Mortality on the rise again

The estimated number of deaths in week 40 (28 September to 4 October inclusive) stands at 3,000. This is over 200 more than would normally be expected for this week. Mortality was already slightly above average in week 39 (2,865). The elevated mortality coincides with the emerging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the Netherlands. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this today, based on provisional weekly mortality figures.

Download CSV Show datatable Estimated mortality, 2020* Estimated mortality, 2020* Week Deaths Estimated mortality Estimated mortality (95%-interval) 1 3103 3277 2908 – 3645 2 3364 3311 2930 – 3692 3 3156 3344 2945 – 3742 4 3046 3392 3008 – 3776 5 3162 3407 3027 – 3788 6 3193 3401 2979 – 3823 7 3198 3408 2916 – 3901 8 2959 3387 2851 – 3922 9 3097 3352 2805 – 3898 10 3104 3315 2785 – 3845 11 3217 3253 2756 – 3751 12 3615 3174 2711 – 3637 13 4459 3104 2703 – 3505 14 5084 3024 2712 – 3337 15 4979 2957 2719 – 3195 16 4300 2915 2711 – 3120 17 3907 2869 2677 – 3060 18 3378 2841 2650 – 3032 19 2985 2821 2633 – 3009 20 2774 2794 2626 – 2962 21 2770 2770 2620 – 2920 22 2725 2753 2608 – 2898 23 2682 2735 2591 – 2880 24 2691 2737 2600 – 2875 25 2693 2725 2594 – 2855 26 2659 2717 2577 – 2857 27 2636 2723 2544 – 2902 28 2617 2719 2515 – 2923 29 2526 2720 2507 – 2934 30 2671 2707 2515 – 2900 31 2658 2687 2492 – 2882 32 2635 2682 2483 – 2881 33 3204 2669 2481 – 2857 34 2842 2663 2510 – 2815 35 2725 2667 2526 – 2807 36 2672 2676 2549 – 2804 37 2727 2698 2564 – 2832 38 2694 2729 2585 – 2873 39 2865 2752 2618 – 2886 40 2998 2786 2628 – 2943 41 2807 2655 – 2960 42 2839 2677 – 3001 43 2862 2661 – 3063 44 2889 2683 – 3095 45 2902 2692 – 3111 46 2932 2710 – 3155 47 2972 2742 – 3202 48 3012 2762 – 3263 49 3037 2742 – 3332 50 3100 2800 – 3399 51 3166 2830 – 3501 52 3222 2871 – 3573 * Provisional figures. Week 40 is an estimate.

Mainly elderly people and long-term care users

There were mainly more deaths among people aged 80 and over. Based on the estimate, the increase seems to be slightly stronger among the rest of the population than among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz), such as residents of nursing homes.

Download CSV Show datatable Estimated mortality, 2020* Estimated mortality, 2020* Week Long-term care (Wlz) users, deaths Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality (95%-interval) Other population, deaths Other population, estimated mortality Other population, estimated mortality (95%-interval) 1 1210 1252 1052 – 1451 1893 2025 1780 – 2270 2 1265 1272 1076 – 1468 2099 2039 1793 – 2285 3 1135 1282 1086 – 1478 2021 2062 1805 – 2319 4 1125 1301 1113 – 1489 1921 2091 1842 – 2339 5 1098 1310 1118 – 1503 2064 2097 1853 – 2341 6 1142 1309 1099 – 1519 2051 2092 1826 – 2358 7 1155 1309 1069 – 1549 2043 2099 1796 – 2403 8 1129 1296 1044 – 1549 1830 2091 1762 – 2419 9 1195 1276 1005 – 1546 1902 2076 1756 – 2396 10 1164 1260 989 – 1531 1940 2056 1752 – 2359 11 1200 1229 950 – 1507 2017 2025 1741 – 2308 12 1335 1191 928 – 1454 2280 1983 1714 – 2252 13 1656 1156 912 – 1400 2803 1948 1715 – 2180 14 2212 1120 915 – 1326 2872 1904 1709 – 2100 15 2409 1091 910 – 1273 2570 1866 1709 – 2022 16 2066 1075 912 – 1238 2234 1840 1691 – 1990 17 1716 1055 898 – 1211 2191 1814 1663 – 1965 18 1429 1048 900 – 1195 1949 1793 1643 – 1944 19 1186 1038 897 – 1179 1799 1783 1631 – 1935 20 1031 1029 902 – 1155 1743 1765 1615 – 1915 21 1069 1015 892 – 1138 1701 1755 1615 – 1895 22 1004 1007 887 – 1127 1721 1746 1602 – 1890 23 909 995 886 – 1104 1773 1740 1585 – 1895 24 958 997 888 – 1106 1733 1740 1592 – 1889 25 912 989 879 – 1099 1781 1736 1585 – 1886 26 940 985 864 – 1107 1719 1732 1585 – 1879 27 931 992 850 – 1134 1705 1731 1567 – 1896 28 911 998 849 – 1147 1706 1721 1552 – 1890 29 900 1003 855 – 1152 1626 1717 1555 – 1879 30 957 1004 854 – 1154 1714 1704 1553 – 1855 31 946 997 851 – 1143 1712 1690 1540 – 1840 32 904 993 846 – 1140 1731 1690 1546 – 1834 33 1311 987 840 – 1134 1893 1682 1531 – 1832 34 1113 980 849 – 1111 1729 1683 1553 – 1813 35 994 974 860 – 1087 1731 1693 1550 – 1835 36 942 973 860 – 1087 1730 1703 1562 – 1844 37 941 977 865 – 1089 1786 1721 1579 – 1862 38 976 989 876 – 1102 1718 1740 1594 – 1886 39 1050 1001 892 – 1110 1815 1751 1606 – 1896 40 1078 1015 897 – 1133 1920 1771 1632 – 1909 41 1028 908 – 1147 1780 1638 – 1922 42 1042 910 – 1175 1797 1663 – 1930 43 1054 912 – 1195 1808 1650 – 1966 44 1068 920 – 1215 1821 1662 – 1981 45 1074 925 – 1224 1827 1664 – 1991 46 1086 936 – 1235 1846 1678 – 2014 47 1102 953 – 1252 1870 1684 – 2056 48 1121 964 – 1278 1892 1702 – 2081 49 1135 970 – 1300 1901 1683 – 2120 50 1163 996 – 1329 1937 1721 – 2153 51 1193 1019 – 1368 1972 1739 – 2205 52 1223 1035 – 1410 1999 1763 – 2236 * Provisional figures. Week 40 is an estimate.

Mortality higher than expected as of week 39

With the exception of elevated mortality in weeks 33 and 34 during the heat wave, the average weekly death count fell slightly below the expected levels <link> as of week 19 had there not been a coronavirus epidemic. Prior to this, mortality was elevated for nine weeks on account of the epidemic. During the first wave of the epidemic, 10 thousand people died for whom COVID-19 was the confirmed or suspected cause of death.

For week 40, the municipal health services (GGD) reported 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), and 76 confirmed cases for week 39 (as at 6 October). Because possibly not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested and registration sometimes takes a little longer, the actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is likely to turn out higher.

Improved estimation method for expected mortality

The estimation method for the expected mortality has been improved. Expected mortality according to the method that was used until 2 October relied heavily on the observation of mortality in week 3 up to and including 10 of 2020. This was a good method for figures on mortality during the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic, but it is not robust enough to determine excess mortality over a longer period of time. This is why, from now on, CBS is using a long-term average as the basis for expected mortality. This will includes a range indication with the margins within which weekly mortality is usually found, estimated based on the distribution in previous years.

More details next Friday

The figures over week 40 are estimates, based on the 85 percent that were received of the overall number of death records. On Friday 16 October, CBS will publish provisional figures on mortality in week 40. The figures will be more complete by then.