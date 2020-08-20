Smaller contraction of investment in June
Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. June 2020 has two working days more than June 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are less unfavourable in August han they were in June.
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2016
|July
|9.7
|2016
|August
|12.7
|2016
|September
|11.2
|2016
|October
|3.9
|2016
|November
|3.8
|2016
|December
|-3.1
|2017
|January
|3.9
|2017
|February
|-0.5
|2017
|March
|8.1
|2017
|April
|-3.9
|2017
|May
|13.2
|2017
|June
|-4.3
|2017
|July
|6.7
|2017
|August
|3.2
|2017
|September
|10.1
|2017
|October
|6.3
|2017
|November
|6.9
|2017
|December
|4.7
|2018
|January
|14.1
|2018
|February
|2.5
|2018
|March
|6.2
|2018
|April
|11.1
|2018
|May
|3.2
|2018
|June
|7.5
|2018
|July
|4.6
|2018
|August
|6.2
|2018
|September
|-6.8
|2018
|October
|7.6
|2018
|November
|5.5
|2018
|December
|-5
|2019
|January
|5.9
|2019
|February
|6.5
|2019
|March
|0
|2019
|April
|7.1
|2019
|May
|9.6
|2019
|June
|-0.7
|2019
|July
|4.3
|2019
|August
|0.2
|2019
|September
|7.1
|2019
|October
|4
|2019
|November
|3
|2019
|December
|7.6
|2020
|January
|2.6
|2020
|February
|3.1
|2020
|March
|2.2
|2020
|April
|-11.3
|2020
|May
|-19.3
|2020
|June
|-5.6
Investment climate less unfavourable in August than in June
Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the sales and financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.
According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate is less unfavourable in August than in June.This is mainly due to the fact that the year-on-year export decline was smaller and the industrial capacity utilisation rate was higher.
