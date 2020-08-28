More heat-related deaths, mainly in long-term care

In week 33 (10 to 16 August inclusive), when the Netherlands was struck by a heat wave, there were mainly more deaths among people receiving long-term care (Wlz). Mortality in this group was 37 percent higher than the average over the preceding weeks, while for the rest of the population it was up by 9 percent. Initial estimates for week 34 are still showing elevated mortality, but to a lesser extent than in week 33. The increase in mortality is linked to the strong heat; the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) was low. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on provisional weekly mortality rates.

At 1,307, the number of deaths among long-term care users was well above the average of 951 deaths in weeks 20 to 32 inclusive. These were primarily people receiving institutional care in nursing and care homes. The discrepancy was smaller among the rest of the population.

Deaths registered weekly, 2020*
 Weeks 20 to 32 (average)Week 33
Long-term care users9511307
Rest of the population17161865
*Provisional figures

Mainly more deaths among the over-80s

During the heat wave, mortality was mainly higher among people over the age of 80. In week 33, there were 23 percent more deaths (343) among the over-80s than average in the preceding weeks. The majority of these people (290) had been receiving long-term care.

Among 65 to 79-year-olds, mortality was 11 percent higher (94 deaths) and among 50 to 64-year-olds it was up by 23 percent (65 deaths). In these groups as well, the increase among long-term care users was higher than among the rest of the population. No excess mortality was observed among people under the age of 50 in week 33.

Deaths registered weekly, 2020*
 Week 33Weeks 20 to 32 (average)
Total
0 to 49 yrs105102
50 to 64 yrs347282
65 to 79 yrs917823
80 yrs and over18031460
Long-term care users
0 to 49 yrs107
50 to 64 yrs3928
65 to 79 yrs209157
80 yrs and over1049759
Rest of the population
0 to 49 yrs9595
50 to 64 yrs308254
65 to 79 yrs708666
80 yrs and over754702
*Provisional figures

In relative terms, mortality among people over 80 during the 2020 heat wave (219 per 100 thousand inhabitants in week 33) was slightly higher than during the 2019 heat wave (212 per 100 thousand inhabitants in week 30), but lower than mortality during the long heat wave in week 30 of 2006 (284 per 100 thousand inhabitants).

Smallest increase in the southern Netherlands

The excess deaths during the heat wave (week 33) mainly occurred in the western (+25 percent), northern (+20 percent) and eastern (+19 percent) parts of the country. In the south, the difference with previous weeks was less substantial (+7 percent). This part of the Netherlands had a higher mortality rate during the first nine weeks of the coronavirus epidemic.

In all parts of the country, the increase was relatively stronger among long-term care users than among the rest of the population. In the west of the country, the increase was largest among long-term care users: the number of deaths in this part of the country was up by one-half during the heat wave in week 33 compared to the average over the previous weeks.

Deaths registered weekly, 2020*
 Week 33Weeks 20 to 32 (average)
Total
North360301
East660557
South650605
West15021204
Long-term care users
North148102
East252204
South261217
West646428
Rest of the population
North212199
East408353
South389388
West856776
*Provisional figures

Elevated mortality also still seen in week 34

For week 34 (17 to 23 August inclusive), the estimated number of deaths stands at 2,850. This is lower than in week 33 (3,172) but still higher than in the weeks before the heat wave. For weeks 33 and 34, the municipal health services (GGD) reported 26 and 21 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to RIVM respectively (as at 25 August). This means the excess mortality is almost entirely due to the higher maximum temperatures.

The excess mortality during the heat wave followed 13 weeks of relatively low mortality. Prior to this, mortality was elevated for nine weeks on account of the coronavirus epidemic. In weeks 11 to 19 of 2020, the estimated number of deaths in excess of the average during a similar-length period without a coronavirus pandemic stood at almost 9 thousand.

Deaths registered weekly
 2006201820192020*
12746334330623103
22834335932623364
32770336431523154
42747332231793045
52838340331393162
62819351331833193
72841366032543198
82856369132202958
92880393730653096
102920409231723103
112762373332253216
122920343030433612
132867322530134458
142646304028985084
152743286029024977
162684276030364299
172576266329563905
182559264528063378
192591264127722981
202450260628212772
212349267428732768
222404277627302724
232511267927342681
242682255726472691
252526260126922690
262390261928362659
272722272627252633
282508267127612610
292829270425862519
303046276730062666
312352276027312640
322332274526292623
332342260526133172
342396261226172828
35237525272783
36237926132553
37263325392642
38238227062580
39229226962751
40227828062717
41230127602912
42239427392879
43240726712867
44237028152856
45255527983015
46255927613060
47255028593023
48259229073045
49254229683018
50256430173161
51272630413253
52268329013028
*Provisional figures. Week 34 of 2020 is an estimate.

From 5 to 17 August 2020, an official national heat wave was measured in the Netherlands. This was a relatively long period (13 days) which included nine tropical days. Research has shown that mortality rises with the temperature (see also this news release). During the heat waves in 2018 and 2019, this connection was not as clear as in 2006, when there were several heat waves.

