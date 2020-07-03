Well-being high in 2019, but more pressure on environment

The Dutch economy was robust in 2019. Other aspects of society also did well: satisfaction with life – which was already high – rose further, as did the percentage of people with a degree in higher education. Well-being is coming under pressure in some areas, though. More time is lost as a result of traffic congestion and people have less contact with family, friends and neighbours. Moreover, not everybody has benefited to the same extent from the increase in well-being. These and other aspects of well-being are described in Statistics Netherlands (CBS) Monitor of Well-being & the Sustainable Development Goals 2020.

At the request of the Dutch Cabinet, CBS publishes the Monitor of Well-being & the Sustainable Development Goals annually on Accountability Day. The monitor describes how well-being in the Netherlands translates into quality of life ‘here and now’ and how the Dutch pursuit of well-being places pressure on future generations (well-being ‘later’) and on people in other countries (well-being ‘elsewhere’) .



This edition of the monitor covers 2019. It therefore does not address the huge impact of Covid-19 on many aspects of the Dutch economy and society. Since the second half of March this year, the global corona outbreak and the subsequent measures taken to contain it have resulted in an unprecedented plunge in economic activity. They have also changed the picture described by the social indicators used in the monitor. The significance of things like access to health care, social safety nets, trust in institutions and access to nature for purposes of well-being has been made very clear. The crisis illustrates once again how important it is to describe developments in society from the point of view of well-being.





Well-being ‘here and now’ high and rising

One of the main questions in public debate is how much the growth of gross domestic product benefits well-being. The results in this third edition of the monitor confirm that many aspects of well-being have improved in the period 2012-2019. Material well-being, income and consumption all show a clear increase. It should be noted, however, that while the volume of GDP has increased by more than 60 percent since 1995, real disposable income and the volume of household consumption have been slower to grow, with a rise of 40 percent. Non-material aspects of well-being have also improved in many areas: satisfaction with life, for example, has increased further in the Netherlands in recent years.

Some areas of well-being are under pressure, however. Traffic congestion is increasing, people are less satisfied with their amount of leisure time, and in line with this fewer of them are doing voluntary work and they have less of contact with family, friends and neighbours. This may be the downside of the already high labour participation rate, which has shown a further substantial increase in the last few years.



Figure: Brede Welvaarts Trends ‘Here and now’

Trends in well-being: Here and now Trends in well-being Here and now +1.1% Gross domestic product Position in EU in 2019 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 3rd out of 19 Positive Neutral Click for more information +1.6%pt Well-being Satisfaction with life Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 1st out of 16 Positive Positive Click for more information +1.2%pt Well-being Personal well-being index Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Positive Neutral Click for more information -0.8%pt Well-being Feeling in control of own life Position in EU in 2017 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2016-2018 4th out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +1.0% Material well-being Median disposable income Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 7th out of 28 Positive Neutral Click for more information +0.8% Material well-being Individual consumption Position in EU in 2019 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 5th out of 17 Positive Neutral Click for more information +1.0% Health Healthy life expectancy of men Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 16th out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +0.8% Health Healthy life expectancy of women Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 22th out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information -0.1%pt Health Overweight population Position in EU in 2016 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 10th out of 28 Negative Neutral Click for more information -0.4%pt Labour and leisure time Long-term unemployment Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 8th out of 28 Neutral Positive Click for more information +1.0%pt Labour and leisure time Net labour participation Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 3rd out of 28 Positive Positive Click for more information +0.8%pt Labour and leisure time Higher educated population Position in EU in 2019 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 11th out of 28 Positive Positive Click for more information +0.3%pt Labour and leisure time Satisfaction with leisure time Position in EU in 2013 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 3rd out of 28 Negative Neutral Click for more information +4.5% Labour and leisure time Time lost due to traffic congestion and delays Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Negative Neutral Click for more information +1.3%pt Labour and leisure time Satisfaction with work (employees) Position in EU in 2017 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 7th out of 28 Neutral Positive Click for more information +1.0%pt Housing Housing quality Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 18th out of 28 Neutral Positive Click for more information +1.0%pt Housing Satisfaction with housing Position in EU in 2017 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 9th out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information -0.3%pt Society Contact with family, friends or neighbours Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 1st out of 16 Negative Neutral Click for more information +1.7% Society Voice and accountability Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 4th out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +0.4%pt Society Trust in institutions Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 2nd out of 16 Positive Neutral Click for more information +0.1%pt Society Trust in other people Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 2nd out of 16 Positive Neutral Click for more information +4.5%pt Society Changes in values and norms Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Neutral Neutral Click for more information -0.9%pt Society Voluntary work Position in EU in 2015 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 1st out of 28 Negative Neutral Click for more information -0.0%pt Safety Often feeling unsafe in the neighbourhood Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2019 Positive Positive Click for more information -0.8%pt Safety Victims of crime Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2019 11th out of 16 Positive Positive Click for more information +0.3%pt Environment Managed natural assets within NNN Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Positive Positive Click for more information +1.2%pt Environment Quality of inland bathing waters Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 17th out of 26 Positive Neutral Click for more information -0.7% Environment Fauna in freshwater and marshes Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Negative Negative Click for more information -1.2% Environment Fauna on land Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Neutral Negative Click for more information +1.6%pt Environment Nitrogen deposition and terrestrial nature areas Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +5.1% Environment Urban exposure to particulate matter (PM2.5) Position in EU in 2017 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 8th out of 25 Positive Neutral Click for more information -1.0%pt Environment Environmental problems Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 22th out of 28 Neutral Positive Click for more information Close this theme

Well-being ‘later’: increasing pressure on the environment

The economic capital necessary for long-term economic growth shows a mixed picture. The physical capital – the amount and quality of machinery, equipment and infrastructure – showed a declining trend in the period 2012-2019. This was offset by an clear increase in knowledge capital, however. The size of household debt, which is high compared to the rest of Europe, was also noticeable in this respect.

In terms of human capital, the Netherlands has seen important upward trends. Both the number of hours worked and the proportion of the population with a degree in higher education rose.

Social capital – often seen as the lubricant of society – is measured in terms of the quality of social networks. Social capital in the Netherlands is quite sizeable, and it is increasing. The Netherlands can be considered to be a high trust society in terms of trust in other people and in its most important institutions.

The Netherlands is at risk in the area of natural capital. Its nitrogen surplus is – in relative terms– one of the largest in Europe and its proportion of renewable energy one of the smallest. Nitrogen depositions exceeding the critical threshold to a greater or lesser extent affect just over seventy percent of natural land in the Netherlands. Added to this, all but one – which showed a neutral trend – biodiversity indicators are showing declining trends. The total area under nature management schemes is increasing.



Figuur: Brede Welvaarts Trends ‘later’

Trends in well-being: Later Trends in well-being Later +1.1% Gross domestic product Position in EU in 2019 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 3rd out of 19 Positive Neutral Click for more information -0.7% Economic capital Physical capital stock Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 7th out of 11 Negative Neutral Click for more information -1.8% Economic capital Knowledge capital stock Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 1st out of 12 Positive Neutral Click for more information +0.4% Economic capital Average household debt Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 23th out of 25 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +35.7% Economic capital Median wealth of households Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Neutral Neutral Click for more information -10.8% Natural capital Fossil energy reserves Position in EU in 2017 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 7th out of 13 Negative Negative Click for more information +26.7% Natural capital Renewable electricity capacity Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 22th out of 26 Positive Neutral Click for more information +0.3%pt Natural capital Managed natural assets within NNN Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Positive Positive Click for more information -32.3% Natural capital Phosphorus surplus Position in EU in 2017 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 10th out of 16 Neutral Neutral Click for more information -10.1% Natural capital Nitrogen surplus Position in EU in 2017 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 17th out of 17 Neutral Neutral Click for more information -1.2% Natural capital Fauna on land Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Neutral Negative Click for more information -0.7% Natural capital Fauna in freshwater and marshes Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 Negative Negative Click for more information +1.6% Natural capital Surface and ground water abstraction Position in EU in 2017 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 11th out of 14 Positive Neutral Click for more information +5.1% Natural capital Urban exposure to particulate matter (PM2.5) Position in EU in 2017 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 8th out of 25 Positive Neutral Click for more information +0.3% Natural capital Cumulative CO₂ emissions Position in EU in 2014 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 13th out of 17 Negative Neutral Click for more information +1.3% Human capital Hours worked Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 19th out of 28 Positive Neutral Click for more information +0.8%pt Human capital Higher educated population Position in EU in 2019 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 11th out of 28 Positive Positive Click for more information +0.8% Human capital Healthy life expectancy of women Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 22th out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +1.0% Human capital Healthy life expectancy of men Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 16th out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +0.1%pt Social capital Trust in other people Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 2nd out of 16 Positive Neutral Click for more information +0.6%pt Social capital Feelings of discrimination Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2016-2018 12th out of 16 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +0.4%pt Social capital Trust in institutions Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 2nd out of 16 Positive Neutral Click for more information Close this theme

Well-being ‘elsewhere’: higher imports, including biomass and metal imports

Well-being elsewhere concerns the effects of the Dutch pursuit of well-being on the rest of the world. These include not only the positive effects that trade may have on employment and income in other countries, but also to what extent the Netherlands is using up scarce natural resources abroad.

While imports from Asia and Oceania show increasing rends, those from Africa have fallen. In principle, an increase in trade is seen as positive for well-being abroad: more trade may result in more employment opportunities and income. The relatively high proportion of GDP – compared to other countries in Europe – the Dutch spent on development cooperation is also a noticeable aspect in this regard.

Obviously, some forms of trade have a negative impact on well-being abroad. Imported volumes of biomass and metals, for example have shown increasing trends, as have imports of metals from the poorest countries. This is seen as negative for well-being from the perspective of sustainable levels of resources for future generations. Lastly, there has been a striking increase in the greenhouse gas footprint in 2019 from 2018.



Figuur: Brede Welvaarts Trends ‘elsewhere’

Trends in well-being: Elsewhere Trends in well-being Elsewhere +1.1% Gross domestic product Position in EU in 2019 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 3rd out of 19 Positive Neutral Click for more information +3.5% Trade and aid Total imports of goods Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +1.0% Trade and aid Imports of goods from Europe Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +9.8% Trade and aid Imports of goods from Africa Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Negative Neutral Click for more information +10.7% Trade and aid Imports of goods from America Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +6.7% Trade and aid Imports of goods from Asia Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Positive Neutral Click for more information +1.7% Trade and aid Imports of goods from Oceania Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Positive Neutral Click for more information +1.8% Trade and aid Total imports from LDCs Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 2nd out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +0.0%pt Trade and aid Development aid Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 6th out of 25 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +0.1%pt Trade and aid Remittances Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2017-2018 4th out of 28 Positive Neutral Click for more information -1.6% Environment and resources Fossil fuel imports Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 28th out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information -13.6% Environment and resources Fossil fuel imports from LDCs Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Positive Neutral Click for more information +7.1% Environment and resources Imports of metals Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 25th out of 28 Negative Neutral Click for more information +151.3% Environment and resources Imports of metals from LDCs Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Negative Neutral Click for more information +4.2% Environment and resources Imports of non-metallic minerals Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 26th out of 28 Neutral Neutral Click for more information -4.5% Environment and resources Imports of non-metallic minerals from LDCs Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +2.7% Environment and resources Biomass imports Position in EU in 2018 Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 28th out of 28 Negative Neutral Click for more information -2.7% Environment and resources Biomass imports from LDCs Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Neutral Neutral Click for more information +3.5% Environment and resources Greenhouse gas footprint Medium-term trend (2012-2019) Most recent y-o-y change 2018-2019 Neutral Negative Click for more information Close this theme

En route to a sustainable society

The monitor also examines how the Netherlands is moving towards becoming a sustainable society in the long term. To do this it looks at Dutch progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals formulated by the United Nations in 2015, on which 193 countries have built an agenda for sustainable development to be achieved by 2030.

Between 2012 en 2019, trends of the indicators used to quantify these goals have developed largely positively in the Netherlands. The country is on its way to realising the goals pertaining to gender equality (equal rights for men and women, equal positions in society) and decent work and economic growth (sustainable and productive use of capital, labour and raw materials).



Indicators of other goals are moving in a less positive direction: good health and well-being (the percentage of GDP spent on health care is decreasing, waiting lists for specialist care are increasing, more and more people are overweight), mobility and infrastructure (less spent on maintenance and development of infrastructure, decreasing investment in civil and hydraulic engineering projects), and housing (concerns about the feasibility of good quality, suitable, safe and affordable housing as residential construction is lagging, the large proportion of income people are having to spend on housing, and large mortgage debts).



Figuur: Trends in the Netherlands of the 17 SDG-plus targets

Trends of indicators measured for each SDGplus This figure shows the percentage share in the total number of indicators in the dashboard for each SDG. 1. No poverty 40.0% 30.0% 30.0% 2. Zero hunger 53.8% 38.5% 7.7% 3. Good health and well-being 13.3% 46.7% 40.0% 4. Quality education 42.9% 35.7% 21.4% 5. Gender equality 61.5% 30.8% 7.7% 6. Clean water and sanitation 66.7% 22.2% 11.1% 7. Affordable and clean energy 70.0% 10.0% 20.0% 8.1 Decent work and economic growth: economy and factors of production 78.6% 7.1% 14.3% 8.2 Decent work and economic growth: labour and leisure time 46.7% 40.0% 13.3% 9.1 Industry, innovation, and infrastructure: infrastructure and mobility 14.3% 50.0% 35.7% 9.2 Industry, innovation, and infrastructure: sustainable business 41.7% 50.0% 8.3% 9.3 Industry, innovation, and infrastructure: knowledge and innovation 42.9% 50.0% 7.1% 10.1 Reduced inequalities: social cohesion and inequality 7.7% 69.2% 23.1% 10.2 Reduced inequalities: financial sustainability 28.6% 42.9% 28.6% 11.1 Sustainable cities and communities: housing 21.4% 42.9% 35.7% 11.2 Sustainable cities and communities: living environment 55.6% 11.1% 33.3% 12. Responsible consumption and production 38.5% 53.8% 7.7% 13. Climate action 37.5% 50.0% 12.5% 14. Life below water 75.0% 25.0% 15. Life on land 8.3% 50.0% 41.7% 16.1 Peace, justice and strong institutions: security and peace 28.6% 64.3% 7.1% 16.2 Peace, justice and strong institutions: institutions 44.4% 22.2% 33.3% 17. Partnerships for the goals 50.0% 50.0%

Status update of the SDGs in the Netherlands