Mainly women and children from Ukraine registered

Since 24 February 2022, over 27 thousand people arriving from Ukraine have registered with a Dutch municipality. Over one third are minors. Eighty percent of the adult refugees from Ukraine are female. Most refugees registered with a larger municipality. This is evident from provisional figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on Thursday, 7 April 2022.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the Netherlands has received a large influx of refugees. Those coming from Ukraine may immediately register at a municipality provided they have Ukrainian nationality. People with other nationalities are also allowed to register if they are able to prove they were holders of a valid residence permit for Ukraine directly before the invasion. Per week over the period 21 March to 3 April inclusive, nearly 10 thousand people from Ukraine registered as new residents. In the same period, approximately 4 thousand immigrants per week registered who came from other countries.

Download CSV Show datatable BRP registration of immigrants, by registration date, 20221) 2) BRP registration of immigrants, by registration date, 20221) 2) week Coming from Ukraine (x 1,000) Coming from elsewhere (x 1,000) 24-27 Feb 0.01 2.02 28 Feb-6 Mar 0.09 5.02 7-13 Mar 0.75 4.89 14-20 Mar 4.24 3.9 21-27 Mar 9.53 4.28 28 Mar-3 Apr 9.9 4.05 4-7 Apr 2.61 0.99 1)Normally, 85 percent of all BRP registrations are processed within a week. 2)All figures up to 7 April 2022.

Many minors and women aged between 25 and 45

Over one third (37 percent) of the people from Ukraine who have registered since 24 February are minors; 33 percent are adults between the ages of 25 and 45. These are predominantly women. They make up nearly 80 percent of the adult immigrants. Among the minors, boys and girls hold virtually equal shares. Women are also in the majority among the group aged 60 and over, but are not as overrepresented there (70 percent).

Download CSV Show datatable Immigration from Ukraine, 24 February to 7 April 2022 Immigration from Ukraine, 24 February to 7 April 2022 Leeftijd Men Women 0 20 21 1 184 166 2 191 189 3 216 246 4 244 252 5 268 256 6 314 280 7 278 277 8 304 303 9 314 342 10 328 336 11 336 286 12 284 330 13 315 327 14 311 284 15 266 320 16 294 312 17 266 257 18 235 233 19 36 233 20 37 248 21 50 216 22 55 225 23 57 238 24 70 219 25 82 240 26 96 225 27 70 290 28 78 284 29 76 285 30 90 297 31 79 321 32 79 359 33 101 388 34 100 419 35 102 426 36 122 452 37 115 481 38 100 499 39 122 480 40 110 435 41 111 371 42 95 348 43 93 307 44 89 279 45 67 270 46 66 266 47 61 252 48 45 240 49 55 209 50 41 197 51 46 184 52 32 191 53 31 161 54 28 154 55 24 128 56 22 157 57 15 140 58 20 155 59 10 139 60 31 180 61 56 150 62 69 155 63 89 138 64 62 166 65 54 135 66 50 131 67 72 106 68 49 120 69 40 93 70 38 111 71 44 95 72 16 65 73 26 68 74 26 47 75 17 68 76 23 50 77 11 26 78 9 19 79 3 22 80 6 18 81 10 26 82 9 23 83 8 19 84 7 23 85 7 21 86+ 12 33

Most registrations in cities

In absolute terms, the number of registrations by people fleeing Ukraine is largest in the major Dutch cities. Rotterdam has the most registrations to date, at over 1,500. Next are Amsterdam (nearly 1,000), Groningen and Eindhoven (both more than 500). Over 400 people from Ukraine have registered in each of the municipalities of Westland, Hilversum and The Hague.

The highest share relative to the number of inhabitants is found in Renswoude: 14 per thousand inhabitants. The next highest shares are found in Noord-Beveland and Montfoort (around 6 per thousand inhabitants), and in Westerwolde and Oldebroek (5 per thousand). This is often related to local initiatives to accommodate large groups of refugees in, for example, an empty office building.

Other nationalities

Approximately 5 percent of the new residents coming from Ukraine are people not holding Ukrainian nationality. The nationality is still unknown for nearly one quarter. These are mostly minors. Minors usually do not have their own passports yet, but are registered as Ukrainians on the condition that the accompanying parents declare under oath that the children are theirs.

Relatively many arrivals from Ukraine with other nationalities are adult males. They represent various nationalities: Nigerian (9 percent), Syrian (8 percent), but also Dutch (6 percent).