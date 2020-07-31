Fewer asylum seekers and following relatives in Q2 2020
|Jaartal
|Kwartaal
|Number (x 1,000)
|2013
|Q1
|2.11
|2013
|Q2
|2.01
|2013
|Q3
|2.53
|2013
|Q4
|3.20
|2014
|Q1
|3.26
|2014
|Q2
|7.19
|2014
|Q3
|6.99
|2014
|Q4
|4.39
|2015
|Q1
|2.44
|2015
|Q2
|6.32
|2015
|Q3
|14.75
|2015
|Q4
|19.60
|2016
|Q1
|5.58
|2016
|Q2
|3.08
|2016
|Q3
|5.19
|2016
|Q4
|5.52
|2017
|Q1
|4.03
|2017
|Q2
|3.80
|2017
|Q3
|4.37
|2017
|Q4
|3.96
|2018
|Q1
|4.16
|2018
|Q2
|4.32
|2018
|Q3
|6.21
|2018
|Q4
|5.84
|2019
|Q1
|5.38
|2019
|Q2
|5.19
|2019
|Q3
|5.87
|2019
|Q4
|6.10
|2020*
|Q1
|4.51
|2020*
|Q2
|1.27
|*Provisional figures
In Q2 2020, the Netherlands received 1,265 asylum applications, 3,240 (72 percent) fewer than in the previous quarter. Relative to Q2 2019, the number dropped by 3,925 or 76 percent.
Half of the applications in the second quarter (655) were submitted in the month of June. The lowest number of submissions were recorded in the month of April, namely 275.
Syrians remain the largest group of asylum seekers
In Q2 2020, Syrians constituted the largest group of asylum seekers with 360 first-time requests, accounting for 28 percent of the total. The number of applications by Syrian nationals was 67 percent lower than in the previous quarter. Relative to Q2 2019, the number of Syrian asylum seekers entering the Netherlands was down by 50 percent.
Algerians submitted 75 asylum applications in the second quarter while the number of requests from Moroccan nationals stood at 70. The nationality of 115 people who applied for asylum was still unknown.
|Nationaliteit
|Q2 2020*
|Q1 2020*
|Q2 2019
|Syrian
|360
|1100
|725
|Unknown
|115
|160
|175
|Algerian
|75
|290
|240
|Moroccan
|70
|235
|250
|Iranian
|65
|165
|465
|Turkish
|50
|255
|305
|Nigerian
|50
|235
|675
|*Provisional figures
Number of following relatives down by 75 percent
In Q2 2020, the number of following relatives fell by 25 percent relative to the previous quarter. Following relatives are family members of asylum permit holders who have obtained a provisional residence permit (mvv), have actually entered the Netherlands and have received a residence permit after entry.
While there were still 1,060 following relatives in Q1 2020, this number had dropped by 800 (-75 percent) to 260 persons in Q2 2020. 120 of them were Eritrean nationals. In addition, 70 Syrians received an asylum permit.
Due to the COVID-19 measures, embassies have closed or limited many of their consular services over the past few months. This included suspending the issuance of mvvs. International travel to the EU was also limited or impossible. In April, for example, there were still 150 following family members, while in May and June this number stood at 50 and 60 respectively.
|Jaartal
|Kwartaal
|Number (x 1,000)
|2013
|Q1
|0.80
|2013
|Q2
|0.81
|2013
|Q3
|0.98
|2013
|Q4
|1.06
|2014
|Q1
|0.96
|2014
|Q2
|0.88
|2014
|Q3
|1.42
|2014
|Q4
|2.10
|2015
|Q1
|1.84
|2015
|Q2
|2.81
|2015
|Q3
|5.22
|2015
|Q4
|3.98
|2016
|Q1
|1.91
|2016
|Q2
|1.31
|2016
|Q3
|2.61
|2016
|Q4
|6.00
|2017
|Q1
|5.30
|2017
|Q2
|4.10
|2017
|Q3
|2.26
|2017
|Q4
|2.84
|2018
|Q1
|2.14
|2018
|Q2
|1.97
|2018
|Q3
|1.28
|2018
|Q4
|1.07
|2019
|Q1
|0.85
|2019
|Q2
|0.89
|2019
|Q3
|1.20
|2019
|Q4
|1.25
|2020*
|Q1
|1.06
|2020*
|Q2
|0.26
|*Provisional figures
|Perioden
|Q2 2020*
|Q1 2020*
|Q2 2019
|Eritrean
|120
|510
|420
|Syrian
|70
|315
|250
|Yemeni
|20
|75
|40
|*Provisional figures
