Well-being differs between men and women

On a number of aspects, the well-being of men in the Netherlands is higher than that of women. Relatively more than women trust other people and men are more likely to rate their own health as good or very good. Women do better than men on other aspects: they do more voluntary work, have more contact with family and friends and are less likely to be overweight. These and other aspects of the distribution of well-being are described in Statistics Netherlands’ (CBS) Monitor of Well-being & the Sustainable Development Goals 2020.

Baseline for pre-corona situation

Distribution of well-being Indicators on which certain population groups have a significantly higher (green) or lower (red) well-being than the national average (grey) Sorted by colour Sorted by indicator Sex Men Men, Overweight: lower well-being than the national average Men, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: lower well-being than the national average Men, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: lower well-being than the national average Men, Voluntary Work: lower well-being than the national average Men, Crime Victim: lower well-being than the national average Men, Satisfaction With Life: well-being does not deviate from the national average Men, Higher Education: well-being does not deviate from the national average Men, Long-term Unemployment: well-being does not deviate from the national average Men, Satisfaction With Work: well-being does not deviate from the national average Men, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: well-being does not deviate from the national average Men, One Or More Housing Defects: well-being does not deviate from the national average Men, Satisfaction With Housing: well-being does not deviate from the national average Men, Trust In Institutions: well-being does not deviate from the national average Men, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average Men, Personal Well-being: higher well-being than the national average Men, Good Or Very Good Health: higher well-being than the national average Men, Paid Work: higher well-being than the national average Men, Trust In Other People: higher well-being than the national average Men, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: higher well-being than the national average Men, Median Household Income: higher well-being than the national average Women Women, Personal Well-being: lower well-being than the national average Women, Good Or Very Good Health: lower well-being than the national average Women, Paid Work: lower well-being than the national average Women, Trust In Other People: lower well-being than the national average Women, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average Women, Satisfaction With Life: well-being does not deviate from the national average Women, Higher Education: well-being does not deviate from the national average Women, Long-term Unemployment: well-being does not deviate from the national average Women, Satisfaction With Work: well-being does not deviate from the national average Women, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: well-being does not deviate from the national average Women, One Or More Housing Defects: well-being does not deviate from the national average Women, Satisfaction With Housing: well-being does not deviate from the national average Women, Trust In Institutions: well-being does not deviate from the national average Women, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average Women, Overweight: higher well-being than the national average Women, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: higher well-being than the national average Women, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: higher well-being than the national average Women, Voluntary Work: higher well-being than the national average Women, Crime Victim: higher well-being than the national average Women, Median Household Income: lower well-being than the national average Age < 25 younger than 25, Median Household Income: lower well-being than the national average younger than 25, Higher Education: lower well-being than the national average younger than 25, Paid Work: lower well-being than the national average younger than 25, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: lower well-being than the national average younger than 25, One Or More Housing Defects: lower well-being than the national average younger than 25, Crime Victim: lower well-being than the national average younger than 25, Satisfaction With Life: well-being does not deviate from the national average younger than 25, Satisfaction With Work: well-being does not deviate from the national average younger than 25, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: well-being does not deviate from the national average younger than 25, Satisfaction With Housing: well-being does not deviate from the national average younger than 25, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: well-being does not deviate from the national average younger than 25, Voluntary Work: well-being does not deviate from the national average younger than 25, Trust In Other People: well-being does not deviate from the national average younger than 25, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average younger than 25, Personal Well-being: higher well-being than the national average younger than 25, Good Or Very Good Health: higher well-being than the national average younger than 25, Overweight: higher well-being than the national average younger than 25, Long-term Unemployment: higher well-being than the national average younger than 25, Trust In Institutions: higher well-being than the national average younger than 25, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: higher well-being than the national average 25-34 25-34, Satisfaction With Life: lower well-being than the national average 25-34, Satisfaction With Work: lower well-being than the national average 25-34, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: lower well-being than the national average 25-34, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: lower well-being than the national average 25-34, One Or More Housing Defects: lower well-being than the national average 25-34, Satisfaction With Housing: lower well-being than the national average 25-34, Voluntary Work: lower well-being than the national average 25-34, Crime Victim: lower well-being than the national average 25-34, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average 25-34, Median Household Income: well-being does not deviate from the national average 25-34, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: well-being does not deviate from the national average 25-34, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average 25-34, Personal Well-being: higher well-being than the national average 25-34, Good Or Very Good Health: higher well-being than the national average 25-34, Overweight: higher well-being than the national average 25-34, Higher Education: higher well-being than the national average 25-34, Paid Work: higher well-being than the national average 25-34, Long-term Unemployment: higher well-being than the national average 25-34, Trust In Other People: higher well-being than the national average 25-34, Trust In Institutions: higher well-being than the national average 35-44 35-44 , Overweight: lower well-being than the national average 35-44 , Satisfaction With Leisure Time: lower well-being than the national average 35-44 , One Or More Housing Defects: lower well-being than the national average 35-44 , Satisfaction With Housing: lower well-being than the national average 35-44 , Crime Victim: lower well-being than the national average 35-44 , Satisfaction With Life: well-being does not deviate from the national average 35-44 , Personal Well-being: well-being does not deviate from the national average 35-44 , Good Or Very Good Health: well-being does not deviate from the national average 35-44 , Satisfaction With Work: well-being does not deviate from the national average 35-44 , Satisfaction With Commuting Time: well-being does not deviate from the national average 35-44 , Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: well-being does not deviate from the national average 35-44 , Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average 35-44 , Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average 35-44 , Median Household Income: higher well-being than the national average 35-44 , Higher Education: higher well-being than the national average 35-44 , Paid Work: higher well-being than the national average 35-44 , Long-term Unemployment: higher well-being than the national average 35-44 , Voluntary Work: higher well-being than the national average 35-44 , Trust In Other People: higher well-being than the national average 35-44 , Trust In Institutions: higher well-being than the national average 45-54 45-54, Personal Well-being: lower well-being than the national average 45-54, Good Or Very Good Health: lower well-being than the national average 45-54, Overweight: lower well-being than the national average 45-54, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: lower well-being than the national average 45-54, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: lower well-being than the national average 45-54, Crime Victim: lower well-being than the national average 45-54, Satisfaction With Life: well-being does not deviate from the national average 45-54, Long-term Unemployment: well-being does not deviate from the national average 45-54, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: well-being does not deviate from the national average 45-54, One Or More Housing Defects: well-being does not deviate from the national average 45-54, Satisfaction With Housing: well-being does not deviate from the national average 45-54, Trust In Institutions: well-being does not deviate from the national average 45-54, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average 45-54, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average 45-54, Median Household Income: higher well-being than the national average 45-54, Higher Education: higher well-being than the national average 45-54, Paid Work: higher well-being than the national average 45-54, Satisfaction With Work: higher well-being than the national average 45-54, Voluntary Work: higher well-being than the national average 45-54, Trust In Other People: higher well-being than the national average 55-64 55-64, Personal Well-being: lower well-being than the national average 55-64, Good Or Very Good Health: lower well-being than the national average 55-64, Overweight: lower well-being than the national average 55-64, Higher Education: lower well-being than the national average 55-64, Long-term Unemployment: lower well-being than the national average 55-64, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: lower well-being than the national average 55-64, Trust In Institutions: lower well-being than the national average 55-64, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average 55-64, Satisfaction With Life: well-being does not deviate from the national average 55-64, Satisfaction With Work: well-being does not deviate from the national average 55-64, One Or More Housing Defects: well-being does not deviate from the national average 55-64, Voluntary Work: well-being does not deviate from the national average 55-64, Trust In Other People: well-being does not deviate from the national average 55-64, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average 55-64, Median Household Income: higher well-being than the national average 55-64, Paid Work: higher well-being than the national average 55-64, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: higher well-being than the national average 55-64, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: higher well-being than the national average 55-64, Satisfaction With Housing: higher well-being than the national average 55-64, Crime Victim: higher well-being than the national average 65-74 65-74, Good Or Very Good Health: lower well-being than the national average 65-74, Overweight: lower well-being than the national average 65-74, Higher Education: lower well-being than the national average 65-74, Paid Work: lower well-being than the national average 65-74, Long-term Unemployment: lower well-being than the national average 65-74, Trust In Other People: lower well-being than the national average 65-74, Trust In Institutions: lower well-being than the national average 65-74, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average 65-74, Personal Well-being: well-being does not deviate from the national average 65-74, Median Household Income: well-being does not deviate from the national average 65-74, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: well-being does not deviate from the national average 65-74, Voluntary Work: well-being does not deviate from the national average 65-74, Satisfaction With Life: higher well-being than the national average 65-74, Satisfaction With Work: higher well-being than the national average 65-74, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: higher well-being than the national average 65-74, One Or More Housing Defects: higher well-being than the national average 65-74, Satisfaction With Housing: higher well-being than the national average 65-74, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: higher well-being than the national average 65-74, Crime Victim: higher well-being than the national average 65-74, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: higher well-being than the national average 75 and older 75 and older, Median Household Income: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Good Or Very Good Health: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Overweight: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Voluntary Work: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Trust In Other People: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Trust In Institutions: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Satisfaction With Life: well-being does not deviate from the national average 75 and older, Personal Well-being: well-being does not deviate from the national average 75 and older, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: higher well-being than the national average 75 and older, One Or More Housing Defects: higher well-being than the national average 75 and older, Satisfaction With Housing: higher well-being than the national average 75 and older, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: higher well-being than the national average 75 and older, Crime Victim: higher well-being than the national average 75 and older, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: higher well-being than the national average 75 and older, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: higher well-being than the national average 75 and older, Higher Education: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Paid Work: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Long-term Unemployment: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Satisfaction With Work: lower well-being than the national average 75 and older, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: lower well-being than the national average Highest completed level of education Low Low, Satisfaction With Life: lower well-being than the national average Low, Personal Well-being: lower well-being than the national average Low, Median Household Income: lower well-being than the national average Low, Good Or Very Good Health: lower well-being than the national average Low, Overweight: lower well-being than the national average Low, Paid Work: lower well-being than the national average Low, Long-term Unemployment: lower well-being than the national average Low, Satisfaction With Work: lower well-being than the national average Low, Voluntary Work: lower well-being than the national average Low, Trust In Other People: lower well-being than the national average Low, Trust In Institutions: lower well-being than the national average Low, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average Low, One Or More Housing Defects: well-being does not deviate from the national average Low, Satisfaction With Housing: well-being does not deviate from the national average Low, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: well-being does not deviate from the national average Low, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average Low, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: higher well-being than the national average Low, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: higher well-being than the national average Low, Crime Victim: higher well-being than the national average Low, Higher Education: lower well-being than the national average Medium Medium, Personal Well-being: lower well-being than the national average Medium, Overweight: lower well-being than the national average Medium, Satisfaction With Work: lower well-being than the national average Medium, Trust In Other People: lower well-being than the national average Medium, Trust In Institutions: lower well-being than the national average Medium, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average Medium, Satisfaction With Life: well-being does not deviate from the national average Medium, Median Household Income: well-being does not deviate from the national average Medium, Long-term Unemployment: well-being does not deviate from the national average Medium, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: well-being does not deviate from the national average Medium, One Or More Housing Defects: well-being does not deviate from the national average Medium, Satisfaction With Housing: well-being does not deviate from the national average Medium, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: well-being does not deviate from the national average Medium, Crime Victim: well-being does not deviate from the national average Medium, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average Medium, Good Or Very Good Health: higher well-being than the national average Medium, Paid Work: higher well-being than the national average Medium, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: higher well-being than the national average Medium, Voluntary Work: higher well-being than the national average Medium, Higher Education: lower well-being than the national average High High, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: lower well-being than the national average High, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: lower well-being than the national average High, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: lower well-being than the national average High, Crime Victim: lower well-being than the national average High, Satisfaction With Housing: well-being does not deviate from the national average High, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: well-being does not deviate from the national average High, Satisfaction With Life: higher well-being than the national average High, Personal Well-being: higher well-being than the national average High, Median Household Income: higher well-being than the national average High, Good Or Very Good Health: higher well-being than the national average High, Overweight: higher well-being than the national average High, Paid Work: higher well-being than the national average High, Long-term Unemployment: higher well-being than the national average High, Satisfaction With Work: higher well-being than the national average High, One Or More Housing Defects: higher well-being than the national average High, Voluntary Work: higher well-being than the national average High, Trust In Other People: higher well-being than the national average High, Trust In Institutions: higher well-being than the national average High, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: higher well-being than the national average High, Higher Education: higher well-being than the national average Migration background Native Dutch Native Dutch, Median Household Income: well-being does not deviate from the national average Native Dutch, Trust In Institutions: well-being does not deviate from the national average Native Dutch, Satisfaction With Life: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Personal Well-being: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Good Or Very Good Health: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Overweight: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Higher Education: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Paid Work: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Long-term Unemployment: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Satisfaction With Work: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, One Or More Housing Defects: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Satisfaction With Housing: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Voluntary Work: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Trust In Other People: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Crime Victim: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: higher well-being than the national average Native Dutch, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: higher well-being than the national average Western Western background, Personal Well-being: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Median Household Income: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Overweight: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Paid Work: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Long-term Unemployment: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Satisfaction With Work: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Voluntary Work: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Trust In Other People: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Crime Victim: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average Western background, Satisfaction With Life: well-being does not deviate from the national average Western background, Good Or Very Good Health: well-being does not deviate from the national average Western background, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: well-being does not deviate from the national average Western background, One Or More Housing Defects: well-being does not deviate from the national average Western background, Satisfaction With Housing: well-being does not deviate from the national average Western background, Trust In Institutions: well-being does not deviate from the national average Western background, Higher Education: higher well-being than the national average Non-western Non-western background, Satisfaction With Life: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Personal Well-being: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Median Household Income: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Good Or Very Good Health: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Overweight: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Higher Education: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Paid Work: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Long-term Unemployment: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Satisfaction With Work: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Satisfaction With Leisure Time: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, One Or More Housing Defects: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Satisfaction With Housing: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Voluntary Work: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Trust In Other People: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Crime Victim: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Often Feels Unsafe In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Often Experiences Environmental Pollution In Own Neighbourhood: lower well-being than the national average Non-western background, Satisfaction With Commuting Time: well-being does not deviate from the national average Non-western background, Weekly Contact With Family, Friends And/or Neighbours: well-being does not deviate from the national average Non-western background, Trust In Institutions: well-being does not deviate from the national average

Higher educated people rank higher on well-being scale

Women have more social contacts and are less overweight

Show datatable Well-being indicators on which women score favourably, 2019 Hide datatable Well-being indicators on which women score favourably, 2019 Well-being indicators on which women score favourably, 2019 Men Women Being overweight * 48.1 40.1 Satisfaction with amount of leisure time ** 72.9 75.4 Weekly contact with family/friends/neigbours*** 69.8 74.6 Voluntary work *** 45.5 47.9 Victim of crime *** 14.3 13.0 * 4 yrs and over ** 18 yrs and over *** 15 yrs and over Download CSV

Men more often have paid work and higher personal well-being

Well-being comprises more than the narrow concept of economy and income. It also encompasses factors like health, education level and quality of the living environment. Together these factors constitute a broader concept of well-being. This broader well-being was not distributed equally across the Dutch population in 2019. People with higher education and people with a native Dutch background do better than average on many well-being indicators, while those with lower education levels and a migrant background are more likely to be in a less favourable position. Women do better than men on five indicators, but men do better than women on five others.The data in the Monitor of Well-being & the SDGs 2020 do not reflect the impact of the coronavirus crisis. The same is true of the figures on the distribution of well-being. Almost all figures on the distribution of well-being refer to 2019. This means they can be seen as a baseline on the eve of the coronavirus outbreak. Next year and in subsequent years the same indicators can be used to analyse whether – and if so to what extent – the distribution of well-being will shift during and after this unprecedented crisis situation.The distribution of well-being within population groups based on sex, age, education and migration background is measured using a maximum of 20 indicators divided into the themes general well-being, material well-being, health, labour and leisure time, housing, society, security and environment. People with higher education score higher than average on thirteen of these indicators, people with lower levels of education are only higher than average on three indicators. Vice versa, the higher educated score lower than average on four indicators, while those with lower levels of education score below average on twelve indicators.Women are in a more favourable position than men on five aspects of well-being. Relatively fewer of them report being a victim of crime (excl. cybercrime), they are more likely to do voluntary work and they have more weekly contacts with family and friends and/or neighbours than men. Women are also more satisfied with the amount of leisure time they have than men. And lastly fewer women (40 percent) than men (48 percent) are overweight.On five other well-being indicators men score more favourably than women. Men are less likely to feel unsafe in their own neighbourhood, more likely to trust other people and more of them describe their health as good or very good. Relatively more men than women have paid work. And relatively more men than women have a high score on the personal well-being index, a combined measure of well-being in various areas of life. In 2019,

68 percent

of men had a high personal well-being score, compared with

62 percent

Show datatable Well-being indicators on which men score favourably, 2019 Hide datatable Well-being indicators on which men score favourably, 2019 Well-being indicators on which men score favourably, 2019 Men Women Describes health as good or very good 81.2 76.3 Paid work ** 73.2 64.4 Personal well-being index 67.6 61.9 Trust in other people *** 63.9 59.8 Often feels unsafe in own neighbourhood 1.1 1.7 * 18 yrs and over ** 15 to 74 yrs *** 15 yrs and over Download CSV

Education level is a significant factor

of women.

The studies underlying the Monitor of Well-being and the SDG’s 2020 not only examined distribution within groups in the population. It also looked at the cumulative favourable or unfavourable results at individual level, based on data on ten well-being indicators for each person. This revealed that men accumulate positive results slightly more often and negative results slightly less often than women.



In these individual level cumulative favourable and unfavourable results, education level was a prominent factor. People with a low education level very rarely have an accumulation of positive results, while over one third of them have an accumulation of negative results. The situation is very different for those with higher education levels: they often accumulate favourable results.





Accumulation of favourable and unfavourable results for ten well-being indicators Sex Men 11.4% 66.2% 22.3% Women 14.7% 65.2% 20% Age 18-24 9.9% 66.8% 23.2% 25-34 9.6% 60.4% 30% 35-44 7.9% 64.1% 27.9% 45-54 11.5% 63.6% 24.9% 55-64 16.5% 62.7% 20.8% 65-74 23.9% 66.5% 9.6% 75 and older 12.2% 84.1% 3.8% Highest completed level of education Low 35.1% 61.7% 3.2% Medium 7.7% 81.5% 10.8% High 2.5% 49.6% 47.8% Migration background Native Dutch 11.5% 66.2% 22.3% Western 14.8% 66% 19.3% Non-western 22.6% 62.0% 15.4%

Publication of the complete Monitor of Well-being & the SDGs 2020 in English is scheduled for the first week of July 2020.