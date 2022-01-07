Fewer deaths in the last week of December
Mortality figures for December cover the past five weeks, i.e. week 48 to 52 inclusive (29 November 2021 to 2 January 2022). In this period, mortality was above the expected level and up to week 51 it was also outside the range of usual fluctuations, resulting in excess mortality. According to the estimate, in week 52 there were 300 more deaths than expected, which means there was no excess mortality by a slight margin. On average, there were nearly 900 more deaths per week than expected in December, just as in November.
In week 52, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 105 COVID-19 deaths (as at 5 January); for the entire month of December (weeks 48 through 52), the number stood at 1,355.
|Deaths
|Expected mortality
|Expected mortality (95% interval)
|2020
|1
|3103
|3277
|2908 – 3645
|2020
|2
|3364
|3311
|2930 – 3692
|2020
|3
|3157
|3344
|2945 – 3742
|2020
|4
|3046
|3392
|3008 – 3776
|2020
|5
|3164
|3407
|3027 – 3788
|2020
|6
|3196
|3401
|2979 – 3823
|2020
|7
|3198
|3408
|2916 – 3901
|2020
|8
|2959
|3387
|2851 – 3922
|2020
|9
|3098
|3352
|2805 – 3898
|2020
|10
|3107
|3315
|2785 – 3845
|2020
|11
|3218
|3253
|2756 – 3751
|2020
|12
|3614
|3174
|2711 – 3637
|2020
|13
|4458
|3104
|2703 – 3505
|2020
|14
|5085
|3024
|2712 – 3337
|2020
|15
|4982
|2957
|2719 – 3195
|2020
|16
|4308
|2915
|2711 – 3120
|2020
|17
|3910
|2869
|2677 – 3060
|2020
|18
|3383
|2841
|2650 – 3032
|2020
|19
|2989
|2821
|2633 – 3009
|2020
|20
|2777
|2794
|2626 – 2962
|2020
|21
|2770
|2770
|2620 – 2920
|2020
|22
|2732
|2753
|2608 – 2898
|2020
|23
|2682
|2735
|2591 – 2880
|2020
|24
|2689
|2737
|2600 – 2875
|2020
|25
|2696
|2725
|2594 – 2855
|2020
|26
|2659
|2717
|2577 – 2857
|2020
|27
|2638
|2723
|2544 – 2902
|2020
|28
|2619
|2719
|2515 – 2923
|2020
|29
|2528
|2720
|2507 – 2934
|2020
|30
|2673
|2707
|2515 – 2900
|2020
|31
|2666
|2687
|2492 – 2882
|2020
|32
|2642
|2682
|2483 – 2881
|2020
|33
|3209
|2669
|2481 – 2857
|2020
|34
|2856
|2663
|2510 – 2815
|2020
|35
|2735
|2667
|2526 – 2807
|2020
|36
|2692
|2676
|2549 – 2804
|2020
|37
|2742
|2698
|2564 – 2832
|2020
|38
|2721
|2729
|2585 – 2873
|2020
|39
|2891
|2752
|2618 – 2886
|2020
|40
|3002
|2786
|2628 – 2943
|2020
|41
|3022
|2807
|2655 – 2960
|2020
|42
|3222
|2839
|2677 – 3001
|2020
|43
|3448
|2862
|2661 – 3063
|2020
|44
|3687
|2889
|2683 – 3095
|2020
|45
|3589
|2902
|2692 – 3111
|2020
|46
|3580
|2932
|2710 – 3155
|2020
|47
|3335
|2972
|2742 – 3202
|2020
|48
|3405
|3012
|2762 – 3263
|2020
|49
|3530
|3037
|2742 – 3332
|2020
|50
|3615
|3100
|2800 – 3399
|2020
|51
|3909
|3166
|2830 – 3501
|2020
|52
|3867
|3222
|2871 – 3573
|2020
|53
|4103
|3266
|2906 – 3625
|2021
|1
|4143
|3309
|2940 – 3677
|2021
|2
|3852
|3343
|2962 – 3724
|2021
|3
|3862
|3376
|2978 – 3775
|2021
|4
|3716
|3425
|3040 – 3809
|2021
|5
|3654
|3440
|3060 – 3821
|2021
|6
|3550
|3434
|3012 – 3856
|2021
|7
|3528
|3441
|2949 – 3934
|2021
|8
|3207
|3420
|2884 – 3955
|2021
|9
|3105
|3384
|2838 – 3931
|2021
|10
|3245
|3347
|2817 – 3877
|2021
|11
|3043
|3285
|2787 – 3782
|2021
|12
|3045
|3205
|2742 – 3668
|2021
|13
|3178
|3134
|2733 – 3535
|2021
|14
|3163
|3054
|2741 – 3366
|2021
|15
|3141
|2986
|2748 – 3224
|2021
|16
|3144
|2944
|2739 – 3148
|2021
|17
|3124
|2897
|2705 – 3088
|2021
|18
|3002
|2869
|2677 – 3060
|2021
|19
|3018
|2849
|2660 – 3037
|2021
|20
|2989
|2821
|2653 – 2989
|2021
|21
|2806
|2797
|2646 – 2947
|2021
|22
|3009
|2780
|2635 – 2925
|2021
|23
|2884
|2762
|2617 – 2906
|2021
|24
|2871
|2764
|2627 – 2901
|2021
|25
|2675
|2751
|2620 – 2882
|2021
|26
|2793
|2743
|2603 – 2883
|2021
|27
|2838
|2750
|2571 – 2929
|2021
|28
|2871
|2745
|2541 – 2949
|2021
|29
|2776
|2747
|2534 – 2960
|2021
|30
|2910
|2734
|2541 – 2926
|2021
|31
|2959
|2713
|2518 – 2908
|2021
|32
|2839
|2708
|2509 – 2907
|2021
|33
|2899
|2695
|2507 – 2883
|2021
|34
|2924
|2688
|2535 – 2841
|2021
|35
|2859
|2693
|2552 – 2833
|2021
|36
|3090
|2702
|2575 – 2829
|2021
|37
|2918
|2724
|2590 – 2858
|2021
|38
|2888
|2755
|2612 – 2899
|2021
|39
|3069
|2778
|2644 – 2912
|2021
|40
|3068
|2813
|2655 – 2970
|2021
|41
|3062
|2835
|2682 – 2987
|2021
|42
|3270
|2866
|2705 – 3028
|2021
|43
|3383
|2889
|2688 – 3090
|2021
|44
|3509
|2917
|2711 – 3123
|2021
|45
|3780
|2930
|2720 – 3139
|2021
|46
|3993
|2960
|2738 – 3183
|2021
|47
|4183
|3001
|2771 – 3231
|2021
|48
|4381
|3042
|2791 – 3292
|2021
|49
|4359
|3066
|2771 – 3361
|2021
|50
|4023
|3130
|2830 – 3429
|2021
|51
|3702
|3196
|2861 – 3531
|2021
|52
|3517
|3253
|2902 – 3605
|2022
|1
|3321
|2953 – 3690
|2022
|2
|3356
|2975 – 3737
|2022
|3
|3390
|2991 – 3788
|2022
|4
|3438
|3054 – 3822
|2022
|5
|3454
|3073 – 3835
|2022
|6
|3447
|3025 – 3870
|2022
|7
|3455
|2963 – 3947
|2022
|8
|3433
|2898 – 3969
|2022
|9
|2022
|10
|2022
|11
|2022
|12
|2022
|13
|2022
|14
|2022
|15
|2022
|16
|2022
|17
|2022
|18
|2022
|19
|2022
|20
|2022
|21
|2022
|22
|2022
|23
|2022
|24
|2022
|25
|2022
|26
|2022
|27
|2022
|28
|2022
|29
|2022
|30
|2022
|31
|2022
|32
|2022
|33
|2022
|34
|2022
|35
|2022
|36
|2022
|37
|2022
|38
|2022
|39
|2022
|40
|2022
|41
|2022
|42
|2022
|43
|2022
|44
|2022
|45
|2022
|46
|2022
|47
|2022
|48
|2022
|49
|2022
|50
|2022
|51
|2022
|52
|* Provisional figures. Week 52 in 2021 is an estimate.
Slightly elevated mortality among long-term care users in week 52
In week 52, mortality was above the expected levels, both among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz) - including residents of nursing homes and institutions for the disabled - and among the rest of the population. However, it was no longer excess mortality. Around 1,300 long-term care recipients passed away that week, 50 more than expected. Among the rest of the population, there were more than 2,200 deaths in week 52; 200 more than expected.
Mortality in both groups was higher than the expected levels throughout the month of December. Among long-term care users, there were over 1,900 more deaths than expected for this period; among the rest of the population, there were nearly 2,400 more deaths.
|Long-term care (Wlz) users
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, expected
|Long-term care (Wlz) users, expected (95% interval)
|Other population
|Other population, expected
|Other population, expected (95% interval)
|2020
|1
|1210
|1252
|1052 – 1451
|1893
|2025
|1780 – 2270
|2020
|2
|1265
|1272
|1076 – 1468
|2099
|2039
|1793 – 2285
|2020
|3
|1135
|1282
|1086 – 1478
|2022
|2062
|1805 – 2319
|2020
|4
|1125
|1301
|1113 – 1489
|1921
|2091
|1842 – 2339
|2020
|5
|1098
|1310
|1118 – 1503
|2066
|2097
|1853 – 2341
|2020
|6
|1142
|1309
|1099 – 1519
|2054
|2092
|1826 – 2358
|2020
|7
|1155
|1309
|1069 – 1549
|2043
|2099
|1796 – 2403
|2020
|8
|1129
|1296
|1044 – 1549
|1830
|2091
|1762 – 2419
|2020
|9
|1195
|1276
|1005 – 1546
|1903
|2076
|1756 – 2396
|2020
|10
|1164
|1260
|989 – 1531
|1943
|2056
|1752 – 2359
|2020
|11
|1200
|1229
|950 – 1507
|2018
|2025
|1741 – 2308
|2020
|12
|1336
|1191
|928 – 1454
|2278
|1983
|1714 – 2252
|2020
|13
|1656
|1156
|912 – 1400
|2802
|1948
|1715 – 2180
|2020
|14
|2212
|1120
|915 – 1326
|2873
|1904
|1709 – 2100
|2020
|15
|2409
|1091
|910 – 1273
|2573
|1866
|1709 – 2022
|2020
|16
|2066
|1075
|912 – 1238
|2242
|1840
|1691 – 1990
|2020
|17
|1716
|1055
|898 – 1211
|2194
|1814
|1663 – 1965
|2020
|18
|1429
|1048
|900 – 1195
|1954
|1793
|1643 – 1944
|2020
|19
|1186
|1038
|897 – 1179
|1803
|1783
|1631 – 1935
|2020
|20
|1031
|1029
|902 – 1155
|1746
|1765
|1615 – 1915
|2020
|21
|1069
|1015
|892 – 1138
|1701
|1755
|1615 – 1895
|2020
|22
|1004
|1007
|887 – 1127
|1728
|1746
|1602 – 1890
|2020
|23
|909
|995
|886 – 1104
|1773
|1740
|1585 – 1895
|2020
|24
|958
|997
|888 – 1106
|1731
|1740
|1592 – 1889
|2020
|25
|913
|989
|879 – 1099
|1783
|1736
|1585 – 1886
|2020
|26
|940
|985
|864 – 1107
|1719
|1732
|1585 – 1879
|2020
|27
|932
|992
|850 – 1134
|1706
|1731
|1567 – 1896
|2020
|28
|911
|998
|849 – 1147
|1708
|1721
|1552 – 1890
|2020
|29
|900
|1003
|855 – 1152
|1628
|1717
|1555 – 1879
|2020
|30
|957
|1004
|854 – 1154
|1716
|1704
|1553 – 1855
|2020
|31
|946
|997
|851 – 1143
|1720
|1690
|1540 – 1840
|2020
|32
|904
|993
|846 – 1140
|1738
|1690
|1546 – 1834
|2020
|33
|1311
|987
|840 – 1134
|1898
|1682
|1531 – 1832
|2020
|34
|1113
|980
|849 – 1111
|1743
|1683
|1553 – 1813
|2020
|35
|995
|974
|860 – 1087
|1740
|1693
|1550 – 1835
|2020
|36
|942
|973
|860 – 1087
|1750
|1703
|1562 – 1844
|2020
|37
|942
|977
|865 – 1089
|1800
|1721
|1579 – 1862
|2020
|38
|980
|989
|876 – 1102
|1741
|1740
|1594 – 1886
|2020
|39
|1054
|1001
|892 – 1110
|1837
|1751
|1606 – 1896
|2020
|40
|1076
|1015
|897 – 1133
|1926
|1771
|1632 – 1909
|2020
|41
|1090
|1028
|908 – 1147
|1932
|1780
|1638 – 1922
|2020
|42
|1219
|1042
|910 – 1175
|2003
|1797
|1663 – 1930
|2020
|43
|1317
|1054
|912 – 1195
|2131
|1808
|1650 – 1966
|2020
|44
|1520
|1068
|920 – 1215
|2167
|1821
|1662 – 1981
|2020
|45
|1391
|1074
|925 – 1224
|2198
|1827
|1664 – 1991
|2020
|46
|1424
|1086
|936 – 1235
|2156
|1846
|1678 – 2014
|2020
|47
|1287
|1102
|953 – 1252
|2048
|1870
|1684 – 2056
|2020
|48
|1287
|1121
|964 – 1278
|2118
|1892
|1702 – 2081
|2020
|49
|1286
|1135
|970 – 1300
|2244
|1901
|1683 – 2120
|2020
|50
|1452
|1163
|996 – 1329
|2163
|1937
|1721 – 2153
|2020
|51
|1607
|1193
|1019 – 1368
|2302
|1972
|1739 – 2205
|2020
|52
|1727
|1223
|1035 – 1410
|2140
|1999
|1763 – 2236
|2020
|53
|1732
|1244
|1050 – 1437
|2370
|2022
|1781 – 2263
|2021
|1
|1657
|1264
|1065 – 1463
|2486
|2045
|1799 – 2290
|2021
|2
|1588
|1284
|1089 – 1480
|2264
|2059
|1813 – 2305
|2021
|3
|1539
|1294
|1098 – 1491
|2323
|2082
|1825 – 2339
|2021
|4
|1465
|1313
|1125 – 1501
|2251
|2111
|1863 – 2360
|2021
|5
|1437
|1323
|1131 – 1515
|2217
|2117
|1874 – 2361
|2021
|6
|1351
|1322
|1112 – 1532
|2199
|2112
|1846 – 2379
|2021
|7
|1366
|1322
|1082 – 1562
|2162
|2120
|1816 – 2423
|2021
|8
|1159
|1309
|1056 – 1561
|2048
|2111
|1783 – 2439
|2021
|9
|1105
|1288
|1018 – 1559
|2000
|2096
|1776 – 2416
|2021
|10
|1147
|1272
|1001 – 1543
|2098
|2075
|1772 – 2379
|2021
|11
|997
|1241
|962 – 1519
|2046
|2044
|1761 – 2328
|2021
|12
|1045
|1203
|939 – 1466
|2000
|2002
|1733 – 2271
|2021
|13
|1030
|1167
|923 – 1412
|2148
|1967
|1734 – 2199
|2021
|14
|991
|1131
|925 – 1337
|2172
|1923
|1727 – 2118
|2021
|15
|978
|1102
|920 – 1283
|2163
|1884
|1727 – 2040
|2021
|16
|973
|1085
|922 – 1248
|2171
|1858
|1708 – 2008
|2021
|17
|1043
|1065
|908 – 1221
|2081
|1832
|1681 – 1983
|2021
|18
|1009
|1058
|910 – 1205
|1993
|1811
|1660 – 1961
|2021
|19
|1005
|1048
|907 – 1189
|2013
|1800
|1648 – 1952
|2021
|20
|992
|1039
|912 – 1165
|1997
|1782
|1632 – 1933
|2021
|21
|987
|1025
|902 – 1147
|1819
|1772
|1632 – 1912
|2021
|22
|1070
|1017
|897 – 1137
|1939
|1763
|1619 – 1907
|2021
|23
|996
|1005
|896 – 1114
|1888
|1757
|1602 – 1912
|2021
|24
|1061
|1007
|897 – 1116
|1810
|1757
|1609 – 1906
|2021
|25
|960
|999
|889 – 1109
|1715
|1752
|1602 – 1903
|2021
|26
|986
|995
|874 – 1116
|1807
|1749
|1601 – 1896
|2021
|27
|1037
|1002
|859 – 1144
|1801
|1748
|1584 – 1913
|2021
|28
|1038
|1008
|858 – 1157
|1833
|1737
|1569 – 1906
|2021
|29
|1024
|1013
|865 – 1161
|1752
|1734
|1572 – 1896
|2021
|30
|1044
|1013
|863 – 1164
|1866
|1720
|1569 – 1871
|2021
|31
|1098
|1007
|861 – 1153
|1861
|1706
|1556 – 1856
|2021
|32
|1052
|1002
|855 – 1149
|1787
|1706
|1562 – 1850
|2021
|33
|1075
|997
|850 – 1144
|1824
|1698
|1548 – 1848
|2021
|34
|1049
|989
|858 – 1120
|1875
|1699
|1569 – 1829
|2021
|35
|1031
|983
|870 – 1097
|1828
|1709
|1567 – 1851
|2021
|36
|1113
|983
|869 – 1097
|1977
|1719
|1578 – 1861
|2021
|37
|1043
|987
|874 – 1099
|1875
|1737
|1596 – 1879
|2021
|38
|1037
|999
|886 – 1112
|1851
|1757
|1611 – 1902
|2021
|39
|1043
|1010
|901 – 1119
|2026
|1768
|1623 – 1913
|2021
|40
|1132
|1025
|907 – 1143
|1936
|1788
|1650 – 1926
|2021
|41
|1112
|1037
|918 – 1157
|1950
|1797
|1655 – 1939
|2021
|42
|1250
|1052
|920 – 1185
|2020
|1814
|1680 – 1948
|2021
|43
|1319
|1064
|922 – 1205
|2064
|1825
|1668 – 1983
|2021
|44
|1334
|1078
|930 – 1226
|2175
|1839
|1679 – 1998
|2021
|45
|1464
|1085
|935 – 1234
|2316
|1845
|1682 – 2009
|2021
|46
|1603
|1096
|947 – 1245
|2390
|1864
|1696 – 2032
|2021
|47
|1686
|1113
|964 – 1262
|2497
|1888
|1703 – 2074
|2021
|48
|1703
|1132
|975 – 1288
|2678
|1910
|1720 – 2099
|2021
|49
|1764
|1146
|981 – 1311
|2595
|1920
|1701 – 2138
|2021
|50
|1623
|1174
|1008 – 1341
|2400
|1956
|1740 – 2172
|2021
|51
|1418
|1205
|1031 – 1379
|2284
|1991
|1759 – 2224
|2021
|52
|1303
|1235
|1047 – 1422
|2214
|2019
|1782 – 2256
|2022
|1
|1269
|1069 – 1468
|2053
|1807 – 2298
|2022
|2
|1289
|1094 – 1485
|2067
|1821 – 2313
|2022
|3
|1299
|1103 – 1496
|2090
|1833 – 2347
|2022
|4
|1319
|1131 – 1507
|2119
|1871 – 2368
|2022
|5
|1328
|1136 – 1521
|2126
|1882 – 2369
|2022
|6
|1327
|1117 – 1537
|2120
|1854 – 2387
|2022
|7
|1327
|1087 – 1567
|2128
|1825 – 2431
|2022
|8
|1314
|1061 – 1567
|2119
|1791 – 2448
|2022
|9
|2022
|10
|2022
|11
|2022
|12
|2022
|13
|2022
|14
|2022
|15
|2022
|16
|2022
|17
|2022
|18
|2022
|19
|2022
|20
|2022
|21
|2022
|22
|2022
|23
|2022
|24
|2022
|25
|2022
|26
|2022
|27
|2022
|28
|2022
|29
|2022
|30
|2022
|31
|2022
|32
|2022
|33
|2022
|34
|2022
|35
|2022
|36
|2022
|37
|2022
|38
|2022
|39
|2022
|40
|2022
|41
|2022
|42
|2022
|43
|2022
|44
|2022
|45
|2022
|46
|2022
|47
|2022
|48
|2022
|49
|2022
|50
|2022
|51
|2022
|52
|* Provisional figures. Week 52 in 2021 is an estimate.
No more excess mortality among the over-80s in week 52
In week 52, over 1,900 deaths were estimated for the group aged 80 and over, more or less equal to the expected mortality for that week; there was no excess mortality anymore. That was still the case in the previous weeks of December. A total of slightly more than 2,550 excess deaths were recorded among the over-80s over this month.
Among 65 to 79-year-olds, there was excess mortality in each week of December. In week 52, over 1,100 deaths were estimated for this age group, i.e. 150 more than expected. In December, there were over 1,300 more deaths than expected among people aged 65 to 79 years.
In week 52, there was excess mortality among people under 65. Estimated mortality stood at slightly over 450, i.e. around 50 more than expected for this age group. There was excess mortality in each week of December. Altogether 400 more deaths than expected were recorded among people under 65.
|0 to 64 yrs
|0 to 64 yrs, expected
|0 to 64 yrs, expected, (95% interval)
|65 to 79 yrs
|65 to 79 yrs, expected
|65 to 79 yrs, expected (95% interval)
|80 yrs and over
|80 yrs and over, expected
|80 yrs and over, expected (95% interval)
|2020
|1
|385
|415
|374 – 456
|896
|947
|852 – 1041
|1822
|1918
|1632 – 2204
|2020
|2
|432
|413
|371 – 456
|967
|944
|851 – 1038
|1965
|1957
|1650 – 2263
|2020
|3
|418
|415
|371 – 460
|913
|944
|851 – 1038
|1826
|1988
|1657 – 2319
|2020
|4
|354
|417
|374 – 459
|936
|949
|856 – 1043
|1756
|2030
|1701 – 2360
|2020
|5
|450
|417
|375 – 460
|924
|956
|857 – 1056
|1790
|2039
|1717 – 2360
|2020
|6
|401
|417
|371 – 463
|982
|957
|843 – 1071
|1813
|2032
|1691 – 2373
|2020
|7
|408
|420
|374 – 466
|938
|961
|832 – 1091
|1852
|2032
|1649 – 2415
|2020
|8
|340
|420
|374 – 467
|870
|961
|815 – 1108
|1749
|2009
|1600 – 2418
|2020
|9
|404
|420
|370 – 470
|911
|951
|805 – 1096
|1783
|1984
|1574 – 2394
|2020
|10
|394
|417
|370 – 464
|889
|944
|804 – 1085
|1824
|1957
|1557 – 2357
|2020
|11
|410
|415
|367 – 463
|948
|932
|803 – 1062
|1860
|1909
|1537 – 2281
|2020
|12
|449
|410
|364 – 456
|1079
|917
|796 – 1039
|2086
|1849
|1503 – 2195
|2020
|13
|502
|407
|366 – 448
|1401
|907
|806 – 1008
|2555
|1791
|1486 – 2097
|2020
|14
|499
|401
|357 – 444
|1503
|889
|806 – 972
|3083
|1735
|1490 – 1981
|2020
|15
|485
|394
|355 – 432
|1435
|876
|809 – 942
|3062
|1688
|1496 – 1880
|2020
|16
|426
|389
|350 – 427
|1234
|867
|799 – 935
|2648
|1660
|1505 – 1815
|2020
|17
|455
|383
|341 – 425
|1155
|857
|787 – 926
|2300
|1630
|1490 – 1769
|2020
|18
|446
|381
|342 – 419
|1000
|847
|779 – 916
|1937
|1613
|1472 – 1755
|2020
|19
|391
|380
|339 – 420
|915
|845
|777 – 912
|1683
|1597
|1458 – 1735
|2020
|20
|374
|378
|339 – 418
|835
|834
|768 – 901
|1568
|1581
|1460 – 1703
|2020
|21
|367
|377
|335 – 419
|805
|832
|766 – 898
|1598
|1560
|1459 – 1661
|2020
|22
|371
|376
|330 – 422
|858
|830
|764 – 895
|1503
|1547
|1451 – 1643
|2020
|23
|386
|378
|335 – 421
|835
|827
|767 – 887
|1461
|1529
|1425 – 1634
|2020
|24
|405
|383
|340 – 425
|834
|829
|770 – 888
|1450
|1525
|1431 – 1619
|2020
|25
|375
|382
|341 – 423
|855
|827
|765 – 889
|1466
|1514
|1427 – 1601
|2020
|26
|381
|384
|342 – 426
|828
|825
|763 – 887
|1450
|1507
|1407 – 1606
|2020
|27
|402
|385
|342 – 428
|809
|829
|764 – 894
|1427
|1507
|1375 – 1639
|2020
|28
|390
|386
|347 – 424
|812
|830
|760 – 899
|1417
|1501
|1352 – 1650
|2020
|29
|373
|389
|351 – 426
|775
|830
|762 – 899
|1380
|1499
|1337 – 1661
|2020
|30
|407
|387
|349 – 425
|823
|828
|759 – 896
|1443
|1491
|1343 – 1639
|2020
|31
|376
|383
|347 – 419
|841
|824
|752 – 896
|1449
|1478
|1334 – 1622
|2020
|32
|420
|384
|345 – 423
|820
|829
|755 – 904
|1402
|1467
|1318 – 1615
|2020
|33
|463
|382
|345 – 418
|928
|826
|749 – 904
|1818
|1459
|1325 – 1592
|2020
|34
|417
|382
|342 – 422
|863
|829
|756 – 901
|1576
|1450
|1346 – 1554
|2020
|35
|353
|384
|338 – 429
|865
|831
|761 – 900
|1517
|1450
|1354 – 1546
|2020
|36
|416
|385
|339 – 431
|828
|833
|766 – 900
|1448
|1456
|1373 – 1538
|2020
|37
|396
|390
|343 – 437
|898
|839
|773 – 905
|1448
|1466
|1383 – 1548
|2020
|38
|395
|397
|350 – 445
|845
|850
|777 – 923
|1481
|1479
|1390 – 1568
|2020
|39
|394
|396
|346 – 447
|880
|855
|785 – 924
|1617
|1498
|1416 – 1580
|2020
|40
|435
|400
|348 – 453
|917
|865
|789 – 941
|1650
|1518
|1416 – 1620
|2020
|41
|379
|400
|354 – 447
|990
|868
|785 – 950
|1653
|1537
|1436 – 1638
|2020
|42
|432
|405
|360 – 449
|987
|872
|788 – 956
|1803
|1560
|1446 – 1674
|2020
|43
|425
|406
|362 – 450
|1080
|878
|787 – 969
|1943
|1576
|1438 – 1713
|2020
|44
|409
|403
|360 – 447
|1166
|888
|798 – 979
|2112
|1595
|1443 – 1748
|2020
|45
|434
|403
|362 – 443
|1111
|890
|807 – 973
|2044
|1607
|1441 – 1774
|2020
|46
|435
|408
|369 – 446
|1059
|898
|814 – 982
|2086
|1625
|1449 – 1801
|2020
|47
|417
|411
|376 – 447
|1083
|913
|829 – 996
|1835
|1647
|1468 – 1826
|2020
|48
|436
|414
|377 – 450
|1084
|925
|845 – 1005
|1885
|1673
|1482 – 1863
|2020
|49
|446
|411
|373 – 450
|1112
|933
|843 – 1022
|1972
|1692
|1481 – 1903
|2020
|50
|464
|413
|374 – 451
|1104
|938
|853 – 1023
|2047
|1749
|1525 – 1973
|2020
|51
|473
|416
|378 – 454
|1187
|941
|848 – 1034
|2249
|1809
|1563 – 2056
|2020
|52
|432
|415
|375 – 455
|1146
|944
|849 – 1039
|2289
|1865
|1598 – 2132
|2020
|53
|462
|413
|372 – 454
|1280
|958
|863 – 1052
|2361
|1898
|1621 – 2174
|2021
|1
|429
|411
|369 – 452
|1179
|971
|877 – 1065
|2535
|1930
|1644 – 2215
|2021
|2
|410
|409
|367 – 451
|1111
|969
|875 – 1062
|2331
|1969
|1662 – 2275
|2021
|3
|426
|411
|366 – 455
|1087
|969
|875 – 1062
|2349
|2000
|1670 – 2331
|2021
|4
|403
|412
|370 – 455
|1106
|974
|880 – 1067
|2207
|2042
|1713 – 2372
|2021
|5
|380
|413
|370 – 455
|1101
|981
|881 – 1080
|2173
|2051
|1730 – 2372
|2021
|6
|410
|413
|366 – 459
|1097
|981
|867 – 1095
|2043
|2044
|1703 – 2385
|2021
|7
|478
|415
|369 – 462
|1039
|986
|856 – 1115
|2011
|2044
|1661 – 2427
|2021
|8
|403
|416
|369 – 463
|985
|986
|840 – 1133
|1819
|2021
|1612 – 2430
|2021
|9
|416
|415
|365 – 466
|969
|975
|830 – 1121
|1720
|1997
|1587 – 2407
|2021
|10
|416
|413
|365 – 460
|990
|969
|828 – 1109
|1839
|1969
|1569 – 2369
|2021
|11
|415
|410
|363 – 458
|985
|956
|827 – 1085
|1643
|1921
|1549 – 2292
|2021
|12
|389
|405
|360 – 451
|1008
|941
|819 – 1062
|1648
|1860
|1514 – 2206
|2021
|13
|414
|402
|361 – 444
|1041
|930
|830 – 1031
|1723
|1802
|1497 – 2108
|2021
|14
|448
|396
|353 – 440
|1047
|912
|829 – 995
|1668
|1746
|1500 – 1992
|2021
|15
|440
|390
|351 – 428
|1079
|898
|831 – 965
|1622
|1699
|1507 – 1891
|2021
|16
|454
|385
|346 – 423
|1019
|890
|822 – 958
|1671
|1670
|1515 – 1825
|2021
|17
|436
|379
|337 – 420
|1046
|879
|809 – 948
|1642
|1640
|1500 – 1779
|2021
|18
|410
|377
|338 – 415
|1023
|869
|801 – 937
|1569
|1623
|1482 – 1764
|2021
|19
|496
|376
|335 – 416
|937
|866
|799 – 934
|1585
|1607
|1468 – 1745
|2021
|20
|416
|374
|335 – 414
|1026
|855
|789 – 922
|1547
|1591
|1469 – 1712
|2021
|21
|397
|373
|331 – 415
|867
|854
|788 – 920
|1542
|1570
|1469 – 1671
|2021
|22
|438
|372
|326 – 418
|946
|851
|786 – 916
|1625
|1556
|1460 – 1652
|2021
|23
|404
|374
|331 – 417
|928
|848
|789 – 908
|1552
|1539
|1434 – 1643
|2021
|24
|411
|378
|336 – 421
|897
|850
|791 – 909
|1563
|1534
|1440 – 1629
|2021
|25
|401
|378
|337 – 419
|849
|848
|787 – 910
|1425
|1523
|1437 – 1610
|2021
|26
|426
|380
|338 – 422
|865
|846
|784 – 908
|1502
|1516
|1417 – 1615
|2021
|27
|414
|381
|338 – 424
|896
|851
|786 – 916
|1528
|1516
|1385 – 1648
|2021
|28
|408
|382
|343 – 420
|900
|851
|782 – 920
|1563
|1510
|1361 – 1659
|2021
|29
|378
|385
|347 – 422
|909
|852
|783 – 920
|1489
|1509
|1347 – 1671
|2021
|30
|398
|383
|345 – 421
|942
|849
|781 – 917
|1570
|1500
|1352 – 1648
|2021
|31
|416
|379
|343 – 415
|922
|845
|773 – 917
|1621
|1487
|1343 – 1631
|2021
|32
|415
|380
|341 – 419
|884
|851
|776 – 925
|1540
|1475
|1327 – 1623
|2021
|33
|408
|378
|341 – 414
|920
|848
|771 – 925
|1571
|1467
|1334 – 1601
|2021
|34
|445
|378
|338 – 418
|943
|850
|777 – 923
|1536
|1459
|1354 – 1563
|2021
|35
|427
|380
|334 – 425
|885
|852
|782 – 922
|1547
|1459
|1363 – 1555
|2021
|36
|435
|381
|335 – 427
|1023
|854
|787 – 922
|1632
|1464
|1382 – 1547
|2021
|37
|428
|386
|339 – 433
|932
|861
|794 – 927
|1558
|1475
|1392 – 1557
|2021
|38
|438
|393
|346 – 440
|926
|872
|799 – 945
|1524
|1488
|1399 – 1577
|2021
|39
|438
|392
|342 – 443
|984
|877
|807 – 946
|1647
|1507
|1425 – 1589
|2021
|40
|431
|396
|344 – 449
|1006
|887
|811 – 963
|1631
|1527
|1426 – 1629
|2021
|41
|445
|396
|349 – 443
|968
|890
|808 – 972
|1649
|1546
|1445 – 1647
|2021
|42
|443
|400
|356 – 445
|1009
|894
|810 – 978
|1818
|1570
|1455 – 1684
|2021
|43
|444
|402
|358 – 446
|1043
|900
|809 – 991
|1896
|1585
|1448 – 1722
|2021
|44
|454
|399
|355 – 443
|1135
|911
|820 – 1002
|1920
|1605
|1453 – 1758
|2021
|45
|473
|398
|358 – 439
|1183
|913
|830 – 996
|2124
|1617
|1451 – 1783
|2021
|46
|440
|404
|365 – 442
|1216
|921
|837 – 1005
|2337
|1635
|1459 – 1811
|2021
|47
|493
|407
|371 – 442
|1267
|936
|852 – 1020
|2423
|1657
|1478 – 1836
|2021
|48
|493
|409
|372 – 446
|1327
|949
|869 – 1029
|2561
|1683
|1492 – 1873
|2021
|49
|529
|407
|369 – 445
|1311
|957
|867 – 1046
|2519
|1702
|1492 – 1913
|2021
|50
|472
|408
|369 – 447
|1236
|962
|878 – 1047
|2315
|1760
|1536 – 1984
|2021
|51
|485
|412
|373 – 450
|1128
|965
|872 – 1058
|2089
|1820
|1574 – 2067
|2021
|52
|471
|411
|371 – 451
|1119
|968
|873 – 1064
|1927
|1876
|1609 – 2143
|2022
|1
|404
|363 – 446
|981
|886 – 1075
|1940
|1654 – 2226
|2022
|2
|403
|361 – 445
|978
|884 – 1072
|1979
|1673 – 2286
|2022
|3
|405
|360 – 449
|978
|885 – 1072
|2011
|1680 – 2342
|2022
|4
|406
|363 – 448
|983
|890 – 1076
|2053
|1724 – 2383
|2022
|5
|406
|364 – 449
|990
|891 – 1090
|2062
|1741 – 2383
|2022
|6
|406
|360 – 453
|991
|877 – 1105
|2055
|1714 – 2396
|2022
|7
|409
|363 – 455
|995
|866 – 1125
|2055
|1672 – 2438
|2022
|8
|409
|363 – 456
|996
|849 – 1142
|2032
|1623 – 2441
|2022
|9
|2022
|10
|2022
|11
|2022
|12
|2022
|13
|2022
|14
|2022
|15
|2022
|16
|2022
|17
|2022
|18
|2022
|19
|2022
|20
|2022
|21
|2022
|22
|2022
|23
|2022
|24
|2022
|25
|2022
|26
|2022
|27
|2022
|28
|2022
|29
|2022
|30
|2022
|31
|2022
|32
|2022
|33
|2022
|34
|2022
|35
|2022
|36
|2022
|37
|2022
|38
|2022
|39
|2022
|40
|2022
|41
|2022
|42
|2022
|43
|2022
|44
|2022
|45
|2022
|46
|2022
|47
|2022
|48
|2022
|49
|2022
|50
|2022
|51
|2022
|52
|* Provisional figures. Week 52 in 2021 is an estimate.
Most excess deaths in Zeeland
Mortality was higher than expected in December across all provinces. Relatively the highest excess mortality was recorded in Limburg province, where 55 percent more people died than expected for this month in this province. Limburg (43 percent) and Flevoland (42 percent) also saw significantly higher excess mortality compared to the Netherlands as a whole. Noord-Holland and Groningen had the lowest excess mortality at 19 and 20 percent, respectively.
|Provincie
|Excess mortality (% of deceased persons relative to expected mortality)
|Zeeland
|54.9
|Limburg
|42.9
|Flevoland
|42.4
|Drenthe
|33.5
|Fryslân
|32.3
|Noord-Brabant
|29.0
|Gelderland
|28.4
|Utrecht
|28.1
|Overijssel
|22.6
|Zuid-Holland
|21.7
|Groningen
|19.6
|Noord-Holland
|19.2
|Netherlands
|27.4
|1)week 48 to 52 inclusive
COVID-19 mortality known for the period up to August inclusive
The figures on (excess) mortality are based on municipal death records as received by CBS on a daily basis. These reports do not contain any information about the cause of death. CBS receives such information at a later stage via death cause certificates. The cause of death is known for all deceased persons as registered up to and including August 2021. According to these figures, 32,054 thousand people died of COVID-19 between March 2020 and August 2021, as published by CBS on 3 January 2022 (Dutch only).
Data sources for RIVM
To date, RIVM has registered 20,986 COVID-19 deaths. These include 18,047 recorded until August 2021 inclusive (as at 5 January 2022). RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. The actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is higher than these estimates for the following reasons: it is possible that not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested, there is no reporting obligation for COVID-19 and registration sometimes takes a little longer.
Estimate for week 52
The figures for week 52 are estimates, based on 80 percent of the overall number of death records to be received by CBS. CBS will publish provisional mortality figures for week 52 on Friday 14 January. The figures will be more complete by then.
Sources
- StatLine - Deaths registered weekly, by sex and age
