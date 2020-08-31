Unprecedented turnover decline in accommodation and food services

Accommodation and food services is among the sectors that are worst affected by the measures against the spread of coronavirus. In Q2 2020, turnover in this sector fell by slightly more than half relative to the preceding quarter, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The decline was particularly sharp in April. In Q1 2020, turnover in this sector already fell by almost 14 percent.

Show datatable Turnover sector accommodation and food services (seasonally adjusted) Hide datatable Turnover sector accommodation and food services (seasonally adjusted) Turnover sector accommodation and food services (seasonally adjusted) Year Quarter Turnover (2015=100) 2014 Quarter 1 93.6 2014 Quarter 2 93.8 2014 Quarter 3 94.5 2014 Quarter 4 95.9 2015 Quarter 1 97.1 2015 Quarter 2 99.5 2015 Quarter 3 100.3 2015 Quarter 4 102.8 2016 Quarter 1 103.6 2016 Quarter 2 104.2 2016 Quarter 3 108.2 2016 Quarter 4 108.3 2017 Quarter 1 110.5 2017 Quarter 2 112.6 2017 Quarter 3 113.9 2017 Quarter 4 115.5 2018 Quarter 1 117.8 2018 Quarter 2 120.8 2018 Quarter 3 121.1 2018 Quarter 4 123.5 2019 Quarter 1 122.6 2019 Quarter 2 125 2019 Quarter 3 125.7 2019 Quarter 4 128.1 2020 Quarter 1 110.4 2020 Quarter 2 53.8 Download CSV

Accommodation establishments lost almost two-thirds of turnover

In Q2 2020, turnover in accommodation services, including hotels and holiday parks, plummeted by 64 percent relative to the preceding quarter. In Q1 2020, there was already nearly 15 percent turnover decline. For hotels, the decline was even steeper; in Q2 2020, hotels saw their turnover drop by over 75 percent relative to Q1. Last week, CBS already reported the sharp drop in the number of guests and overnight stays at tourist accommodations.

Show datatable Turnover accomodation sector (seasonally adjusted), Q2 2020 Hide datatable Turnover accomodation sector (seasonally adjusted), Q2 2020 Turnover accomodation sector (seasonally adjusted), Q2 2020 Sector Turnover (% change from previous quarter) Accomodation sector -64.1 Hotels -75.4 Download CSV

Turnover food and beverage services almost halved

In Q2 2020, turnover generated by food and beverage services (including restaurants, fast-food restaurants, canteens, catering companies and cafés) fell by nearly one-half on the previous quarter. Turnover already decreased by almost 14 percent in Q1.

At almost 60 percent, cafés recorded the largest turnover decline. Fast-food restaurants (cafeterias, lunchrooms, snack bars, food stands, etc.) recorded the smallest decrease in turnover, although it was still substantial at almost 25 percent.

Show datatable Omzet eet- en drinkgelegenheden (seizoengecorrigeerd), 2e kwartaal 2020 Hide datatable Omzet eet- en drinkgelegenheden (seizoengecorrigeerd), 2e kwartaal 2020 Omzet eet- en drinkgelegenheden (seizoengecorrigeerd), 2e kwartaal 2020 Branche Omzet (% verandering t.o.v. een kwartaal eerder) Eet- en drinkgelegenheden -46.2 Fastfoodrestaurants -24.7 Kantines en catering -50.4 Restaurants -51.4 Cafës -59.8 Download CSV

Business confidence in accommodation and food services picks up slowly

Entrepreneurs in the accommodation and food services sector are still very pessimistic. The sentiment indicator stood at -52.4 at the beginning of the third quarter. Historically, this is still very low, but it is considerably better than at the beginning of the previous quarter, when the indicator stood at -84.3.

Show datatable Business confidence sector accommodation and food services Hide datatable Business confidence sector accommodation and food services Business confidence sector accommodation and food services Year Quarter Business confidence 2015 Quarter 1 6.8 2015 Quarter 2 7.1 2015 Quarter 3 10.8 2015 Quarter 4 13.2 2016 Quarter 1 10.3 2016 Quarter 2 13.4 2016 Quarter 3 9.7 2016 Quarter 4 13.3 2017 Quarter 1 14.9 2017 Quarter 2 19.8 2017 Quarter 3 21.5 2017 Quarter 4 13 2018 Quarter 1 18.4 2018 Quarter 2 12 2018 Quarter 3 12.3 2018 Quarter 4 11.2 2019 Quarter 1 11.9 2019 Quarter 2 8.6 2019 Quarter 3 7.4 2019 Quarter 4 1.9 2020 Quarter 1 0.2 2020 Quarter 2 -84.3 2020 Quarter 3 -52.4 Source: CBS, EIB, KVK, MKB-Nederland, VNO-NCW Download CSV

No volume figures

Due to coronavirus-related government measures, the full extent of services was limited or unavailable in Q2. As a consequence, there were no transactions for many of these services for which prices could be measured. The volume figures could therefore not be calculated.