Fewer asylum seekers and following relatives due to COVID-19

In March 2020, the number of first asylum requests stood at 1,025. This is 40 percent down on the first two months of 2020 and 850 fewer than in March 2019. The number of following family members dropped as well, to 125. This is 26.7 percent of the numbers recorded in January and February 2020. The lower number of first-time asylum applicants and dependents is partly due to the coronavirus crisis. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the basis of the latest data on the asylum influx from the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).

Show datatable Asylum seekers and following family members Hide datatable Asylum seekers and following family members Asylum seekers and following family members First asylum requests Following family members 2018 January 1560 700 2018 February 1200 705 2018 March 1390 735 2018 April 1450 620 2018 May 1575 815 2018 June 1295 540 2018 July 1930 565 2018 August 2025 370 2018 September 2250 350 2018 October 2225 350 2018 November 1840 410 2018 December 1770 315 2019 January 1850 270 2019 February 1660 340 2019 March 1875 230 2019 April 1860 215 2019 May 1645 255 2019 June 1685 415 2019 July 1960 460 2019 August 1880 320 2019 September 2030 425 2019 October 2090 400 2019 November 2075 360 2019 December 1935 480 2020 January 1970 465 2020 February 1515 470 2020 March 1025 125 Source: CBS, IND Download CSV

First asylum requests

In March 2020, the Netherlands received 1,025 first asylum requests. This is on average 40 percent lower than in the months of January (1,970) and February (1,515). The decrease represents a break from the seasonal pattern over the past three years with more asylum requests in March than in February. Year-on-year, there were 850 fewer asylum requests in March 2020.

The decline in March 2020 is linked to the international and national COVID-19 measures.

Syrians remain the largest group

Over the first three months of this year, one-quarter of asylum requests (1,100) were submitted by Syrians. These amounted to 220 in March. There were 290 asylum requests from Algerian nationals and more than 200 from people with Turkish, Moroccan or Nigerian nationality.

Show datatable First asylum requests, nationality Hide datatable First asylum requests, nationality First asylum requests, nationality Q1 2020* Q1 2019 Moldovan 5 320 Colombian 85 25 Afghan 155 65 Iranian 165 470 Moroccan 235 310 Nigerian 235 480 Turkish 255 300 Algerian 290 340 Syrian 1100 575 Source: CBS, IND Download CSV

Almost no new asylum requests from Moldovans

In Q1 2020, the number of asylum requests made by Moldovan nationals was almost zero. This number was still 315 in the same quarter last year. Fewer requests were submitted by Iranians and Nigerians: these numbers dropped by more than half. Requests by Afghan and Colombian nationals, on the other hand, increased in number compared to Q1 2019.

Family reunification down by almost 75 percent

The number of following relatives - family members of asylum permit holders to whom a provisional residence permit (mvv) has been granted and who receive a residence permit after entering the country - decreased to 125. This means that family reunification declined by almost three-quarters relative to January and February. Dutch embassies stopped providing a number of consular services due to the COVID-19 measures, also suspending the issuance of mvvs.

In the first three months of this year, 1,060 family members were granted a permit to enter the Netherlands. Nearly half of this group were Eritreans. In addition, over 300 Syrians received this authorisation. Eritrean nationals were still the largest group in March.