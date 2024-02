More than half of Ukrainian refugees in paid employment

On 1 November 2023, 55 percent of the approximately 78 thousand 15 to 64-year-old refugees with Ukrainian nationality living in the Netherlands were employed. This is an increase from one year previously: on 1 November 2022, the share of employees was still 44 percent. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of newly released figures.