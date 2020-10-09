Mortality on the rise again
|Week
|Deaths
|Estimated mortality
|Estimated mortality (95%-interval)
|1
|3103
|3277
|2908 – 3645
|2
|3364
|3311
|2930 – 3692
|3
|3156
|3344
|2945 – 3742
|4
|3046
|3392
|3008 – 3776
|5
|3162
|3407
|3027 – 3788
|6
|3193
|3401
|2979 – 3823
|7
|3198
|3408
|2916 – 3901
|8
|2959
|3387
|2851 – 3922
|9
|3097
|3352
|2805 – 3898
|10
|3104
|3315
|2785 – 3845
|11
|3217
|3253
|2756 – 3751
|12
|3615
|3174
|2711 – 3637
|13
|4459
|3104
|2703 – 3505
|14
|5084
|3024
|2712 – 3337
|15
|4979
|2957
|2719 – 3195
|16
|4300
|2915
|2711 – 3120
|17
|3907
|2869
|2677 – 3060
|18
|3378
|2841
|2650 – 3032
|19
|2985
|2821
|2633 – 3009
|20
|2774
|2794
|2626 – 2962
|21
|2770
|2770
|2620 – 2920
|22
|2725
|2753
|2608 – 2898
|23
|2682
|2735
|2591 – 2880
|24
|2691
|2737
|2600 – 2875
|25
|2693
|2725
|2594 – 2855
|26
|2659
|2717
|2577 – 2857
|27
|2636
|2723
|2544 – 2902
|28
|2617
|2719
|2515 – 2923
|29
|2526
|2720
|2507 – 2934
|30
|2671
|2707
|2515 – 2900
|31
|2658
|2687
|2492 – 2882
|32
|2635
|2682
|2483 – 2881
|33
|3204
|2669
|2481 – 2857
|34
|2842
|2663
|2510 – 2815
|35
|2725
|2667
|2526 – 2807
|36
|2672
|2676
|2549 – 2804
|37
|2727
|2698
|2564 – 2832
|38
|2694
|2729
|2585 – 2873
|39
|2865
|2752
|2618 – 2886
|40
|2998
|2786
|2628 – 2943
|41
|2807
|2655 – 2960
|42
|2839
|2677 – 3001
|43
|2862
|2661 – 3063
|44
|2889
|2683 – 3095
|45
|2902
|2692 – 3111
|46
|2932
|2710 – 3155
|47
|2972
|2742 – 3202
|48
|3012
|2762 – 3263
|49
|3037
|2742 – 3332
|50
|3100
|2800 – 3399
|51
|3166
|2830 – 3501
|52
|3222
|2871 – 3573
|* Provisional figures. Week 40 is an estimate.
Mainly elderly people and long-term care users
There were mainly more deaths among people aged 80 and over. Based on the estimate, the increase seems to be slightly stronger among the rest of the population than among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz), such as residents of nursing homes.
|Week
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, deaths
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality (95%-interval)
|Other population, deaths
|Other population, estimated mortality
|Other population, estimated mortality (95%-interval)
|1
|1210
|1252
|1052 – 1451
|1893
|2025
|1780 – 2270
|2
|1265
|1272
|1076 – 1468
|2099
|2039
|1793 – 2285
|3
|1135
|1282
|1086 – 1478
|2021
|2062
|1805 – 2319
|4
|1125
|1301
|1113 – 1489
|1921
|2091
|1842 – 2339
|5
|1098
|1310
|1118 – 1503
|2064
|2097
|1853 – 2341
|6
|1142
|1309
|1099 – 1519
|2051
|2092
|1826 – 2358
|7
|1155
|1309
|1069 – 1549
|2043
|2099
|1796 – 2403
|8
|1129
|1296
|1044 – 1549
|1830
|2091
|1762 – 2419
|9
|1195
|1276
|1005 – 1546
|1902
|2076
|1756 – 2396
|10
|1164
|1260
|989 – 1531
|1940
|2056
|1752 – 2359
|11
|1200
|1229
|950 – 1507
|2017
|2025
|1741 – 2308
|12
|1335
|1191
|928 – 1454
|2280
|1983
|1714 – 2252
|13
|1656
|1156
|912 – 1400
|2803
|1948
|1715 – 2180
|14
|2212
|1120
|915 – 1326
|2872
|1904
|1709 – 2100
|15
|2409
|1091
|910 – 1273
|2570
|1866
|1709 – 2022
|16
|2066
|1075
|912 – 1238
|2234
|1840
|1691 – 1990
|17
|1716
|1055
|898 – 1211
|2191
|1814
|1663 – 1965
|18
|1429
|1048
|900 – 1195
|1949
|1793
|1643 – 1944
|19
|1186
|1038
|897 – 1179
|1799
|1783
|1631 – 1935
|20
|1031
|1029
|902 – 1155
|1743
|1765
|1615 – 1915
|21
|1069
|1015
|892 – 1138
|1701
|1755
|1615 – 1895
|22
|1004
|1007
|887 – 1127
|1721
|1746
|1602 – 1890
|23
|909
|995
|886 – 1104
|1773
|1740
|1585 – 1895
|24
|958
|997
|888 – 1106
|1733
|1740
|1592 – 1889
|25
|912
|989
|879 – 1099
|1781
|1736
|1585 – 1886
|26
|940
|985
|864 – 1107
|1719
|1732
|1585 – 1879
|27
|931
|992
|850 – 1134
|1705
|1731
|1567 – 1896
|28
|911
|998
|849 – 1147
|1706
|1721
|1552 – 1890
|29
|900
|1003
|855 – 1152
|1626
|1717
|1555 – 1879
|30
|957
|1004
|854 – 1154
|1714
|1704
|1553 – 1855
|31
|946
|997
|851 – 1143
|1712
|1690
|1540 – 1840
|32
|904
|993
|846 – 1140
|1731
|1690
|1546 – 1834
|33
|1311
|987
|840 – 1134
|1893
|1682
|1531 – 1832
|34
|1113
|980
|849 – 1111
|1729
|1683
|1553 – 1813
|35
|994
|974
|860 – 1087
|1731
|1693
|1550 – 1835
|36
|942
|973
|860 – 1087
|1730
|1703
|1562 – 1844
|37
|941
|977
|865 – 1089
|1786
|1721
|1579 – 1862
|38
|976
|989
|876 – 1102
|1718
|1740
|1594 – 1886
|39
|1050
|1001
|892 – 1110
|1815
|1751
|1606 – 1896
|40
|1078
|1015
|897 – 1133
|1920
|1771
|1632 – 1909
|41
|1028
|908 – 1147
|1780
|1638 – 1922
|42
|1042
|910 – 1175
|1797
|1663 – 1930
|43
|1054
|912 – 1195
|1808
|1650 – 1966
|44
|1068
|920 – 1215
|1821
|1662 – 1981
|45
|1074
|925 – 1224
|1827
|1664 – 1991
|46
|1086
|936 – 1235
|1846
|1678 – 2014
|47
|1102
|953 – 1252
|1870
|1684 – 2056
|48
|1121
|964 – 1278
|1892
|1702 – 2081
|49
|1135
|970 – 1300
|1901
|1683 – 2120
|50
|1163
|996 – 1329
|1937
|1721 – 2153
|51
|1193
|1019 – 1368
|1972
|1739 – 2205
|52
|1223
|1035 – 1410
|1999
|1763 – 2236
|* Provisional figures. Week 40 is an estimate.
Mortality higher than expected as of week 39
With the exception of elevated mortality in weeks 33 and 34 during the heat wave, the average weekly death count fell slightly below the expected levels <link> as of week 19 had there not been a coronavirus epidemic. Prior to this, mortality was elevated for nine weeks on account of the epidemic. During the first wave of the epidemic, 10 thousand people died for whom COVID-19 was the confirmed or suspected cause of death.
For week 40, the municipal health services (GGD) reported 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), and 76 confirmed cases for week 39 (as at 6 October). Because possibly not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested and registration sometimes takes a little longer, the actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is likely to turn out higher.
Improved estimation method for expected mortality
The estimation method for the expected mortality has been improved. Expected mortality according to the method that was used until 2 October relied heavily on the observation of mortality in week 3 up to and including 10 of 2020. This was a good method for figures on mortality during the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic, but it is not robust enough to determine excess mortality over a longer period of time. This is why, from now on, CBS is using a long-term average as the basis for expected mortality. This will includes a range indication with the margins within which weekly mortality is usually found, estimated based on the distribution in previous years.
More details next Friday
The figures over week 40 are estimates, based on the 85 percent that were received of the overall number of death records. On Friday 16 October, CBS will publish provisional figures on mortality in week 40. The figures will be more complete by then.
