Mainly women and children from Ukraine registered

Girl carrying backpack
© Hollandse Hoogte / Robin Utrecht
Since 24 February 2022, over 27 thousand people arriving from Ukraine have registered with a Dutch municipality. Over one third are minors. Eighty percent of the adult refugees from Ukraine are female. Most refugees registered with a larger municipality. This is evident from provisional figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on Thursday, 7 April 2022.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the Netherlands has received a large influx of refugees. Those coming from Ukraine may immediately register at a municipality provided they have Ukrainian nationality. People with other nationalities are also allowed to register if they are able to prove they were holders of a valid residence permit for Ukraine directly before the invasion. Per week over the period 21 March to 3 April inclusive, nearly 10 thousand people from Ukraine registered as new residents. In the same period, approximately 4 thousand immigrants per week registered who came from other countries.

BRP registration of immigrants, by registration date, 20221) 2)
weekComing from Ukraine (x 1,000)Coming from elsewhere (x 1,000)
24-27 Feb0.012.02
28 Feb-6 Mar0.095.02
7-13 Mar0.754.89
14-20 Mar4.243.9
21-27 Mar9.534.28
28 Mar-3 Apr9.94.05
4-7 Apr2.610.99
1)Normally, 85 percent of all BRP registrations are processed within a week. 2)All figures up to 7 April 2022.

Many minors and women aged between 25 and 45

Over one third (37 percent) of the people from Ukraine who have registered since 24 February are minors; 33 percent are adults between the ages of 25 and 45. These are predominantly women. They make up nearly 80 percent of the adult immigrants. Among the minors, boys and girls hold virtually equal shares. Women are also in the majority among the group aged 60 and over, but are not as overrepresented there (70 percent).

Immigration from Ukraine, 24 February to 7 April 2022
LeeftijdMenWomen
02021
1184166
2191189
3216246
4244252
5268256
6314280
7278277
8304303
9314342
10328336
11336286
12284330
13315327
14311284
15266320
16294312
17266257
18235233
1936233
2037248
2150216
2255225
2357238
2470219
2582240
2696225
2770290
2878284
2976285
3090297
3179321
3279359
33101388
34100419
35102426
36122452
37115481
38100499
39122480
40110435
41111371
4295348
4393307
4489279
4567270
4666266
4761252
4845240
4955209
5041197
5146184
5232191
5331161
5428154
5524128
5622157
5715140
5820155
5910139
6031180
6156150
6269155
6389138
6462166
6554135
6650131
6772106
6849120
694093
7038111
714495
721665
732668
742647
751768
762350
771126
78919
79322
80618
811026
82923
83819
84723
85721
86+1233

Most registrations in cities

In absolute terms, the number of registrations by people fleeing Ukraine is largest in the major Dutch cities. Rotterdam has the most registrations to date, at over 1,500. Next are Amsterdam (nearly 1,000), Groningen and Eindhoven (both more than 500). Over 400 people from Ukraine have registered in each of the municipalities of Westland, Hilversum and The Hague.

The highest share relative to the number of inhabitants is found in Renswoude: 14 per thousand inhabitants. The next highest shares are found in Noord-Beveland and Montfoort (around 6 per thousand inhabitants), and in Westerwolde and Oldebroek (5 per thousand). This is often related to local initiatives to accommodate large groups of refugees in, for example, an empty office building.

Residents arriving from Ukraine, 24 February to 7 April 2022
NaamPer 1,000 inhabitants
Groningen2.44
Almere1.39
Stadskanaal2.29
Veendam0.73
Zeewolde2.36
Achtkarspelen0.39
Ameland0.00
Harlingen2.14
Heerenveen0.90
Leeuwarden1.69
Ooststellingwerf1.56
Opsterland2.55
Schiermonnikoog0.00
Smallingerland1.04
Terschelling2.22
Vlieland0.84
Weststellingwerf2.55
Assen1.78
Coevorden1.46
Emmen2.35
Hoogeveen1.72
Meppel1.90
Almelo1.01
Borne2.92
Dalfsen4.05
Deventer0.70
Enschede1.01
Haaksbergen0.04
Hardenberg0.26
Hellendoorn1.42
Hengelo0.79
Kampen0.05
Losser0.91
Noordoostpolder1.06
Oldenzaal2.36
Ommen3.63
Raalte2.88
Staphorst4.17
Tubbergen1.12
Urk2.66
Wierden1.26
Zwolle1.40
Aalten0.26
Apeldoorn1.29
Arnhem1.45
Barneveld0.33
Beuningen0.95
Brummen1.77
Buren2.17
Culemborg0.61
Doesburg0.63
Doetinchem0.72
Druten1.20
Duiven0.48
Ede2.92
Elburg4.38
Epe2.83
Ermelo1.36
Harderwijk0.14
Hattem3.33
Heerde1.69
Heumen0.35
Lochem4.26
Maasdriel4.74
Nijkerk0.43
Nijmegen1.47
Oldebroek4.89
Putten1.67
Renkum0.96
Rheden1.06
Rozendaal3.42
Scherpenzeel2.13
Tiel1.30
Voorst0.92
Wageningen1.70
Westervoort1.14
Winterswijk2.06
Wijchen0.31
Zaltbommel2.64
Zevenaar0.81
Zutphen0.87
Nunspeet0.85
Dronten1.59
Amersfoort0.54
Baarn1.57
DeBilt2.23
Bunnik4.43
Bunschoten2.96
Eemnes3.60
Houten1.55
Leusden0.72
Lopik0.69
Montfoort5.64
Renswoude13.98
Rhenen2.81
Soest1.95
Utrecht0.85
Veenendaal0.61
Woudenberg0.00
WijkbijDuurstede1.34
IJsselstein2.66
Zeist1.56
Nieuwegein1.29
Aalsmeer2.87
Alkmaar2.15
Amstelveen3.54
Amsterdam1.09
Bergen(NH.)4.21
Beverwijk0.62
Blaricum3.48
Bloemendaal2.28
Castricum1.05
Diemen4.02
Edam-Volendam1.95
Enkhuizen2.52
Haarlem1.44
Haarlemmermeer1.47
Heemskerk0.51
Heemstede2.47
Heiloo1.60
DenHelder2.29
Hilversum4.70
Hoorn0.81
Huizen3.15
Landsmeer3.89
Laren3.73
Medemblik3.04
Oostzaan1.24
Opmeer2.73
Ouder-Amstel1.41
Purmerend2.63
Schagen1.45
Texel1.32
Uitgeest1.03
Uithoorn0.77
Velsen1.34
Weesp0.00
Zandvoort3.86
Zaanstad0.75
Alblasserdam1.00
AlphenaandenRijn1.97
Barendrecht1.01
Drechterland1.15
Brielle1.53
CapelleaandenIJssel0.37
Delft2.21
Dordrecht0.54
Gorinchem0.48
Gouda0.67
's-Gravenhage0.75
Hardinxveld-Giessendam4.59
Hellevoetsluis0.62
Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht0.03
StedeBroec1.05
Hillegom4.30
Katwijk0.53
KrimpenaandenIJssel0.54
Leiden1.69
Leiderdorp1.35
Lisse0.87
Maassluis0.82
Nieuwkoop0.41
Noordwijk4.19
Oegstgeest2.67
Oudewater3.05
Papendrecht0.96
Ridderkerk0.55
Rotterdam2.32
Rijswijk1.76
Schiedam1.67
Sliedrecht3.01
Albrandswaard0.81
Westvoorne2.34
Vlaardingen0.34
Voorschoten1.13
Waddinxveen4.21
Wassenaar3.13
Woerden1.87
Zoetermeer0.62
Zoeterwoude0.97
Zwijndrecht0.65
Borsele0.61
Goes1.80
WestMaasenWaal1.02
Hulst1.92
Kapelle2.30
Middelburg1.08
Reimerswaal4.41
Terneuzen2.18
Tholen1.17
Veere2.61
Vlissingen1.59
DeRondeVenen2.62
Tytsjerksteradiel1.05
Asten1.05
Baarle-Nassau1.01
BergenopZoom1.12
Best0.00
Boekel2.09
Boxtel0.88
Breda1.44
Deurne0.40
Pekela0.82
Dongen0.72
Eersel2.17
Eindhoven2.28
Etten-Leur2.47
Geertruidenberg2.28
GilzeenRijen0.64
Goirle1.50
Helmond2.63
's-Hertogenbosch1.33
Heusden1.34
Hilvarenbeek3.04
LoonopZand0.84
Nuenen,GerwenenNederwetten1.26
Oirschot0.89
Oisterwijk1.02
Oosterhout1.31
Oss0.93
Rucphen0.90
Sint-Michielsgestel0.98
Someren1.47
SonenBreugel1.24
Steenbergen0.90
Waterland1.85
Tilburg0.86
Valkenswaard0.77
Veldhoven1.31
Vught1.82
Waalre0.96
Waalwijk0.83
Woensdrecht1.67
Zundert0.76
Wormerland2.14
Landgraaf1.11
Beek1.52
Beesel2.46
Bergen(L.)1.45
Brunssum1.95
Gennep3.02
Heerlen0.40
Kerkrade1.26
Maastricht0.59
Meerssen0.86
MookenMiddelaar1.38
Nederweert1.73
Roermond0.98
Simpelveld0.67
Stein3.27
Vaals1.28
Venlo3.09
Venray0.36
Voerendaal1.21
Weert1.21
ValkenburgaandeGeul0.93
Lelystad1.79
HorstaandeMaas0.58
OudeIJsselstreek0.94
Teylingen0.92
UtrechtseHeuvelrug0.98
OostGelre0.88
Koggenland4.04
Lansingerland0.80
Leudal1.14
Maasgouw1.50
Gemert-Bakel1.22
Halderberge1.53
Heeze-Leende0.97
Laarbeek2.00
Reusel-DeMierden0.45
Roerdalen0.58
Roosendaal0.88
Schouwen-Duiveland2.25
AaenHunze0.08
Borger-Odoorn0.90
DeWolden1.06
Noord-Beveland6.26
Wijdemeren1.84
Noordenveld1.18
Twenterand0.80
Westerveld2.27
Lingewaard0.66
Cranendonck1.98
Steenwijkerland2.73
Moerdijk1.74
Echt-Susteren1.76
Sluis2.55
Drimmelen0.29
Bernheze0.88
Alphen-Chaam0.19
Bergeijk1.27
Bladel0.97
Gulpen-Wittem4.44
Tynaarlo1.29
Midden-Drenthe3.38
Overbetuwe2.07
HofvanTwente2.65
Neder-Betuwe1.04
Rijssen-Holten2.48
Geldrop-Mierlo2.22
Olst-Wijhe1.14
Dinkelland0.79
Westland4.06
Midden-Delfland0.31
Berkelland0.57
Bronckhorst1.55
Sittard-Geleen0.48
KaagenBraassem1.79
Dantumadiel0.69
Zuidplas0.46
PeelenMaas2.30
Oldambt1.64
Zwartewaterland1.61
S�dwest-Frysl�n1.84
Bodegraven-Reeuwijk1.09
Eijsden-Margraten2.01
StichtseVecht0.31
HollandsKroon3.92
Leidschendam-Voorburg2.10
Goeree-Overflakkee1.39
Pijnacker-Nootdorp2.70
Nissewaard1.93
Krimpenerwaard2.35
DeFryskeMarren1.43
GooiseMeren2.63
BergenDal2.49
Meierijstad1.84
Waadhoeke0.82
Westerwolde5.01
Midden-Groningen1.56
Beekdaelen0.58
Montferland1.51
Altena1.39
WestBetuwe1.17
Vijfheerenlanden1.43
HoekscheWaard0.59
HetHogeland1.02
Westerkwartier1.63
Noardeast-Frysl�n1.01
Molenlanden2.64
Eemsdelta2.00
DijkenWaard2.36
LandvanCuijk1.05
Maashorst1.08

Other nationalities

Approximately 5 percent of the new residents coming from Ukraine are people not holding Ukrainian nationality. The nationality is still unknown for nearly one quarter. These are mostly minors. Minors usually do not have their own passports yet, but are registered as Ukrainians on the condition that the accompanying parents declare under oath that the children are theirs.
Relatively many arrivals from Ukraine with other nationalities are adult males. They represent various nationalities: Nigerian (9 percent), Syrian (8 percent), but also Dutch (6 percent).

Immigrants from Ukraine registered between 24 February and 7 April, 2022
SxUkrainian Nationality unknownOther nationality
Boys (under 18 yrs)475714368
Girls (under 18 yrs)484011760
Men280556761
Women1321256248

