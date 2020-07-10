Half as many Dutch holidaymakers in March 2020

The number of Dutch holiday travellers in March 2020 was down by 1.7 million relative to the same month last year. This represents a decrease of more than 50 percent. The year-on-year decline over the entire first quarter of this year amounts to 18 percent and is seen in both international and domestic holiday travel. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on newly released figures from its Holiday Survey.

The number of Dutch people taking a holiday of at least one day was still up year-on-year during the first two months of 2020: in January, by 8.6 percent (2.2 million holidaymakers) and in February by 2.3 percent (2.6 million). It subsequently fell to 1.5 million over March, representing a decline of 1.1 million on the previous month. On 31 March, only 45 thousand Dutch residents were on holiday; this is over 90 percent less than on the same day last year.

Show datatable Number of holidaymakers per day1)2) Hide datatable Number of holidaymakers per day1)2) Number of holidaymakers per day1)2) Dag 2019 (x 1,000) 2020 (x 1,000) 1 Jan 836 873 2 Jan 776 825 3 Jan 679 776 4 Jan 682 623 5 Jan 626 499 6 Jan 487 360 7 Jan 383 300 8 Jan 312 308 9 Jan 302 292 10 Jan 291 325 11 Jan 352 321 12 Jan 366 331 13 Jan 344 284 14 Jan 303 274 15 Jan 271 294 16 Jan 232 313 17 Jan 235 424 18 Jan 307 444 19 Jan 346 415 20 Jan 335 367 21 Jan 282 346 22 Jan 252 348 23 Jan 264 353 24 Jan 284 423 25 Jan 386 461 26 Jan 414 421 27 Jan 394 360 28 Jan 280 297 29 Jan 238 321 30 Jan 244 349 31 Jan 272 446 1 Feb 426 484 2 Feb 503 475 3 Feb 486 393 4 Feb 431 355 5 Feb 383 361 6 Feb 360 384 7 Feb 411 461 8 Feb 524 486 9 Feb 578 446 10 Feb 519 389 11 Feb 418 327 12 Feb 379 324 13 Feb 347 342 14 Feb 387 529 15 Feb 571 584 16 Feb 709 585 17 Feb 664 568 18 Feb 610 556 19 Feb 566 553 20 Feb 589 600 21 Feb 649 803 22 Feb 836 828 23 Feb 884 742 24 feb 831 721 25 Feb 784 674 26 Feb 720 655 27 Feb 720 660 28 Feb 746 782 29 Feb 681 1 Mar 931 572 2 Mar 898 464 3 Mar 772 393 4 Mar 612 384 5 Mar 548 411 6 Mar 484 605 7 Mar 475 618 8 Mar 597 545 9 Mar 576 416 10 Mar 529 311 11 Mar 404 308 12 Mar 358 331 13 Mar 371 421 14 Mar 412 395 15 Mar 597 366 16 Mar 605 262 17 Mar 580 206 18 Mar 424 168 19 Mar 361 157 20 Mar 382 172 21 Mar 430 130 22 Mar 654 101 23 Mar 704 111 24 Mar 660 97 25 Mar 506 92 26 Mar 387 93 27 Mar 413 105 28 Mar 437 89 29 Mar 608 79 30 Mar 655 65 31 Mar 623 45 1)Provisional figures 2)2020 is a leap year and has one extra day in February (there is no leap day in 2019) Download CSV

Sharp drop in both foreign and domestic holiday travel

In March 2020, there was a substantial year-on-year decline in both domestic and international holiday travel: by 50 and 56 percent, respectively. Altogether 534 thousand fewer people took a domestic holiday during Q1 2020 relative to Q1 2019, a decline of 19 percent. In addition, the number of Dutch holidaymakers travelling abroad during this period plummeted by 580 thousand or 17 percent. During the first two months of 2020, both domestic and cross-border tourism among the population still showed a slight increase.

Show datatable Number of Dutch people on holiday, 2020* Hide datatable Number of Dutch people on holiday, 2020* Number of Dutch people on holiday, 2020* Afname vakantiegangers The Netherlands (year-on-year % change) Abroad (year-on-year % change) January 0.3 15.3 February 5.2 1.1 March -49.5 -56.2 *Provisional figures Download CSV

Holiday expenditure halved in March

During the first three months of 2020, Dutch holiday spending amounted to a total of 2.8 billion euros on holidays, 15 percent less compared to the same period in 2019 (3.3 billion euros). This decline is entirely attributable to the month of March, in which holiday expenditure declined by half to 0.6 billion euros, versus 1.2 billion euros in March 2019. Holiday spending was slightly up in January and February relative to one year previously.