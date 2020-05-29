Turnover accommodation and food services fell sharply in Q1

Accommodation and food services is among the sectors worst affected by the measures against the spread of coronavirus. In Q1 2020, turnover in this sector fell by 14 percent relative to the preceding quarter, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This was the first turnover decrease in seven years. The volume of sales (turnover adjusted for price developments) decreased by 14.5 percent. The declines in turnover and volume of sales were particularly sharp in March.

Turnover sector accommodation and food services (seasonally adjusted)
YearQuarterTurnover (2015=100)Volume (turnover adjusted for price developments) (2015=100)
2014Quarter 193.696.7
2014Quarter 293.896.2
2014Quarter 394.596.6
2014Quarter 495.997.5
2015Quarter 197.198.2
2015Quarter 299.599.9
2015Quarter 3100.3100
2015Quarter 4102.8102
2016Quarter 1103.6101.9
2016Quarter 2104.2102.6
2016Quarter 3108.2105.2
2016Quarter 4108.3104.8
2017Quarter 1110.5105.7
2017Quarter 2112.6106.8
2017Quarter 3113.9106.9
2017Quarter 4115.5108.1
2018Quarter 1117.8109
2018Quarter 2120.8111.2
2018Quarter 3121.1110.7
2018Quarter 4123.5112.5
2019Quarter 1123.1111.7
2019Quarter 2125112
2019Quarter 3125.6112.2
2019Quarter 4127.8114
2020Quarter 1110.297.8

Significant drop in turnover in accommodation services

Relative to Q4 2019, turnover in accommodation services, including hotels and holiday parks, plummeted by 14.9 percent. The volume of sales also decreased by 14.9 percent. In Q4 2019 there was still 1.1 percent turnover growth. Hotels saw their turnover decline by 16.9 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Turnover accomodation sector (seasonally adjusted), Q1 2020
SectorTurnover (% change from previous quarter)Volume (turnover adjusted for price developments) (% change from previous quarter)
Accomodation sector-14.9-14.9
Hotels-16.9-17.8

Food and beverage services record substantial turnover losses

In Q1, turnover generated by food and beverage services (including restaurants, fast-food restaurants, canteens, catering companies and cafés) fell by 13.6 percent relative to the previous quarter. The volume of sales decreased by 14.4 percent.

At 16.8 percent, restaurants recorded the largest turnover decline. The volume of sales decreased by 17.2 percent. Cafés saw their turnover and volume of sales decline as well, by 16.3 and 16.9 percent respectively. Turnover of fast-food restaurants (cafeterias, lunchrooms, snack bars, food stands, etc.) and canteens decreased less sharply, although it was still considerable at 8.9 and 9 percent respectively.

Just as in accommodation services, the loss of turnover in food and beverage services over Q1 is mainly attributable to the month of March.

Turnover food and beverage services (seasonally adjusted), Q1 2020
SectorTurnover (% change from previous quarter)Volume (turnover adjusted for price developments) (% change from previous quarter)
Food and beverages services-13.6-14.4
Restaurants-16.8-17.2
Cafés-16.3-16.9
Canteens and catering-9-10.7
Fast-food restaurants-8.9-9.6

Business confidence down substantially in accommodation and food services

In Q2 2020, business confidence is down across all sectors. Due to the many company closures as part of the COVID-19 measures, entrepreneurs in accommodation and food services have the most pessimistic outlook by far. The sentiment indicator stands at -84.3 in this sector. In the previous quarter, positive and negative sentiments were fairly balanced among the entrepreneurs(0.2).

Business confidence sector accommodation and food services
YearQuarterBusiness confidence
2015Quarter 16.8
2015Quarter 27.1
2015Quarter 310.8
2015Quarter 413.2
2016Quarter 110.3
2016Quarter 213.4
2016Quarter 39.7
2016Quarter 413.3
2017Quarter 114.9
2017Quarter 219.8
2017Quarter 321.5
2017Quarter 413
2018Quarter 118.4
2018Quarter 212
2018Quarter 312.3
2018Quarter 411.2
2019Quarter 111.9
2019Quarter 28.6
2019Quarter 37.4
2019Quarter 41.9
2020Quarter 10.2
2020Quarter 2-84.3
Source: CBS, EIB, KVK, MKB-Nederland, VNO-NCW

Sources

