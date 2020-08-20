Smaller contraction of investment in June

© Hollandse Hoogte
Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was 5.6 percent down in June 2020 relative to the same month last year. This contraction is smaller than in the previous two months. It is mainly due to lower investments in transport equipment such as passenger cars, delivery vans, lorries, semi-trailers and aircraft.

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. June 2020 has two working days more than June 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are less unfavourable in August han they were in June.

Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume)
YearMonthchange (year-on-year % change)
2016July9.7
2016August12.7
2016September11.2
2016October3.9
2016November3.8
2016December-3.1
2017January3.9
2017February-0.5
2017March8.1
2017April-3.9
2017May13.2
2017June-4.3
2017July6.7
2017August3.2
2017September10.1
2017October6.3
2017November6.9
2017December4.7
2018January14.1
2018February2.5
2018March6.2
2018April11.1
2018May3.2
2018June7.5
2018July4.6
2018August6.2
2018September-6.8
2018October7.6
2018November5.5
2018December-5
2019January5.9
2019February6.5
2019March0
2019April7.1
2019May9.6
2019June-0.7
2019July4.3
2019August0.2
2019September7.1
2019October4
2019November3
2019December7.6
2020January 2.6
2020February3.1
2020March2.2
2020April-11.3
2020May-19.3
2020June-5.6
 

Investment climate less unfavourable in August than in June

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the sales and financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.

According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate is less unfavourable in August than in June.This is mainly due to the fact that the year-on-year export decline was smaller and the industrial capacity utilisation rate was higher. 

The figures in this publication are provisional and may be revised upwards or downwards.

Sources

Related items