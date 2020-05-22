Mortality lower than normal in week 20

The total number of deaths in week 20 (ending 17 May) is estimated at nearly 2,850. This is approximately 200 lower than the level that would normally be seen in this time of year. Weeks 11 through 19 were marked by excess mortality instead with almost 9 thousand more deaths than the expected mortality for that period. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on the basis of provisional weekly death counts.

The estimate for week 20 has been based on the number of death certificates CBS has received for that week up to and including Wednesday 20 May. Expected mortality has been estimated on the basis of mortality as recorded over the previous weeks, adjusted for seasonal effects. Had there not been a COVID-19 pandemic, week 20 would have an estimated 3,046 deaths.

Up to and including week 10 (ending 8 March) of this year, average mortality stood at 3,134 per week. It subsequently rose to reach its highest level in week 14 with 5,079 deaths.

Undermortality in week 20

It is a commonly known fact that periods of elevated mortality are often followed by periods of low mortality. This was also the case in 2018, when the elevated mortality during the influenza epidemic was followed by approximately six weeks of lower mortality.

However, the low mortality level in week 20 does not mean that there were no deaths related to COVID-19. In week 20, the number of deaths from COVID-19 as reported to RIVM (as at Thursday, 21 May 2020) stood at 159. The final number may turn out even higher, as not all COVID-19 patients are tested.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly Deaths registered weekly 2017 2018 2019* 2020* 2020 (expectation) 1 3568 3343 3064 3100 2 3637 3359 3261 3364 3 3487 3364 3153 3152 4 3626 3322 3179 3041 5 3574 3403 3144 3159 6 3446 3513 3185 3191 7 3417 3660 3253 3197 8 3328 3691 3223 2957 9 3152 3937 3066 3091 10 3054 4092 3172 3098 11 2843 3733 3228 3215 3049 12 2778 3430 3043 3609 3090 13 2850 3225 3014 4449 3111 14 2764 3040 2900 5079 3111 15 2810 2860 2901 4971 2906 16 2713 2760 3040 4288 3006 17 2778 2663 2959 3891 2922 18 2769 2645 2808 3365 2975 19 2802 2641 2773 2956 2930 20 2801 2606 2821 2833 3046 21 2772 2674 2873 22 2701 2776 2732 23 2624 2679 2736 24 2643 2557 2649 25 2627 2601 2694 26 2691 2619 2836 27 2697 2726 2726 28 2520 2671 2762 29 2674 2704 2585 30 2571 2767 3007 31 2510 2760 2732 32 2657 2745 2629 33 2540 2605 2612 34 2545 2612 2616 35 2576 2527 2785 36 2570 2613 2556 37 2707 2539 2643 38 2715 2706 2582 39 2669 2696 2753 40 2641 2806 2717 41 2763 2760 2912 42 2706 2739 2879 43 2676 2671 2869 44 2726 2815 2856 45 2797 2798 3016 46 2916 2761 3062 47 2917 2859 3025 48 2886 2907 3041 49 3027 2968 3016 50 3218 3017 3164 51 3079 3041 3247 52 3187 2901 3019 * provisional figures 2020*: latest weekly figure is an estimate. Download CSV

Lower mortality among over-80s and women in particular

Overall mortality has declined in all age groups as of week 14. In week 20, mortality was at a slightly lower level than what would normally be expected for this time of year. Mortality was even 9 percent lower than usual among people under the age of 80.

The decline set in as of week 14 for men and as of week 15 for women. No further decline was recorded among men in week 20; the drop did continue among the female population. Among men, week 20 mortality was 3 percent below the expected level, against 11 percent among women.

Elevated mortality since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

The increase in mortality coincides with the beginning of the epidemic in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.

Data sources for CBS and RIVM

CBS receives mortality data on a daily basis from municipal registers. This is before it receives any information on the causes of these deaths. CBS receives such information by way of the death cause certificates which are completed by the physician who attended the deceased. The publication of data from death cause certificates is normally scheduled for Q3 2020, but CBS will make every effort to release this information at an earlier stage.

RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual number of COVID-19-related deaths in the Netherlands is expected to turn out higher. A more complete picture emerges by looking at the total weekly number of deaths as based on the data received by CBS, regardless of the cause of death.

Estimates based on death certificates received so far

In general, some time elapses between the actual date of death and the moment when this data reaches CBS. Death certificates are collected weekly on Thursdays. Usually, mortality data collected on Thursday include slightly over 80 percent of all deaths over the previous week. This information provides an indication of the number of deaths that can be expected for that week.

Based on the data obtained over weeks 12 through 19, death certificates are currently being received sooner than usual (as the number of certificates that was received after one week turned out to cover 85 percent of all deaths) with the exception of weeks with public holidays. The estimate for week 20 is based on the assumption that for this week as well, 85 percent has been received. As the percentage is uncertain, the actual number of deaths in week 20 may be higher or lower as a result.