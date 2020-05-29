Mortality in times of corona

For week 21 (ending 24 May), the total number of deaths is estimated at 2,750. It is the second consecutive week with lower mortality than the level expected for this period. Mortality in weeks 11 through 19 (the first nine weeks of the corona epidemic in the Netherlands) was higher than expected, with almost 9 thousand more deaths than the expected mortality over this period. There was relatively higher mortality among people receiving long-term care (under the Long-term Care Act, Wlz), the elderly and men than among those not receiving care, younger people and women. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on the basis of provisional weekly death counts.

Up to and including week 10 (ending 8 March) of this year, average mortality stood at 3,136 per week. It subsequently rose to reach its highest level in week 14 with 5,080 deaths. As of week 20, mortality is below the level considered normal for this time of year. It is a commonly known fact that periods of increased mortality are often followed by periods of low mortality; the latter is also known as undermortality.

However, the undermortality does not mean that there have not been any deaths related to COVID-19. In week 21, the number of deaths from COVID-19 as reported to RIVM (as at Thursday, 28 May 2020) stood at 104. The final number may turn out even higher, as not all COVID-19 patients are tested.

With a total of 36 thousand deaths over weeks 11 through 19, there were almost 9 thousand more deaths than normal, representing 32 percent excess mortality.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly Deaths registered weekly 2017 2018 2019 2020* 2020 (expected) 1 3568 3343 3062 3102 2 3637 3359 3262 3364 3 3487 3364 3152 3153 4 3626 3322 3179 3042 5 3574 3403 3139 3160 6 3446 3513 3183 3191 7 3417 3660 3254 3197 8 3328 3691 3220 2957 9 3152 3937 3065 3092 10 3054 4092 3172 3098 11 2843 3733 3225 3215 3050 12 2778 3430 3043 3609 3091 13 2850 3225 3013 4450 3111 14 2764 3040 2898 5080 3111 15 2810 2860 2902 4972 2906 16 2713 2760 3036 4292 3007 17 2778 2663 2956 3893 2923 18 2769 2645 2806 3368 2976 19 2802 2641 2772 2964 2930 20 2801 2606 2821 2735 3047 21 2772 2674 2873 2759 2807 22 2701 2776 2730 23 2624 2679 2734 24 2643 2557 2647 25 2627 2601 2692 26 2691 2619 2836 27 2697 2726 2725 28 2520 2671 2761 29 2674 2704 2586 30 2571 2767 3006 31 2510 2760 2731 32 2657 2745 2629 33 2540 2605 2613 34 2545 2612 2617 35 2576 2527 2783 36 2570 2613 2553 37 2707 2539 2642 38 2715 2706 2580 39 2669 2696 2751 40 2641 2806 2717 41 2763 2760 2912 42 2706 2739 2879 43 2676 2671 2867 44 2726 2815 2856 45 2797 2798 3015 46 2916 2761 3060 47 2917 2859 3023 48 2886 2907 3045 49 3027 2968 3018 50 3218 3017 3161 51 3079 3041 3253 52 3187 2901 3028 * provisional figures 2020: Data reported for the most recent week are estimates. Download CSV

This estimate for week 21 has been based on the number of death certificates that Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has received for week 21, up to and including Wednesday 27 May. Expected mortality has been estimated on the basis of mortality as recorded over the previous weeks, adjusted for seasonal effects. Had there not been a COVID-19 pandemic,

week 2

1 would have had an estimated

2,807 deaths

53 percent excess mortality among long-term care users

In the period week 11 to 19 inclusive, there were more than 15 thousand deaths among people receiving long-term care under the Wlz Act. This is an estimated 5 thousand more deaths than the expected mortality in this group under normal circumstances. Mortality among the rest of the population (over 17 million people) stood at almost 21 thousand in this period. This is around 3,500 or 20 percent more deaths than expected.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly Deaths registered weekly Bevolkingsgroep 2017, week 11 to week 19 inclusive 2018, week 11 to week 19 inclusive 2019, week 11 to week 19 inclusive 2020, week 2 to week 10 inclusive* Week 21 (expected)* Week 21 (excess mortality)* Week 21 (total)* Week 21 (excess mortality)*_8 Long-term care (Wlz) users 8696 9773 9731 10407 9955 5246 15201 53 Other population 16401 17225 16921 17847 17149 3493 20642 20 * provisional figures Download CSV

Relatively the highest excess mortality among the 75 to 89-year-olds

Relatively the highest excess mortality on account of the COVID-19 epidemic was recorded among the population aged 75 to 89 years. The excess mortality in this age group amounted to 42 percent on average. Although there was excess mortality among the over-90s as well, this was relatively lower than among 75 to 89-year-olds. In the age group 50 to 54 years, mortality was also relative higher than among the 60 to 64-year-olds (27 percent versus 18 percent).

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly Deaths registered weekly Leeftijd 2017, week 11 to week 19 inclusive 2018, week 11 to week 19 inclusive 2019, week 11 to week 19 inclusive 2020, week 2 to week 10 inclusive* Week 11 to week 19 inclusive (expected) Week 11 to week 19 inclusive (excess mortality) Week 11 to week 19 inclusive (total) Week 11 to week 19 inclusive (excess mortality)_8 0-49 yrs 915 958 890 964 919 62 981 7 50-54 yrs 538 512 498 516 482 138 620 29 55-59 yrs 865 901 852 782 743 199 942 27 60-64 yrs 1342 1316 1301 1325 1292 188 1480 15 65-69 yrs 1839 1861 1806 1920 1854 389 2243 21 70-74 yrs 2646 2809 2844 2902 2808 902 3710 32 75-79 yrs 2989 3195 3264 3497 3343 1342 4685 40 80-84 yrs 3931 4161 4267 4411 4198 1766 5964 42 85-89 yrs 4669 5139 4888 5197 4938 2173 7111 44 90-94 yrs 3647 4121 4021 4447 4308 1093 5401 25 95 yrs and over 1726 2024 2015 2293 2218 488 2706 22 * provisional figures Download CSV

Higher excess mortality among men

In absolute numbers, there were slightly more deaths among men than among women during the COVID-19 epidemic: 18.2 thousand against 17.7 thousand. This is unlike previous weeks and years, when there were slightly more deaths among women. In relative terms as well, mortality was higher among men in weeks 11-19 of this year. It was 37 percent higher than expected among men against 28 percent among women for this period had there not been a COVID-19 epidemic. Mortality has been relatively higher throughout among men than among women across all age groups.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly Deaths registered weekly Geslacht 2017, week 11 to week 19 inclusive 2018, week 11 to week 19 inclusive 2019, week 11 to week 19 inclusive 2020,week 2 to week 10 inclusive 2020, Week 11 to week 19 inclusive (expected) 2020, Week 11 to week 19 inclusive (excess mortality) 2020, Week 11 to week 19 inclusive (total) 2020, Week 11 to week 19 inclusive (excess mortality)_8 Men 12096 13048 12995 13840 13246 4918 18164 37 Women 13011 13949 13651 14414 13858 3821 17679 28 * provisional figures Download CSV

Regional mortality distribution

Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, relatively more excess mortality was recorded in the eastern part of Noord-Brabant, in Limburg and around the city of Zwolle. The municipality of Uden had altogether 178 deaths over weeks 11 to 19 inclusive; this is just over 3 times as many as during the weeks before the epidemic. Other municipalities with at least 2.5 times more deaths than normal during the coronavirus epidemic included Heerde, Meierijstad, Boekel, Bernheze, Peel en Maas, Zwartewaterland and Nunspeet.

Show datatable Average number of deaths registered weekly* in weeks 11 to 19 inclusive, relative to average in weeks 2 to 10 inclusive Hide datatable Average number of deaths registered weekly* in weeks 11 to 19 inclusive, relative to average in weeks 2 to 10 inclusive Average number of deaths registered weekly* in weeks 11 to 19 inclusive, relative to average in weeks 2 to 10 inclusive Gemeente weeks 11 to 19 relative to weeks 2 too 10 Appingedam 1.76 Delfzijl 0.81 Groningen (gemeente) 1.00 Loppersum 0.78 Almere 1.12 Stadskanaal 0.84 Veendam 0.89 Zeewolde 1.13 Achtkarspelen 1.00 Ameland 1.25 Harlingen 1.13 Heerenveen 1.10 Leeuwarden 0.88 Ooststellingwerf 0.94 Opsterland 0.90 Schiermonnikoog 1.00 Smallingerland 1.33 Terschelling 1.25 Vlieland 2.00 Weststellingwerf 0.92 Assen 1.04 Coevorden 0.93 Emmen 1.09 Hoogeveen 1.10 Meppel 1.00 Almelo 1.05 Borne 1.44 Dalfsen 1.04 Deventer 1.72 Enschede 1.10 Haaksbergen 1.02 Hardenberg 0.95 Hellendoorn 1.24 Hengelo (O.) 0.89 Kampen 1.95 Losser 1.05 Noordoostpolder 0.82 Oldenzaal 1.00 Ommen 1.34 Raalte 1.31 Staphorst 1.60 Tubbergen 0.98 Urk 1.00 Wierden 0.96 Zwolle 1.79 Aalten 1.32 Apeldoorn 1.32 Arnhem 1.23 Barneveld 1.19 Beuningen 1.17 Brummen 1.56 Buren 1.02 Culemborg 1.26 Doesburg 1.45 Doetinchem 1.05 Druten 1.96 Duiven 0.98 Ede 1.19 Elburg 1.05 Epe 1.65 Ermelo 1.50 Harderwijk 1.34 Hattem 1.05 Heerde 3.14 Heumen 1.65 Lochem 1.35 Maasdriel 1.31 Nijkerk 1.04 Nijmegen 1.24 Oldebroek 1.93 Putten 0.95 Renkum 1.23 Rheden 1.22 Rozendaal 1.00 Scherpenzeel 1.00 Tiel 1.07 Voorst 1.04 Wageningen 0.97 Westervoort 1.35 Winterswijk 0.82 Wijchen 1.21 Zaltbommel 1.37 Zevenaar 1.05 Zutphen 0.89 Nunspeet 2.56 Dronten 1.39 Amersfoort 1.11 Baarn 1.26 De Bilt 0.94 Bunnik 1.25 Bunschoten 1.31 Eemnes 1.21 Houten 1.69 Leusden 1.42 Lopik 1.19 Montfoort 1.36 Renswoude 1.83 Rhenen 1.36 Soest 1.12 Utrecht (gemeente) 1.37 Veenendaal 1.20 Woudenberg 1.28 Wijk bij Duurstede 0.77 IJsselstein 2.37 Zeist 1.09 Nieuwegein 1.03 Aalsmeer 0.62 Alkmaar 1.22 Amstelveen 1.47 Amsterdam 1.34 Beemster 0.46 Bergen (NH.) 1.37 Beverwijk 1.49 Blaricum 1.13 Bloemendaal 1.59 Castricum 1.32 Diemen 1.31 Edam-Volendam 0.96 Enkhuizen 1.61 Haarlem 1.26 Haarlemmermeer 1.14 Heemskerk 0.97 Heemstede 1.88 Heerhugowaard 1.53 Heiloo 1.18 Den Helder 0.90 Hilversum 1.09 Hoorn 1.00 Huizen 1.30 Landsmeer 1.06 Langedijk 1.12 Laren (NH.) 1.04 Medemblik 0.90 Oostzaan 1.06 Opmeer 1.33 Ouder-Amstel 0.77 Purmerend 1.32 Schagen 0.89 Texel 0.93 Uitgeest 1.07 Uithoorn 1.29 Velsen 1.59 Weesp 1.63 Zandvoort 0.95 Zaanstad 1.12 Alblasserdam 1.13 Alphen aan den Rijn 1.07 Barendrecht 1.11 Drechterland 1.90 Brielle 1.50 Capelle aan den IJssel 1.59 Delft 0.97 Dordrecht 1.22 Gorinchem 1.28 Gouda 1.28 's-Gravenhage (gemeente) 1.36 Hardinxveld-Giessendam 1.06 Hellevoetsluis 0.95 Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht 0.60 Stede Broec 1.29 Hillegom 0.88 Katwijk 1.11 Krimpen aan den IJssel 1.67 Leiden 1.17 Leiderdorp 1.04 Lisse 1.95 Maassluis 0.83 Nieuwkoop 1.21 Noordwijk 0.99 Oegstgeest 0.78 Oudewater 2.45 Papendrecht 1.27 Ridderkerk 1.38 Rotterdam 1.38 Rijswijk (ZH.) 1.35 Schiedam 0.96 Sliedrecht 0.85 Albrandswaard 1.30 Westvoorne 0.65 Vlaardingen 1.25 Voorschoten 1.14 Waddinxveen 0.93 Wassenaar 1.36 Woerden 1.58 Zoetermeer 1.14 Zoeterwoude 1.25 Zwijndrecht 1.01 Borsele 1.61 Goes 1.27 West Maas en Waal 1.57 Hulst 1.12 Kapelle 0.95 Middelburg (Z.) 1.00 Reimerswaal 1.12 Terneuzen 0.88 Tholen 1.33 Veere 0.90 Vlissingen 1.03 De Ronde Venen 1.02 Tytsjerksteradiel 1.65 Asten 2.29 Baarle-Nassau 1.50 Bergen op Zoom 0.97 Best 0.84 Boekel 2.93 Boxmeer 1.84 Boxtel 1.67 Breda 1.19 Deurne 1.38 Pekela 0.56 Dongen 1.42 Eersel 1.33 Eindhoven 1.32 Etten-Leur 1.49 Geertruidenberg 1.05 Gilze en Rijen 1.54 Goirle 1.22 Grave 2.41 Haaren 1.23 Helmond 1.44 's-Hertogenbosch 1.67 Heusden 1.45 Hilvarenbeek 1.56 Loon op Zand 1.05 Mill en Sint Hubert 2.14 Nuenen, Gerwen en Nederwetten 1.34 Oirschot 1.20 Oisterwijk 1.08 Oosterhout 1.00 Oss 1.66 Rucphen 1.33 Sint-Michielsgestel 1.46 Someren 1.97 Son en Breugel 1.18 Steenbergen 1.10 Waterland 1.09 Tilburg 1.71 Uden 3.24 Valkenswaard 1.83 Veldhoven 1.78 Vught 1.47 Waalre 0.90 Waalwijk 1.37 Woensdrecht 1.32 Zundert 1.44 Wormerland 1.29 Landgraaf 1.41 Beek (L.) 0.88 Beesel 1.65 Bergen (L.) 1.53 Brunssum 1.06 Gennep 1.69 Heerlen 1.56 Kerkrade 1.58 Maastricht 1.84 Meerssen 1.39 Mook en Middelaar 2.11 Nederweert 1.67 Roermond 1.24 Simpelveld 1.12 Stein (L.) 1.36 Vaals 1.00 Venlo 1.69 Venray 1.24 Voerendaal 1.31 Weert 1.22 Valkenburg aan de Geul 1.40 Lelystad 1.13 Horst aan de Maas 1.72 Oude IJsselstreek 1.14 Teylingen 0.84 Utrechtse Heuvelrug 1.05 Oost Gelre 1.09 Koggenland 1.06 Lansingerland 1.16 Leudal 2.06 Maasgouw 1.67 Gemert-Bakel 2.07 Halderberge 1.15 Heeze-Leende 1.13 Laarbeek 2.24 Reusel-De Mierden 1.00 Roerdalen 1.36 Roosendaal 0.95 Schouwen-Duiveland 1.01 Aa en Hunze 1.11 Borger-Odoorn 1.00 Cuijk 1.52 Landerd 2.27 De Wolden 1.29 Noord-Beveland 0.82 Wijdemeren 0.93 Noordenveld 1.03 Twenterand 0.78 Westerveld 0.96 Sint Anthonis 1.80 Lingewaard 1.68 Cranendonck 1.93 Steenwijkerland 1.04 Moerdijk 1.18 Echt-Susteren 1.91 Sluis 0.93 Drimmelen 1.18 Bernheze 2.92 Alphen-Chaam 1.47 Bergeijk 1.11 Bladel 1.19 Gulpen-Wittem 1.13 Tynaarlo 0.92 Midden-Drenthe 1.07 Overbetuwe 1.10 Hof van Twente 0.94 Neder-Betuwe 1.36 Rijssen-Holten 1.11 Geldrop-Mierlo 1.28 Olst-Wijhe 1.34 Dinkelland 1.13 Westland 1.23 Midden-Delfland 1.04 Berkelland 1.13 Bronckhorst 1.31 Sittard-Geleen 1.44 Kaag en Braassem 1.30 Dantumadiel 1.37 Zuidplas 0.88 Peel en Maas 2.67 Oldambt 0.84 Zwartewaterland 2.62 Súdwest-Fryslân 1.14 Bodegraven-Reeuwijk 1.13 Eijsden-Margraten 1.86 Stichtse Vecht 0.98 Hollands Kroon 1.11 Leidschendam-Voorburg 1.04 Goeree-Overflakkee 1.64 Pijnacker-Nootdorp 1.76 Nissewaard 1.28 Krimpenerwaard 1.24 De Fryske Marren 1.01 Gooise Meren 1.21 Berg en Dal 1.08 Meierijstad 2.98 Waadhoeke 1.21 Westerwolde 0.81 Midden-Groningen 1.27 Beekdaelen 1.81 Montferland 0.95 Altena 1.14 West Betuwe 1.54 Vijfheerenlanden 1.30 Hoeksche Waard 1.25 Het Hogeland 1.04 Westerkwartier 0.99 Noardeast-Fryslân 1.07 Molenlanden 1.13 * provisional figures Download CSV

In certain, mainly northern parts of the country, there was barely any elevated mortality compared to the period before the coronavirus epidemic outbreak. On the other hand, several other municipalities have had substantially lower levels of mortality during the coronavirus epidemic than in the weeks prior to the outbreak. Beemster had a total of

6 deaths

over the period week 11-19 as against 13 deaths over the preceding nine weeks. Pekela recorded

14 deaths

against 25 in the preceding weeks. Considerably fewer deaths were also recorded in Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, Aalsmeer, Westvoorne, Wijk bij Duurstede, Ouder-Amstel, Loppersum, Oegstgeest and Twenterand.

Show datatable Excess mortality, week 11 to 19 inclusive, 2020* Hide datatable Excess mortality, week 11 to 19 inclusive, 2020* Excess mortality, week 11 to 19 inclusive, 2020* Provincies Excess mortality (%) Groningen (PV) 1 Friesland (PV) 13 Drenthe (PV) 8 Overijssel (PV) 28 Flevoland (PV) 16 Gelderland (PV) 30 Utrecht (PV) 27 Noord-Holland (PV) 30 Zuid-Holland (PV) 28 Zeeland (PV) 8 Noord-Brabant (PV) 55 Limburg (PV) 62 * provisional figures Download CSV

Elevated mortality during the coronavirus epidemic

The elevated mortality during weeks 11-19 inclusive coincides with the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.

For the time being, this is the last news release reporting weekly mortality figures. The StatLine dataset and datasets under additional statistical services will continue to be updated on a weekly basis. The latest figures can also be found on the page ‘How many deaths are registered per week?’

Data sources for CBS and RIVM

CBS receives mortality data on a daily basis from municipal registers. This is before it receives any information on the causes of these deaths. CBS receives such information by way of the death cause certificates which are completed by the physician who attended the deceased. The publication of data from death cause certificates is normally scheduled for Q3 2020, but CBS will make every effort to release this information at an earlier stage.

RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual number of COVID-19-related deaths in the Netherlands is expected to turn out higher. A more complete picture emerges by looking at the total weekly number of deaths as based on the data received by CBS, regardless of the cause of death.

Estimates based on death certificates received so far

In general, some time elapses between the actual date of death and the moment when this data reaches CBS. Death certificates are collected weekly on Thursdays. Usually, mortality data collected on Thursday include slightly over 80 percent of all deaths over the previous week. This information provides an indication of the number of deaths that can be expected for that week.

Based on the data obtained over weeks 12 through 20, death certificates are currently being received sooner than usual (as the number of certificates that was received after one week turned out to cover 85 percent of all deaths) with the exception of weeks with public holidays. The estimate for week 21 is based on the assumption that for this week as well, 85 percent has been received. As the percentage is uncertain, the actual number of deaths in week 21 may be higher or lower as a result.