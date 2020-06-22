Consumers slightly less negative in June

© Hollandse Hoogte / Flip Franssen
Confidence among Dutch consumers has recovered slightly in June, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The consumer confidence indicator stands at -27, up from -31 in May. Consumers’ willingness to buy has improved. Opinions on the economic climate have remained the same.

At -27, the consumer confidence indicator in June stands far below its long-term average over the past two decades (-5). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted
YearMonthbalance (average of the component questions)
2016July9
2016August9
2016September12
2016October17
2016November20
2016December21
2017January21
2017February22
2017March24
2017April26
2017May23
2017June23
2017July25
2017August26
2017September23
2017October23
2017November22
2017December25
2018January24
2018February23
2018March24
2018April25
2018May23
2018June23
2018July23
2018August21
2018September18
2018October15
2018November13
2018December9
2019January0
2019February-2
2019March -4
2019April-3
2019May-3
2019June0
2019July2
2019August0
2019September-2
2019October-1
2019November-2
2019December-2
2020January-3
2020February-2
2020March-2
2020April-22
2020May-31
2020June-27
 

Consumers’ willingness to buy improving

Consumers’ willingness to buy has improved in June. This component indicator stands at -11, up from -17 in May. Opinions of consumers on their financial situation over the past twelve months have improved slightly. Opinions on their financial situation in the next twelve months were less negative. Consumers find this time less unfavourable to make large purchases than in May.

Opinions on the economic climate remain the same

Consumers’ opinions about the economic situation have not changed; this component indicator remains at -52. Opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months have deteriorated, while opinions on the economic climate in the next twelve months have improved.

Sources

Related items