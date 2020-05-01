Mortality decline continues, more slowly than last week

The total number of deaths over week 17 (ending 26 April) is estimated to be around 4,000. This is approximately 250 fewer than in week 16, when it stood at 4,264. The decline is therefore slower than in the previous week, when the number dropped by almost 700. Mortality in week 17 is still almost 30 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on the basis of provisional weekly death counts.

This estimate has been based on the number of death certificates that Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has received so far for week 17. Since registration was delayed around King’s Day, which is usually the case after a public holiday, this estimate has a wider error margin. The number of deaths over week 17 very likely lies in the range between 3,700 and 4,300.
In the first ten weeks of this year (i.e. up to 8 March inclusive), weekly mortality stood at 3,134 on average. It subsequently started rising to reach its highest level of 5,073 in week 14. Normally, a decline would set in at this time of year, after the end of winter. In the three previous years, mortality was approximately 2,800 in the same period, around week 17.

Deaths registered weekly
 201720182019*2020*
13568334330643100
23637335932613364
33487336431533152
43626332231793041
53574340331443158
63446351331853189
73417366032533195
83328369132232955
93152393730663089
103054409231723094
112843373332283213
122778343030433600
132850322530144441
142764304029005073
152810286029014955
162713276030404264
172778266329594028
18276926452808
19280226412773
20280126062821
21277226742873
22270127762732
23262426792736
24264325572649
25262726012694
26269126192836
27269727262726
28252026712762
29267427042585
30257127673007
31251027602732
32265727452629
33254026052612
34254526122616
35257625272785
36257026132556
37270725392643
38271527062582
39266926962753
40264128062717
41276327602912
42270627392879
43267626712869
44272628152856
45279727983016
46291627613062
47291728593025
48288629073041
49302729683016
50321830173164
51307930413247
52318729013019
* provisional figures 2020: latest weekly figure is an estimate.


The higher mortality coincides with the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.
As established on Thursday 30 April, there were 831 deaths involving COVID-19 in week 16, as against 607 in week 17. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report. A more complete picture emerges by looking at the total weekly number of deaths as based on the data received by CBS, regardless of the cause of death.

Decline only among elderly in week 17

Based on the information received to date, mortality in week 17 only declined among people aged 80 and over compared to the previous week. In the other age groups, mortality remained at the same level as in the previous week.
An estimated 2,400 people aged 80 years and over passed away in week 17. This is well over 30 percent up on the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. In addition, around 1,200 people in the age group 65 to 79 years passed away (also representing 30 percent excess mortality). In week 16, mortality among the age group 0 to 64 years was around 10 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020.

Deaths registered weekly, 2020*
 Average week 1 to 10 inclusiveWeek 11Week 12Week 13Week 14Week 15Week 16Week 17 (received data)Week 17 (additional estimate)Week 17 (total)
0 to 64 yrs396406445495495470421305129434
65 to 79 yrs921949107613961499142712118813261207
80 yrs and over181718582079255030793058263218355522387
* provisional figures

Female mortality exceeding male mortality again

In recent weeks, mortality among men was consistently higher than among women. This gap started narrowing as of week 14, however; in week 16, female mortality was higher instead. As for week 17, male mortality is estimated to be around 1,950 while female mortality is estimated at around 2,050.
Excess mortality in both men and women is approximately 30 percent in week 17 relative to average mortality in the first ten weeks of the year. In week 14, excess mortality in men still stood at almost 75 percent. The number of deaths in women peaked in week 15 to over 50 percent excess mortality.

Deaths registered weekly, 2020*
 MenMen (received data)Men (additional estimate)Men (total)WomenWomen (received data)Women (additional estimate)Women (total)
Average week 1 to 10 inclusive15331601
Week 1115951618
Week 1218621738
Week 1323522089
Week 1426612412
Week 1525092446
Week 1620992165
Week 171457510196715644972061
* provisional figures

Further decline in most provinces

Based on the most recently available data, mortality in week 17 (ending 26 April) declined further in the majority of provinces. Overijssel is not showing a pronounced decline in mortality yet; In week 17, excess mortality in this province is approximately 35 percent compared to the average in the first ten weeks of the year. In Zeeland and Friesland, mortality is expected to have risen in week 17; In these two provinces, however, a small number of deaths already causes a relatively sharp rise in mortality.
Relatively the highest number of deaths was recorded in Limburg. In week 17, there was still almost 50 percent excess mortality in Limburg, relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This was 35 percent in Noord-Brabant. In week 14, mortality in these two provinces still increased to more than double the average rate.
Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, Utrecht, Gelderland and Flevoland also recorded a (further) decline in excess mortality. In week 17, it is still 20 to 25 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks.

Deaths registered weekly, 2020*
 Week 17 (received data)Week 17 (additional estimate)Week 17 (total)Week 16Week 15Week 14Week 13Week 12Week 11Week 1 to 10 inclusive
Zuid-Holland579199778908953915694615616624
Noord-Brabant4961536497159401064968706540481
Noord-Holland416180596625731714630524458473
Gelderland384124508523657640566452392394
Limburg29584379414485566487331280250
Overijssel23160291279326326303246230216
Utrecht19161252271342323277213211211
Friesland12140161139161134151141123129
Drenthe9724121117113112113106104107
Zeeland902711791889887948884
Groningen7639115111100122121124116115
Flevoland45166171595944485551
* provisional figures

Mortality distributions by municipality

Several municipalities in Noord-Brabant, Limburg and around the city of Zwolle recorded more than double the number of deaths in week 16 relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of this year. Only two municipalities (Heerde and Mill and Sint Hubert) recorded 4 or more times the average numbers of deaths. In addition, there are four municipalities (Diemen, Kampen, Bernheze and Laarbeek) with 3 to 4 times the average number of deaths.
In week 13 and/or week 14, mortality was still 5 or more times the average in the municipalities of Boekel, Uden, Peel en Maas and Meierijstad. This was 1.5 to 2.5 times in week 17.
Mortality figures at the municipal level may fluctuate significantly, especially in the smaller municipalities. A (significant) rise over a particular week may therefore be coincidental and is not necessarily related to the coronavirus crisis.

1) Select week:
Deaths registered weekly*, relative to weekly municipal averages week 1 to 10
 Week 11Week 12Week 13Week 14Week 15Week 16
Appingedam1.041.390.352.090.701.74
Delfzijl0.611.060.610.611.210.61
Groningen (gemeente)0.931.191.021.220.851.08
Loppersum1.290.430.001.290.000.43
Almere1.281.060.801.010.851.81
Stadskanaal1.431.240.760.860.571.05
Veendam0.951.220.950.411.350.68
Zeewolde0.420.831.251.253.331.25
Achtkarspelen0.221.091.090.870.870.65
Ameland1.250.000.000.001.251.25
Harlingen0.600.601.501.500.300.60
Heerenveen1.200.601.541.791.201.03
Leeuwarden0.980.981.110.680.810.85
Ooststellingwerf0.681.690.340.171.360.85
Opsterland1.060.910.760.611.061.21
Schiermonnikoog0.001.330.000.001.330.00
Smallingerland1.361.021.141.251.361.59
Terschelling1.400.003.500.000.700.00
Vlieland3.000.000.000.001.501.50
Weststellingwerf0.741.031.030.881.760.88
Assen1.710.891.380.890.810.98
Coevorden0.830.520.731.671.351.15
Emmen1.111.110.951.070.911.36
Hoogeveen0.361.180.730.821.001.64
Meppel0.610.911.521.520.760.91
Almelo1.011.011.580.581.080.65
Borne1.281.541.791.791.792.31
Dalfsen0.960.960.582.501.351.92
Deventer1.151.152.422.741.972.04
Enschede1.260.951.530.991.121.09
Haaksbergen1.021.840.821.021.221.02
Hardenberg0.890.890.451.521.430.89
Hellendoorn0.960.680.961.101.230.96
Hengelo (O.)1.030.980.690.860.750.98
Kampen1.071.312.262.983.213.21
Losser1.090.870.431.091.090.65
Noordoostpolder0.810.810.700.810.700.58
Oldenzaal1.191.341.791.040.601.19
Ommen0.561.411.411.412.531.41
Raalte1.180.791.581.971.840.79
Staphorst1.501.001.002.001.501.50
Tubbergen0.650.870.871.521.520.65
Urk1.130.001.132.251.130.38
Wierden0.771.350.960.770.770.38
Zwolle1.312.002.342.062.972.06
Aalten1.360.851.361.362.031.19
Apeldoorn1.021.491.671.491.701.30
Arnhem1.221.331.101.631.441.25
Barneveld0.941.290.941.531.880.82
Beuningen0.590.880.592.351.760.00
Brummen1.622.701.621.892.161.08
Buren0.650.431.301.961.301.09
Culemborg1.400.931.862.091.161.16
Doesburg0.431.301.301.303.910.87
Doetinchem1.081.000.581.252.001.08
Druten0.301.211.823.332.421.52
Duiven1.630.700.701.160.931.40
Ede0.741.421.161.531.531.84
Elburg0.850.851.061.281.061.28
Epe0.721.451.741.742.752.03
Ermelo1.050.881.402.111.931.23
Harderwijk1.621.621.221.352.161.08
Hattem0.361.441.440.721.080.72
Heerde0.981.954.635.125.124.88
Heumen1.431.792.502.501.790.71
Lochem1.340.850.851.831.592.32
Maasdriel1.621.081.351.621.081.35
Nijkerk1.071.251.611.610.890.89
Nijmegen0.810.841.921.891.721.18
Oldebroek1.361.141.821.824.322.27
Putten0.890.000.670.891.331.78
Renkum0.631.250.880.751.631.38
Rheden1.180.941.421.731.341.18
Rozendaal0.001.000.000.000.000.00
Scherpenzeel1.890.951.420.470.950.00
Tiel0.851.101.221.460.981.46
Voorst0.940.001.131.511.130.94
Wageningen0.961.171.381.170.851.28
Westervoort1.820.001.362.730.451.36
Winterswijk0.591.620.880.290.741.18
Wijchen1.110.831.671.251.671.11
Zaltbommel1.060.211.492.131.701.28
Zevenaar0.971.291.610.651.180.97
Zutphen0.650.931.201.021.020.93
Nunspeet1.581.752.114.215.962.63
Dronten1.211.381.031.552.241.90
Amersfoort0.751.001.341.381.341.30
Baarn1.151.310.981.151.801.31
De Bilt0.481.050.890.401.370.89
Bunnik0.871.740.001.741.301.74
Bunschoten0.650.321.291.941.612.58
Eemnes1.291.291.290.643.211.29
Houten1.461.460.633.332.501.04
Leusden1.712.681.461.461.460.73
Lopik0.530.001.061.593.181.59
Montfoort1.800.600.003.601.801.80
Renswoude0.000.710.710.713.570.71
Rhenen0.240.981.221.461.950.98
Soest1.210.911.520.911.211.11
Utrecht (gemeente)1.220.971.771.801.861.36
Veenendaal0.501.501.501.501.400.80
Woudenberg0.000.451.351.801.801.35
Wijk bij Duurstede0.610.001.430.411.221.02
IJsselstein0.681.362.955.004.552.95
Zeist1.270.570.961.341.341.53
Nieuwegein0.710.711.071.901.191.07
Aalsmeer0.670.671.330.330.500.33
Alkmaar1.061.331.831.281.781.00
Amstelveen1.321.131.261.952.581.82
Amsterdam0.911.091.531.741.691.37
Beemster0.531.071.070.000.000.00
Bergen (NH.)2.050.261.281.411.791.79
Beverwijk0.881.501.631.252.251.63
Blaricum0.880.001.752.631.310.44
Bloemendaal0.982.351.181.571.571.18
Castricum1.011.011.452.172.031.88
Diemen0.910.910.681.821.143.41
Edam-Volendam0.761.770.510.890.631.14
Enkhuizen1.381.381.723.452.761.03
Haarlem1.100.951.591.782.081.36
Haarlemmermeer1.221.031.131.601.311.03
Heemskerk0.781.110.781.331.000.89
Heemstede0.971.612.902.903.391.77
Heerhugowaard1.172.081.691.172.081.43
Heiloo1.001.800.600.802.002.20
Den Helder0.940.870.791.500.710.79
Hilversum0.900.621.401.401.460.84
Hoorn0.750.751.651.201.581.05
Huizen1.770.211.561.151.461.35
Landsmeer0.000.002.002.001.000.50
Langedijk1.091.961.521.091.520.65
Laren (NH.)0.381.921.151.150.770.77
Medemblik0.901.100.801.200.501.20
Oostzaan0.860.000.860.431.291.71
Opmeer1.502.001.500.500.002.50
Ouder-Amstel0.391.171.570.390.780.39
Purmerend1.121.261.681.261.541.33
Schagen0.790.890.501.090.791.19
Texel0.940.941.251.880.630.63
Uitgeest0.530.001.590.531.061.59
Uithoorn1.432.380.241.190.711.19
Velsen0.661.231.232.621.802.38
Weesp0.671.111.561.111.111.33
Zandvoort1.331.332.221.780.441.11
Zaanstad0.801.000.861.361.591.43
Alblasserdam0.291.140.570.292.001.14
Alphen aan den Rijn1.121.010.731.401.061.28
Barendrecht1.011.010.890.761.271.14
Drechterland1.041.381.381.382.081.38
Brielle1.231.641.231.640.821.64
Capelle aan den IJssel1.111.111.111.881.971.97
Delft0.881.011.070.881.191.07
Dordrecht0.910.821.161.471.421.34
Gorinchem1.611.290.812.261.450.97
Gouda0.880.951.461.461.751.82
's-Gravenhage (gemeente)0.821.001.011.741.801.62
Hardinxveld-Giessendam1.280.770.771.281.030.26
Hellevoetsluis0.781.561.091.560.630.31
Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht0.770.380.190.580.770.77
Stede Broec2.121.521.211.820.910.91
Hillegom0.910.910.680.450.680.68
Katwijk0.760.910.980.910.982.20
Krimpen aan den IJssel0.961.731.731.921.351.73
Leiden0.820.871.221.381.481.73
Leiderdorp1.220.821.431.630.411.02
Lisse0.310.940.942.192.811.25
Maassluis0.721.010.431.300.870.87
Nieuwkoop1.521.091.091.301.091.74
Noordwijk0.950.241.431.430.601.90
Oegstgeest1.060.210.851.490.850.85
Oudewater3.502.332.331.752.331.75
Papendrecht1.360.681.691.191.861.36
Ridderkerk0.972.581.511.611.611.72
Rotterdam1.001.091.201.631.681.80
Rijswijk (ZH.)0.881.141.231.582.191.67
Schiedam1.251.010.710.710.831.13
Sliedrecht0.310.781.560.630.780.47
Albrandswaard1.111.391.390.831.941.67
Westvoorne0.640.210.640.431.070.21
Vlaardingen1.250.881.001.501.811.25
Voorschoten0.790.790.951.752.380.48
Waddinxveen1.460.421.041.041.251.04
Wassenaar2.151.690.770.922.002.00
Woerden1.971.051.321.971.971.45
Zoetermeer1.170.891.231.401.401.23
Zoeterwoude0.440.441.310.441.750.00
Zwijndrecht0.780.950.780.861.121.12
Borsele1.080.361.442.161.441.80
Goes0.562.670.891.441.671.67
West Maas en Waal0.531.322.891.581.581.32
Hulst1.130.811.131.292.101.29
Kapelle1.390.701.040.701.040.35
Middelburg (Z.)0.921.121.020.920.820.51
Reimerswaal1.671.390.831.391.111.39
Terneuzen0.930.530.790.930.861.06
Tholen0.911.450.732.180.911.45
Veere1.320.791.320.260.000.53
Vlissingen1.031.031.120.841.121.31
De Ronde Venen1.301.011.010.870.721.30
Tytsjerksteradiel2.182.731.271.092.181.82
Asten1.961.571.963.524.302.35
Baarle-Nassau1.202.401.802.400.602.40
Bergen op Zoom0.961.100.810.881.030.96
Best0.920.771.540.620.921.08
Boekel2.121.067.413.713.711.59
Boxmeer0.781.961.761.962.352.55
Boxtel1.451.943.063.061.451.45
Breda1.331.331.471.441.610.85
Deurne0.452.091.492.092.240.75
Pekela0.330.330.331.000.671.00
Dongen1.110.892.224.441.330.89
Eersel1.581.050.791.322.892.11
Eindhoven1.101.171.711.561.631.20
Etten-Leur1.460.852.322.561.830.85
Geertruidenberg0.431.301.300.871.091.52
Gilze en Rijen0.650.431.521.962.612.17
Goirle0.570.752.641.701.890.75
Grave1.670.832.086.254.581.25
Haaren1.611.612.260.001.941.61
Helmond0.971.701.822.482.061.58
's-Hertogenbosch1.571.571.972.872.281.46
Heusden0.711.432.020.951.551.43
Hilvarenbeek1.350.901.352.251.802.70
Loon op Zand0.871.521.091.091.520.87
Mill en Sint Hubert1.400.470.003.271.404.20
Nuenen, Gerwen en Nederwetten0.750.502.502.002.501.75
Oirschot0.930.701.631.401.162.09
Oisterwijk0.681.021.860.681.690.85
Oosterhout0.730.651.301.141.220.89
Oss0.911.462.743.412.381.59
Rucphen0.850.851.911.491.061.06
Sint-Michielsgestel1.232.462.282.462.111.75
Someren1.781.560.893.562.891.33
Son en Breugel1.861.160.471.161.861.40
Steenbergen0.430.851.061.061.281.28
Waterland1.581.050.790.531.321.58
Tilburg1.002.222.682.712.011.52
Uden2.102.906.776.293.232.42
Valkenswaard1.080.951.623.383.382.43
Veldhoven0.672.172.171.833.001.83
Vught1.341.641.041.192.691.79
Waalre0.931.630.701.160.930.70
Waalwijk0.781.172.721.651.461.65
Woensdrecht0.920.921.380.921.152.54
Zundert1.960.981.762.351.571.37
Wormerland0.900.901.200.902.701.20
Landgraaf1.141.141.702.271.702.27
Beek (L.)0.630.211.250.631.250.83
Beesel1.040.702.092.091.041.04
Bergen (L.)1.581.050.532.112.631.05
Brunssum1.030.901.921.280.641.03
Gennep1.090.822.452.731.641.09
Heerlen1.461.422.172.171.981.04
Kerkrade1.291.082.452.012.011.51
Maastricht1.171.341.661.982.392.43
Meerssen0.752.451.132.081.892.26
Mook en Middelaar0.780.783.113.892.332.33
Nederweert0.931.553.412.481.552.17
Roermond0.970.971.491.791.491.27
Simpelveld0.950.480.482.381.430.95
Stein (L.)0.460.771.383.382.001.85
Vaals1.110.741.111.850.741.11
Venlo1.291.802.082.361.972.02
Venray1.710.921.452.241.181.18
Voerendaal1.162.032.031.741.450.58
Weert1.080.831.501.671.171.25
Valkenburg aan de Geul1.280.850.432.132.341.70
Lelystad0.990.840.841.150.991.30
Horst aan de Maas1.041.953.512.991.821.56
Oude IJsselstreek1.061.280.641.701.491.28
Teylingen0.700.560.850.990.560.56
Utrechtse Heuvelrug0.621.160.621.241.240.78
Oost Gelre0.491.641.311.800.981.64
Koggenland0.240.950.711.421.181.18
Lansingerland0.510.640.902.562.950.90
Leudal1.691.452.893.612.892.05
Maasgouw1.151.311.972.301.971.15
Gemert-Bakel2.132.554.261.702.771.91
Halderberge1.251.721.251.411.091.41
Heeze-Leende0.601.400.600.802.001.40
Laarbeek1.251.004.253.254.503.00
Reusel-De Mierden0.001.360.451.362.731.82
Roerdalen0.480.952.142.621.431.90
Roosendaal1.101.161.161.610.901.10
Schouwen-Duiveland1.390.761.141.141.140.76
Aa en Hunze1.251.251.040.831.041.04
Borger-Odoorn1.150.771.150.960.960.96
Cuijk0.391.761.962.941.371.57
Landerd1.801.203.003.902.702.40
De Wolden1.040.631.461.461.671.04
Noord-Beveland2.001.001.000.500.000.00
Wijdemeren1.021.220.821.020.410.82
Noordenveld1.231.231.080.770.461.08
Twenterand0.630.511.390.890.760.38
Westerveld0.381.350.771.351.540.58
Sint Anthonis2.181.092.552.181.452.18
Lingewaard1.572.002.141.431.711.43
Cranendonck0.831.882.503.752.921.46
Steenwijkerland1.031.131.241.130.931.24
Moerdijk1.101.370.961.370.821.51
Echt-Susteren1.071.431.792.142.681.61
Sluis0.681.361.361.530.341.02
Drimmelen0.751.511.512.451.321.32
Bernheze1.552.244.314.834.313.10
Alphen-Chaam0.480.483.811.431.901.90
Bergeijk0.792.111.321.580.791.58
Bladel1.520.431.302.391.960.87
Gulpen-Wittem0.380.771.151.151.151.15
Tynaarlo0.741.050.950.421.470.42
Midden-Drenthe0.830.831.391.111.251.11
Overbetuwe0.631.001.751.632.130.63
Hof van Twente0.931.400.581.161.280.81
Neder-Betuwe0.260.771.032.822.561.28
Rijssen-Holten1.130.700.851.271.270.99
Geldrop-Mierlo1.171.041.041.951.691.30
Olst-Wijhe1.111.112.001.781.781.78
Dinkelland1.131.130.972.261.291.45
Westland1.011.190.891.961.431.73
Midden-Delfland0.771.151.540.381.541.54
Berkelland0.711.311.311.311.431.31
Bronckhorst1.290.861.712.140.861.14
Sittard-Geleen0.791.311.352.101.831.67
Kaag en Braassem2.061.470.881.471.181.76
Dantumadiel0.001.281.032.050.511.54
Zuidplas0.290.590.741.621.620.88
Peel en Maas1.143.925.704.303.042.15
Oldambt1.410.301.520.710.710.61
Zwartewaterland0.582.032.614.063.772.61
Súdwest-Fryslân1.021.271.510.841.570.90
Bodegraven-Reeuwijk0.820.822.861.431.020.82
Eijsden-Margraten0.830.631.672.923.752.29
Stichtse Vecht0.910.831.401.070.580.91
Hollands Kroon0.591.180.941.531.181.06
Leidschendam-Voorburg0.750.611.290.951.361.63
Goeree-Overflakkee1.860.931.242.272.471.44
Pijnacker-Nootdorp0.750.751.312.252.062.06
Nissewaard1.560.961.561.781.481.26
Krimpenerwaard0.840.841.582.421.582.00
De Fryske Marren0.181.360.821.551.270.91
Gooise Meren0.391.091.331.091.641.72
Berg en Dal0.790.792.181.581.390.69
Meierijstad1.203.664.585.633.802.11
Waadhoeke1.011.241.350.901.461.69
Westerwolde1.430.950.630.950.630.16
Midden-Groningen1.200.931.760.831.201.48
Beekdaelen1.491.351.352.432.842.03
Montferland1.140.911.140.680.681.14
Altena1.100.331.101.321.431.76
West Betuwe1.001.001.442.332.222.33
Vijfheerenlanden1.050.971.451.772.261.77
Hoeksche Waard1.131.191.071.131.431.49
Het Hogeland0.711.431.221.220.820.92
Westerkwartier0.611.221.221.480.871.04
Noardeast-Fryslân1.000.401.101.301.301.10
Molenlanden1.130.190.940.942.830.75
* provisional figures

Data sources for CBS and RIVM

CBS receives mortality data on a daily basis from municipal registers. This is before it receives any information on the causes of these deaths. CBS receives such information by way of the death cause certificates which are completed by the physician who attended the deceased. The publication of data from death cause certificates is normally scheduled for Q3 2020, but CBS will make every effort to release this information at an earlier stage.
RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis.

Estimates based on death certificates received so far

In general, some time elapses between the actual date of death and the moment when this data reaches CBS. Death certificates are collected weekly on Thursdays. Usually, mortality data collected on Thursday include slightly over 80 percent of all deaths over the previous week. This information provides an indication of the number of deaths that can be expected for that week.
Based on the data obtained over weeks 12 through 16, death certificates are currently being received sooner than usual (as the number of certificates that was received after one week turned out to cover 85 percent of all deaths). However, similar to the week after Easter, some delay has occurred due to Monday 27 April being King’s Day (a public holiday). On the Thursday after Easter, 75 percent of all death certificates had been received by CBS. The estimate for week 17 is based on the assumption that for this week as well, 75 percent has been received. As the percentage is uncertain, the actual number of deaths in week 17 may be higher or lower as a result. The provisional count for week 16 was 1 percent (49 deaths) lower than the estimate made last week.

No news release has been scheduled for Friday 8 May to cover weekly mortality figures over week 18. This is related to expected delays following Liberation Day (5 May), which makes it impossible to arrive at an accurate estimate of mortality over that week. However, StatLine figures in the dataset Mortality registered weekly will be updated as of 8 May to include week 17 of 2020.

Sources

