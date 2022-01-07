Fewer deaths in the last week of December

© Hollandse Hoogte / Patricia Rehe
In the last week of December 2021 (week 52), the estimated number of deaths stood at slightly under 3,500. This is less than in the preceding weeks. The level was just below excess mortality, mainly on account of a decrease in mortality among people aged 80 and over. There was excess mortality in all the previous weeks of December. In total, there were approximately 4,300 more deaths than expected for that month. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on the latest provisional figures on weekly mortality.

Mortality figures for December cover the past five weeks, i.e. week 48 to 52 inclusive (29 November 2021 to 2 January 2022). In this period, mortality was above the expected level and up to week 51 it was also outside the range of usual fluctuations, resulting in excess mortality. According to the estimate, in week 52 there were 300 more deaths than expected, which means there was no excess mortality by a slight margin. On average, there were nearly 900 more deaths per week than expected in December, just as in November.

In week 52, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 105 COVID-19 deaths (as at 5 January); for the entire month of December (weeks 48 through 52), the number stood at 1,355.

Weekly mortality*
   DeathsExpected mortalityExpected mortality (95% interval)
20201310332772908 – 3645
20202336433112930 – 3692
20203315733442945 – 3742
20204304633923008 – 3776
20205316434073027 – 3788
20206319634012979 – 3823
20207319834082916 – 3901
20208295933872851 – 3922
20209309833522805 – 3898
202010310733152785 – 3845
202011321832532756 – 3751
202012361431742711 – 3637
202013445831042703 – 3505
202014508530242712 – 3337
202015498229572719 – 3195
202016430829152711 – 3120
202017391028692677 – 3060
202018338328412650 – 3032
202019298928212633 – 3009
202020277727942626 – 2962
202021277027702620 – 2920
202022273227532608 – 2898
202023268227352591 – 2880
202024268927372600 – 2875
202025269627252594 – 2855
202026265927172577 – 2857
202027263827232544 – 2902
202028261927192515 – 2923
202029252827202507 – 2934
202030267327072515 – 2900
202031266626872492 – 2882
202032264226822483 – 2881
202033320926692481 – 2857
202034285626632510 – 2815
202035273526672526 – 2807
202036269226762549 – 2804
202037274226982564 – 2832
202038272127292585 – 2873
202039289127522618 – 2886
202040300227862628 – 2943
202041302228072655 – 2960
202042322228392677 – 3001
202043344828622661 – 3063
202044368728892683 – 3095
202045358929022692 – 3111
202046358029322710 – 3155
202047333529722742 – 3202
202048340530122762 – 3263
202049353030372742 – 3332
202050361531002800 – 3399
202051390931662830 – 3501
202052386732222871 – 3573
202053410332662906 – 3625
20211414333092940 – 3677
20212385233432962 – 3724
20213386233762978 – 3775
20214371634253040 – 3809
20215365434403060 – 3821
20216355034343012 – 3856
20217352834412949 – 3934
20218320734202884 – 3955
20219310533842838 – 3931
202110324533472817 – 3877
202111304332852787 – 3782
202112304532052742 – 3668
202113317831342733 – 3535
202114316330542741 – 3366
202115314129862748 – 3224
202116314429442739 – 3148
202117312428972705 – 3088
202118300228692677 – 3060
202119301828492660 – 3037
202120298928212653 – 2989
202121280627972646 – 2947
202122300927802635 – 2925
202123288427622617 – 2906
202124287127642627 – 2901
202125267527512620 – 2882
202126279327432603 – 2883
202127283827502571 – 2929
202128287127452541 – 2949
202129277627472534 – 2960
202130291027342541 – 2926
202131295927132518 – 2908
202132283927082509 – 2907
202133289926952507 – 2883
202134292426882535 – 2841
202135285926932552 – 2833
202136309027022575 – 2829
202137291827242590 – 2858
202138288827552612 – 2899
202139306927782644 – 2912
202140306828132655 – 2970
202141306228352682 – 2987
202142327028662705 – 3028
202143338328892688 – 3090
202144350929172711 – 3123
202145378029302720 – 3139
202146399329602738 – 3183
202147418330012771 – 3231
202148438130422791 – 3292
202149435930662771 – 3361
202150402331302830 – 3429
202151370231962861 – 3531
202152351732532902 – 3605
2022133212953 – 3690
2022233562975 – 3737
2022333902991 – 3788
2022434383054 – 3822
2022534543073 – 3835
2022634473025 – 3870
2022734552963 – 3947
2022834332898 – 3969
20229
202210
202211
202212
202213
202214
202215
202216
202217
202218
202219
202220
202221
202222
202223
202224
202225
202226
202227
202228
202229
202230
202231
202232
202233
202234
202235
202236
202237
202238
202239
202240
202241
202242
202243
202244
202245
202246
202247
202248
202249
202250
202251
202252
* Provisional figures. Week 52 in 2021 is an estimate.

Slightly elevated mortality among long-term care users in week 52

In week 52, mortality was above the expected levels, both among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz) - including residents of nursing homes and institutions for the disabled - and among the rest of the population. However, it was no longer excess mortality. Around 1,300 long-term care recipients passed away that week, 50 more than expected. Among the rest of the population, there were more than 2,200 deaths in week 52; 200 more than expected.

Mortality in both groups was higher than the expected levels throughout the month of December. Among long-term care users, there were over 1,900 more deaths than expected for this period; among the rest of the population, there were nearly 2,400 more deaths.

Weekly mortality*, by Long-term care (Wlz) use
   Long-term care (Wlz) usersLong-term care (Wlz) users, expectedLong-term care (Wlz) users, expected (95% interval)Other populationOther population, expectedOther population, expected (95% interval)
20201121012521052 – 1451189320251780 – 2270
20202126512721076 – 1468209920391793 – 2285
20203113512821086 – 1478202220621805 – 2319
20204112513011113 – 1489192120911842 – 2339
20205109813101118 – 1503206620971853 – 2341
20206114213091099 – 1519205420921826 – 2358
20207115513091069 – 1549204320991796 – 2403
20208112912961044 – 1549183020911762 – 2419
20209119512761005 – 1546190320761756 – 2396
20201011641260989 – 1531194320561752 – 2359
20201112001229950 – 1507201820251741 – 2308
20201213361191928 – 1454227819831714 – 2252
20201316561156912 – 1400280219481715 – 2180
20201422121120915 – 1326287319041709 – 2100
20201524091091910 – 1273257318661709 – 2022
20201620661075912 – 1238224218401691 – 1990
20201717161055898 – 1211219418141663 – 1965
20201814291048900 – 1195195417931643 – 1944
20201911861038897 – 1179180317831631 – 1935
20202010311029902 – 1155174617651615 – 1915
20202110691015892 – 1138170117551615 – 1895
20202210041007887 – 1127172817461602 – 1890
202023909995886 – 1104177317401585 – 1895
202024958997888 – 1106173117401592 – 1889
202025913989879 – 1099178317361585 – 1886
202026940985864 – 1107171917321585 – 1879
202027932992850 – 1134170617311567 – 1896
202028911998849 – 1147170817211552 – 1890
2020299001003855 – 1152162817171555 – 1879
2020309571004854 – 1154171617041553 – 1855
202031946997851 – 1143172016901540 – 1840
202032904993846 – 1140173816901546 – 1834
2020331311987840 – 1134189816821531 – 1832
2020341113980849 – 1111174316831553 – 1813
202035995974860 – 1087174016931550 – 1835
202036942973860 – 1087175017031562 – 1844
202037942977865 – 1089180017211579 – 1862
202038980989876 – 1102174117401594 – 1886
20203910541001892 – 1110183717511606 – 1896
20204010761015897 – 1133192617711632 – 1909
20204110901028908 – 1147193217801638 – 1922
20204212191042910 – 1175200317971663 – 1930
20204313171054912 – 1195213118081650 – 1966
20204415201068920 – 1215216718211662 – 1981
20204513911074925 – 1224219818271664 – 1991
20204614241086936 – 1235215618461678 – 2014
20204712871102953 – 1252204818701684 – 2056
20204812871121964 – 1278211818921702 – 2081
20204912861135970 – 1300224419011683 – 2120
20205014521163996 – 1329216319371721 – 2153
202051160711931019 – 1368230219721739 – 2205
202052172712231035 – 1410214019991763 – 2236
202053173212441050 – 1437237020221781 – 2263
20211165712641065 – 1463248620451799 – 2290
20212158812841089 – 1480226420591813 – 2305
20213153912941098 – 1491232320821825 – 2339
20214146513131125 – 1501225121111863 – 2360
20215143713231131 – 1515221721171874 – 2361
20216135113221112 – 1532219921121846 – 2379
20217136613221082 – 1562216221201816 – 2423
20218115913091056 – 1561204821111783 – 2439
20219110512881018 – 1559200020961776 – 2416
202110114712721001 – 1543209820751772 – 2379
2021119971241962 – 1519204620441761 – 2328
20211210451203939 – 1466200020021733 – 2271
20211310301167923 – 1412214819671734 – 2199
2021149911131925 – 1337217219231727 – 2118
2021159781102920 – 1283216318841727 – 2040
2021169731085922 – 1248217118581708 – 2008
20211710431065908 – 1221208118321681 – 1983
20211810091058910 – 1205199318111660 – 1961
20211910051048907 – 1189201318001648 – 1952
2021209921039912 – 1165199717821632 – 1933
2021219871025902 – 1147181917721632 – 1912
20212210701017897 – 1137193917631619 – 1907
2021239961005896 – 1114188817571602 – 1912
20212410611007897 – 1116181017571609 – 1906
202125960999889 – 1109171517521602 – 1903
202126986995874 – 1116180717491601 – 1896
20212710371002859 – 1144180117481584 – 1913
20212810381008858 – 1157183317371569 – 1906
20212910241013865 – 1161175217341572 – 1896
20213010441013863 – 1164186617201569 – 1871
20213110981007861 – 1153186117061556 – 1856
20213210521002855 – 1149178717061562 – 1850
2021331075997850 – 1144182416981548 – 1848
2021341049989858 – 1120187516991569 – 1829
2021351031983870 – 1097182817091567 – 1851
2021361113983869 – 1097197717191578 – 1861
2021371043987874 – 1099187517371596 – 1879
2021381037999886 – 1112185117571611 – 1902
20213910431010901 – 1119202617681623 – 1913
20214011321025907 – 1143193617881650 – 1926
20214111121037918 – 1157195017971655 – 1939
20214212501052920 – 1185202018141680 – 1948
20214313191064922 – 1205206418251668 – 1983
20214413341078930 – 1226217518391679 – 1998
20214514641085935 – 1234231618451682 – 2009
20214616031096947 – 1245239018641696 – 2032
20214716861113964 – 1262249718881703 – 2074
20214817031132975 – 1288267819101720 – 2099
20214917641146981 – 1311259519201701 – 2138
202150162311741008 – 1341240019561740 – 2172
202151141812051031 – 1379228419911759 – 2224
202152130312351047 – 1422221420191782 – 2256
2022112691069 – 146820531807 – 2298
2022212891094 – 148520671821 – 2313
2022312991103 – 149620901833 – 2347
2022413191131 – 150721191871 – 2368
2022513281136 – 152121261882 – 2369
2022613271117 – 153721201854 – 2387
2022713271087 – 156721281825 – 2431
2022813141061 – 156721191791 – 2448
20229
202210
202211
202212
202213
202214
202215
202216
202217
202218
202219
202220
202221
202222
202223
202224
202225
202226
202227
202228
202229
202230
202231
202232
202233
202234
202235
202236
202237
202238
202239
202240
202241
202242
202243
202244
202245
202246
202247
202248
202249
202250
202251
202252
* Provisional figures. Week 52 in 2021 is an estimate.

No more excess mortality among the over-80s in week 52

In week 52, over 1,900 deaths were estimated for the group aged 80 and over, more or less equal to the expected mortality for that week; there was no excess mortality anymore. That was still the case in the previous weeks of December. A total of slightly more than 2,550 excess deaths were recorded among the over-80s over this month.

Among 65 to 79-year-olds, there was excess mortality in each week of December. In week 52, over 1,100 deaths were estimated for this age group, i.e. 150 more than expected. In December, there were over 1,300 more deaths than expected among people aged 65 to 79 years.

In week 52, there was excess mortality among people under 65. Estimated mortality stood at slightly over 450, i.e. around 50 more than expected for this age group. There was excess mortality in each week of December. Altogether 400 more deaths than expected were recorded among people under 65.

Weekly mortality*, by age
   0 to 64 yrs0 to 64 yrs, expected0 to 64 yrs, expected, (95% interval)65 to 79 yrs65 to 79 yrs, expected65 to 79 yrs, expected (95% interval)80 yrs and over80 yrs and over, expected80 yrs and over, expected (95% interval)
20201385415374 – 456896947852 – 1041182219181632 – 2204
20202432413371 – 456967944851 – 1038196519571650 – 2263
20203418415371 – 460913944851 – 1038182619881657 – 2319
20204354417374 – 459936949856 – 1043175620301701 – 2360
20205450417375 – 460924956857 – 1056179020391717 – 2360
20206401417371 – 463982957843 – 1071181320321691 – 2373
20207408420374 – 466938961832 – 1091185220321649 – 2415
20208340420374 – 467870961815 – 1108174920091600 – 2418
20209404420370 – 470911951805 – 1096178319841574 – 2394
202010394417370 – 464889944804 – 1085182419571557 – 2357
202011410415367 – 463948932803 – 1062186019091537 – 2281
202012449410364 – 4561079917796 – 1039208618491503 – 2195
202013502407366 – 4481401907806 – 1008255517911486 – 2097
202014499401357 – 4441503889806 – 972308317351490 – 1981
202015485394355 – 4321435876809 – 942306216881496 – 1880
202016426389350 – 4271234867799 – 935264816601505 – 1815
202017455383341 – 4251155857787 – 926230016301490 – 1769
202018446381342 – 4191000847779 – 916193716131472 – 1755
202019391380339 – 420915845777 – 912168315971458 – 1735
202020374378339 – 418835834768 – 901156815811460 – 1703
202021367377335 – 419805832766 – 898159815601459 – 1661
202022371376330 – 422858830764 – 895150315471451 – 1643
202023386378335 – 421835827767 – 887146115291425 – 1634
202024405383340 – 425834829770 – 888145015251431 – 1619
202025375382341 – 423855827765 – 889146615141427 – 1601
202026381384342 – 426828825763 – 887145015071407 – 1606
202027402385342 – 428809829764 – 894142715071375 – 1639
202028390386347 – 424812830760 – 899141715011352 – 1650
202029373389351 – 426775830762 – 899138014991337 – 1661
202030407387349 – 425823828759 – 896144314911343 – 1639
202031376383347 – 419841824752 – 896144914781334 – 1622
202032420384345 – 423820829755 – 904140214671318 – 1615
202033463382345 – 418928826749 – 904181814591325 – 1592
202034417382342 – 422863829756 – 901157614501346 – 1554
202035353384338 – 429865831761 – 900151714501354 – 1546
202036416385339 – 431828833766 – 900144814561373 – 1538
202037396390343 – 437898839773 – 905144814661383 – 1548
202038395397350 – 445845850777 – 923148114791390 – 1568
202039394396346 – 447880855785 – 924161714981416 – 1580
202040435400348 – 453917865789 – 941165015181416 – 1620
202041379400354 – 447990868785 – 950165315371436 – 1638
202042432405360 – 449987872788 – 956180315601446 – 1674
202043425406362 – 4501080878787 – 969194315761438 – 1713
202044409403360 – 4471166888798 – 979211215951443 – 1748
202045434403362 – 4431111890807 – 973204416071441 – 1774
202046435408369 – 4461059898814 – 982208616251449 – 1801
202047417411376 – 4471083913829 – 996183516471468 – 1826
202048436414377 – 4501084925845 – 1005188516731482 – 1863
202049446411373 – 4501112933843 – 1022197216921481 – 1903
202050464413374 – 4511104938853 – 1023204717491525 – 1973
202051473416378 – 4541187941848 – 1034224918091563 – 2056
202052432415375 – 4551146944849 – 1039228918651598 – 2132
202053462413372 – 4541280958863 – 1052236118981621 – 2174
20211429411369 – 4521179971877 – 1065253519301644 – 2215
20212410409367 – 4511111969875 – 1062233119691662 – 2275
20213426411366 – 4551087969875 – 1062234920001670 – 2331
20214403412370 – 4551106974880 – 1067220720421713 – 2372
20215380413370 – 4551101981881 – 1080217320511730 – 2372
20216410413366 – 4591097981867 – 1095204320441703 – 2385
20217478415369 – 4621039986856 – 1115201120441661 – 2427
20218403416369 – 463985986840 – 1133181920211612 – 2430
20219416415365 – 466969975830 – 1121172019971587 – 2407
202110416413365 – 460990969828 – 1109183919691569 – 2369
202111415410363 – 458985956827 – 1085164319211549 – 2292
202112389405360 – 4511008941819 – 1062164818601514 – 2206
202113414402361 – 4441041930830 – 1031172318021497 – 2108
202114448396353 – 4401047912829 – 995166817461500 – 1992
202115440390351 – 4281079898831 – 965162216991507 – 1891
202116454385346 – 4231019890822 – 958167116701515 – 1825
202117436379337 – 4201046879809 – 948164216401500 – 1779
202118410377338 – 4151023869801 – 937156916231482 – 1764
202119496376335 – 416937866799 – 934158516071468 – 1745
202120416374335 – 4141026855789 – 922154715911469 – 1712
202121397373331 – 415867854788 – 920154215701469 – 1671
202122438372326 – 418946851786 – 916162515561460 – 1652
202123404374331 – 417928848789 – 908155215391434 – 1643
202124411378336 – 421897850791 – 909156315341440 – 1629
202125401378337 – 419849848787 – 910142515231437 – 1610
202126426380338 – 422865846784 – 908150215161417 – 1615
202127414381338 – 424896851786 – 916152815161385 – 1648
202128408382343 – 420900851782 – 920156315101361 – 1659
202129378385347 – 422909852783 – 920148915091347 – 1671
202130398383345 – 421942849781 – 917157015001352 – 1648
202131416379343 – 415922845773 – 917162114871343 – 1631
202132415380341 – 419884851776 – 925154014751327 – 1623
202133408378341 – 414920848771 – 925157114671334 – 1601
202134445378338 – 418943850777 – 923153614591354 – 1563
202135427380334 – 425885852782 – 922154714591363 – 1555
202136435381335 – 4271023854787 – 922163214641382 – 1547
202137428386339 – 433932861794 – 927155814751392 – 1557
202138438393346 – 440926872799 – 945152414881399 – 1577
202139438392342 – 443984877807 – 946164715071425 – 1589
202140431396344 – 4491006887811 – 963163115271426 – 1629
202141445396349 – 443968890808 – 972164915461445 – 1647
202142443400356 – 4451009894810 – 978181815701455 – 1684
202143444402358 – 4461043900809 – 991189615851448 – 1722
202144454399355 – 4431135911820 – 1002192016051453 – 1758
202145473398358 – 4391183913830 – 996212416171451 – 1783
202146440404365 – 4421216921837 – 1005233716351459 – 1811
202147493407371 – 4421267936852 – 1020242316571478 – 1836
202148493409372 – 4461327949869 – 1029256116831492 – 1873
202149529407369 – 4451311957867 – 1046251917021492 – 1913
202150472408369 – 4471236962878 – 1047231517601536 – 1984
202151485412373 – 4501128965872 – 1058208918201574 – 2067
202152471411371 – 4511119968873 – 1064192718761609 – 2143
20221404363 – 446981886 – 107519401654 – 2226
20222403361 – 445978884 – 107219791673 – 2286
20223405360 – 449978885 – 107220111680 – 2342
20224406363 – 448983890 – 107620531724 – 2383
20225406364 – 449990891 – 109020621741 – 2383
20226406360 – 453991877 – 110520551714 – 2396
20227409363 – 455995866 – 112520551672 – 2438
20228409363 – 456996849 – 114220321623 – 2441
20229
202210
202211
202212
202213
202214
202215
202216
202217
202218
202219
202220
202221
202222
202223
202224
202225
202226
202227
202228
202229
202230
202231
202232
202233
202234
202235
202236
202237
202238
202239
202240
202241
202242
202243
202244
202245
202246
202247
202248
202249
202250
202251
202252
* Provisional figures. Week 52 in 2021 is an estimate.

Most excess deaths in Zeeland

Mortality was higher than expected in December across all provinces. Relatively the highest excess mortality was recorded in Limburg province, where 55 percent more people died than expected for this month in this province. Limburg (43 percent) and Flevoland (42 percent) also saw significantly higher excess mortality compared to the Netherlands as a whole. Noord-Holland and Groningen had the lowest excess mortality at 19 and 20 percent, respectively.

Excess mortality in December 20211)
ProvincieExcess mortality (% of deceased persons relative to expected mortality)
Zeeland54.9
Limburg42.9
Flevoland42.4
Drenthe33.5
Fryslân32.3
Noord-Brabant29.0
Gelderland28.4
Utrecht28.1
Overijssel22.6
Zuid-Holland21.7
Groningen19.6
Noord-Holland19.2
Netherlands27.4
1)week 48 to 52 inclusive

COVID-19 mortality known for the period up to August inclusive

The figures on (excess) mortality are based on municipal death records as received by CBS on a daily basis. These reports do not contain any information about the cause of death. CBS receives such information at a later stage via death cause certificates. The cause of death is known for all deceased persons as registered up to and including August 2021. According to these figures, 32,054 thousand people died of COVID-19 between March 2020 and August 2021, as published by CBS on 3 January 2022 (Dutch only).

Data sources for RIVM

To date, RIVM has registered 20,986 COVID-19 deaths. These include 18,047 recorded until August 2021 inclusive (as at 5 January 2022). RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. The actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is higher than these estimates for the following reasons: it is possible that not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested, there is no reporting obligation for COVID-19 and registration sometimes takes a little longer.

Estimate for week 52

The figures for week 52 are estimates, based on 80 percent of the overall number of death records to be received by CBS. CBS will publish provisional mortality figures for week 52 on Friday 14 January. The figures will be more complete by then.

Sources

Related items