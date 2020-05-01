Mortality decline continues, more slowly than last week
This estimate has been based on the number of death certificates that Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has received so far for week 17. Since registration was delayed around King’s Day, which is usually the case after a public holiday, this estimate has a wider error margin. The number of deaths over week 17 very likely lies in the range between 3,700 and 4,300.
In the first ten weeks of this year (i.e. up to 8 March inclusive), weekly mortality stood at 3,134 on average. It subsequently started rising to reach its highest level of 5,073 in week 14. Normally, a decline would set in at this time of year, after the end of winter. In the three previous years, mortality was approximately 2,800 in the same period, around week 17.
|2017
|2018
|2019*
|2020*
|1
|3568
|3343
|3064
|3100
|2
|3637
|3359
|3261
|3364
|3
|3487
|3364
|3153
|3152
|4
|3626
|3322
|3179
|3041
|5
|3574
|3403
|3144
|3158
|6
|3446
|3513
|3185
|3189
|7
|3417
|3660
|3253
|3195
|8
|3328
|3691
|3223
|2955
|9
|3152
|3937
|3066
|3089
|10
|3054
|4092
|3172
|3094
|11
|2843
|3733
|3228
|3213
|12
|2778
|3430
|3043
|3600
|13
|2850
|3225
|3014
|4441
|14
|2764
|3040
|2900
|5073
|15
|2810
|2860
|2901
|4955
|16
|2713
|2760
|3040
|4264
|17
|2778
|2663
|2959
|4028
|18
|2769
|2645
|2808
|19
|2802
|2641
|2773
|20
|2801
|2606
|2821
|21
|2772
|2674
|2873
|22
|2701
|2776
|2732
|23
|2624
|2679
|2736
|24
|2643
|2557
|2649
|25
|2627
|2601
|2694
|26
|2691
|2619
|2836
|27
|2697
|2726
|2726
|28
|2520
|2671
|2762
|29
|2674
|2704
|2585
|30
|2571
|2767
|3007
|31
|2510
|2760
|2732
|32
|2657
|2745
|2629
|33
|2540
|2605
|2612
|34
|2545
|2612
|2616
|35
|2576
|2527
|2785
|36
|2570
|2613
|2556
|37
|2707
|2539
|2643
|38
|2715
|2706
|2582
|39
|2669
|2696
|2753
|40
|2641
|2806
|2717
|41
|2763
|2760
|2912
|42
|2706
|2739
|2879
|43
|2676
|2671
|2869
|44
|2726
|2815
|2856
|45
|2797
|2798
|3016
|46
|2916
|2761
|3062
|47
|2917
|2859
|3025
|48
|2886
|2907
|3041
|49
|3027
|2968
|3016
|50
|3218
|3017
|3164
|51
|3079
|3041
|3247
|52
|3187
|2901
|3019
|* provisional figures 2020: latest weekly figure is an estimate.
The higher mortality coincides with the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.
As established on Thursday 30 April, there were 831 deaths involving COVID-19 in week 16, as against 607 in week 17. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report. A more complete picture emerges by looking at the total weekly number of deaths as based on the data received by CBS, regardless of the cause of death.
Decline only among elderly in week 17
Based on the information received to date, mortality in week 17 only declined among people aged 80 and over compared to the previous week. In the other age groups, mortality remained at the same level as in the previous week.
An estimated 2,400 people aged 80 years and over passed away in week 17. This is well over 30 percent up on the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. In addition, around 1,200 people in the age group 65 to 79 years passed away (also representing 30 percent excess mortality). In week 16, mortality among the age group 0 to 64 years was around 10 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020.
|Average week 1 to 10 inclusive
|Week 11
|Week 12
|Week 13
|Week 14
|Week 15
|Week 16
|Week 17 (received data)
|Week 17 (additional estimate)
|Week 17 (total)
|0 to 64 yrs
|396
|406
|445
|495
|495
|470
|421
|305
|129
|434
|65 to 79 yrs
|921
|949
|1076
|1396
|1499
|1427
|1211
|881
|326
|1207
|80 yrs and over
|1817
|1858
|2079
|2550
|3079
|3058
|2632
|1835
|552
|2387
|* provisional figures
Female mortality exceeding male mortality again
In recent weeks, mortality among men was consistently higher than among women. This gap started narrowing as of week 14, however; in week 16, female mortality was higher instead. As for week 17, male mortality is estimated to be around 1,950 while female mortality is estimated at around 2,050.
Excess mortality in both men and women is approximately 30 percent in week 17 relative to average mortality in the first ten weeks of the year. In week 14, excess mortality in men still stood at almost 75 percent. The number of deaths in women peaked in week 15 to over 50 percent excess mortality.
|Men
|Men (received data)
|Men (additional estimate)
|Men (total)
|Women
|Women (received data)
|Women (additional estimate)
|Women (total)
|Average week 1 to 10 inclusive
|1533
|1601
|Week 11
|1595
|1618
|Week 12
|1862
|1738
|Week 13
|2352
|2089
|Week 14
|2661
|2412
|Week 15
|2509
|2446
|Week 16
|2099
|2165
|Week 17
|1457
|510
|1967
|1564
|497
|2061
|* provisional figures
Further decline in most provinces
Based on the most recently available data, mortality in week 17 (ending 26 April) declined further in the majority of provinces. Overijssel is not showing a pronounced decline in mortality yet; In week 17, excess mortality in this province is approximately 35 percent compared to the average in the first ten weeks of the year. In Zeeland and Friesland, mortality is expected to have risen in week 17; In these two provinces, however, a small number of deaths already causes a relatively sharp rise in mortality.
Relatively the highest number of deaths was recorded in Limburg. In week 17, there was still almost 50 percent excess mortality in Limburg, relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This was 35 percent in Noord-Brabant. In week 14, mortality in these two provinces still increased to more than double the average rate.
Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, Utrecht, Gelderland and Flevoland also recorded a (further) decline in excess mortality. In week 17, it is still 20 to 25 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks.
|Week 17 (received data)
|Week 17 (additional estimate)
|Week 17 (total)
|Week 16
|Week 15
|Week 14
|Week 13
|Week 12
|Week 11
|Week 1 to 10 inclusive
|Zuid-Holland
|579
|199
|778
|908
|953
|915
|694
|615
|616
|624
|Noord-Brabant
|496
|153
|649
|715
|940
|1064
|968
|706
|540
|481
|Noord-Holland
|416
|180
|596
|625
|731
|714
|630
|524
|458
|473
|Gelderland
|384
|124
|508
|523
|657
|640
|566
|452
|392
|394
|Limburg
|295
|84
|379
|414
|485
|566
|487
|331
|280
|250
|Overijssel
|231
|60
|291
|279
|326
|326
|303
|246
|230
|216
|Utrecht
|191
|61
|252
|271
|342
|323
|277
|213
|211
|211
|Friesland
|121
|40
|161
|139
|161
|134
|151
|141
|123
|129
|Drenthe
|97
|24
|121
|117
|113
|112
|113
|106
|104
|107
|Zeeland
|90
|27
|117
|91
|88
|98
|87
|94
|88
|84
|Groningen
|76
|39
|115
|111
|100
|122
|121
|124
|116
|115
|Flevoland
|45
|16
|61
|71
|59
|59
|44
|48
|55
|51
|* provisional figures
Mortality distributions by municipality
Several municipalities in Noord-Brabant, Limburg and around the city of Zwolle recorded more than double the number of deaths in week 16 relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of this year. Only two municipalities (Heerde and Mill and Sint Hubert) recorded 4 or more times the average numbers of deaths. In addition, there are four municipalities (Diemen, Kampen, Bernheze and Laarbeek) with 3 to 4 times the average number of deaths.
In week 13 and/or week 14, mortality was still 5 or more times the average in the municipalities of Boekel, Uden, Peel en Maas and Meierijstad. This was 1.5 to 2.5 times in week 17.
Mortality figures at the municipal level may fluctuate significantly, especially in the smaller municipalities. A (significant) rise over a particular week may therefore be coincidental and is not necessarily related to the coronavirus crisis.
|Week 11
|Week 12
|Week 13
|Week 14
|Week 15
|Week 16
|Appingedam
|1.04
|1.39
|0.35
|2.09
|0.70
|1.74
|Delfzijl
|0.61
|1.06
|0.61
|0.61
|1.21
|0.61
|Groningen (gemeente)
|0.93
|1.19
|1.02
|1.22
|0.85
|1.08
|Loppersum
|1.29
|0.43
|0.00
|1.29
|0.00
|0.43
|Almere
|1.28
|1.06
|0.80
|1.01
|0.85
|1.81
|Stadskanaal
|1.43
|1.24
|0.76
|0.86
|0.57
|1.05
|Veendam
|0.95
|1.22
|0.95
|0.41
|1.35
|0.68
|Zeewolde
|0.42
|0.83
|1.25
|1.25
|3.33
|1.25
|Achtkarspelen
|0.22
|1.09
|1.09
|0.87
|0.87
|0.65
|Ameland
|1.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|1.25
|Harlingen
|0.60
|0.60
|1.50
|1.50
|0.30
|0.60
|Heerenveen
|1.20
|0.60
|1.54
|1.79
|1.20
|1.03
|Leeuwarden
|0.98
|0.98
|1.11
|0.68
|0.81
|0.85
|Ooststellingwerf
|0.68
|1.69
|0.34
|0.17
|1.36
|0.85
|Opsterland
|1.06
|0.91
|0.76
|0.61
|1.06
|1.21
|Schiermonnikoog
|0.00
|1.33
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|0.00
|Smallingerland
|1.36
|1.02
|1.14
|1.25
|1.36
|1.59
|Terschelling
|1.40
|0.00
|3.50
|0.00
|0.70
|0.00
|Vlieland
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|1.50
|Weststellingwerf
|0.74
|1.03
|1.03
|0.88
|1.76
|0.88
|Assen
|1.71
|0.89
|1.38
|0.89
|0.81
|0.98
|Coevorden
|0.83
|0.52
|0.73
|1.67
|1.35
|1.15
|Emmen
|1.11
|1.11
|0.95
|1.07
|0.91
|1.36
|Hoogeveen
|0.36
|1.18
|0.73
|0.82
|1.00
|1.64
|Meppel
|0.61
|0.91
|1.52
|1.52
|0.76
|0.91
|Almelo
|1.01
|1.01
|1.58
|0.58
|1.08
|0.65
|Borne
|1.28
|1.54
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|2.31
|Dalfsen
|0.96
|0.96
|0.58
|2.50
|1.35
|1.92
|Deventer
|1.15
|1.15
|2.42
|2.74
|1.97
|2.04
|Enschede
|1.26
|0.95
|1.53
|0.99
|1.12
|1.09
|Haaksbergen
|1.02
|1.84
|0.82
|1.02
|1.22
|1.02
|Hardenberg
|0.89
|0.89
|0.45
|1.52
|1.43
|0.89
|Hellendoorn
|0.96
|0.68
|0.96
|1.10
|1.23
|0.96
|Hengelo (O.)
|1.03
|0.98
|0.69
|0.86
|0.75
|0.98
|Kampen
|1.07
|1.31
|2.26
|2.98
|3.21
|3.21
|Losser
|1.09
|0.87
|0.43
|1.09
|1.09
|0.65
|Noordoostpolder
|0.81
|0.81
|0.70
|0.81
|0.70
|0.58
|Oldenzaal
|1.19
|1.34
|1.79
|1.04
|0.60
|1.19
|Ommen
|0.56
|1.41
|1.41
|1.41
|2.53
|1.41
|Raalte
|1.18
|0.79
|1.58
|1.97
|1.84
|0.79
|Staphorst
|1.50
|1.00
|1.00
|2.00
|1.50
|1.50
|Tubbergen
|0.65
|0.87
|0.87
|1.52
|1.52
|0.65
|Urk
|1.13
|0.00
|1.13
|2.25
|1.13
|0.38
|Wierden
|0.77
|1.35
|0.96
|0.77
|0.77
|0.38
|Zwolle
|1.31
|2.00
|2.34
|2.06
|2.97
|2.06
|Aalten
|1.36
|0.85
|1.36
|1.36
|2.03
|1.19
|Apeldoorn
|1.02
|1.49
|1.67
|1.49
|1.70
|1.30
|Arnhem
|1.22
|1.33
|1.10
|1.63
|1.44
|1.25
|Barneveld
|0.94
|1.29
|0.94
|1.53
|1.88
|0.82
|Beuningen
|0.59
|0.88
|0.59
|2.35
|1.76
|0.00
|Brummen
|1.62
|2.70
|1.62
|1.89
|2.16
|1.08
|Buren
|0.65
|0.43
|1.30
|1.96
|1.30
|1.09
|Culemborg
|1.40
|0.93
|1.86
|2.09
|1.16
|1.16
|Doesburg
|0.43
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|3.91
|0.87
|Doetinchem
|1.08
|1.00
|0.58
|1.25
|2.00
|1.08
|Druten
|0.30
|1.21
|1.82
|3.33
|2.42
|1.52
|Duiven
|1.63
|0.70
|0.70
|1.16
|0.93
|1.40
|Ede
|0.74
|1.42
|1.16
|1.53
|1.53
|1.84
|Elburg
|0.85
|0.85
|1.06
|1.28
|1.06
|1.28
|Epe
|0.72
|1.45
|1.74
|1.74
|2.75
|2.03
|Ermelo
|1.05
|0.88
|1.40
|2.11
|1.93
|1.23
|Harderwijk
|1.62
|1.62
|1.22
|1.35
|2.16
|1.08
|Hattem
|0.36
|1.44
|1.44
|0.72
|1.08
|0.72
|Heerde
|0.98
|1.95
|4.63
|5.12
|5.12
|4.88
|Heumen
|1.43
|1.79
|2.50
|2.50
|1.79
|0.71
|Lochem
|1.34
|0.85
|0.85
|1.83
|1.59
|2.32
|Maasdriel
|1.62
|1.08
|1.35
|1.62
|1.08
|1.35
|Nijkerk
|1.07
|1.25
|1.61
|1.61
|0.89
|0.89
|Nijmegen
|0.81
|0.84
|1.92
|1.89
|1.72
|1.18
|Oldebroek
|1.36
|1.14
|1.82
|1.82
|4.32
|2.27
|Putten
|0.89
|0.00
|0.67
|0.89
|1.33
|1.78
|Renkum
|0.63
|1.25
|0.88
|0.75
|1.63
|1.38
|Rheden
|1.18
|0.94
|1.42
|1.73
|1.34
|1.18
|Rozendaal
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Scherpenzeel
|1.89
|0.95
|1.42
|0.47
|0.95
|0.00
|Tiel
|0.85
|1.10
|1.22
|1.46
|0.98
|1.46
|Voorst
|0.94
|0.00
|1.13
|1.51
|1.13
|0.94
|Wageningen
|0.96
|1.17
|1.38
|1.17
|0.85
|1.28
|Westervoort
|1.82
|0.00
|1.36
|2.73
|0.45
|1.36
|Winterswijk
|0.59
|1.62
|0.88
|0.29
|0.74
|1.18
|Wijchen
|1.11
|0.83
|1.67
|1.25
|1.67
|1.11
|Zaltbommel
|1.06
|0.21
|1.49
|2.13
|1.70
|1.28
|Zevenaar
|0.97
|1.29
|1.61
|0.65
|1.18
|0.97
|Zutphen
|0.65
|0.93
|1.20
|1.02
|1.02
|0.93
|Nunspeet
|1.58
|1.75
|2.11
|4.21
|5.96
|2.63
|Dronten
|1.21
|1.38
|1.03
|1.55
|2.24
|1.90
|Amersfoort
|0.75
|1.00
|1.34
|1.38
|1.34
|1.30
|Baarn
|1.15
|1.31
|0.98
|1.15
|1.80
|1.31
|De Bilt
|0.48
|1.05
|0.89
|0.40
|1.37
|0.89
|Bunnik
|0.87
|1.74
|0.00
|1.74
|1.30
|1.74
|Bunschoten
|0.65
|0.32
|1.29
|1.94
|1.61
|2.58
|Eemnes
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|0.64
|3.21
|1.29
|Houten
|1.46
|1.46
|0.63
|3.33
|2.50
|1.04
|Leusden
|1.71
|2.68
|1.46
|1.46
|1.46
|0.73
|Lopik
|0.53
|0.00
|1.06
|1.59
|3.18
|1.59
|Montfoort
|1.80
|0.60
|0.00
|3.60
|1.80
|1.80
|Renswoude
|0.00
|0.71
|0.71
|0.71
|3.57
|0.71
|Rhenen
|0.24
|0.98
|1.22
|1.46
|1.95
|0.98
|Soest
|1.21
|0.91
|1.52
|0.91
|1.21
|1.11
|Utrecht (gemeente)
|1.22
|0.97
|1.77
|1.80
|1.86
|1.36
|Veenendaal
|0.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.40
|0.80
|Woudenberg
|0.00
|0.45
|1.35
|1.80
|1.80
|1.35
|Wijk bij Duurstede
|0.61
|0.00
|1.43
|0.41
|1.22
|1.02
|IJsselstein
|0.68
|1.36
|2.95
|5.00
|4.55
|2.95
|Zeist
|1.27
|0.57
|0.96
|1.34
|1.34
|1.53
|Nieuwegein
|0.71
|0.71
|1.07
|1.90
|1.19
|1.07
|Aalsmeer
|0.67
|0.67
|1.33
|0.33
|0.50
|0.33
|Alkmaar
|1.06
|1.33
|1.83
|1.28
|1.78
|1.00
|Amstelveen
|1.32
|1.13
|1.26
|1.95
|2.58
|1.82
|Amsterdam
|0.91
|1.09
|1.53
|1.74
|1.69
|1.37
|Beemster
|0.53
|1.07
|1.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Bergen (NH.)
|2.05
|0.26
|1.28
|1.41
|1.79
|1.79
|Beverwijk
|0.88
|1.50
|1.63
|1.25
|2.25
|1.63
|Blaricum
|0.88
|0.00
|1.75
|2.63
|1.31
|0.44
|Bloemendaal
|0.98
|2.35
|1.18
|1.57
|1.57
|1.18
|Castricum
|1.01
|1.01
|1.45
|2.17
|2.03
|1.88
|Diemen
|0.91
|0.91
|0.68
|1.82
|1.14
|3.41
|Edam-Volendam
|0.76
|1.77
|0.51
|0.89
|0.63
|1.14
|Enkhuizen
|1.38
|1.38
|1.72
|3.45
|2.76
|1.03
|Haarlem
|1.10
|0.95
|1.59
|1.78
|2.08
|1.36
|Haarlemmermeer
|1.22
|1.03
|1.13
|1.60
|1.31
|1.03
|Heemskerk
|0.78
|1.11
|0.78
|1.33
|1.00
|0.89
|Heemstede
|0.97
|1.61
|2.90
|2.90
|3.39
|1.77
|Heerhugowaard
|1.17
|2.08
|1.69
|1.17
|2.08
|1.43
|Heiloo
|1.00
|1.80
|0.60
|0.80
|2.00
|2.20
|Den Helder
|0.94
|0.87
|0.79
|1.50
|0.71
|0.79
|Hilversum
|0.90
|0.62
|1.40
|1.40
|1.46
|0.84
|Hoorn
|0.75
|0.75
|1.65
|1.20
|1.58
|1.05
|Huizen
|1.77
|0.21
|1.56
|1.15
|1.46
|1.35
|Landsmeer
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.00
|0.50
|Langedijk
|1.09
|1.96
|1.52
|1.09
|1.52
|0.65
|Laren (NH.)
|0.38
|1.92
|1.15
|1.15
|0.77
|0.77
|Medemblik
|0.90
|1.10
|0.80
|1.20
|0.50
|1.20
|Oostzaan
|0.86
|0.00
|0.86
|0.43
|1.29
|1.71
|Opmeer
|1.50
|2.00
|1.50
|0.50
|0.00
|2.50
|Ouder-Amstel
|0.39
|1.17
|1.57
|0.39
|0.78
|0.39
|Purmerend
|1.12
|1.26
|1.68
|1.26
|1.54
|1.33
|Schagen
|0.79
|0.89
|0.50
|1.09
|0.79
|1.19
|Texel
|0.94
|0.94
|1.25
|1.88
|0.63
|0.63
|Uitgeest
|0.53
|0.00
|1.59
|0.53
|1.06
|1.59
|Uithoorn
|1.43
|2.38
|0.24
|1.19
|0.71
|1.19
|Velsen
|0.66
|1.23
|1.23
|2.62
|1.80
|2.38
|Weesp
|0.67
|1.11
|1.56
|1.11
|1.11
|1.33
|Zandvoort
|1.33
|1.33
|2.22
|1.78
|0.44
|1.11
|Zaanstad
|0.80
|1.00
|0.86
|1.36
|1.59
|1.43
|Alblasserdam
|0.29
|1.14
|0.57
|0.29
|2.00
|1.14
|Alphen aan den Rijn
|1.12
|1.01
|0.73
|1.40
|1.06
|1.28
|Barendrecht
|1.01
|1.01
|0.89
|0.76
|1.27
|1.14
|Drechterland
|1.04
|1.38
|1.38
|1.38
|2.08
|1.38
|Brielle
|1.23
|1.64
|1.23
|1.64
|0.82
|1.64
|Capelle aan den IJssel
|1.11
|1.11
|1.11
|1.88
|1.97
|1.97
|Delft
|0.88
|1.01
|1.07
|0.88
|1.19
|1.07
|Dordrecht
|0.91
|0.82
|1.16
|1.47
|1.42
|1.34
|Gorinchem
|1.61
|1.29
|0.81
|2.26
|1.45
|0.97
|Gouda
|0.88
|0.95
|1.46
|1.46
|1.75
|1.82
|'s-Gravenhage (gemeente)
|0.82
|1.00
|1.01
|1.74
|1.80
|1.62
|Hardinxveld-Giessendam
|1.28
|0.77
|0.77
|1.28
|1.03
|0.26
|Hellevoetsluis
|0.78
|1.56
|1.09
|1.56
|0.63
|0.31
|Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht
|0.77
|0.38
|0.19
|0.58
|0.77
|0.77
|Stede Broec
|2.12
|1.52
|1.21
|1.82
|0.91
|0.91
|Hillegom
|0.91
|0.91
|0.68
|0.45
|0.68
|0.68
|Katwijk
|0.76
|0.91
|0.98
|0.91
|0.98
|2.20
|Krimpen aan den IJssel
|0.96
|1.73
|1.73
|1.92
|1.35
|1.73
|Leiden
|0.82
|0.87
|1.22
|1.38
|1.48
|1.73
|Leiderdorp
|1.22
|0.82
|1.43
|1.63
|0.41
|1.02
|Lisse
|0.31
|0.94
|0.94
|2.19
|2.81
|1.25
|Maassluis
|0.72
|1.01
|0.43
|1.30
|0.87
|0.87
|Nieuwkoop
|1.52
|1.09
|1.09
|1.30
|1.09
|1.74
|Noordwijk
|0.95
|0.24
|1.43
|1.43
|0.60
|1.90
|Oegstgeest
|1.06
|0.21
|0.85
|1.49
|0.85
|0.85
|Oudewater
|3.50
|2.33
|2.33
|1.75
|2.33
|1.75
|Papendrecht
|1.36
|0.68
|1.69
|1.19
|1.86
|1.36
|Ridderkerk
|0.97
|2.58
|1.51
|1.61
|1.61
|1.72
|Rotterdam
|1.00
|1.09
|1.20
|1.63
|1.68
|1.80
|Rijswijk (ZH.)
|0.88
|1.14
|1.23
|1.58
|2.19
|1.67
|Schiedam
|1.25
|1.01
|0.71
|0.71
|0.83
|1.13
|Sliedrecht
|0.31
|0.78
|1.56
|0.63
|0.78
|0.47
|Albrandswaard
|1.11
|1.39
|1.39
|0.83
|1.94
|1.67
|Westvoorne
|0.64
|0.21
|0.64
|0.43
|1.07
|0.21
|Vlaardingen
|1.25
|0.88
|1.00
|1.50
|1.81
|1.25
|Voorschoten
|0.79
|0.79
|0.95
|1.75
|2.38
|0.48
|Waddinxveen
|1.46
|0.42
|1.04
|1.04
|1.25
|1.04
|Wassenaar
|2.15
|1.69
|0.77
|0.92
|2.00
|2.00
|Woerden
|1.97
|1.05
|1.32
|1.97
|1.97
|1.45
|Zoetermeer
|1.17
|0.89
|1.23
|1.40
|1.40
|1.23
|Zoeterwoude
|0.44
|0.44
|1.31
|0.44
|1.75
|0.00
|Zwijndrecht
|0.78
|0.95
|0.78
|0.86
|1.12
|1.12
|Borsele
|1.08
|0.36
|1.44
|2.16
|1.44
|1.80
|Goes
|0.56
|2.67
|0.89
|1.44
|1.67
|1.67
|West Maas en Waal
|0.53
|1.32
|2.89
|1.58
|1.58
|1.32
|Hulst
|1.13
|0.81
|1.13
|1.29
|2.10
|1.29
|Kapelle
|1.39
|0.70
|1.04
|0.70
|1.04
|0.35
|Middelburg (Z.)
|0.92
|1.12
|1.02
|0.92
|0.82
|0.51
|Reimerswaal
|1.67
|1.39
|0.83
|1.39
|1.11
|1.39
|Terneuzen
|0.93
|0.53
|0.79
|0.93
|0.86
|1.06
|Tholen
|0.91
|1.45
|0.73
|2.18
|0.91
|1.45
|Veere
|1.32
|0.79
|1.32
|0.26
|0.00
|0.53
|Vlissingen
|1.03
|1.03
|1.12
|0.84
|1.12
|1.31
|De Ronde Venen
|1.30
|1.01
|1.01
|0.87
|0.72
|1.30
|Tytsjerksteradiel
|2.18
|2.73
|1.27
|1.09
|2.18
|1.82
|Asten
|1.96
|1.57
|1.96
|3.52
|4.30
|2.35
|Baarle-Nassau
|1.20
|2.40
|1.80
|2.40
|0.60
|2.40
|Bergen op Zoom
|0.96
|1.10
|0.81
|0.88
|1.03
|0.96
|Best
|0.92
|0.77
|1.54
|0.62
|0.92
|1.08
|Boekel
|2.12
|1.06
|7.41
|3.71
|3.71
|1.59
|Boxmeer
|0.78
|1.96
|1.76
|1.96
|2.35
|2.55
|Boxtel
|1.45
|1.94
|3.06
|3.06
|1.45
|1.45
|Breda
|1.33
|1.33
|1.47
|1.44
|1.61
|0.85
|Deurne
|0.45
|2.09
|1.49
|2.09
|2.24
|0.75
|Pekela
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|1.00
|0.67
|1.00
|Dongen
|1.11
|0.89
|2.22
|4.44
|1.33
|0.89
|Eersel
|1.58
|1.05
|0.79
|1.32
|2.89
|2.11
|Eindhoven
|1.10
|1.17
|1.71
|1.56
|1.63
|1.20
|Etten-Leur
|1.46
|0.85
|2.32
|2.56
|1.83
|0.85
|Geertruidenberg
|0.43
|1.30
|1.30
|0.87
|1.09
|1.52
|Gilze en Rijen
|0.65
|0.43
|1.52
|1.96
|2.61
|2.17
|Goirle
|0.57
|0.75
|2.64
|1.70
|1.89
|0.75
|Grave
|1.67
|0.83
|2.08
|6.25
|4.58
|1.25
|Haaren
|1.61
|1.61
|2.26
|0.00
|1.94
|1.61
|Helmond
|0.97
|1.70
|1.82
|2.48
|2.06
|1.58
|'s-Hertogenbosch
|1.57
|1.57
|1.97
|2.87
|2.28
|1.46
|Heusden
|0.71
|1.43
|2.02
|0.95
|1.55
|1.43
|Hilvarenbeek
|1.35
|0.90
|1.35
|2.25
|1.80
|2.70
|Loon op Zand
|0.87
|1.52
|1.09
|1.09
|1.52
|0.87
|Mill en Sint Hubert
|1.40
|0.47
|0.00
|3.27
|1.40
|4.20
|Nuenen, Gerwen en Nederwetten
|0.75
|0.50
|2.50
|2.00
|2.50
|1.75
|Oirschot
|0.93
|0.70
|1.63
|1.40
|1.16
|2.09
|Oisterwijk
|0.68
|1.02
|1.86
|0.68
|1.69
|0.85
|Oosterhout
|0.73
|0.65
|1.30
|1.14
|1.22
|0.89
|Oss
|0.91
|1.46
|2.74
|3.41
|2.38
|1.59
|Rucphen
|0.85
|0.85
|1.91
|1.49
|1.06
|1.06
|Sint-Michielsgestel
|1.23
|2.46
|2.28
|2.46
|2.11
|1.75
|Someren
|1.78
|1.56
|0.89
|3.56
|2.89
|1.33
|Son en Breugel
|1.86
|1.16
|0.47
|1.16
|1.86
|1.40
|Steenbergen
|0.43
|0.85
|1.06
|1.06
|1.28
|1.28
|Waterland
|1.58
|1.05
|0.79
|0.53
|1.32
|1.58
|Tilburg
|1.00
|2.22
|2.68
|2.71
|2.01
|1.52
|Uden
|2.10
|2.90
|6.77
|6.29
|3.23
|2.42
|Valkenswaard
|1.08
|0.95
|1.62
|3.38
|3.38
|2.43
|Veldhoven
|0.67
|2.17
|2.17
|1.83
|3.00
|1.83
|Vught
|1.34
|1.64
|1.04
|1.19
|2.69
|1.79
|Waalre
|0.93
|1.63
|0.70
|1.16
|0.93
|0.70
|Waalwijk
|0.78
|1.17
|2.72
|1.65
|1.46
|1.65
|Woensdrecht
|0.92
|0.92
|1.38
|0.92
|1.15
|2.54
|Zundert
|1.96
|0.98
|1.76
|2.35
|1.57
|1.37
|Wormerland
|0.90
|0.90
|1.20
|0.90
|2.70
|1.20
|Landgraaf
|1.14
|1.14
|1.70
|2.27
|1.70
|2.27
|Beek (L.)
|0.63
|0.21
|1.25
|0.63
|1.25
|0.83
|Beesel
|1.04
|0.70
|2.09
|2.09
|1.04
|1.04
|Bergen (L.)
|1.58
|1.05
|0.53
|2.11
|2.63
|1.05
|Brunssum
|1.03
|0.90
|1.92
|1.28
|0.64
|1.03
|Gennep
|1.09
|0.82
|2.45
|2.73
|1.64
|1.09
|Heerlen
|1.46
|1.42
|2.17
|2.17
|1.98
|1.04
|Kerkrade
|1.29
|1.08
|2.45
|2.01
|2.01
|1.51
|Maastricht
|1.17
|1.34
|1.66
|1.98
|2.39
|2.43
|Meerssen
|0.75
|2.45
|1.13
|2.08
|1.89
|2.26
|Mook en Middelaar
|0.78
|0.78
|3.11
|3.89
|2.33
|2.33
|Nederweert
|0.93
|1.55
|3.41
|2.48
|1.55
|2.17
|Roermond
|0.97
|0.97
|1.49
|1.79
|1.49
|1.27
|Simpelveld
|0.95
|0.48
|0.48
|2.38
|1.43
|0.95
|Stein (L.)
|0.46
|0.77
|1.38
|3.38
|2.00
|1.85
|Vaals
|1.11
|0.74
|1.11
|1.85
|0.74
|1.11
|Venlo
|1.29
|1.80
|2.08
|2.36
|1.97
|2.02
|Venray
|1.71
|0.92
|1.45
|2.24
|1.18
|1.18
|Voerendaal
|1.16
|2.03
|2.03
|1.74
|1.45
|0.58
|Weert
|1.08
|0.83
|1.50
|1.67
|1.17
|1.25
|Valkenburg aan de Geul
|1.28
|0.85
|0.43
|2.13
|2.34
|1.70
|Lelystad
|0.99
|0.84
|0.84
|1.15
|0.99
|1.30
|Horst aan de Maas
|1.04
|1.95
|3.51
|2.99
|1.82
|1.56
|Oude IJsselstreek
|1.06
|1.28
|0.64
|1.70
|1.49
|1.28
|Teylingen
|0.70
|0.56
|0.85
|0.99
|0.56
|0.56
|Utrechtse Heuvelrug
|0.62
|1.16
|0.62
|1.24
|1.24
|0.78
|Oost Gelre
|0.49
|1.64
|1.31
|1.80
|0.98
|1.64
|Koggenland
|0.24
|0.95
|0.71
|1.42
|1.18
|1.18
|Lansingerland
|0.51
|0.64
|0.90
|2.56
|2.95
|0.90
|Leudal
|1.69
|1.45
|2.89
|3.61
|2.89
|2.05
|Maasgouw
|1.15
|1.31
|1.97
|2.30
|1.97
|1.15
|Gemert-Bakel
|2.13
|2.55
|4.26
|1.70
|2.77
|1.91
|Halderberge
|1.25
|1.72
|1.25
|1.41
|1.09
|1.41
|Heeze-Leende
|0.60
|1.40
|0.60
|0.80
|2.00
|1.40
|Laarbeek
|1.25
|1.00
|4.25
|3.25
|4.50
|3.00
|Reusel-De Mierden
|0.00
|1.36
|0.45
|1.36
|2.73
|1.82
|Roerdalen
|0.48
|0.95
|2.14
|2.62
|1.43
|1.90
|Roosendaal
|1.10
|1.16
|1.16
|1.61
|0.90
|1.10
|Schouwen-Duiveland
|1.39
|0.76
|1.14
|1.14
|1.14
|0.76
|Aa en Hunze
|1.25
|1.25
|1.04
|0.83
|1.04
|1.04
|Borger-Odoorn
|1.15
|0.77
|1.15
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|Cuijk
|0.39
|1.76
|1.96
|2.94
|1.37
|1.57
|Landerd
|1.80
|1.20
|3.00
|3.90
|2.70
|2.40
|De Wolden
|1.04
|0.63
|1.46
|1.46
|1.67
|1.04
|Noord-Beveland
|2.00
|1.00
|1.00
|0.50
|0.00
|0.00
|Wijdemeren
|1.02
|1.22
|0.82
|1.02
|0.41
|0.82
|Noordenveld
|1.23
|1.23
|1.08
|0.77
|0.46
|1.08
|Twenterand
|0.63
|0.51
|1.39
|0.89
|0.76
|0.38
|Westerveld
|0.38
|1.35
|0.77
|1.35
|1.54
|0.58
|Sint Anthonis
|2.18
|1.09
|2.55
|2.18
|1.45
|2.18
|Lingewaard
|1.57
|2.00
|2.14
|1.43
|1.71
|1.43
|Cranendonck
|0.83
|1.88
|2.50
|3.75
|2.92
|1.46
|Steenwijkerland
|1.03
|1.13
|1.24
|1.13
|0.93
|1.24
|Moerdijk
|1.10
|1.37
|0.96
|1.37
|0.82
|1.51
|Echt-Susteren
|1.07
|1.43
|1.79
|2.14
|2.68
|1.61
|Sluis
|0.68
|1.36
|1.36
|1.53
|0.34
|1.02
|Drimmelen
|0.75
|1.51
|1.51
|2.45
|1.32
|1.32
|Bernheze
|1.55
|2.24
|4.31
|4.83
|4.31
|3.10
|Alphen-Chaam
|0.48
|0.48
|3.81
|1.43
|1.90
|1.90
|Bergeijk
|0.79
|2.11
|1.32
|1.58
|0.79
|1.58
|Bladel
|1.52
|0.43
|1.30
|2.39
|1.96
|0.87
|Gulpen-Wittem
|0.38
|0.77
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|Tynaarlo
|0.74
|1.05
|0.95
|0.42
|1.47
|0.42
|Midden-Drenthe
|0.83
|0.83
|1.39
|1.11
|1.25
|1.11
|Overbetuwe
|0.63
|1.00
|1.75
|1.63
|2.13
|0.63
|Hof van Twente
|0.93
|1.40
|0.58
|1.16
|1.28
|0.81
|Neder-Betuwe
|0.26
|0.77
|1.03
|2.82
|2.56
|1.28
|Rijssen-Holten
|1.13
|0.70
|0.85
|1.27
|1.27
|0.99
|Geldrop-Mierlo
|1.17
|1.04
|1.04
|1.95
|1.69
|1.30
|Olst-Wijhe
|1.11
|1.11
|2.00
|1.78
|1.78
|1.78
|Dinkelland
|1.13
|1.13
|0.97
|2.26
|1.29
|1.45
|Westland
|1.01
|1.19
|0.89
|1.96
|1.43
|1.73
|Midden-Delfland
|0.77
|1.15
|1.54
|0.38
|1.54
|1.54
|Berkelland
|0.71
|1.31
|1.31
|1.31
|1.43
|1.31
|Bronckhorst
|1.29
|0.86
|1.71
|2.14
|0.86
|1.14
|Sittard-Geleen
|0.79
|1.31
|1.35
|2.10
|1.83
|1.67
|Kaag en Braassem
|2.06
|1.47
|0.88
|1.47
|1.18
|1.76
|Dantumadiel
|0.00
|1.28
|1.03
|2.05
|0.51
|1.54
|Zuidplas
|0.29
|0.59
|0.74
|1.62
|1.62
|0.88
|Peel en Maas
|1.14
|3.92
|5.70
|4.30
|3.04
|2.15
|Oldambt
|1.41
|0.30
|1.52
|0.71
|0.71
|0.61
|Zwartewaterland
|0.58
|2.03
|2.61
|4.06
|3.77
|2.61
|Súdwest-Fryslân
|1.02
|1.27
|1.51
|0.84
|1.57
|0.90
|Bodegraven-Reeuwijk
|0.82
|0.82
|2.86
|1.43
|1.02
|0.82
|Eijsden-Margraten
|0.83
|0.63
|1.67
|2.92
|3.75
|2.29
|Stichtse Vecht
|0.91
|0.83
|1.40
|1.07
|0.58
|0.91
|Hollands Kroon
|0.59
|1.18
|0.94
|1.53
|1.18
|1.06
|Leidschendam-Voorburg
|0.75
|0.61
|1.29
|0.95
|1.36
|1.63
|Goeree-Overflakkee
|1.86
|0.93
|1.24
|2.27
|2.47
|1.44
|Pijnacker-Nootdorp
|0.75
|0.75
|1.31
|2.25
|2.06
|2.06
|Nissewaard
|1.56
|0.96
|1.56
|1.78
|1.48
|1.26
|Krimpenerwaard
|0.84
|0.84
|1.58
|2.42
|1.58
|2.00
|De Fryske Marren
|0.18
|1.36
|0.82
|1.55
|1.27
|0.91
|Gooise Meren
|0.39
|1.09
|1.33
|1.09
|1.64
|1.72
|Berg en Dal
|0.79
|0.79
|2.18
|1.58
|1.39
|0.69
|Meierijstad
|1.20
|3.66
|4.58
|5.63
|3.80
|2.11
|Waadhoeke
|1.01
|1.24
|1.35
|0.90
|1.46
|1.69
|Westerwolde
|1.43
|0.95
|0.63
|0.95
|0.63
|0.16
|Midden-Groningen
|1.20
|0.93
|1.76
|0.83
|1.20
|1.48
|Beekdaelen
|1.49
|1.35
|1.35
|2.43
|2.84
|2.03
|Montferland
|1.14
|0.91
|1.14
|0.68
|0.68
|1.14
|Altena
|1.10
|0.33
|1.10
|1.32
|1.43
|1.76
|West Betuwe
|1.00
|1.00
|1.44
|2.33
|2.22
|2.33
|Vijfheerenlanden
|1.05
|0.97
|1.45
|1.77
|2.26
|1.77
|Hoeksche Waard
|1.13
|1.19
|1.07
|1.13
|1.43
|1.49
|Het Hogeland
|0.71
|1.43
|1.22
|1.22
|0.82
|0.92
|Westerkwartier
|0.61
|1.22
|1.22
|1.48
|0.87
|1.04
|Noardeast-Fryslân
|1.00
|0.40
|1.10
|1.30
|1.30
|1.10
|Molenlanden
|1.13
|0.19
|0.94
|0.94
|2.83
|0.75
|* provisional figures
Data sources for CBS and RIVM
CBS receives mortality data on a daily basis from municipal registers. This is before it receives any information on the causes of these deaths. CBS receives such information by way of the death cause certificates which are completed by the physician who attended the deceased. The publication of data from death cause certificates is normally scheduled for Q3 2020, but CBS will make every effort to release this information at an earlier stage.
RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis.
Estimates based on death certificates received so far
In general, some time elapses between the actual date of death and the moment when this data reaches CBS. Death certificates are collected weekly on Thursdays. Usually, mortality data collected on Thursday include slightly over 80 percent of all deaths over the previous week. This information provides an indication of the number of deaths that can be expected for that week.
Based on the data obtained over weeks 12 through 16, death certificates are currently being received sooner than usual (as the number of certificates that was received after one week turned out to cover 85 percent of all deaths). However, similar to the week after Easter, some delay has occurred due to Monday 27 April being King’s Day (a public holiday). On the Thursday after Easter, 75 percent of all death certificates had been received by CBS. The estimate for week 17 is based on the assumption that for this week as well, 75 percent has been received. As the percentage is uncertain, the actual number of deaths in week 17 may be higher or lower as a result. The provisional count for week 16 was 1 percent (49 deaths) lower than the estimate made last week.
No news release has been scheduled for Friday 8 May to cover weekly mortality figures over week 18. This is related to expected delays following Liberation Day (5 May), which makes it impossible to arrive at an accurate estimate of mortality over that week. However, StatLine figures in the dataset Mortality registered weekly will be updated as of 8 May to include week 17 of 2020.
Sources
- StatLine - Deaths registered weekly, sex and age
