Excess mortality among people under 80 in week 15

In week 15 (12 to 18 April inclusive), the estimated number of deaths stood at slightly less than 3,200. This is nearly 200 more than expected for this period and slightly more than in the previous week (3,132). Mortality was higher than expected among people aged 65 to 79 in particular. There was also excess mortality was among people under 65. Mortality among long-term care users was again below the expected level. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on the provisional weekly mortality figures.

From week 39 of 2020 to week 6 of 2021, weekly mortality was higher than expected. There was excess mortality until week 3. In the following weeks, mortality was not elevated and fluctuated around the expected numbers for that period. The estimate for week 15 is almost 200 deaths above the expected number, but is still just within the range of usual fluctuations (and is therefore not classified as excess mortality). The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 126 COVID-19 deaths in week 15 (as at 20 April).

Download CSV Show datatable Weekly mortality, 2020* Weekly mortality, 2020* Deaths Estimated mortality Estimated mortality (95% interval) 2020 1 3104 3277 2908 – 3645 2020 2 3366 3311 2930 – 3692 2020 3 3157 3344 2945 – 3742 2020 4 3046 3392 3008 – 3776 2020 5 3163 3407 3027 – 3788 2020 6 3194 3401 2979 – 3823 2020 7 3199 3408 2916 – 3901 2020 8 2959 3387 2851 – 3922 2020 9 3098 3352 2805 – 3898 2020 10 3106 3315 2785 – 3845 2020 11 3219 3253 2756 – 3751 2020 12 3615 3174 2711 – 3637 2020 13 4459 3104 2703 – 3505 2020 14 5085 3024 2712 – 3337 2020 15 4981 2957 2719 – 3195 2020 16 4307 2915 2711 – 3120 2020 17 3907 2869 2677 – 3060 2020 18 3379 2841 2650 – 3032 2020 19 2986 2821 2633 – 3009 2020 20 2777 2794 2626 – 2962 2020 21 2771 2770 2620 – 2920 2020 22 2729 2753 2608 – 2898 2020 23 2682 2735 2591 – 2880 2020 24 2692 2737 2600 – 2875 2020 25 2695 2725 2594 – 2855 2020 26 2661 2717 2577 – 2857 2020 27 2639 2723 2544 – 2902 2020 28 2619 2719 2515 – 2923 2020 29 2528 2720 2507 – 2934 2020 30 2673 2707 2515 – 2900 2020 31 2668 2687 2492 – 2882 2020 32 2640 2682 2483 – 2881 2020 33 3209 2669 2481 – 2857 2020 34 2855 2663 2510 – 2815 2020 35 2733 2667 2526 – 2807 2020 36 2690 2676 2549 – 2804 2020 37 2739 2698 2564 – 2832 2020 38 2720 2729 2585 – 2873 2020 39 2892 2752 2618 – 2886 2020 40 2998 2786 2628 – 2943 2020 41 3020 2807 2655 – 2960 2020 42 3220 2839 2677 – 3001 2020 43 3449 2862 2661 – 3063 2020 44 3679 2889 2683 – 3095 2020 45 3589 2902 2692 – 3111 2020 46 3575 2932 2710 – 3155 2020 47 3329 2972 2742 – 3202 2020 48 3401 3012 2762 – 3263 2020 49 3519 3037 2742 – 3332 2020 50 3606 3100 2800 – 3399 2020 51 3896 3166 2830 – 3501 2020 52 3849 3222 2871 – 3573 2020 53 4084 3266 2906 – 3625 2021 1 4142 3309 2940 – 3677 2021 2 3846 3343 2962 – 3724 2021 3 3855 3376 2978 – 3775 2021 4 3710 3425 3040 – 3809 2021 5 3649 3440 3060 – 3821 2021 6 3546 3434 3012 – 3856 2021 7 3519 3441 2949 – 3934 2021 8 3203 3420 2884 – 3955 2021 9 3094 3384 2838 – 3931 2021 10 3234 3347 2817 – 3877 2021 11 3023 3285 2787 – 3782 2021 12 3030 3205 2742 – 3668 2021 13 3155 3134 2733 – 3535 2021 14 3132 3054 2741 – 3366 2021 15 3178 2986 2748 – 3224 2021 16 2944 2739 – 3148 2021 17 2897 2705 – 3088 2021 18 2869 2677 – 3060 2021 19 2849 2660 – 3037 2021 20 2821 2653 – 2989 2021 21 2021 22 2021 23 2021 24 2021 25 2021 26 2021 27 2021 28 2021 29 2021 30 2021 31 2021 32 2021 33 2021 34 2021 35 2021 36 2021 37 2021 38 2021 39 2021 40 2021 41 2021 42 2021 43 2021 44 2021 45 2021 46 2021 47 2021 48 2021 49 2021 50 2021 51 2021 52 * Provisional figures. Week 15 in 2021 is an estimate.

Mortality among long-term care users below expected level

In week 15, the number of deaths among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz) remained roughly the same; since week 8, it has been below the expected level. There were over 100 fewer deaths among long-term care recipients than expected. Mortality among the rest of the population has increased in the past three weeks and is now above the expected level. In week 14 and in the estimate for week 15, there is even excess mortality: the estimated number of deaths is higher than the expectation interval (the light green area in the chart).

In week 15, there were nearly 1,000 deaths among long-term care users, including residents of nursing homes and institutions for the disabled. Among the rest of the population, approximately 2,200 deaths were recorded.

Download CSV Show datatable Weekly mortality, 2020* Weekly mortality, 2020* Long-term care (Wlz) users, deaths Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality (95% interval) Other population, deaths Other population, estimated mortality Other population, estimated mortality (95% interval) 2020 1 1210 1252 1052 – 1451 1894 2025 1780 – 2270 2020 2 1265 1272 1076 – 1468 2101 2039 1793 – 2285 2020 3 1135 1282 1086 – 1478 2022 2062 1805 – 2319 2020 4 1125 1301 1113 – 1489 1921 2091 1842 – 2339 2020 5 1098 1310 1118 – 1503 2065 2097 1853 – 2341 2020 6 1142 1309 1099 – 1519 2052 2092 1826 – 2358 2020 7 1155 1309 1069 – 1549 2044 2099 1796 – 2403 2020 8 1129 1296 1044 – 1549 1830 2091 1762 – 2419 2020 9 1195 1276 1005 – 1546 1903 2076 1756 – 2396 2020 10 1164 1260 989 – 1531 1942 2056 1752 – 2359 2020 11 1200 1229 950 – 1507 2019 2025 1741 – 2308 2020 12 1335 1191 928 – 1454 2280 1983 1714 – 2252 2020 13 1656 1156 912 – 1400 2803 1948 1715 – 2180 2020 14 2212 1120 915 – 1326 2873 1904 1709 – 2100 2020 15 2409 1091 910 – 1273 2572 1866 1709 – 2022 2020 16 2066 1075 912 – 1238 2241 1840 1691 – 1990 2020 17 1716 1055 898 – 1211 2191 1814 1663 – 1965 2020 18 1429 1048 900 – 1195 1950 1793 1643 – 1944 2020 19 1186 1038 897 – 1179 1800 1783 1631 – 1935 2020 20 1031 1029 902 – 1155 1746 1765 1615 – 1915 2020 21 1069 1015 892 – 1138 1702 1755 1615 – 1895 2020 22 1004 1007 887 – 1127 1725 1746 1602 – 1890 2020 23 909 995 886 – 1104 1773 1740 1585 – 1895 2020 24 958 997 888 – 1106 1734 1740 1592 – 1889 2020 25 912 989 879 – 1099 1783 1736 1585 – 1886 2020 26 940 985 864 – 1107 1721 1732 1585 – 1879 2020 27 931 992 850 – 1134 1708 1731 1567 – 1896 2020 28 911 998 849 – 1147 1708 1721 1552 – 1890 2020 29 900 1003 855 – 1152 1628 1717 1555 – 1879 2020 30 957 1004 854 – 1154 1716 1704 1553 – 1855 2020 31 946 997 851 – 1143 1722 1690 1540 – 1840 2020 32 904 993 846 – 1140 1736 1690 1546 – 1834 2020 33 1311 987 840 – 1134 1898 1682 1531 – 1832 2020 34 1113 980 849 – 1111 1742 1683 1553 – 1813 2020 35 995 974 860 – 1087 1738 1693 1550 – 1835 2020 36 942 973 860 – 1087 1748 1703 1562 – 1844 2020 37 942 977 865 – 1089 1797 1721 1579 – 1862 2020 38 980 989 876 – 1102 1740 1740 1594 – 1886 2020 39 1054 1001 892 – 1110 1838 1751 1606 – 1896 2020 40 1076 1015 897 – 1133 1922 1771 1632 – 1909 2020 41 1090 1028 908 – 1147 1930 1780 1638 – 1922 2020 42 1217 1042 910 – 1175 2003 1797 1663 – 1930 2020 43 1317 1054 912 – 1195 2132 1808 1650 – 1966 2020 44 1520 1068 920 – 1215 2159 1821 1662 – 1981 2020 45 1391 1074 925 – 1224 2198 1827 1664 – 1991 2020 46 1423 1086 936 – 1235 2152 1846 1678 – 2014 2020 47 1286 1102 953 – 1252 2043 1870 1684 – 2056 2020 48 1286 1121 964 – 1278 2115 1892 1702 – 2081 2020 49 1286 1135 970 – 1300 2233 1901 1683 – 2120 2020 50 1451 1163 996 – 1329 2155 1937 1721 – 2153 2020 51 1605 1193 1019 – 1368 2291 1972 1739 – 2205 2020 52 1722 1223 1035 – 1410 2127 1999 1763 – 2236 2020 53 1731 1244 1050 – 1437 2353 2022 1781 – 2263 2021 1 1657 1264 1065 – 1463 2485 2045 1799 – 2290 2021 2 1588 1284 1089 – 1480 2258 2059 1813 – 2305 2021 3 1539 1294 1098 – 1491 2316 2082 1825 – 2339 2021 4 1464 1313 1125 – 1501 2246 2111 1863 – 2360 2021 5 1434 1323 1131 – 1515 2215 2117 1874 – 2361 2021 6 1350 1322 1112 – 1532 2196 2112 1846 – 2379 2021 7 1366 1322 1082 – 1562 2153 2120 1816 – 2423 2021 8 1157 1309 1056 – 1561 2046 2111 1783 – 2439 2021 9 1102 1288 1018 – 1559 1992 2096 1776 – 2416 2021 10 1146 1272 1001 – 1543 2088 2075 1772 – 2379 2021 11 995 1241 962 – 1519 2028 2044 1761 – 2328 2021 12 1042 1203 939 – 1466 1988 2002 1733 – 2271 2021 13 1027 1167 923 – 1412 2128 1967 1734 – 2199 2021 14 984 1131 925 – 1337 2148 1923 1727 – 2118 2021 15 986 1102 920 – 1283 2192 1884 1727 – 2040 2021 16 1085 922 – 1248 1858 1708 – 2008 2021 17 1065 908 – 1221 1832 1681 – 1983 2021 18 1058 910 – 1205 1811 1660 – 1961 2021 19 1048 907 – 1189 1800 1648 – 1952 2021 20 1039 912 – 1165 1782 1632 – 1933 2021 21 2021 22 2021 23 2021 24 2021 25 2021 26 2021 27 2021 28 2021 29 2021 30 2021 31 2021 32 2021 33 2021 34 2021 35 2021 36 2021 37 2021 38 2021 39 2021 40 2021 41 2021 42 2021 43 2021 44 2021 45 2021 46 2021 47 2021 48 2021 49 2021 50 2021 51 2021 52 * Provisional figures. Week 15 in 2021 is an estimate.

Excess mortality among people under 80

Mortality among people aged 65 to 79 years has shown an upward trend in recent weeks. Since week 13, there has been excess mortality in this age group. Based on the estimate, there were approximately 1,100 deaths in week 15, around 200 more than expected. Excess mortality was also seen among people under 65 in week 15. There were nearly 450 deaths in this age group, around 50 more than expected. Mortality among people aged 80 and over was again slightly lower than expected. In week 15, an estimated 1,650 deaths were recorded among the over-80s.

Download CSV Show datatable Weekly mortality* Weekly mortality* Population 0 to 65 years, deaths Population 0 to 64 yrs, estimated mortality Population 0 to 64 yrs, estimated mortality (95% interval) Population 65 to 79 yrs, deaths Population 65 to 79 yrs, estimated mortality Population 65 to 79 yrs, estimated mortality (95% interval) Population 80 yrs and over, deaths Population 80 yrs and over, estimated mortality Population 80 yrs and over, estimated mortality (95% interval) 2020 1 385 415 374 – 456 896 947 852 – 1041 1823 1918 1632 – 2204 2020 2 432 413 371 – 456 968 944 851 – 1038 1966 1957 1650 – 2263 2020 3 418 415 371 – 460 913 944 851 – 1038 1826 1988 1657 – 2319 2020 4 352 417 374 – 459 936 949 856 – 1043 1758 2030 1701 – 2360 2020 5 449 417 375 – 460 924 956 857 – 1056 1790 2039 1717 – 2360 2020 6 401 417 371 – 463 981 957 843 – 1071 1812 2032 1691 – 2373 2020 7 409 420 374 – 466 938 961 832 – 1091 1852 2032 1649 – 2415 2020 8 340 420 374 – 467 870 961 815 – 1108 1749 2009 1600 – 2418 2020 9 404 420 370 – 470 911 951 805 – 1096 1783 1984 1574 – 2394 2020 10 394 417 370 – 464 889 944 804 – 1085 1823 1957 1557 – 2357 2020 11 410 415 367 – 463 949 932 803 – 1062 1860 1909 1537 – 2281 2020 12 450 410 364 – 456 1079 917 796 – 1039 2086 1849 1503 – 2195 2020 13 502 407 366 – 448 1402 907 806 – 1008 2555 1791 1486 – 2097 2020 14 499 401 357 – 444 1503 889 806 – 972 3083 1735 1490 – 1981 2020 15 483 394 355 – 432 1436 876 809 – 942 3062 1688 1496 – 1880 2020 16 426 389 350 – 427 1233 867 799 – 935 2648 1660 1505 – 1815 2020 17 454 383 341 – 425 1154 857 787 – 926 2299 1630 1490 – 1769 2020 18 444 381 342 – 419 999 847 779 – 916 1936 1613 1472 – 1755 2020 19 390 380 339 – 420 914 845 777 – 912 1682 1597 1458 – 1735 2020 20 374 378 339 – 418 835 834 768 – 901 1568 1581 1460 – 1703 2020 21 369 377 335 – 419 805 832 766 – 898 1597 1560 1459 – 1661 2020 22 369 376 330 – 422 858 830 764 – 895 1502 1547 1451 – 1643 2020 23 385 378 335 – 421 836 827 767 – 887 1461 1529 1425 – 1634 2020 24 407 383 340 – 425 836 829 770 – 888 1449 1525 1431 – 1619 2020 25 375 382 341 – 423 856 827 765 – 889 1464 1514 1427 – 1601 2020 26 382 384 342 – 426 828 825 763 – 887 1451 1507 1407 – 1606 2020 27 403 385 342 – 428 809 829 764 – 894 1427 1507 1375 – 1639 2020 28 389 386 347 – 424 813 830 760 – 899 1417 1501 1352 – 1650 2020 29 372 389 351 – 426 775 830 762 – 899 1381 1499 1337 – 1661 2020 30 408 387 349 – 425 821 828 759 – 896 1444 1491 1343 – 1639 2020 31 376 383 347 – 419 842 824 752 – 896 1450 1478 1334 – 1622 2020 32 419 384 345 – 423 820 829 755 – 904 1401 1467 1318 – 1615 2020 33 463 382 345 – 418 928 826 749 – 904 1818 1459 1325 – 1592 2020 34 416 382 342 – 422 862 829 756 – 901 1577 1450 1346 – 1554 2020 35 352 384 338 – 429 864 831 761 – 900 1517 1450 1354 – 1546 2020 36 414 385 339 – 431 828 833 766 – 900 1448 1456 1373 – 1538 2020 37 394 390 343 – 437 895 839 773 – 905 1450 1466 1383 – 1548 2020 38 394 397 350 – 445 844 850 777 – 923 1482 1479 1390 – 1568 2020 39 394 396 346 – 447 880 855 785 – 924 1618 1498 1416 – 1580 2020 40 434 400 348 – 453 914 865 789 – 941 1650 1518 1416 – 1620 2020 41 378 400 354 – 447 990 868 785 – 950 1652 1537 1436 – 1638 2020 42 432 405 360 – 449 985 872 788 – 956 1803 1560 1446 – 1674 2020 43 426 406 362 – 450 1079 878 787 – 969 1944 1576 1438 – 1713 2020 44 407 403 360 – 447 1165 888 798 – 979 2107 1595 1443 – 1748 2020 45 434 403 362 – 443 1110 890 807 – 973 2045 1607 1441 – 1774 2020 46 433 408 369 – 446 1059 898 814 – 982 2083 1625 1449 – 1801 2020 47 413 411 376 – 447 1083 913 829 – 996 1833 1647 1468 – 1826 2020 48 432 414 377 – 450 1082 925 845 – 1005 1887 1673 1482 – 1863 2020 49 443 411 373 – 450 1106 933 843 – 1022 1970 1692 1481 – 1903 2020 50 460 413 374 – 451 1102 938 853 – 1023 2044 1749 1525 – 1973 2020 51 472 416 378 – 454 1180 941 848 – 1034 2244 1809 1563 – 2056 2020 52 429 415 375 – 455 1139 944 849 – 1039 2281 1865 1598 – 2132 2020 53 458 413 372 – 454 1271 958 863 – 1052 2355 1898 1621 – 2174 2021 1 429 411 369 – 452 1178 971 877 – 1065 2535 1930 1644 – 2215 2021 2 410 409 367 – 451 1109 969 875 – 1062 2327 1969 1662 – 2275 2021 3 423 411 366 – 455 1085 969 875 – 1062 2347 2000 1670 – 2331 2021 4 401 412 370 – 455 1104 974 880 – 1067 2205 2042 1713 – 2372 2021 5 379 413 370 – 455 1099 981 881 – 1080 2171 2051 1730 – 2372 2021 6 410 413 366 – 459 1096 981 867 – 1095 2040 2044 1703 – 2385 2021 7 475 415 369 – 462 1036 986 856 – 1115 2008 2044 1661 – 2427 2021 8 403 416 369 – 463 983 986 840 – 1133 1817 2021 1612 – 2430 2021 9 413 415 365 – 466 965 975 830 – 1121 1716 1997 1587 – 2407 2021 10 410 413 365 – 460 988 969 828 – 1109 1836 1969 1569 – 2369 2021 11 403 410 363 – 458 981 956 827 – 1085 1639 1921 1549 – 2292 2021 12 381 405 360 – 451 1004 941 819 – 1062 1645 1860 1514 – 2206 2021 13 407 402 361 – 444 1032 930 830 – 1031 1716 1802 1497 – 2108 2021 14 442 396 353 – 440 1036 912 829 – 995 1654 1746 1500 – 1992 2021 15 440 390 351 – 428 1095 898 831 – 965 1643 1699 1507 – 1891 2021 16 385 346 – 423 890 822 – 958 1670 1515 – 1825 2021 17 379 337 – 420 879 809 – 948 1640 1500 – 1779 2021 18 377 338 – 415 869 801 – 937 1623 1482 – 1764 2021 19 376 335 – 416 866 799 – 934 1607 1468 – 1745 2021 20 374 335 – 414 855 789 – 922 1591 1469 – 1712 2021 21 2021 22 2021 23 2021 24 2021 25 2021 26 2021 27 2021 28 2021 29 2021 30 2021 31 2021 32 2021 33 2021 34 2021 35 2021 36 2021 37 2021 38 2021 39 2021 40 2021 41 2021 42 2021 43 2021 44 2021 45 2021 46 2021 47 2021 48 2021 49 2021 50 2021 51 2021 52 * Provisional figures. Week 15 in 2021 is an estimate.

COVID-19 mortality known up to December inclusive

The figures on (excess) mortality are based on daily reports on the number of deaths received by CBS. These reports do not contain any information about the cause of death. CBS receives such information at a later stage via a death cause certificate. The cause of death is known for all deceased up to and including December 2020. According to these figures, slightly over 20 thousand people died of COVID-19 between March and December 2020, as published by CBS on 7 April. Excess mortality during the first wave and during the first fifteen weeks of the second wave is entirely attributable to mortality from the novel coronavirus.

Data sources for RIVM

To date, RIVM has registered 16,964 COVID-19 deaths. These include 11,929 recorded until December 2020 inclusive (as at 20 April 2021). RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. The actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is likely to turn out higher because of the following reasons: it is possible that not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested, there is no reporting obligation for COVID-19 and registration sometimes takes a little longer.

Estimate for week 15

The figures for week 15 are estimates, based on 83 percent of the overall number of death records to be received by CBS. CBS will publish provisional weekly mortality figures for week 15 on Friday 30 April. The figures will be more complete by then.

There will be no news release on weekly mortality on 30 April 2021 because of King’s Day. Due to a shift in delivery of death records, as commonly occurs around public holidays, an estimate will not be available for week 16 on 30 April. The news release on 7 May will contain the provisional figures up to and including week 16. It will not include an estimate for week 17 because that week also has a public holiday.