Consumer confidence further down in May

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, consumer confidence plummeted in April. In May, the consumer confidence indicator is further down and stands at -31, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months have deteriorated significantly. Consumers’ willingness to buy, on the other hand, has remained the same.

At -31, the consumer confidence indicator in May stands far below its long-term average over the past two decades (-5). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted
YearMonthbalance (average of the component questions)
2016June11
2016July9
2016August9
2016September12
2016October17
2016November20
2016December21
2017January21
2017February22
2017March24
2017April26
2017May23
2017June23
2017July25
2017August26
2017September23
2017October23
2017November22
2017December25
2018January24
2018February23
2018March24
2018April25
2018May23
2018June23
2018July23
2018August21
2018September18
2018October15
2018November13
2018December9
2019January0
2019February-2
2019March -4
2019April-3
2019May-3
2019June0
2019July2
2019August0
2019September-2
2019October-1
2019November-2
2019December-2
2020January-3
2020February-2
2020March-2
2020April-22
2020May-31

Opinions on the economic climate again more negative

Consumers are again substantially more negative about the economic situation than they were in the previous month. The component indicator Economic climate has deteriorated from -31 in April to -52 in May. This is due to the fact that opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months have deteriorated significantly. Consumers’ opinions on the economic climate in the next twelve months has hardly changed and remains at a historic low. 

Consumers’ willingness to buy remains invariably low

Consumers’ willingness to buy has not changed in May. This component indicator remains at -17. Opinions of consumers on their financial situation over the past twelve months and in the next twelve months have hardly changed. Consumers find this time more or less equally unfavourable to make large purchases.

Sources

