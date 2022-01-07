Fewer deaths in the last week of December

In the last week of December 2021 (week 52), the estimated number of deaths stood at slightly under 3,500. This is less than in the preceding weeks. The level was just below excess mortality, mainly on account of a decrease in mortality among people aged 80 and over. There was excess mortality in all the previous weeks of December. In total, there were approximately 4,300 more deaths than expected for that month. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on the latest provisional figures on weekly mortality.

Mortality figures for December cover the past five weeks, i.e. week 48 to 52 inclusive (29 November 2021 to 2 January 2022). In this period, mortality was above the expected level and up to week 51 it was also outside the range of usual fluctuations, resulting in excess mortality. According to the estimate, in week 52 there were 300 more deaths than expected, which means there was no excess mortality by a slight margin. On average, there were nearly 900 more deaths per week than expected in December, just as in November.

In week 52, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 105 COVID-19 deaths (as at 5 January); for the entire month of December (weeks 48 through 52), the number stood at 1,355.

Download CSV Show datatable Weekly mortality* Weekly mortality* Deaths Expected mortality Expected mortality (95% interval) 2020 1 3103 3277 2908 – 3645 2020 2 3364 3311 2930 – 3692 2020 3 3157 3344 2945 – 3742 2020 4 3046 3392 3008 – 3776 2020 5 3164 3407 3027 – 3788 2020 6 3196 3401 2979 – 3823 2020 7 3198 3408 2916 – 3901 2020 8 2959 3387 2851 – 3922 2020 9 3098 3352 2805 – 3898 2020 10 3107 3315 2785 – 3845 2020 11 3218 3253 2756 – 3751 2020 12 3614 3174 2711 – 3637 2020 13 4458 3104 2703 – 3505 2020 14 5085 3024 2712 – 3337 2020 15 4982 2957 2719 – 3195 2020 16 4308 2915 2711 – 3120 2020 17 3910 2869 2677 – 3060 2020 18 3383 2841 2650 – 3032 2020 19 2989 2821 2633 – 3009 2020 20 2777 2794 2626 – 2962 2020 21 2770 2770 2620 – 2920 2020 22 2732 2753 2608 – 2898 2020 23 2682 2735 2591 – 2880 2020 24 2689 2737 2600 – 2875 2020 25 2696 2725 2594 – 2855 2020 26 2659 2717 2577 – 2857 2020 27 2638 2723 2544 – 2902 2020 28 2619 2719 2515 – 2923 2020 29 2528 2720 2507 – 2934 2020 30 2673 2707 2515 – 2900 2020 31 2666 2687 2492 – 2882 2020 32 2642 2682 2483 – 2881 2020 33 3209 2669 2481 – 2857 2020 34 2856 2663 2510 – 2815 2020 35 2735 2667 2526 – 2807 2020 36 2692 2676 2549 – 2804 2020 37 2742 2698 2564 – 2832 2020 38 2721 2729 2585 – 2873 2020 39 2891 2752 2618 – 2886 2020 40 3002 2786 2628 – 2943 2020 41 3022 2807 2655 – 2960 2020 42 3222 2839 2677 – 3001 2020 43 3448 2862 2661 – 3063 2020 44 3687 2889 2683 – 3095 2020 45 3589 2902 2692 – 3111 2020 46 3580 2932 2710 – 3155 2020 47 3335 2972 2742 – 3202 2020 48 3405 3012 2762 – 3263 2020 49 3530 3037 2742 – 3332 2020 50 3615 3100 2800 – 3399 2020 51 3909 3166 2830 – 3501 2020 52 3867 3222 2871 – 3573 2020 53 4103 3266 2906 – 3625 2021 1 4143 3309 2940 – 3677 2021 2 3852 3343 2962 – 3724 2021 3 3862 3376 2978 – 3775 2021 4 3716 3425 3040 – 3809 2021 5 3654 3440 3060 – 3821 2021 6 3550 3434 3012 – 3856 2021 7 3528 3441 2949 – 3934 2021 8 3207 3420 2884 – 3955 2021 9 3105 3384 2838 – 3931 2021 10 3245 3347 2817 – 3877 2021 11 3043 3285 2787 – 3782 2021 12 3045 3205 2742 – 3668 2021 13 3178 3134 2733 – 3535 2021 14 3163 3054 2741 – 3366 2021 15 3141 2986 2748 – 3224 2021 16 3144 2944 2739 – 3148 2021 17 3124 2897 2705 – 3088 2021 18 3002 2869 2677 – 3060 2021 19 3018 2849 2660 – 3037 2021 20 2989 2821 2653 – 2989 2021 21 2806 2797 2646 – 2947 2021 22 3009 2780 2635 – 2925 2021 23 2884 2762 2617 – 2906 2021 24 2871 2764 2627 – 2901 2021 25 2675 2751 2620 – 2882 2021 26 2793 2743 2603 – 2883 2021 27 2838 2750 2571 – 2929 2021 28 2871 2745 2541 – 2949 2021 29 2776 2747 2534 – 2960 2021 30 2910 2734 2541 – 2926 2021 31 2959 2713 2518 – 2908 2021 32 2839 2708 2509 – 2907 2021 33 2899 2695 2507 – 2883 2021 34 2924 2688 2535 – 2841 2021 35 2859 2693 2552 – 2833 2021 36 3090 2702 2575 – 2829 2021 37 2918 2724 2590 – 2858 2021 38 2888 2755 2612 – 2899 2021 39 3069 2778 2644 – 2912 2021 40 3068 2813 2655 – 2970 2021 41 3062 2835 2682 – 2987 2021 42 3270 2866 2705 – 3028 2021 43 3383 2889 2688 – 3090 2021 44 3509 2917 2711 – 3123 2021 45 3780 2930 2720 – 3139 2021 46 3993 2960 2738 – 3183 2021 47 4183 3001 2771 – 3231 2021 48 4381 3042 2791 – 3292 2021 49 4359 3066 2771 – 3361 2021 50 4023 3130 2830 – 3429 2021 51 3702 3196 2861 – 3531 2021 52 3517 3253 2902 – 3605 2022 1 3321 2953 – 3690 2022 2 3356 2975 – 3737 2022 3 3390 2991 – 3788 2022 4 3438 3054 – 3822 2022 5 3454 3073 – 3835 2022 6 3447 3025 – 3870 2022 7 3455 2963 – 3947 2022 8 3433 2898 – 3969 2022 9 2022 10 2022 11 2022 12 2022 13 2022 14 2022 15 2022 16 2022 17 2022 18 2022 19 2022 20 2022 21 2022 22 2022 23 2022 24 2022 25 2022 26 2022 27 2022 28 2022 29 2022 30 2022 31 2022 32 2022 33 2022 34 2022 35 2022 36 2022 37 2022 38 2022 39 2022 40 2022 41 2022 42 2022 43 2022 44 2022 45 2022 46 2022 47 2022 48 2022 49 2022 50 2022 51 2022 52 * Provisional figures. Week 52 in 2021 is an estimate.

Slightly elevated mortality among long-term care users in week 52

In week 52, mortality was above the expected levels, both among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz) - including residents of nursing homes and institutions for the disabled - and among the rest of the population. However, it was no longer excess mortality. Around 1,300 long-term care recipients passed away that week, 50 more than expected. Among the rest of the population, there were more than 2,200 deaths in week 52; 200 more than expected.

Mortality in both groups was higher than the expected levels throughout the month of December. Among long-term care users, there were over 1,900 more deaths than expected for this period; among the rest of the population, there were nearly 2,400 more deaths.

Download CSV Show datatable Weekly mortality*, by Long-term care (Wlz) use Weekly mortality*, by Long-term care (Wlz) use Long-term care (Wlz) users Long-term care (Wlz) users, expected Long-term care (Wlz) users, expected (95% interval) Other population Other population, expected Other population, expected (95% interval) 2020 1 1210 1252 1052 – 1451 1893 2025 1780 – 2270 2020 2 1265 1272 1076 – 1468 2099 2039 1793 – 2285 2020 3 1135 1282 1086 – 1478 2022 2062 1805 – 2319 2020 4 1125 1301 1113 – 1489 1921 2091 1842 – 2339 2020 5 1098 1310 1118 – 1503 2066 2097 1853 – 2341 2020 6 1142 1309 1099 – 1519 2054 2092 1826 – 2358 2020 7 1155 1309 1069 – 1549 2043 2099 1796 – 2403 2020 8 1129 1296 1044 – 1549 1830 2091 1762 – 2419 2020 9 1195 1276 1005 – 1546 1903 2076 1756 – 2396 2020 10 1164 1260 989 – 1531 1943 2056 1752 – 2359 2020 11 1200 1229 950 – 1507 2018 2025 1741 – 2308 2020 12 1336 1191 928 – 1454 2278 1983 1714 – 2252 2020 13 1656 1156 912 – 1400 2802 1948 1715 – 2180 2020 14 2212 1120 915 – 1326 2873 1904 1709 – 2100 2020 15 2409 1091 910 – 1273 2573 1866 1709 – 2022 2020 16 2066 1075 912 – 1238 2242 1840 1691 – 1990 2020 17 1716 1055 898 – 1211 2194 1814 1663 – 1965 2020 18 1429 1048 900 – 1195 1954 1793 1643 – 1944 2020 19 1186 1038 897 – 1179 1803 1783 1631 – 1935 2020 20 1031 1029 902 – 1155 1746 1765 1615 – 1915 2020 21 1069 1015 892 – 1138 1701 1755 1615 – 1895 2020 22 1004 1007 887 – 1127 1728 1746 1602 – 1890 2020 23 909 995 886 – 1104 1773 1740 1585 – 1895 2020 24 958 997 888 – 1106 1731 1740 1592 – 1889 2020 25 913 989 879 – 1099 1783 1736 1585 – 1886 2020 26 940 985 864 – 1107 1719 1732 1585 – 1879 2020 27 932 992 850 – 1134 1706 1731 1567 – 1896 2020 28 911 998 849 – 1147 1708 1721 1552 – 1890 2020 29 900 1003 855 – 1152 1628 1717 1555 – 1879 2020 30 957 1004 854 – 1154 1716 1704 1553 – 1855 2020 31 946 997 851 – 1143 1720 1690 1540 – 1840 2020 32 904 993 846 – 1140 1738 1690 1546 – 1834 2020 33 1311 987 840 – 1134 1898 1682 1531 – 1832 2020 34 1113 980 849 – 1111 1743 1683 1553 – 1813 2020 35 995 974 860 – 1087 1740 1693 1550 – 1835 2020 36 942 973 860 – 1087 1750 1703 1562 – 1844 2020 37 942 977 865 – 1089 1800 1721 1579 – 1862 2020 38 980 989 876 – 1102 1741 1740 1594 – 1886 2020 39 1054 1001 892 – 1110 1837 1751 1606 – 1896 2020 40 1076 1015 897 – 1133 1926 1771 1632 – 1909 2020 41 1090 1028 908 – 1147 1932 1780 1638 – 1922 2020 42 1219 1042 910 – 1175 2003 1797 1663 – 1930 2020 43 1317 1054 912 – 1195 2131 1808 1650 – 1966 2020 44 1520 1068 920 – 1215 2167 1821 1662 – 1981 2020 45 1391 1074 925 – 1224 2198 1827 1664 – 1991 2020 46 1424 1086 936 – 1235 2156 1846 1678 – 2014 2020 47 1287 1102 953 – 1252 2048 1870 1684 – 2056 2020 48 1287 1121 964 – 1278 2118 1892 1702 – 2081 2020 49 1286 1135 970 – 1300 2244 1901 1683 – 2120 2020 50 1452 1163 996 – 1329 2163 1937 1721 – 2153 2020 51 1607 1193 1019 – 1368 2302 1972 1739 – 2205 2020 52 1727 1223 1035 – 1410 2140 1999 1763 – 2236 2020 53 1732 1244 1050 – 1437 2370 2022 1781 – 2263 2021 1 1657 1264 1065 – 1463 2486 2045 1799 – 2290 2021 2 1588 1284 1089 – 1480 2264 2059 1813 – 2305 2021 3 1539 1294 1098 – 1491 2323 2082 1825 – 2339 2021 4 1465 1313 1125 – 1501 2251 2111 1863 – 2360 2021 5 1437 1323 1131 – 1515 2217 2117 1874 – 2361 2021 6 1351 1322 1112 – 1532 2199 2112 1846 – 2379 2021 7 1366 1322 1082 – 1562 2162 2120 1816 – 2423 2021 8 1159 1309 1056 – 1561 2048 2111 1783 – 2439 2021 9 1105 1288 1018 – 1559 2000 2096 1776 – 2416 2021 10 1147 1272 1001 – 1543 2098 2075 1772 – 2379 2021 11 997 1241 962 – 1519 2046 2044 1761 – 2328 2021 12 1045 1203 939 – 1466 2000 2002 1733 – 2271 2021 13 1030 1167 923 – 1412 2148 1967 1734 – 2199 2021 14 991 1131 925 – 1337 2172 1923 1727 – 2118 2021 15 978 1102 920 – 1283 2163 1884 1727 – 2040 2021 16 973 1085 922 – 1248 2171 1858 1708 – 2008 2021 17 1043 1065 908 – 1221 2081 1832 1681 – 1983 2021 18 1009 1058 910 – 1205 1993 1811 1660 – 1961 2021 19 1005 1048 907 – 1189 2013 1800 1648 – 1952 2021 20 992 1039 912 – 1165 1997 1782 1632 – 1933 2021 21 987 1025 902 – 1147 1819 1772 1632 – 1912 2021 22 1070 1017 897 – 1137 1939 1763 1619 – 1907 2021 23 996 1005 896 – 1114 1888 1757 1602 – 1912 2021 24 1061 1007 897 – 1116 1810 1757 1609 – 1906 2021 25 960 999 889 – 1109 1715 1752 1602 – 1903 2021 26 986 995 874 – 1116 1807 1749 1601 – 1896 2021 27 1037 1002 859 – 1144 1801 1748 1584 – 1913 2021 28 1038 1008 858 – 1157 1833 1737 1569 – 1906 2021 29 1024 1013 865 – 1161 1752 1734 1572 – 1896 2021 30 1044 1013 863 – 1164 1866 1720 1569 – 1871 2021 31 1098 1007 861 – 1153 1861 1706 1556 – 1856 2021 32 1052 1002 855 – 1149 1787 1706 1562 – 1850 2021 33 1075 997 850 – 1144 1824 1698 1548 – 1848 2021 34 1049 989 858 – 1120 1875 1699 1569 – 1829 2021 35 1031 983 870 – 1097 1828 1709 1567 – 1851 2021 36 1113 983 869 – 1097 1977 1719 1578 – 1861 2021 37 1043 987 874 – 1099 1875 1737 1596 – 1879 2021 38 1037 999 886 – 1112 1851 1757 1611 – 1902 2021 39 1043 1010 901 – 1119 2026 1768 1623 – 1913 2021 40 1132 1025 907 – 1143 1936 1788 1650 – 1926 2021 41 1112 1037 918 – 1157 1950 1797 1655 – 1939 2021 42 1250 1052 920 – 1185 2020 1814 1680 – 1948 2021 43 1319 1064 922 – 1205 2064 1825 1668 – 1983 2021 44 1334 1078 930 – 1226 2175 1839 1679 – 1998 2021 45 1464 1085 935 – 1234 2316 1845 1682 – 2009 2021 46 1603 1096 947 – 1245 2390 1864 1696 – 2032 2021 47 1686 1113 964 – 1262 2497 1888 1703 – 2074 2021 48 1703 1132 975 – 1288 2678 1910 1720 – 2099 2021 49 1764 1146 981 – 1311 2595 1920 1701 – 2138 2021 50 1623 1174 1008 – 1341 2400 1956 1740 – 2172 2021 51 1418 1205 1031 – 1379 2284 1991 1759 – 2224 2021 52 1303 1235 1047 – 1422 2214 2019 1782 – 2256 2022 1 1269 1069 – 1468 2053 1807 – 2298 2022 2 1289 1094 – 1485 2067 1821 – 2313 2022 3 1299 1103 – 1496 2090 1833 – 2347 2022 4 1319 1131 – 1507 2119 1871 – 2368 2022 5 1328 1136 – 1521 2126 1882 – 2369 2022 6 1327 1117 – 1537 2120 1854 – 2387 2022 7 1327 1087 – 1567 2128 1825 – 2431 2022 8 1314 1061 – 1567 2119 1791 – 2448 2022 9 2022 10 2022 11 2022 12 2022 13 2022 14 2022 15 2022 16 2022 17 2022 18 2022 19 2022 20 2022 21 2022 22 2022 23 2022 24 2022 25 2022 26 2022 27 2022 28 2022 29 2022 30 2022 31 2022 32 2022 33 2022 34 2022 35 2022 36 2022 37 2022 38 2022 39 2022 40 2022 41 2022 42 2022 43 2022 44 2022 45 2022 46 2022 47 2022 48 2022 49 2022 50 2022 51 2022 52 * Provisional figures. Week 52 in 2021 is an estimate.

No more excess mortality among the over-80s in week 52

In week 52, over 1,900 deaths were estimated for the group aged 80 and over, more or less equal to the expected mortality for that week; there was no excess mortality anymore. That was still the case in the previous weeks of December. A total of slightly more than 2,550 excess deaths were recorded among the over-80s over this month.

Among 65 to 79-year-olds, there was excess mortality in each week of December. In week 52, over 1,100 deaths were estimated for this age group, i.e. 150 more than expected. In December, there were over 1,300 more deaths than expected among people aged 65 to 79 years.

In week 52, there was excess mortality among people under 65. Estimated mortality stood at slightly over 450, i.e. around 50 more than expected for this age group. There was excess mortality in each week of December. Altogether 400 more deaths than expected were recorded among people under 65.

Download CSV Show datatable Weekly mortality*, by age Weekly mortality*, by age 0 to 64 yrs 0 to 64 yrs, expected 0 to 64 yrs, expected, (95% interval) 65 to 79 yrs 65 to 79 yrs, expected 65 to 79 yrs, expected (95% interval) 80 yrs and over 80 yrs and over, expected 80 yrs and over, expected (95% interval) 2020 1 385 415 374 – 456 896 947 852 – 1041 1822 1918 1632 – 2204 2020 2 432 413 371 – 456 967 944 851 – 1038 1965 1957 1650 – 2263 2020 3 418 415 371 – 460 913 944 851 – 1038 1826 1988 1657 – 2319 2020 4 354 417 374 – 459 936 949 856 – 1043 1756 2030 1701 – 2360 2020 5 450 417 375 – 460 924 956 857 – 1056 1790 2039 1717 – 2360 2020 6 401 417 371 – 463 982 957 843 – 1071 1813 2032 1691 – 2373 2020 7 408 420 374 – 466 938 961 832 – 1091 1852 2032 1649 – 2415 2020 8 340 420 374 – 467 870 961 815 – 1108 1749 2009 1600 – 2418 2020 9 404 420 370 – 470 911 951 805 – 1096 1783 1984 1574 – 2394 2020 10 394 417 370 – 464 889 944 804 – 1085 1824 1957 1557 – 2357 2020 11 410 415 367 – 463 948 932 803 – 1062 1860 1909 1537 – 2281 2020 12 449 410 364 – 456 1079 917 796 – 1039 2086 1849 1503 – 2195 2020 13 502 407 366 – 448 1401 907 806 – 1008 2555 1791 1486 – 2097 2020 14 499 401 357 – 444 1503 889 806 – 972 3083 1735 1490 – 1981 2020 15 485 394 355 – 432 1435 876 809 – 942 3062 1688 1496 – 1880 2020 16 426 389 350 – 427 1234 867 799 – 935 2648 1660 1505 – 1815 2020 17 455 383 341 – 425 1155 857 787 – 926 2300 1630 1490 – 1769 2020 18 446 381 342 – 419 1000 847 779 – 916 1937 1613 1472 – 1755 2020 19 391 380 339 – 420 915 845 777 – 912 1683 1597 1458 – 1735 2020 20 374 378 339 – 418 835 834 768 – 901 1568 1581 1460 – 1703 2020 21 367 377 335 – 419 805 832 766 – 898 1598 1560 1459 – 1661 2020 22 371 376 330 – 422 858 830 764 – 895 1503 1547 1451 – 1643 2020 23 386 378 335 – 421 835 827 767 – 887 1461 1529 1425 – 1634 2020 24 405 383 340 – 425 834 829 770 – 888 1450 1525 1431 – 1619 2020 25 375 382 341 – 423 855 827 765 – 889 1466 1514 1427 – 1601 2020 26 381 384 342 – 426 828 825 763 – 887 1450 1507 1407 – 1606 2020 27 402 385 342 – 428 809 829 764 – 894 1427 1507 1375 – 1639 2020 28 390 386 347 – 424 812 830 760 – 899 1417 1501 1352 – 1650 2020 29 373 389 351 – 426 775 830 762 – 899 1380 1499 1337 – 1661 2020 30 407 387 349 – 425 823 828 759 – 896 1443 1491 1343 – 1639 2020 31 376 383 347 – 419 841 824 752 – 896 1449 1478 1334 – 1622 2020 32 420 384 345 – 423 820 829 755 – 904 1402 1467 1318 – 1615 2020 33 463 382 345 – 418 928 826 749 – 904 1818 1459 1325 – 1592 2020 34 417 382 342 – 422 863 829 756 – 901 1576 1450 1346 – 1554 2020 35 353 384 338 – 429 865 831 761 – 900 1517 1450 1354 – 1546 2020 36 416 385 339 – 431 828 833 766 – 900 1448 1456 1373 – 1538 2020 37 396 390 343 – 437 898 839 773 – 905 1448 1466 1383 – 1548 2020 38 395 397 350 – 445 845 850 777 – 923 1481 1479 1390 – 1568 2020 39 394 396 346 – 447 880 855 785 – 924 1617 1498 1416 – 1580 2020 40 435 400 348 – 453 917 865 789 – 941 1650 1518 1416 – 1620 2020 41 379 400 354 – 447 990 868 785 – 950 1653 1537 1436 – 1638 2020 42 432 405 360 – 449 987 872 788 – 956 1803 1560 1446 – 1674 2020 43 425 406 362 – 450 1080 878 787 – 969 1943 1576 1438 – 1713 2020 44 409 403 360 – 447 1166 888 798 – 979 2112 1595 1443 – 1748 2020 45 434 403 362 – 443 1111 890 807 – 973 2044 1607 1441 – 1774 2020 46 435 408 369 – 446 1059 898 814 – 982 2086 1625 1449 – 1801 2020 47 417 411 376 – 447 1083 913 829 – 996 1835 1647 1468 – 1826 2020 48 436 414 377 – 450 1084 925 845 – 1005 1885 1673 1482 – 1863 2020 49 446 411 373 – 450 1112 933 843 – 1022 1972 1692 1481 – 1903 2020 50 464 413 374 – 451 1104 938 853 – 1023 2047 1749 1525 – 1973 2020 51 473 416 378 – 454 1187 941 848 – 1034 2249 1809 1563 – 2056 2020 52 432 415 375 – 455 1146 944 849 – 1039 2289 1865 1598 – 2132 2020 53 462 413 372 – 454 1280 958 863 – 1052 2361 1898 1621 – 2174 2021 1 429 411 369 – 452 1179 971 877 – 1065 2535 1930 1644 – 2215 2021 2 410 409 367 – 451 1111 969 875 – 1062 2331 1969 1662 – 2275 2021 3 426 411 366 – 455 1087 969 875 – 1062 2349 2000 1670 – 2331 2021 4 403 412 370 – 455 1106 974 880 – 1067 2207 2042 1713 – 2372 2021 5 380 413 370 – 455 1101 981 881 – 1080 2173 2051 1730 – 2372 2021 6 410 413 366 – 459 1097 981 867 – 1095 2043 2044 1703 – 2385 2021 7 478 415 369 – 462 1039 986 856 – 1115 2011 2044 1661 – 2427 2021 8 403 416 369 – 463 985 986 840 – 1133 1819 2021 1612 – 2430 2021 9 416 415 365 – 466 969 975 830 – 1121 1720 1997 1587 – 2407 2021 10 416 413 365 – 460 990 969 828 – 1109 1839 1969 1569 – 2369 2021 11 415 410 363 – 458 985 956 827 – 1085 1643 1921 1549 – 2292 2021 12 389 405 360 – 451 1008 941 819 – 1062 1648 1860 1514 – 2206 2021 13 414 402 361 – 444 1041 930 830 – 1031 1723 1802 1497 – 2108 2021 14 448 396 353 – 440 1047 912 829 – 995 1668 1746 1500 – 1992 2021 15 440 390 351 – 428 1079 898 831 – 965 1622 1699 1507 – 1891 2021 16 454 385 346 – 423 1019 890 822 – 958 1671 1670 1515 – 1825 2021 17 436 379 337 – 420 1046 879 809 – 948 1642 1640 1500 – 1779 2021 18 410 377 338 – 415 1023 869 801 – 937 1569 1623 1482 – 1764 2021 19 496 376 335 – 416 937 866 799 – 934 1585 1607 1468 – 1745 2021 20 416 374 335 – 414 1026 855 789 – 922 1547 1591 1469 – 1712 2021 21 397 373 331 – 415 867 854 788 – 920 1542 1570 1469 – 1671 2021 22 438 372 326 – 418 946 851 786 – 916 1625 1556 1460 – 1652 2021 23 404 374 331 – 417 928 848 789 – 908 1552 1539 1434 – 1643 2021 24 411 378 336 – 421 897 850 791 – 909 1563 1534 1440 – 1629 2021 25 401 378 337 – 419 849 848 787 – 910 1425 1523 1437 – 1610 2021 26 426 380 338 – 422 865 846 784 – 908 1502 1516 1417 – 1615 2021 27 414 381 338 – 424 896 851 786 – 916 1528 1516 1385 – 1648 2021 28 408 382 343 – 420 900 851 782 – 920 1563 1510 1361 – 1659 2021 29 378 385 347 – 422 909 852 783 – 920 1489 1509 1347 – 1671 2021 30 398 383 345 – 421 942 849 781 – 917 1570 1500 1352 – 1648 2021 31 416 379 343 – 415 922 845 773 – 917 1621 1487 1343 – 1631 2021 32 415 380 341 – 419 884 851 776 – 925 1540 1475 1327 – 1623 2021 33 408 378 341 – 414 920 848 771 – 925 1571 1467 1334 – 1601 2021 34 445 378 338 – 418 943 850 777 – 923 1536 1459 1354 – 1563 2021 35 427 380 334 – 425 885 852 782 – 922 1547 1459 1363 – 1555 2021 36 435 381 335 – 427 1023 854 787 – 922 1632 1464 1382 – 1547 2021 37 428 386 339 – 433 932 861 794 – 927 1558 1475 1392 – 1557 2021 38 438 393 346 – 440 926 872 799 – 945 1524 1488 1399 – 1577 2021 39 438 392 342 – 443 984 877 807 – 946 1647 1507 1425 – 1589 2021 40 431 396 344 – 449 1006 887 811 – 963 1631 1527 1426 – 1629 2021 41 445 396 349 – 443 968 890 808 – 972 1649 1546 1445 – 1647 2021 42 443 400 356 – 445 1009 894 810 – 978 1818 1570 1455 – 1684 2021 43 444 402 358 – 446 1043 900 809 – 991 1896 1585 1448 – 1722 2021 44 454 399 355 – 443 1135 911 820 – 1002 1920 1605 1453 – 1758 2021 45 473 398 358 – 439 1183 913 830 – 996 2124 1617 1451 – 1783 2021 46 440 404 365 – 442 1216 921 837 – 1005 2337 1635 1459 – 1811 2021 47 493 407 371 – 442 1267 936 852 – 1020 2423 1657 1478 – 1836 2021 48 493 409 372 – 446 1327 949 869 – 1029 2561 1683 1492 – 1873 2021 49 529 407 369 – 445 1311 957 867 – 1046 2519 1702 1492 – 1913 2021 50 472 408 369 – 447 1236 962 878 – 1047 2315 1760 1536 – 1984 2021 51 485 412 373 – 450 1128 965 872 – 1058 2089 1820 1574 – 2067 2021 52 471 411 371 – 451 1119 968 873 – 1064 1927 1876 1609 – 2143 2022 1 404 363 – 446 981 886 – 1075 1940 1654 – 2226 2022 2 403 361 – 445 978 884 – 1072 1979 1673 – 2286 2022 3 405 360 – 449 978 885 – 1072 2011 1680 – 2342 2022 4 406 363 – 448 983 890 – 1076 2053 1724 – 2383 2022 5 406 364 – 449 990 891 – 1090 2062 1741 – 2383 2022 6 406 360 – 453 991 877 – 1105 2055 1714 – 2396 2022 7 409 363 – 455 995 866 – 1125 2055 1672 – 2438 2022 8 409 363 – 456 996 849 – 1142 2032 1623 – 2441 2022 9 2022 10 2022 11 2022 12 2022 13 2022 14 2022 15 2022 16 2022 17 2022 18 2022 19 2022 20 2022 21 2022 22 2022 23 2022 24 2022 25 2022 26 2022 27 2022 28 2022 29 2022 30 2022 31 2022 32 2022 33 2022 34 2022 35 2022 36 2022 37 2022 38 2022 39 2022 40 2022 41 2022 42 2022 43 2022 44 2022 45 2022 46 2022 47 2022 48 2022 49 2022 50 2022 51 2022 52 * Provisional figures. Week 52 in 2021 is an estimate.

Most excess deaths in Zeeland

Mortality was higher than expected in December across all provinces. Relatively the highest excess mortality was recorded in Limburg province, where 55 percent more people died than expected for this month in this province. Limburg (43 percent) and Flevoland (42 percent) also saw significantly higher excess mortality compared to the Netherlands as a whole. Noord-Holland and Groningen had the lowest excess mortality at 19 and 20 percent, respectively.

Download CSV Show datatable Excess mortality in December 20211) Excess mortality in December 20211) Provincie Excess mortality (% of deceased persons relative to expected mortality) Zeeland 54.9 Limburg 42.9 Flevoland 42.4 Drenthe 33.5 Fryslân 32.3 Noord-Brabant 29.0 Gelderland 28.4 Utrecht 28.1 Overijssel 22.6 Zuid-Holland 21.7 Groningen 19.6 Noord-Holland 19.2 Netherlands 27.4 1)week 48 to 52 inclusive

COVID-19 mortality known for the period up to August inclusive

The figures on (excess) mortality are based on municipal death records as received by CBS on a daily basis. These reports do not contain any information about the cause of death. CBS receives such information at a later stage via death cause certificates. The cause of death is known for all deceased persons as registered up to and including August 2021. According to these figures, 32,054 thousand people died of COVID-19 between March 2020 and August 2021, as published by CBS on 3 January 2022 (Dutch only).

Data sources for RIVM

To date, RIVM has registered 20,986 COVID-19 deaths. These include 18,047 recorded until August 2021 inclusive (as at 5 January 2022). RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. The actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is higher than these estimates for the following reasons: it is possible that not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested, there is no reporting obligation for COVID-19 and registration sometimes takes a little longer.

Estimate for week 52

The figures for week 52 are estimates, based on 80 percent of the overall number of death records to be received by CBS. CBS will publish provisional mortality figures for week 52 on Friday 14 January. The figures will be more complete by then.