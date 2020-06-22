Consumers slightly less negative in June
At -27, the consumer confidence indicator in June stands far below its long-term average over the past two decades (-5). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.
|Year
|Month
|balance (average of the component questions)
|2016
|July
|9
|2016
|August
|9
|2016
|September
|12
|2016
|October
|17
|2016
|November
|20
|2016
|December
|21
|2017
|January
|21
|2017
|February
|22
|2017
|March
|24
|2017
|April
|26
|2017
|May
|23
|2017
|June
|23
|2017
|July
|25
|2017
|August
|26
|2017
|September
|23
|2017
|October
|23
|2017
|November
|22
|2017
|December
|25
|2018
|January
|24
|2018
|February
|23
|2018
|March
|24
|2018
|April
|25
|2018
|May
|23
|2018
|June
|23
|2018
|July
|23
|2018
|August
|21
|2018
|September
|18
|2018
|October
|15
|2018
|November
|13
|2018
|December
|9
|2019
|January
|0
|2019
|February
|-2
|2019
|March
|-4
|2019
|April
|-3
|2019
|May
|-3
|2019
|June
|0
|2019
|July
|2
|2019
|August
|0
|2019
|September
|-2
|2019
|October
|-1
|2019
|November
|-2
|2019
|December
|-2
|2020
|January
|-3
|2020
|February
|-2
|2020
|March
|-2
|2020
|April
|-22
|2020
|May
|-31
|2020
|June
|-27
Consumers’ willingness to buy improving
Consumers’ willingness to buy has improved in June. This component indicator stands at -11, up from -17 in May. Opinions of consumers on their financial situation over the past twelve months have improved slightly. Opinions on their financial situation in the next twelve months were less negative. Consumers find this time less unfavourable to make large purchases than in May.
Opinions on the economic climate remain the same
Consumers’ opinions about the economic situation have not changed; this component indicator remains at -52. Opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months have deteriorated, while opinions on the economic climate in the next twelve months have improved.
Sources
Related items
- Dossier - Business Cycle