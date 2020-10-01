10 thousand COVID-19 deaths during first wave of the pandemic

In the first six months of 2020, there were more than 86 thousand deaths registered in the Netherlands. This is almost 9 thousand more than in the first half of 2019 and over 5 thousand more than in the same period in 2018. The higher mortality coincides with the novel coronavirus epidemic in the Netherlands. From March to June 2020 inclusive, altogether 7,797 people died whose cause of death was confirmed by the attending physician as due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Suspected COVID-19 was the cause of death in another 2,270 cases as indicated by the attending medical practitioner. Therefore, there were altogether 10,067 deaths caused by either confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Of this group, 60 percent were people who had been receiving care under the Long-term care act (Wlz) and 53 percent were males. This is evident from the latest provisional figures on mortality, published today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Mortality caused by COVID-19, first half year of 2020*
MaandConfirmed COVID-19 deathsSuspected COVID-19 deaths
March1704490
April48201497
May1087213
June18670
* provisional figures

The figures on causes of death are compiled based on cause-of-death certificates which are completed by an attending medical practitioner. CBS receives these certificates via the municipality where the death occurred. As of this moment, CBS has received cause-of-death certificates for more than 97.5 percent of all deaths over the first six months of 2020. For more information: How CBS compiles mortality figures in times of corona.

Excess mortality entirely due to novel coronavirus

Based on death records received by CBS on a daily basis, it is estimated that almost 9 thousand more people died than might be expected over the period week 10 to 19 inclusive (i.e. between 2 March and 10 May). This is referred to as excess mortality. Based on the cause-of-death certificates that have been received to date, it is now being confirmed that the excess mortality is entirely due to deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.
By week 20 (11 to 17 May inclusive), total mortality had returned to a level that was similar to previous years. As shown by the cause-of-death certificates that were received, still 4.6 percent of all deaths from week 20 up to and including the month of June were caused by COVID-19.

Mortality per week
Week201820192020*COVID-19*Mortality excl. COVID-19*
13343306231033103
23359326233643364
33364315231543154
43322317930453045
53403313931623162
63513318331933193
73660325431983198
83691322029582958
93937306530963096
1040923172310453099
11373332253216353181
123430304336154103205
1332253013445812453213
1430402898508419003184
1528602902497819603018
1627603036429914552844
1726632956390610802826
182645280633786602718
192641277229824252557
202606282127732752498
212674287327702152555
222776273027251452580
232679273426821002582
24255726472691652626
25260126922691502641
26261928362659302629
27272627252636102626
* provisional figures

60 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were Wlz care recipients

Almost 6,000 of the 10,067 deaths caused by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 that were registered up to June inclusive had been recipients of long-term care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz). In week 15, at the peak of the first wave in the coronavirus pandemic, over half of all deaths among Wlz care users were caused by confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Among the rest of the population (non-Wlz care users), the peak occurred slightly earlier and one-third of deaths were caused by COVID-19.

Mortality caused by COVID-19, per week, 2020*
WeekTotal (% of all deaths that week)Wlz care users (% of all deaths that week)Rest of the population (% of all deaths that week)
100.20.00.3
111.11.31.0
1211.311.211.4
1327.928.127.9
1437.444.831.9
1539.451.927.8
1633.848.919.7
1727.741.416.9
1819.531.810.5
1914.325.37.0
209.917.06.0
217.814.03.8
225.39.52.9
233.77.12.0
242.44.21.4
251.92.71.4
261.12.10.9
270.40.50.3
* provisional figures

More men died from COVID-19 than women

More than half of all deaths due to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 were men. There were 5,345 men (53 percent) against 4,722 women (47 percent). In relative terms as well (per 100 thousand inhabitants), more men than women died from COVID-19 in all age groups. In the age group 75 to 79 years, there were relatively almost twice as many men as women who died from confirmed COVID-19.
The average age among all male COVID-19 deaths was 79.7 years, among female COVID-19 deaths this was 83.8 years. The average age was slightly higher among the suspected COVID-19 deaths, 81.8 years among men and 84.4 years among women.

Mortality caused by COVID-19, period up to June 2020 inclusive*
LeeftijdMen, confirmed COVID-19 (per 100 thousand inhabitants)Men, suspected COVID-19 (per 100 thousand inhabitants)Women, confirmed COVID-19 (per 100 thousand inhabitants)Women, suspected COVID-19 (per 100 thousand inhabitants)
Jonger dan 50
50-545131
55-5915362
60-64256113
65-69539277
70-74104235913
75-792625512835
80-8450114126485
85-89926292552201
90-941436533984308
95 jaar of ouder19918071666560
* provisional figures

Data sources for CBS and RIVM

For the period week 10 to 26 inclusive (2 March-28 June 2020), the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) reported 6,115 COVID-19 deaths based on data received from municipal health services. In the same period, CBS registered 7,790 confirmed COVID-19 deaths based on cause of death certificates. There are several explanations for the discrepancies between CBS and RIVM figures. Firstly, there may have been cause-of-death certificates stating COVID-19 as the cause of death based on the clinical picture of COVID-19, but not confirmed by laboratory testing. These deaths are not included in the RIVM figures. Secondly, deaths which were confirmed cases of COVID-19 and tested positive in the laboratory may not have been reported (yet) as such to the municipal health services (GGD), which also means they are not included in the RIVM figures. Furthermore, mortality figures over previous periods are still subject to revision by the RIVM, due to more data on COVID-19 deaths over earlier periods that are received by RIVM at a later stage.

Mortality due to other causes of death

The provisional figures over the first six months of 2020 show that mortality from other leading causes of death was roughly the same as in the first half of last year. This includes deaths from malignant neoplasms (including cancer), cardiovascular diseases, mental and behavioural disorders and diseases of the nervous system (e.g. dementia). The number of deaths caused by respiratory diseases declined slightly as of April 2020. Moreover, the number of deaths with non-natural causes such as accidents, suicides, murder and manslaughter remained virtually unchanged. Final conclusions can only be drawn after all the data on causes of death are complete.

Causes of death, first half of 2020*
MaandNeoplasms (incl. cancer) (deaths)Cardiovascular diseases (deaths)Mental disorders, nervous system (deaths)Respiratory diseases (deaths)Non-natural causes of death (deaths)Other death causes (deaths)Confirmed COVID-19 (deaths)Suspected COVID-19 (deaths)
January4210364919671388821208500
February3877331417661256756190300
March416434532032138579621771704490
April391230371884962777196548201497
May37492868149668473117881087213
June391228561403633694173118670
* provisional figures

