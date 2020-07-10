Half as many Dutch holidaymakers in March 2020

The number of Dutch holiday travellers in March 2020 was down by 1.7 million relative to the same month last year. This represents a decrease of more than 50 percent. The year-on-year decline over the entire first quarter of this year amounts to 18 percent and is seen in both international and domestic holiday travel. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on newly released figures from its Holiday Survey.

The number of Dutch people taking a holiday of at least one day was still up year-on-year during the first two months of 2020: in January, by 8.6 percent (2.2 million holidaymakers) and in February by 2.3 percent (2.6 million). It subsequently fell to 1.5 million over March, representing a decline of 1.1 million on the previous month. On 31 March, only 45 thousand Dutch residents were on holiday; this is over 90 percent less than on the same day last year.

Number of holidaymakers per day1)2)
Dag2019 (x 1,000)2020 (x 1,000)
1 Jan836873
2 Jan776825
3 Jan679776
4 Jan682623
5 Jan626499
6 Jan487360
7 Jan383300
8 Jan312308
9 Jan302292
10 Jan291325
11 Jan352321
12 Jan366331
13 Jan344284
14 Jan303274
15 Jan271294
16 Jan232313
17 Jan235424
18 Jan307444
19 Jan346415
20 Jan335367
21 Jan282346
22 Jan252348
23 Jan264353
24 Jan284423
25 Jan386461
26 Jan414421
27 Jan394360
28 Jan280297
29 Jan238321
30 Jan244349
31 Jan272446
1 Feb426484
2 Feb503475
3 Feb486393
4 Feb431355
5 Feb383361
6 Feb360384
7 Feb411461
8 Feb524486
9 Feb578446
10 Feb519389
11 Feb418327
12 Feb379324
13 Feb347342
14 Feb387529
15 Feb571584
16 Feb709585
17 Feb664568
18 Feb610556
19 Feb566553
20 Feb589600
21 Feb649803
22 Feb836828
23 Feb884742
24 feb831721
25 Feb784674
26 Feb720655
27 Feb720660
28 Feb746782
29 Feb681
1 Mar931572
2 Mar898464
3 Mar772393
4 Mar612384
5 Mar548411
6 Mar484605
7 Mar475618
8 Mar597545
9 Mar576416
10 Mar529311
11 Mar404308
12 Mar358331
13 Mar371421
14 Mar412395
15 Mar597366
16 Mar605262
17 Mar580206
18 Mar424168
19 Mar361157
20 Mar382172
21 Mar430130
22 Mar654101
23 Mar704111
24 Mar66097
25 Mar50692
26 Mar38793
27 Mar413105
28 Mar43789
29 Mar60879
30 Mar65565
31 Mar62345
1)Provisional figures 2)2020 is a leap year and has one extra day in February (there is no leap day in 2019)

Sharp drop in both foreign and domestic holiday travel

In March 2020, there was a substantial year-on-year decline in both domestic and international holiday travel: by 50 and 56 percent, respectively. Altogether 534 thousand fewer people took a domestic holiday during Q1 2020 relative to Q1 2019, a decline of 19 percent. In addition, the number of Dutch holidaymakers travelling abroad during this period plummeted by 580 thousand or 17 percent. During the first two months of 2020, both domestic and cross-border tourism among the population still showed a slight increase.

Number of Dutch people on holiday, 2020*
Afname vakantiegangersThe Netherlands (year-on-year % change)Abroad (year-on-year % change)
January0.315.3
February5.21.1
March-49.5-56.2
*Provisional figures

Holiday expenditure halved in March

During the first three months of 2020, Dutch holiday spending amounted to a total of 2.8 billion euros on holidays, 15 percent less compared to the same period in 2019 (3.3 billion euros). This decline is entirely attributable to the month of March, in which holiday expenditure declined by half to 0.6 billion euros, versus 1.2 billion euros in March 2019. Holiday spending was slightly up in January and February relative to one year previously.

Holiday expenditure*
Maand2019 (bn euros)2020 (bn euros)
January0.91
February1.21.2
March1.20.6
*Provisional figures