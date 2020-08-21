Slightly raised mortality during hot week

During the national heat wave in week 33 (from 10 to 16 August inclusive), there were an estimated 3,100 deaths in the Netherlands. This is over 400 more than in the previous weeks, when there was relatively low mortality. The excess deaths in week 33 are linked to the strong heat. There were relatively few confirmed COVID-19 cases. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) in reply to media inquiries and based on provisional weekly mortality figures.

First clear increase since peak of additional deaths during pandemic

There was an official heat wave from 5 to 16 August inclusive, lasting a relatively long time (13 days) and including nine tropical days.

The excess mortality during the heat wave followed 13 weeks of relatively low mortality. Prior to this, mortality was elevated for nine weeks on account of the coronavirus epidemic. In weeks 11 to 19 of 2020, the estimated number of deaths in excess of the average during a similar-length period without a coronavirus pandemic stood at almost 9 thousand.

For week 33 and as at 18 August, the municipal health services (GGD) reported 15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). This means the excess mortality in week 33 is almost entirely due to the higher maximum temperatures.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly Deaths registered weekly 2017 2018 2019* 2020* 2020 (verwachting) 1 3568 3343 3062 3102 2 3637 3359 3262 3364 3 3487 3364 3152 3154 4 3626 3322 3179 3045 5 3574 3403 3139 3161 6 3446 3513 3183 3193 7 3417 3660 3254 3198 8 3328 3691 3220 2958 9 3152 3937 3065 3096 10 3054 4092 3172 3103 11 2843 3733 3225 3216 3052 12 2778 3430 3043 3612 3093 13 2850 3225 3013 4458 3114 14 2764 3040 2898 5084 3114 15 2810 2860 2902 4976 2908 16 2713 2760 3036 4299 3009 17 2778 2663 2956 3904 2925 18 2769 2645 2806 3378 2978 19 2802 2641 2772 2981 2932 20 2801 2606 2821 2772 3049 21 2772 2674 2873 2768 2809 22 2701 2776 2730 2724 2821 23 2624 2679 2734 2681 2860 24 2643 2557 2647 2691 2806 25 2627 2601 2692 2690 2891 26 2691 2619 2836 2659 3062 27 2697 2726 2725 2633 2835 28 2520 2671 2761 2608 2855 29 2674 2704 2586 2517 2848 30 2571 2767 3006 2666 2835 31 2510 2760 2731 2633 2944 32 2657 2745 2629 2609 3102 33 2540 2605 2613 3104 3114 34 2545 2612 2617 35 2576 2527 2783 36 2570 2613 2553 37 2707 2539 2642 38 2715 2706 2580 39 2669 2696 2751 40 2641 2806 2717 41 2763 2760 2912 42 2706 2739 2879 43 2676 2671 2867 44 2726 2815 2856 45 2797 2798 3015 46 2916 2761 3060 47 2917 2859 3023 48 2886 2907 3045 49 3027 2968 3018 50 3218 3017 3161 51 3079 3041 3253 52 3187 2901 3028 * provisional figures Data reported for the 2020 week 33 are estimates. Download CSV

More deaths as temperature rises

Additional deaths mainly among people over 80

More details next Friday

There were two official heat waves in 2019: from 22 through 27 July and from 23 July through 28 August. The first one was characterised by the highest maximum temperatures ever recorded in the Netherlands; almost 400 more people died than during an average summer week. Previous research by CBS and the Netherlands Interdisciplinary Demographic Institute (NIDI) has shown a correlation between higher temperatures and increased death rates. In July 2006, during one of the longest and most intense heat waves in at least 100 years, there were an additional estimated one thousand deaths compared to an average month of July. Over the past few years, this correlation appears to have become less obvious. The heat waves in 2018 barely caused any excess mortality. This may be related to the elevated mortality earlier in the year, which was linked to the particularly severe winter with flu epidemic.Excess deaths due to heat waves occur mainly among the population aged 80 years and over. This is also evident from the most recent heat wave. The estimated number of excess deaths in this age group was 300, similar to the heat wave last year.The mortality figures on week 33 presented here are estimates based on 85 percent of the death certificates as received by CBS . CBS will publish more detailed data on week 33 mortality on Friday 28 August. The data will be more complete by then and CBS will be able to provide a more accurate picture of mortality, also among long-term care users, by age group and by region.