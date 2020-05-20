Consumer confidence further down in May

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, consumer confidence plummeted in April. In May, the consumer confidence indicator is further down and stands at -31, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months have deteriorated significantly. Consumers’ willingness to buy, on the other hand, has remained the same.

At -31, the consumer confidence indicator in May stands far below its long-term average over the past two decades (-5). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

Show datatable Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Hide datatable Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Year Month balance (average of the component questions) 2016 June 11 2016 July 9 2016 August 9 2016 September 12 2016 October 17 2016 November 20 2016 December 21 2017 January 21 2017 February 22 2017 March 24 2017 April 26 2017 May 23 2017 June 23 2017 July 25 2017 August 26 2017 September 23 2017 October 23 2017 November 22 2017 December 25 2018 January 24 2018 February 23 2018 March 24 2018 April 25 2018 May 23 2018 June 23 2018 July 23 2018 August 21 2018 September 18 2018 October 15 2018 November 13 2018 December 9 2019 January 0 2019 February -2 2019 March -4 2019 April -3 2019 May -3 2019 June 0 2019 July 2 2019 August 0 2019 September -2 2019 October -1 2019 November -2 2019 December -2 2020 January -3 2020 February -2 2020 March -2 2020 April -22 2020 May -31 Download CSV

Opinions on the economic climate again more negative

Consumers are again substantially more negative about the economic situation than they were in the previous month. The component indicator Economic climate has deteriorated from -31 in April to -52 in May. This is due to the fact that opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months have deteriorated significantly. Consumers’ opinions on the economic climate in the next twelve months has hardly changed and remains at a historic low.

Consumers’ willingness to buy remains invariably low

Consumers’ willingness to buy has not changed in May. This component indicator remains at -17. Opinions of consumers on their financial situation over the past twelve months and in the next twelve months have hardly changed. Consumers find this time more or less equally unfavourable to make large purchases.