|1038
|897 – 1179
|1800
|1783
|1631 – 1935
|20
|1031
|1029
|902 – 1155
|1743
|1765
|1615 – 1915
|21
|1069
|1015
|892 – 1138
|1701
|1755
|1615 – 1895
|22
|1004
|1007
|887 – 1127
|1722
|1746
|1602 – 1890
|23
|909
|995
|886 – 1104
|1773
|1740
|1585 – 1895
|24
|958
|997
|888 – 1106
|1733
|1740
|1592 – 1889
|25
|912
|989
|879 – 1099
|1781
|1736
|1585 – 1886
|26
|940
|985
|864 – 1107
|1719
|1732
|1585 – 1879
|27
|931
|992
|850 – 1134
|1705
|1731
|1567 – 1896
|28
|911
|998
|849 – 1147
|1707
|1721
|1552 – 1890
|29
|900
|1003
|855 – 1152
|1626
|1717
|1555 – 1879
|30
|957
|1004
|854 – 1154
|1715
|1704
|1553 – 1855
|31
|946
|997
|851 – 1143
|1712
|1690
|1540 – 1840
|32
|904
|993
|846 – 1140
|1733
|1690
|1546 – 1834
|33
|1311
|987
|840 – 1134
|1893
|1682
|1531 – 1832
|34
|1113
|980
|849 – 1111
|1730
|1683
|1553 – 1813
|35
|994
|974
|860 – 1087
|1736
|1693
|1550 – 1835
|36
|942
|973
|860 – 1087
|1737
|1703
|1562 – 1844
|37
|942
|977
|865 – 1089
|1788
|1721
|1579 – 1862
|38
|979
|989
|876 – 1102
|1726
|1740
|1594 – 1886
|39
|1053
|1001
|892 – 1110
|1825
|1751
|1606 – 1896
|40
|1075
|1015
|897 – 1133
|1902
|1771
|1632 – 1909
|41
|1066
|1028
|908 – 1147
|1893
|1780
|1638 – 1922
|42
|1042
|910 – 1175
|1797
|1663 – 1930
|43
|1054
|912 – 1195
|1808
|1650 – 1966
|44
|1068
|920 – 1215
|1821
|1662 – 1981
|45
|1074
|925 – 1224
|1827
|1664 – 1991
|46
|1086
|936 – 1235
|1846
|1678 – 2014
|47
|1102
|953 – 1252
|1870
|1684 – 2056
|48
|1121
|964 – 1278
|1892
|1702 – 2081
|49
|1135
|970 – 1300
|1901
|1683 – 2120
|50
|1163
|996 – 1329
|1937
|1721 – 2153
|51
|1193
|1019 – 1368
|1972
|1739 – 2205
|52
|1223
|1035 – 1410
|1999
|1763 – 2236
|* Provisional figures. Week 40 is an estimate.
Mortality higher than expected as of week 39
With the exception of elevated mortality in weeks 33 and 34 during the heat wave, the average weekly death count has been slightly below the levels that would be expected if there had not been a coronavirus pandemic. Prior to this, mortality was elevated for nine consecutive weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the first wave of the epidemic in the Netherlands, 10 thousand people died from either confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
For week 41 (as at 13 October), the municipal health services (GGD) have reported 109 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). In week 39, the number stood at 81 and in week 40 at 101. As possibly not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested, and registration sometimes takes slightly longer, the actual death count related to COVID-19 is likely to turn out higher.
More details next Friday
The figures over week 41 are estimates, based on 84 percent of the overall number of death records to be received by CBS. CBS will publish provisional weekly mortality figures for week 41 on Friday 23 October. * The figures will be more complete by then.
Sources
- Link StatLine - Deaths registered weekly, by sex and age
Related items
- Link Dossier coronavirus - How many deaths are registered per week?
- Link News release - 10 thousand COVID-19 deaths during first wave of the pandemic
- Link News release - Mortality in times of corona
- Link News release - More heat-related deaths, mainly in long-term care
- External link RIVM - Current information about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus)
- Link News release - Mortality on the rise again