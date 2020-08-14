Exports down by nearly 3 percent in June

In June 2020, the total volume of goods exports shrank by 2.9 percent year-on-year, as reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The contraction was much lower than in April and May. Exports of transport equipment, metal products and petroleum products decreased in particular. Domestic exports contracted more significantly than re-exports. The volume of imports was 4.0 percent lower year-on-year. This contraction was also much lower than in April and May. In June, imports of transport equipment declined in particular.

The CBS Exports Radar indicates that in August circumstances for exports are less unfavourable than they were in June.

Show datatable Exports of goods (volume, adjusted for working days) Hide datatable Exports of goods (volume, adjusted for working days) Exports of goods (volume, adjusted for working days) Year Month %-change (year-on-year %-change) 2016 July 2.9 2016 August 3 2016 September 5.8 2016 October 3.3 2016 November 6.4 2016 December 5.3 2017 January 1.6 2017 February 6.8 2017 March 8.3 2017 April 0.7 2017 May 4.6 2017 June 10.7 2017 July 7.1 2017 August 7.3 2017 September 7.9 2017 October 7 2017 November 7.1 2017 December 6.2 2018 January 4.8 2018 February 4.3 2018 March 3.1 2018 April 6.2 2018 May 5.3 2018 June 0.4 2018 July 2.7 2018 August 4 2018 September 3 2018 October 3.4 2018 November 0.4 2018 December 0.6 2019 January 2.2 2019 February -0.3 2019 March 1.5 2019 April 1.7 2019 May -0.1 2019 June 0.7 2019 July -0.1 2019 August 3.4 2019 September 1.4 2019 October 6.3 2019 November 2.3 2019 December 4.5 2020 January 3.9 2020 February 1.7 2020 March -4.6 2020 April -12.6 2020 May -11.4 2020 June -2.9 Download CSV

Conditions for exports in August less unfavourable than in June

Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the circumstances for exports in the Exports Radar. Conditions are strongly affected by recent developments on the main export markets for Dutch products and by the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased export growth.

According to the CBS Exports Radar, circumstances for exports in August are less unfavourable than in June. This is mainly because the year-on-year decline in German manufacturing output was less substantial. Furthermore, producer confidence in Germany and the eurozone was less negative.