Consumers slightly less negative in June

Confidence among Dutch consumers has recovered slightly in June, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The consumer confidence indicator stands at -27, up from -31 in May. Consumers’ willingness to buy has improved. Opinions on the economic climate have remained the same.

At -27, the consumer confidence indicator in June stands far below its long-term average over the past two decades (-5). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

Show datatable Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Hide datatable Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Year Month balance (average of the component questions) 2016 July 9 2016 August 9 2016 September 12 2016 October 17 2016 November 20 2016 December 21 2017 January 21 2017 February 22 2017 March 24 2017 April 26 2017 May 23 2017 June 23 2017 July 25 2017 August 26 2017 September 23 2017 October 23 2017 November 22 2017 December 25 2018 January 24 2018 February 23 2018 March 24 2018 April 25 2018 May 23 2018 June 23 2018 July 23 2018 August 21 2018 September 18 2018 October 15 2018 November 13 2018 December 9 2019 January 0 2019 February -2 2019 March -4 2019 April -3 2019 May -3 2019 June 0 2019 July 2 2019 August 0 2019 September -2 2019 October -1 2019 November -2 2019 December -2 2020 January -3 2020 February -2 2020 March -2 2020 April -22 2020 May -31 2020 June -27 Download CSV

Consumers’ willingness to buy improving

Consumers’ willingness to buy has improved in June. This component indicator stands at -11, up from -17 in May. Opinions of consumers on their financial situation over the past twelve months have improved slightly. Opinions on their financial situation in the next twelve months were less negative. Consumers find this time less unfavourable to make large purchases than in May.

Opinions on the economic climate remain the same

Consumers’ opinions about the economic situation have not changed; this component indicator remains at -52. Opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months have deteriorated, while opinions on the economic climate in the next twelve months have improved.