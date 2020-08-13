Dutch entrepreneurs less pessimistic in Q3

At the start of Q3 2020, entrepreneurial confidence stood at -19.3, up from -37.2 in the previous quarter. The mood in the retail trade sector is predominantly positive, whereas entrepreneurs in food and accommodation services are still very pessimistic. Major differences are also seen among the sectors in terms of their operating results over the first half of this year. More than three-quarters of companies in food and accommodation services reported losses. Furthermore, 43 percent of non-financial enterprises indicated they had put off, halted or even withdrawn investments as a result of the coronavirus crisis. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (KvK), the Economic Institute for Construction and Housing (EIB), the Dutch Organisation for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MKB-Nederland) and the Dutch Employers’ Organisation (VNO-NCW) on the basis of the Netherlands Business Survey (COEN). The data for this survey were collected during the month of July 2020.

Business confidence is the sentiment indicator of non-financial enterprises with at least 5 employed persons. During Q2 2020, confidence reached the lowest level recorded since measurements began at the end of 2008 on account of the coronavirus crisis. It recovered to reach the level of -19.3 in Q3, but is still at an all-time low. The quarter-on-quarter increase by 17.9 is the largest ever recorded nonetheless.

Business confidence Year Quarter Business confidence 2008 Q4 -7 2009 Q1 -24.3 2009 Q2 -29.7 2009 Q3 -23.5 2009 Q4 -13.5 2010 Q1 -7.1 2010 Q2 0.5 2010 Q3 3.4 2010 Q4 6.1 2011 Q1 7.2 2011 Q2 10.1 2011 Q3 3.2 2011 Q4 -4.4 2012 Q1 -6.3 2012 Q2 -6.8 2012 Q3 -8.6 2012 Q4 -9.2 2013 Q1 -10.7 2013 Q2 -11.7 2013 Q3 -8.7 2013 Q4 -2.7 2014 Q1 1.6 2014 Q2 4.7 2014 Q3 2.9 2014 Q4 4.9 2015 Q1 5.6 2015 Q2 5.4 2015 Q3 8.7 2015 Q4 7.4 2016 Q1 9.3 2016 Q2 8.8 2016 Q3 7.9 2016 Q4 9.2 2017 Q1 14.7 2017 Q2 15.5 2017 Q3 15.9 2017 Q4 13.4 2018 Q1 18.1 2018 Q2 14.2 2018 Q3 15 2018 Q4 13.4 2019 Q1 10.6 2019 Q2 12 2019 Q3 10.6 2019 Q4 6.6 2020 Q1 6.4 2020 Q2 -37.2 2020 Q3 -19.3 Source: CBS, EIB, KVK, MKB-Nederland, VNO-NCW

Pessimism remains, but is waning

Relative to Q2, business confidence has improved across all sectors. Aside from retail trade, all sectors still display a negative sentiment. The largest increase in confidence is seen in car trade and repair, by 38 points. This is due to strongly improved sales expectations. In food and accommodation services as well, the sentiment indicator has increased (+32), but entrepreneurs in this sector still have the most negative outlook. On balance, 90 percent of the entrepreneurs in this sector recorded a turnover decline in Q2 relative to Q1.

A positive exception is retail trade, where the confidence indicator stands at +4.5. This is the only sector in which the majority of entrepreneurs are positively inclined. This is largely due to better turnover expectations. On balance, 16.1 percent of all retail entrepreneurs expect their turnover to increase.

Business confidence, by sector Sector Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Non-financial private sector -19.3 -37.2 Retail trade (excl. cars) 4.5 -12.8 Construction -4 -10.6 Real estate activities -8.4 -20.2 Manufacturing -8.7 -28.7 Car trade and repair -9 -46.9 Wholesale and commission trade -19 -34 Information and communication -20.5 -22.1 Transport and storage -21.7 -50.1 Mining and quarrying -24.5 -42 Business services -25.3 -40.3 Accommodation and food services -52.4 -84.3 Source: CBS, EIB, KVK, MKB-Nederland, VNO-NCW

Food and accommodation services as well as culture, sport and recreation in the red

Slightly under half of all entrepreneurs concluded the first half of the year with a profit. 27 percent of businesses had negative operating results; 18 percent had no significant profit nor loss. Over 41 percent of the businesses with 5 to 20 employed persons reported a profit. This share was higher among larger enterprises.

Many entrepreneurs in food and accommodation services and in culture, sport and recreation were pushed into the red by the coronavirus crisis. These entrepreneurs lost a major part of their turnover due to the measures against coronavirus. Only 4 percent of the entrepreneurs in culture, sport and recreation recorded a positive operating result over the first half year, while 78 percent recorded a loss. In food and accommodation services, 7 percent recorded positive figures, while 77 percent incurred losses. These companies can avail of temporary financial relief provided by the government.



The highest profits over the first half year were recorded in the construction sector. Due to the long lead times in this sector, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis may only be felt in a later phase of the business cycle.

Operating results, first half year of 2020 Sector Positive (% of companies) No significant profit or loss (% of companies) Negative (% of companies) Don't know/no opinion (% of companies) Non-financial private sector 47.9 17.5 26.5 8 Construction 62 25.2 9.9 2.9 Real estate activities 57.9 31.6 4.5 5.9 Information and communication 55.2 25.3 13.1 6.4 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 54.1 21.6 17.4 7 Trade 52.7 14.6 23.8 8.9 Manufacturing 51.7 16.8 23.1 8.3 Specialised business services 51.5 17.9 21 9.6 Rental and other business services 40.2 19 26 14.8 Transport and storage 39.2 14 38.8 8 Other services 34.5 13.9 43.2 8.4 Mining and quarrying 30.4 10.2 56.6 2.8 Food and accommodation services 9.4 8.2 77.2 5.2 Culture, sport and recreation 4.3 8.4 77.5 9.8 Source: CBS, EIB, KVK, MKB-Nederland, VNO-NCW

Coronavirus crisis leading to many delayed investments

The coronavirus crisis has had a major impact on at least part of private sector investments. Over 43 percent of entrepreneurs indicate that there have been delays in scheduled or actual investments, while other investments have been stalled or cancelled. Another group of entrepreneurs (11 percent) have carried out investments at a faster pace, started investing earlier, or have made unplanned investments. 46 percent of the entrepreneurs report that the coronavirus crisis has not had any effect on their investments, or had not planned any investments regardless.

Impact of the coronavirus crisis on planned corporate investments Investments Total (excl. financial or public utility companies) (% of companies) Cancelled altogether 6.4 Started but suspended 3.4 Slowed down or delayed 33.6 No impact from corona 32 Started ahead of schedule 2.5 No investments this year 13.7 Unplanned investments due to corona 8.4 Source: CBS, EIB, KVK, MKB-Nederland, VNO-NCW

