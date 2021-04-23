Excess mortality among people under 80 in week 15
From week 39 of 2020 to week 6 of 2021, weekly mortality was higher than expected. There was excess mortality until week 3. In the following weeks, mortality was not elevated and fluctuated around the expected numbers for that period. The estimate for week 15 is almost 200 deaths above the expected number, but is still just within the range of usual fluctuations (and is therefore not classified as excess mortality). The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 126 COVID-19 deaths in week 15 (as at 20 April).
|Deaths
|Estimated mortality
|Estimated mortality (95% interval)
|2020
|1
|3104
|3277
|2908 – 3645
|2020
|2
|3366
|3311
|2930 – 3692
|2020
|3
|3157
|3344
|2945 – 3742
|2020
|4
|3046
|3392
|3008 – 3776
|2020
|5
|3163
|3407
|3027 – 3788
|2020
|6
|3194
|3401
|2979 – 3823
|2020
|7
|3199
|3408
|2916 – 3901
|2020
|8
|2959
|3387
|2851 – 3922
|2020
|9
|3098
|3352
|2805 – 3898
|2020
|10
|3106
|3315
|2785 – 3845
|2020
|11
|3219
|3253
|2756 – 3751
|2020
|12
|3615
|3174
|2711 – 3637
|2020
|13
|4459
|3104
|2703 – 3505
|2020
|14
|5085
|3024
|2712 – 3337
|2020
|15
|4981
|2957
|2719 – 3195
|2020
|16
|4307
|2915
|2711 – 3120
|2020
|17
|3907
|2869
|2677 – 3060
|2020
|18
|3379
|2841
|2650 – 3032
|2020
|19
|2986
|2821
|2633 – 3009
|2020
|20
|2777
|2794
|2626 – 2962
|2020
|21
|2771
|2770
|2620 – 2920
|2020
|22
|2729
|2753
|2608 – 2898
|2020
|23
|2682
|2735
|2591 – 2880
|2020
|24
|2692
|2737
|2600 – 2875
|2020
|25
|2695
|2725
|2594 – 2855
|2020
|26
|2661
|2717
|2577 – 2857
|2020
|27
|2639
|2723
|2544 – 2902
|2020
|28
|2619
|2719
|2515 – 2923
|2020
|29
|2528
|2720
|2507 – 2934
|2020
|30
|2673
|2707
|2515 – 2900
|2020
|31
|2668
|2687
|2492 – 2882
|2020
|32
|2640
|2682
|2483 – 2881
|2020
|33
|3209
|2669
|2481 – 2857
|2020
|34
|2855
|2663
|2510 – 2815
|2020
|35
|2733
|2667
|2526 – 2807
|2020
|36
|2690
|2676
|2549 – 2804
|2020
|37
|2739
|2698
|2564 – 2832
|2020
|38
|2720
|2729
|2585 – 2873
|2020
|39
|2892
|2752
|2618 – 2886
|2020
|40
|2998
|2786
|2628 – 2943
|2020
|41
|3020
|2807
|2655 – 2960
|2020
|42
|3220
|2839
|2677 – 3001
|2020
|43
|3449
|2862
|2661 – 3063
|2020
|44
|3679
|2889
|2683 – 3095
|2020
|45
|3589
|2902
|2692 – 3111
|2020
|46
|3575
|2932
|2710 – 3155
|2020
|47
|3329
|2972
|2742 – 3202
|2020
|48
|3401
|3012
|2762 – 3263
|2020
|49
|3519
|3037
|2742 – 3332
|2020
|50
|3606
|3100
|2800 – 3399
|2020
|51
|3896
|3166
|2830 – 3501
|2020
|52
|3849
|3222
|2871 – 3573
|2020
|53
|4084
|3266
|2906 – 3625
|2021
|1
|4142
|3309
|2940 – 3677
|2021
|2
|3846
|3343
|2962 – 3724
|2021
|3
|3855
|3376
|2978 – 3775
|2021
|4
|3710
|3425
|3040 – 3809
|2021
|5
|3649
|3440
|3060 – 3821
|2021
|6
|3546
|3434
|3012 – 3856
|2021
|7
|3519
|3441
|2949 – 3934
|2021
|8
|3203
|3420
|2884 – 3955
|2021
|9
|3094
|3384
|2838 – 3931
|2021
|10
|3234
|3347
|2817 – 3877
|2021
|11
|3023
|3285
|2787 – 3782
|2021
|12
|3030
|3205
|2742 – 3668
|2021
|13
|3155
|3134
|2733 – 3535
|2021
|14
|3132
|3054
|2741 – 3366
|2021
|15
|3178
|2986
|2748 – 3224
|2021
|16
|2944
|2739 – 3148
|2021
|17
|2897
|2705 – 3088
|2021
|18
|2869
|2677 – 3060
|2021
|19
|2849
|2660 – 3037
|2021
|20
|2821
|2653 – 2989
|2021
|21
|2021
|22
|2021
|23
|2021
|24
|2021
|25
|2021
|26
|2021
|27
|2021
|28
|2021
|29
|2021
|30
|2021
|31
|2021
|32
|2021
|33
|2021
|34
|2021
|35
|2021
|36
|2021
|37
|2021
|38
|2021
|39
|2021
|40
|2021
|41
|2021
|42
|2021
|43
|2021
|44
|2021
|45
|2021
|46
|2021
|47
|2021
|48
|2021
|49
|2021
|50
|2021
|51
|2021
|52
|* Provisional figures. Week 15 in 2021 is an estimate.
Mortality among long-term care users below expected level
In week 15, the number of deaths among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz) remained roughly the same; since week 8, it has been below the expected level. There were over 100 fewer deaths among long-term care recipients than expected. Mortality among the rest of the population has increased in the past three weeks and is now above the expected level. In week 14 and in the estimate for week 15, there is even excess mortality: the estimated number of deaths is higher than the expectation interval (the light green area in the chart).
In week 15, there were nearly 1,000 deaths among long-term care users, including residents of nursing homes and institutions for the disabled. Among the rest of the population, approximately 2,200 deaths were recorded.
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, deaths
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, estimated mortality (95% interval)
|Other population, deaths
|Other population, estimated mortality
|Other population, estimated mortality (95% interval)
|2020
|1
|1210
|1252
|1052 – 1451
|1894
|2025
|1780 – 2270
|2020
|2
|1265
|1272
|1076 – 1468
|2101
|2039
|1793 – 2285
|2020
|3
|1135
|1282
|1086 – 1478
|2022
|2062
|1805 – 2319
|2020
|4
|1125
|1301
|1113 – 1489
|1921
|2091
|1842 – 2339
|2020
|5
|1098
|1310
|1118 – 1503
|2065
|2097
|1853 – 2341
|2020
|6
|1142
|1309
|1099 – 1519
|2052
|2092
|1826 – 2358
|2020
|7
|1155
|1309
|1069 – 1549
|2044
|2099
|1796 – 2403
|2020
|8
|1129
|1296
|1044 – 1549
|1830
|2091
|1762 – 2419
|2020
|9
|1195
|1276
|1005 – 1546
|1903
|2076
|1756 – 2396
|2020
|10
|1164
|1260
|989 – 1531
|1942
|2056
|1752 – 2359
|2020
|11
|1200
|1229
|950 – 1507
|2019
|2025
|1741 – 2308
|2020
|12
|1335
|1191
|928 – 1454
|2280
|1983
|1714 – 2252
|2020
|13
|1656
|1156
|912 – 1400
|2803
|1948
|1715 – 2180
|2020
|14
|2212
|1120
|915 – 1326
|2873
|1904
|1709 – 2100
|2020
|15
|2409
|1091
|910 – 1273
|2572
|1866
|1709 – 2022
|2020
|16
|2066
|1075
|912 – 1238
|2241
|1840
|1691 – 1990
|2020
|17
|1716
|1055
|898 – 1211
|2191
|1814
|1663 – 1965
|2020
|18
|1429
|1048
|900 – 1195
|1950
|1793
|1643 – 1944
|2020
|19
|1186
|1038
|897 – 1179
|1800
|1783
|1631 – 1935
|2020
|20
|1031
|1029
|902 – 1155
|1746
|1765
|1615 – 1915
|2020
|21
|1069
|1015
|892 – 1138
|1702
|1755
|1615 – 1895
|2020
|22
|1004
|1007
|887 – 1127
|1725
|1746
|1602 – 1890
|2020
|23
|909
|995
|886 – 1104
|1773
|1740
|1585 – 1895
|2020
|24
|958
|997
|888 – 1106
|1734
|1740
|1592 – 1889
|2020
|25
|912
|989
|879 – 1099
|1783
|1736
|1585 – 1886
|2020
|26
|940
|985
|864 – 1107
|1721
|1732
|1585 – 1879
|2020
|27
|931
|992
|850 – 1134
|1708
|1731
|1567 – 1896
|2020
|28
|911
|998
|849 – 1147
|1708
|1721
|1552 – 1890
|2020
|29
|900
|1003
|855 – 1152
|1628
|1717
|1555 – 1879
|2020
|30
|957
|1004
|854 – 1154
|1716
|1704
|1553 – 1855
|2020
|31
|946
|997
|851 – 1143
|1722
|1690
|1540 – 1840
|2020
|32
|904
|993
|846 – 1140
|1736
|1690
|1546 – 1834
|2020
|33
|1311
|987
|840 – 1134
|1898
|1682
|1531 – 1832
|2020
|34
|1113
|980
|849 – 1111
|1742
|1683
|1553 – 1813
|2020
|35
|995
|974
|860 – 1087
|1738
|1693
|1550 – 1835
|2020
|36
|942
|973
|860 – 1087
|1748
|1703
|1562 – 1844
|2020
|37
|942
|977
|865 – 1089
|1797
|1721
|1579 – 1862
|2020
|38
|980
|989
|876 – 1102
|1740
|1740
|1594 – 1886
|2020
|39
|1054
|1001
|892 – 1110
|1838
|1751
|1606 – 1896
|2020
|40
|1076
|1015
|897 – 1133
|1922
|1771
|1632 – 1909
|2020
|41
|1090
|1028
|908 – 1147
|1930
|1780
|1638 – 1922
|2020
|42
|1217
|1042
|910 – 1175
|2003
|1797
|1663 – 1930
|2020
|43
|1317
|1054
|912 – 1195
|2132
|1808
|1650 – 1966
|2020
|44
|1520
|1068
|920 – 1215
|2159
|1821
|1662 – 1981
|2020
|45
|1391
|1074
|925 – 1224
|2198
|1827
|1664 – 1991
|2020
|46
|1423
|1086
|936 – 1235
|2152
|1846
|1678 – 2014
|2020
|47
|1286
|1102
|953 – 1252
|2043
|1870
|1684 – 2056
|2020
|48
|1286
|1121
|964 – 1278
|2115
|1892
|1702 – 2081
|2020
|49
|1286
|1135
|970 – 1300
|2233
|1901
|1683 – 2120
|2020
|50
|1451
|1163
|996 – 1329
|2155
|1937
|1721 – 2153
|2020
|51
|1605
|1193
|1019 – 1368
|2291
|1972
|1739 – 2205
|2020
|52
|1722
|1223
|1035 – 1410
|2127
|1999
|1763 – 2236
|2020
|53
|1731
|1244
|1050 – 1437
|2353
|2022
|1781 – 2263
|2021
|1
|1657
|1264
|1065 – 1463
|2485
|2045
|1799 – 2290
|2021
|2
|1588
|1284
|1089 – 1480
|2258
|2059
|1813 – 2305
|2021
|3
|1539
|1294
|1098 – 1491
|2316
|2082
|1825 – 2339
|2021
|4
|1464
|1313
|1125 – 1501
|2246
|2111
|1863 – 2360
|2021
|5
|1434
|1323
|1131 – 1515
|2215
|2117
|1874 – 2361
|2021
|6
|1350
|1322
|1112 – 1532
|2196
|2112
|1846 – 2379
|2021
|7
|1366
|1322
|1082 – 1562
|2153
|2120
|1816 – 2423
|2021
|8
|1157
|1309
|1056 – 1561
|2046
|2111
|1783 – 2439
|2021
|9
|1102
|1288
|1018 – 1559
|1992
|2096
|1776 – 2416
|2021
|10
|1146
|1272
|1001 – 1543
|2088
|2075
|1772 – 2379
|2021
|11
|995
|1241
|962 – 1519
|2028
|2044
|1761 – 2328
|2021
|12
|1042
|1203
|939 – 1466
|1988
|2002
|1733 – 2271
|2021
|13
|1027
|1167
|923 – 1412
|2128
|1967
|1734 – 2199
|2021
|14
|984
|1131
|925 – 1337
|2148
|1923
|1727 – 2118
|2021
|15
|986
|1102
|920 – 1283
|2192
|1884
|1727 – 2040
|2021
|16
|1085
|922 – 1248
|1858
|1708 – 2008
|2021
|17
|1065
|908 – 1221
|1832
|1681 – 1983
|2021
|18
|1058
|910 – 1205
|1811
|1660 – 1961
|2021
|19
|1048
|907 – 1189
|1800
|1648 – 1952
|2021
|20
|1039
|912 – 1165
|1782
|1632 – 1933
|2021
|21
|2021
|22
|2021
|23
|2021
|24
|2021
|25
|2021
|26
|2021
|27
|2021
|28
|2021
|29
|2021
|30
|2021
|31
|2021
|32
|2021
|33
|2021
|34
|2021
|35
|2021
|36
|2021
|37
|2021
|38
|2021
|39
|2021
|40
|2021
|41
|2021
|42
|2021
|43
|2021
|44
|2021
|45
|2021
|46
|2021
|47
|2021
|48
|2021
|49
|2021
|50
|2021
|51
|2021
|52
|* Provisional figures. Week 15 in 2021 is an estimate.
Excess mortality among people under 80
Mortality among people aged 65 to 79 years has shown an upward trend in recent weeks. Since week 13, there has been excess mortality in this age group. Based on the estimate, there were approximately 1,100 deaths in week 15, around 200 more than expected. Excess mortality was also seen among people under 65 in week 15. There were nearly 450 deaths in this age group, around 50 more than expected. Mortality among people aged 80 and over was again slightly lower than expected. In week 15, an estimated 1,650 deaths were recorded among the over-80s.
|Population 0 to 65 years, deaths
|Population 0 to 64 yrs, estimated mortality
|Population 0 to 64 yrs, estimated mortality (95% interval)
|Population 65 to 79 yrs, deaths
|Population 65 to 79 yrs, estimated mortality
|Population 65 to 79 yrs, estimated mortality (95% interval)
|Population 80 yrs and over, deaths
|Population 80 yrs and over, estimated mortality
|Population 80 yrs and over, estimated mortality (95% interval)
|2020
|1
|385
|415
|374 – 456
|896
|947
|852 – 1041
|1823
|1918
|1632 – 2204
|2020
|2
|432
|413
|371 – 456
|968
|944
|851 – 1038
|1966
|1957
|1650 – 2263
|2020
|3
|418
|415
|371 – 460
|913
|944
|851 – 1038
|1826
|1988
|1657 – 2319
|2020
|4
|352
|417
|374 – 459
|936
|949
|856 – 1043
|1758
|2030
|1701 – 2360
|2020
|5
|449
|417
|375 – 460
|924
|956
|857 – 1056
|1790
|2039
|1717 – 2360
|2020
|6
|401
|417
|371 – 463
|981
|957
|843 – 1071
|1812
|2032
|1691 – 2373
|2020
|7
|409
|420
|374 – 466
|938
|961
|832 – 1091
|1852
|2032
|1649 – 2415
|2020
|8
|340
|420
|374 – 467
|870
|961
|815 – 1108
|1749
|2009
|1600 – 2418
|2020
|9
|404
|420
|370 – 470
|911
|951
|805 – 1096
|1783
|1984
|1574 – 2394
|2020
|10
|394
|417
|370 – 464
|889
|944
|804 – 1085
|1823
|1957
|1557 – 2357
|2020
|11
|410
|415
|367 – 463
|949
|932
|803 – 1062
|1860
|1909
|1537 – 2281
|2020
|12
|450
|410
|364 – 456
|1079
|917
|796 – 1039
|2086
|1849
|1503 – 2195
|2020
|13
|502
|407
|366 – 448
|1402
|907
|806 – 1008
|2555
|1791
|1486 – 2097
|2020
|14
|499
|401
|357 – 444
|1503
|889
|806 – 972
|3083
|1735
|1490 – 1981
|2020
|15
|483
|394
|355 – 432
|1436
|876
|809 – 942
|3062
|1688
|1496 – 1880
|2020
|16
|426
|389
|350 – 427
|1233
|867
|799 – 935
|2648
|1660
|1505 – 1815
|2020
|17
|454
|383
|341 – 425
|1154
|857
|787 – 926
|2299
|1630
|1490 – 1769
|2020
|18
|444
|381
|342 – 419
|999
|847
|779 – 916
|1936
|1613
|1472 – 1755
|2020
|19
|390
|380
|339 – 420
|914
|845
|777 – 912
|1682
|1597
|1458 – 1735
|2020
|20
|374
|378
|339 – 418
|835
|834
|768 – 901
|1568
|1581
|1460 – 1703
|2020
|21
|369
|377
|335 – 419
|805
|832
|766 – 898
|1597
|1560
|1459 – 1661
|2020
|22
|369
|376
|330 – 422
|858
|830
|764 – 895
|1502
|1547
|1451 – 1643
|2020
|23
|385
|378
|335 – 421
|836
|827
|767 – 887
|1461
|1529
|1425 – 1634
|2020
|24
|407
|383
|340 – 425
|836
|829
|770 – 888
|1449
|1525
|1431 – 1619
|2020
|25
|375
|382
|341 – 423
|856
|827
|765 – 889
|1464
|1514
|1427 – 1601
|2020
|26
|382
|384
|342 – 426
|828
|825
|763 – 887
|1451
|1507
|1407 – 1606
|2020
|27
|403
|385
|342 – 428
|809
|829
|764 – 894
|1427
|1507
|1375 – 1639
|2020
|28
|389
|386
|347 – 424
|813
|830
|760 – 899
|1417
|1501
|1352 – 1650
|2020
|29
|372
|389
|351 – 426
|775
|830
|762 – 899
|1381
|1499
|1337 – 1661
|2020
|30
|408
|387
|349 – 425
|821
|828
|759 – 896
|1444
|1491
|1343 – 1639
|2020
|31
|376
|383
|347 – 419
|842
|824
|752 – 896
|1450
|1478
|1334 – 1622
|2020
|32
|419
|384
|345 – 423
|820
|829
|755 – 904
|1401
|1467
|1318 – 1615
|2020
|33
|463
|382
|345 – 418
|928
|826
|749 – 904
|1818
|1459
|1325 – 1592
|2020
|34
|416
|382
|342 – 422
|862
|829
|756 – 901
|1577
|1450
|1346 – 1554
|2020
|35
|352
|384
|338 – 429
|864
|831
|761 – 900
|1517
|1450
|1354 – 1546
|2020
|36
|414
|385
|339 – 431
|828
|833
|766 – 900
|1448
|1456
|1373 – 1538
|2020
|37
|394
|390
|343 – 437
|895
|839
|773 – 905
|1450
|1466
|1383 – 1548
|2020
|38
|394
|397
|350 – 445
|844
|850
|777 – 923
|1482
|1479
|1390 – 1568
|2020
|39
|394
|396
|346 – 447
|880
|855
|785 – 924
|1618
|1498
|1416 – 1580
|2020
|40
|434
|400
|348 – 453
|914
|865
|789 – 941
|1650
|1518
|1416 – 1620
|2020
|41
|378
|400
|354 – 447
|990
|868
|785 – 950
|1652
|1537
|1436 – 1638
|2020
|42
|432
|405
|360 – 449
|985
|872
|788 – 956
|1803
|1560
|1446 – 1674
|2020
|43
|426
|406
|362 – 450
|1079
|878
|787 – 969
|1944
|1576
|1438 – 1713
|2020
|44
|407
|403
|360 – 447
|1165
|888
|798 – 979
|2107
|1595
|1443 – 1748
|2020
|45
|434
|403
|362 – 443
|1110
|890
|807 – 973
|2045
|1607
|1441 – 1774
|2020
|46
|433
|408
|369 – 446
|1059
|898
|814 – 982
|2083
|1625
|1449 – 1801
|2020
|47
|413
|411
|376 – 447
|1083
|913
|829 – 996
|1833
|1647
|1468 – 1826
|2020
|48
|432
|414
|377 – 450
|1082
|925
|845 – 1005
|1887
|1673
|1482 – 1863
|2020
|49
|443
|411
|373 – 450
|1106
|933
|843 – 1022
|1970
|1692
|1481 – 1903
|2020
|50
|460
|413
|374 – 451
|1102
|938
|853 – 1023
|2044
|1749
|1525 – 1973
|2020
|51
|472
|416
|378 – 454
|1180
|941
|848 – 1034
|2244
|1809
|1563 – 2056
|2020
|52
|429
|415
|375 – 455
|1139
|944
|849 – 1039
|2281
|1865
|1598 – 2132
|2020
|53
|458
|413
|372 – 454
|1271
|958
|863 – 1052
|2355
|1898
|1621 – 2174
|2021
|1
|429
|411
|369 – 452
|1178
|971
|877 – 1065
|2535
|1930
|1644 – 2215
|2021
|2
|410
|409
|367 – 451
|1109
|969
|875 – 1062
|2327
|1969
|1662 – 2275
|2021
|3
|423
|411
|366 – 455
|1085
|969
|875 – 1062
|2347
|2000
|1670 – 2331
|2021
|4
|401
|412
|370 – 455
|1104
|974
|880 – 1067
|2205
|2042
|1713 – 2372
|2021
|5
|379
|413
|370 – 455
|1099
|981
|881 – 1080
|2171
|2051
|1730 – 2372
|2021
|6
|410
|413
|366 – 459
|1096
|981
|867 – 1095
|2040
|2044
|1703 – 2385
|2021
|7
|475
|415
|369 – 462
|1036
|986
|856 – 1115
|2008
|2044
|1661 – 2427
|2021
|8
|403
|416
|369 – 463
|983
|986
|840 – 1133
|1817
|2021
|1612 – 2430
|2021
|9
|413
|415
|365 – 466
|965
|975
|830 – 1121
|1716
|1997
|1587 – 2407
|2021
|10
|410
|413
|365 – 460
|988
|969
|828 – 1109
|1836
|1969
|1569 – 2369
|2021
|11
|403
|410
|363 – 458
|981
|956
|827 – 1085
|1639
|1921
|1549 – 2292
|2021
|12
|381
|405
|360 – 451
|1004
|941
|819 – 1062
|1645
|1860
|1514 – 2206
|2021
|13
|407
|402
|361 – 444
|1032
|930
|830 – 1031
|1716
|1802
|1497 – 2108
|2021
|14
|442
|396
|353 – 440
|1036
|912
|829 – 995
|1654
|1746
|1500 – 1992
|2021
|15
|440
|390
|351 – 428
|1095
|898
|831 – 965
|1643
|1699
|1507 – 1891
|2021
|16
|385
|346 – 423
|890
|822 – 958
|1670
|1515 – 1825
|2021
|17
|379
|337 – 420
|879
|809 – 948
|1640
|1500 – 1779
|2021
|18
|377
|338 – 415
|869
|801 – 937
|1623
|1482 – 1764
|2021
|19
|376
|335 – 416
|866
|799 – 934
|1607
|1468 – 1745
|2021
|20
|374
|335 – 414
|855
|789 – 922
|1591
|1469 – 1712
|2021
|21
|2021
|22
|2021
|23
|2021
|24
|2021
|25
|2021
|26
|2021
|27
|2021
|28
|2021
|29
|2021
|30
|2021
|31
|2021
|32
|2021
|33
|2021
|34
|2021
|35
|2021
|36
|2021
|37
|2021
|38
|2021
|39
|2021
|40
|2021
|41
|2021
|42
|2021
|43
|2021
|44
|2021
|45
|2021
|46
|2021
|47
|2021
|48
|2021
|49
|2021
|50
|2021
|51
|2021
|52
|* Provisional figures. Week 15 in 2021 is an estimate.
COVID-19 mortality known up to December inclusive
The figures on (excess) mortality are based on daily reports on the number of deaths received by CBS. These reports do not contain any information about the cause of death. CBS receives such information at a later stage via a death cause certificate. The cause of death is known for all deceased up to and including December 2020. According to these figures, slightly over 20 thousand people died of COVID-19 between March and December 2020, as published by CBS on 7 April. Excess mortality during the first wave and during the first fifteen weeks of the second wave is entirely attributable to mortality from the novel coronavirus.
Data sources for RIVM
To date, RIVM has registered 16,964 COVID-19 deaths. These include 11,929 recorded until December 2020 inclusive (as at 20 April 2021). RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. The actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is likely to turn out higher because of the following reasons: it is possible that not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested, there is no reporting obligation for COVID-19 and registration sometimes takes a little longer.
Estimate for week 15
The figures for week 15 are estimates, based on 83 percent of the overall number of death records to be received by CBS. CBS will publish provisional weekly mortality figures for week 15 on Friday 30 April. The figures will be more complete by then.
There will be no news release on weekly mortality on 30 April 2021 because of King’s Day. Due to a shift in delivery of death records, as commonly occurs around public holidays, an estimate will not be available for week 16 on 30 April. The news release on 7 May will contain the provisional figures up to and including week 16. It will not include an estimate for week 17 because that week also has a public holiday.
Sources
- Link StatLine - Deaths registered weekly, by sex and age
Related items
- Link FAQ - How many deaths are registered per week?
- External link RIVM - Current information about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus)
- Link CBS privacy regulations - Privacy
- Link Dashboard - Population
- Link News release - 3.9 thousand COVID-19 deaths in December 2020