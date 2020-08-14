Exports down by nearly 3 percent in June
The CBS Exports Radar indicates that in August circumstances for exports are less unfavourable than they were in June.
|Year
|Month
|%-change (year-on-year %-change)
|2016
|July
|2.9
|2016
|August
|3
|2016
|September
|5.8
|2016
|October
|3.3
|2016
|November
|6.4
|2016
|December
|5.3
|2017
|January
|1.6
|2017
|February
|6.8
|2017
|March
|8.3
|2017
|April
|0.7
|2017
|May
|4.6
|2017
|June
|10.7
|2017
|July
|7.1
|2017
|August
|7.3
|2017
|September
|7.9
|2017
|October
|7
|2017
|November
|7.1
|2017
|December
|6.2
|2018
|January
|4.8
|2018
|February
|4.3
|2018
|March
|3.1
|2018
|April
|6.2
|2018
|May
|5.3
|2018
|June
|0.4
|2018
|July
|2.7
|2018
|August
|4
|2018
|September
|3
|2018
|October
|3.4
|2018
|November
|0.4
|2018
|December
|0.6
|2019
|January
|2.2
|2019
|February
|-0.3
|2019
|March
|1.5
|2019
|April
|1.7
|2019
|May
|-0.1
|2019
|June
|0.7
|2019
|July
|-0.1
|2019
|August
|3.4
|2019
|September
|1.4
|2019
|October
|6.3
|2019
|November
|2.3
|2019
|December
|4.5
|2020
|January
|3.9
|2020
|February
|1.7
|2020
|March
|-4.6
|2020
|April
|-12.6
|2020
|May
|-11.4
|2020
|June
|-2.9
Conditions for exports in August less unfavourable than in June
Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the circumstances for exports in the Exports Radar. Conditions are strongly affected by recent developments on the main export markets for Dutch products and by the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased export growth.
According to the CBS Exports Radar, circumstances for exports in August are less unfavourable than in June. This is mainly because the year-on-year decline in German manufacturing output was less substantial. Furthermore, producer confidence in Germany and the eurozone was less negative.
Sources
- StatLine - Imports/exports; change of ownership
Related items
- Visualisation - Exports radar
- Dossier - Bussiness Cycle