Exports down by over 2 percent in August
The CBS Exports Radar indicates that in October circumstances for exports are less unfavourable than they were in August.
|Year
|Month
|%-change (year-on-year %-change)
|2016
|September
|5.8
|2016
|October
|3.3
|2016
|November
|6.4
|2016
|December
|5.3
|2017
|January
|1.6
|2017
|February
|6.8
|2017
|March
|8.3
|2017
|April
|0.7
|2017
|May
|4.6
|2017
|June
|10.7
|2017
|July
|7.1
|2017
|August
|7.3
|2017
|September
|7.9
|2017
|October
|7
|2017
|November
|7.1
|2017
|December
|6.2
|2018
|January
|4.8
|2018
|February
|4.3
|2018
|March
|3.1
|2018
|April
|6.2
|2018
|May
|5.3
|2018
|June
|0.4
|2018
|July
|2.7
|2018
|August
|4
|2018
|September
|3
|2018
|October
|3.4
|2018
|November
|0.4
|2018
|December
|0.6
|2019
|January
|2.2
|2019
|February
|-0.3
|2019
|March
|1.5
|2019
|April
|1.7
|2019
|May
|-0.1
|2019
|June
|0.7
|2019
|July
|-0.1
|2019
|August
|3.4
|2019
|September
|1.4
|2019
|October
|6.3
|2019
|November
|2.3
|2019
|December
|4.5
|2020
|January
|3.9
|2020
|February
|1.7
|2020
|March
|-4.6
|2020
|April
|-13.3
|2020
|May
|-11.8
|2020
|June
|-3.2
|2020
|July
|0.3
|2020
|August
|-2.3
Conditions for exports in October less unfavourable than in August
Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the circumstances for exports in the Exports Radar. Conditions are strongly affected by recent developments on the main export markets for Dutch products and by the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased export growth.
According to the CBS Exports Radar, circumstances for exports in October are less unfavourable than in August. This is mainly because producer confidence in Germany and the eurozone was again less negative. In addition, Dutch and European manufacturers were less pessimistic about their foreign orders.
