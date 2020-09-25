Life expectancy increased in 2019
The increase in life expectancy in 2019 is higher than the average in each of the seven previous years. Between 2012 and 2018, life expectancy rose by 2 months for men and 1 month for women on average. Last year’s increase is similar again to the average annual increase in the years prior to that period, 2002 through 2012.
|Jaar
|Male, Netherlands (years)
|Male, EU (years)
|Female, Netherlands (years)
|Female, EU (years)
|2000
|75.54
|80.58
|2001
|75.80
|80.71
|2002
|75.99
|74.3
|80.69
|80.9
|2003
|76.24
|74.4
|80.93
|80.8
|2004
|76.87
|75.0
|81.44
|81.5
|2005
|77.19
|75.1
|81.60
|81.5
|2006
|77.63
|75.6
|81.89
|82.0
|2007
|78.01
|75.8
|82.31
|82.2
|2008
|78.32
|76.1
|82.28
|82.4
|2009
|78.53
|76.4
|82.65
|82.6
|2010
|78.77
|76.7
|82.72
|82.9
|2011
|79.18
|77.0
|82.85
|83.1
|2012
|79.14
|77.1
|82.82
|83.1
|2013
|79.41
|77.5
|83.04
|83.3
|2014
|79.87
|77.9
|83.29
|83.7
|2015
|79.73
|77.7
|83.13
|83.3
|2016
|79.88
|78.0
|83.13
|83.7
|2017
|80.06
|78.1
|83.32
|83.6
|2018
|80.16
|78.2
|83.33
|83.7
|2019
|80.46
|83.56
|Source: CBS, Eurostat
The Netherlands and the EU
In 2018, Dutch women’s life expectancy was 4 months below the average in the EU, while that of Dutch men was 2 years above the average.
In other European countries as well, life expectancy increased less rapidly between 2012 and 2018 than in the period 2002-2012. In the EU, male life expectancy rose more sharply than female in both periods, just as in the Netherlands.
Research predominantly shows that the strong increase in life expectancy between 2002 and 2012 in the Netherlands was exceptional. Factors playing a role here included developments in care, e.g. more care for the elderly, as well as a decrease in mortality from cardiovascular disease.
Temporary effect of coronavirus
In the spring of 2020, more people died than average due to the outbreak of coronavirus (nearly 9 thousand more in week 11 up to and including 19, according to estimates). The precise impact of excess mortality due to COVID-19 on life expectancy in 2020 is not yet known. This depends on the development during the rest of the year, for which CBS has worked out a number of scenarios. In the most favourable scenario, the elevated mortality in the spring will be compensated by undermortality during autumn and winter and life expectancy this year will end up similar to 2019. In case of rising mortality over the last few months of the year, life expectancy will decline by several months. In the worst-case scenario, there is a second wave which causes twice as many deaths as the first wave. In that case, life expectancy may drop by approximately 1 year to the level of 2010.
In the past, after periods of high mortality such as during the Spanish flu and World War II, life expectancy used to be back to its previous level within a short time.
|Periode
|Men (years)
|Women (years)
|1861
to
1866
|36.46
|38.24
|1866
to
1871
|36.50
|38.50
|1871
to
1876
|36.35
|38.70
|1876
to
1881
|39.84
|42.45
|1881
to
1886
|41.41
|43.98
|1886
to
1891
|42.52
|45.37
|1891
to
1896
|44.10
|46.91
|1896
to
1901
|47.49
|50.43
|1901
to
1906
|49.35
|52.21
|1906
to
1911
|52.64
|54.96
|1911
to
1916
|55.32
|57.43
|1916
to
1921
|53.35
|55.28
|1921
to
1926
|60.78
|62.25
|1926
to
1931
|62.48
|63.94
|1931
to
1936
|65.07
|66.45
|1936
to
1941
|65.87
|67.86
|1941
to
1946
|59.70
|65.11
|1946
to
1951
|68.69
|71.26
|1951
to
1956
|70.70
|73.39
|1956
to
1961
|71.29
|74.81
|1961
to
1966
|71.16
|75.89
|1966
to
1971
|70.97
|76.38
|1971
to
1976
|71.23
|77.21
|1976
to
1981
|72.10
|78.62
|1981
to
1986
|72.88
|79.53
|1986
to
1991
|73.56
|79.99
|1991
to
1996
|74.30
|80.22
|1996
to
2001
|75.18
|80.52
|2001
to
2006
|76.42
|81.08
|2006
to
2011
|78.26
|82.37
|2011
to
2016
|79.47
|83.03
|1) At five-yearly intervals.
