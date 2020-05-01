Mortality decline continues, more slowly than last week

The total number of deaths over week 17 (ending 26 April) is estimated to be around 4,000. This is approximately 250 fewer than in week 16, when it stood at 4,264. The decline is therefore slower than in the previous week, when the number dropped by almost 700. Mortality in week 17 is still almost 30 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on the basis of provisional weekly death counts.

This estimate has been based on the number of death certificates that Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has received so far for week 17. Since registration was delayed around King’s Day, which is usually the case after a public holiday, this estimate has a wider error margin. The number of deaths over week 17 very likely lies in the range between 3,700 and 4,300.

In the first ten weeks of this year (i.e. up to 8 March inclusive), weekly mortality stood at 3,134 on average. It subsequently started rising to reach its highest level of 5,073 in week 14. Normally, a decline would set in at this time of year, after the end of winter. In the three previous years, mortality was approximately 2,800 in the same period, around week 17.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly Deaths registered weekly 2017 2018 2019* 2020* 1 3568 3343 3064 3100 2 3637 3359 3261 3364 3 3487 3364 3153 3152 4 3626 3322 3179 3041 5 3574 3403 3144 3158 6 3446 3513 3185 3189 7 3417 3660 3253 3195 8 3328 3691 3223 2955 9 3152 3937 3066 3089 10 3054 4092 3172 3094 11 2843 3733 3228 3213 12 2778 3430 3043 3600 13 2850 3225 3014 4441 14 2764 3040 2900 5073 15 2810 2860 2901 4955 16 2713 2760 3040 4264 17 2778 2663 2959 4028 18 2769 2645 2808 19 2802 2641 2773 20 2801 2606 2821 21 2772 2674 2873 22 2701 2776 2732 23 2624 2679 2736 24 2643 2557 2649 25 2627 2601 2694 26 2691 2619 2836 27 2697 2726 2726 28 2520 2671 2762 29 2674 2704 2585 30 2571 2767 3007 31 2510 2760 2732 32 2657 2745 2629 33 2540 2605 2612 34 2545 2612 2616 35 2576 2527 2785 36 2570 2613 2556 37 2707 2539 2643 38 2715 2706 2582 39 2669 2696 2753 40 2641 2806 2717 41 2763 2760 2912 42 2706 2739 2879 43 2676 2671 2869 44 2726 2815 2856 45 2797 2798 3016 46 2916 2761 3062 47 2917 2859 3025 48 2886 2907 3041 49 3027 2968 3016 50 3218 3017 3164 51 3079 3041 3247 52 3187 2901 3019 * provisional figures 2020: latest weekly figure is an estimate. Download CSV

Decline only among elderly in week 17

The higher mortality coincides with the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.As established on Thursday 30 April, there were 831 deaths involving COVID-19 in week 16, as against 607 in week 17. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated in the report. A more complete picture emerges by looking at the total weekly number of deaths as based on the data received by CBS, regardless of the cause of death.

Based on the information received to date, mortality in week 17 only declined among people aged 80 and over compared to the previous week. In the other age groups, mortality remained at the same level as in the previous week.

An estimated 2,400 people aged 80 years and over passed away in week 17. This is well over 30 percent up on the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. In addition, around 1,200 people in the age group 65 to 79 years passed away (also representing 30 percent excess mortality). In week 16, mortality among the age group 0 to 64 years was around 10 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Average week 1 to 10 inclusive Week 11 Week 12 Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 (received data) Week 17 (additional estimate) Week 17 (total) 0 to 64 yrs 396 406 445 495 495 470 421 305 129 434 65 to 79 yrs 921 949 1076 1396 1499 1427 1211 881 326 1207 80 yrs and over 1817 1858 2079 2550 3079 3058 2632 1835 552 2387 * provisional figures Download CSV

Female mortality exceeding male mortality again

In recent weeks, mortality among men was consistently higher than among women. This gap started narrowing as of week 14, however; in week 16, female mortality was higher instead. As for week 17, male mortality is estimated to be around 1,950 while female mortality is estimated at around 2,050.

Excess mortality in both men and women is approximately 30 percent in week 17 relative to average mortality in the first ten weeks of the year. In week 14, excess mortality in men still stood at almost 75 percent. The number of deaths in women peaked in week 15 to over 50 percent excess mortality.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Men Men (received data) Men (additional estimate) Men (total) Women Women (received data) Women (additional estimate) Women (total) Average week 1 to 10 inclusive 1533 1601 Week 11 1595 1618 Week 12 1862 1738 Week 13 2352 2089 Week 14 2661 2412 Week 15 2509 2446 Week 16 2099 2165 Week 17 1457 510 1967 1564 497 2061 * provisional figures Download CSV

Further decline in most provinces

Based on the most recently available data, mortality in week 17 (ending 26 April) declined further in the majority of provinces. Overijssel is not showing a pronounced decline in mortality yet; In week 17, excess mortality in this province is approximately 35 percent compared to the average in the first ten weeks of the year. In Zeeland and Friesland, mortality is expected to have risen in week 17; In these two provinces, however, a small number of deaths already causes a relatively sharp rise in mortality.

Relatively the highest number of deaths was recorded in Limburg. In week 17, there was still almost 50 percent excess mortality in Limburg, relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of 2020. This was 35 percent in Noord-Brabant. In week 14, mortality in these two provinces still increased to more than double the average rate.

Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, Utrecht, Gelderland and Flevoland also recorded a (further) decline in excess mortality. In week 17, it is still 20 to 25 percent higher than the weekly average in the first ten weeks.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Deaths registered weekly, 2020* Week 17 (received data) Week 17 (additional estimate) Week 17 (total) Week 16 Week 15 Week 14 Week 13 Week 12 Week 11 Week 1 to 10 inclusive Zuid-Holland 579 199 778 908 953 915 694 615 616 624 Noord-Brabant 496 153 649 715 940 1064 968 706 540 481 Noord-Holland 416 180 596 625 731 714 630 524 458 473 Gelderland 384 124 508 523 657 640 566 452 392 394 Limburg 295 84 379 414 485 566 487 331 280 250 Overijssel 231 60 291 279 326 326 303 246 230 216 Utrecht 191 61 252 271 342 323 277 213 211 211 Friesland 121 40 161 139 161 134 151 141 123 129 Drenthe 97 24 121 117 113 112 113 106 104 107 Zeeland 90 27 117 91 88 98 87 94 88 84 Groningen 76 39 115 111 100 122 121 124 116 115 Flevoland 45 16 61 71 59 59 44 48 55 51 * provisional figures Download CSV

Mortality distributions by municipality

Several municipalities in Noord-Brabant, Limburg and around the city of Zwolle recorded more than double the number of deaths in week 16 relative to the weekly average in the first ten weeks of this year. Only two municipalities (Heerde and Mill and Sint Hubert) recorded 4 or more times the average numbers of deaths. In addition, there are four municipalities (Diemen, Kampen, Bernheze and Laarbeek) with 3 to 4 times the average number of deaths.

In week 13 and/or week 14, mortality was still 5 or more times the average in the municipalities of Boekel, Uden, Peel en Maas and Meierijstad. This was 1.5 to 2.5 times in week 17.

Mortality figures at the municipal level may fluctuate significantly, especially in the smaller municipalities. A (significant) rise over a particular week may therefore be coincidental and is not necessarily related to the coronavirus crisis.

1) Select week: Week 11 Week 12 Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 ▸ play

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly*, relative to weekly municipal averages week 1 to 10 Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly*, relative to weekly municipal averages week 1 to 10 Deaths registered weekly*, relative to weekly municipal averages week 1 to 10 Week 11 Week 12 Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 Appingedam 1.04 1.39 0.35 2.09 0.70 1.74 Delfzijl 0.61 1.06 0.61 0.61 1.21 0.61 Groningen (gemeente) 0.93 1.19 1.02 1.22 0.85 1.08 Loppersum 1.29 0.43 0.00 1.29 0.00 0.43 Almere 1.28 1.06 0.80 1.01 0.85 1.81 Stadskanaal 1.43 1.24 0.76 0.86 0.57 1.05 Veendam 0.95 1.22 0.95 0.41 1.35 0.68 Zeewolde 0.42 0.83 1.25 1.25 3.33 1.25 Achtkarspelen 0.22 1.09 1.09 0.87 0.87 0.65 Ameland 1.25 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.25 1.25 Harlingen 0.60 0.60 1.50 1.50 0.30 0.60 Heerenveen 1.20 0.60 1.54 1.79 1.20 1.03 Leeuwarden 0.98 0.98 1.11 0.68 0.81 0.85 Ooststellingwerf 0.68 1.69 0.34 0.17 1.36 0.85 Opsterland 1.06 0.91 0.76 0.61 1.06 1.21 Schiermonnikoog 0.00 1.33 0.00 0.00 1.33 0.00 Smallingerland 1.36 1.02 1.14 1.25 1.36 1.59 Terschelling 1.40 0.00 3.50 0.00 0.70 0.00 Vlieland 3.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.50 1.50 Weststellingwerf 0.74 1.03 1.03 0.88 1.76 0.88 Assen 1.71 0.89 1.38 0.89 0.81 0.98 Coevorden 0.83 0.52 0.73 1.67 1.35 1.15 Emmen 1.11 1.11 0.95 1.07 0.91 1.36 Hoogeveen 0.36 1.18 0.73 0.82 1.00 1.64 Meppel 0.61 0.91 1.52 1.52 0.76 0.91 Almelo 1.01 1.01 1.58 0.58 1.08 0.65 Borne 1.28 1.54 1.79 1.79 1.79 2.31 Dalfsen 0.96 0.96 0.58 2.50 1.35 1.92 Deventer 1.15 1.15 2.42 2.74 1.97 2.04 Enschede 1.26 0.95 1.53 0.99 1.12 1.09 Haaksbergen 1.02 1.84 0.82 1.02 1.22 1.02 Hardenberg 0.89 0.89 0.45 1.52 1.43 0.89 Hellendoorn 0.96 0.68 0.96 1.10 1.23 0.96 Hengelo (O.) 1.03 0.98 0.69 0.86 0.75 0.98 Kampen 1.07 1.31 2.26 2.98 3.21 3.21 Losser 1.09 0.87 0.43 1.09 1.09 0.65 Noordoostpolder 0.81 0.81 0.70 0.81 0.70 0.58 Oldenzaal 1.19 1.34 1.79 1.04 0.60 1.19 Ommen 0.56 1.41 1.41 1.41 2.53 1.41 Raalte 1.18 0.79 1.58 1.97 1.84 0.79 Staphorst 1.50 1.00 1.00 2.00 1.50 1.50 Tubbergen 0.65 0.87 0.87 1.52 1.52 0.65 Urk 1.13 0.00 1.13 2.25 1.13 0.38 Wierden 0.77 1.35 0.96 0.77 0.77 0.38 Zwolle 1.31 2.00 2.34 2.06 2.97 2.06 Aalten 1.36 0.85 1.36 1.36 2.03 1.19 Apeldoorn 1.02 1.49 1.67 1.49 1.70 1.30 Arnhem 1.22 1.33 1.10 1.63 1.44 1.25 Barneveld 0.94 1.29 0.94 1.53 1.88 0.82 Beuningen 0.59 0.88 0.59 2.35 1.76 0.00 Brummen 1.62 2.70 1.62 1.89 2.16 1.08 Buren 0.65 0.43 1.30 1.96 1.30 1.09 Culemborg 1.40 0.93 1.86 2.09 1.16 1.16 Doesburg 0.43 1.30 1.30 1.30 3.91 0.87 Doetinchem 1.08 1.00 0.58 1.25 2.00 1.08 Druten 0.30 1.21 1.82 3.33 2.42 1.52 Duiven 1.63 0.70 0.70 1.16 0.93 1.40 Ede 0.74 1.42 1.16 1.53 1.53 1.84 Elburg 0.85 0.85 1.06 1.28 1.06 1.28 Epe 0.72 1.45 1.74 1.74 2.75 2.03 Ermelo 1.05 0.88 1.40 2.11 1.93 1.23 Harderwijk 1.62 1.62 1.22 1.35 2.16 1.08 Hattem 0.36 1.44 1.44 0.72 1.08 0.72 Heerde 0.98 1.95 4.63 5.12 5.12 4.88 Heumen 1.43 1.79 2.50 2.50 1.79 0.71 Lochem 1.34 0.85 0.85 1.83 1.59 2.32 Maasdriel 1.62 1.08 1.35 1.62 1.08 1.35 Nijkerk 1.07 1.25 1.61 1.61 0.89 0.89 Nijmegen 0.81 0.84 1.92 1.89 1.72 1.18 Oldebroek 1.36 1.14 1.82 1.82 4.32 2.27 Putten 0.89 0.00 0.67 0.89 1.33 1.78 Renkum 0.63 1.25 0.88 0.75 1.63 1.38 Rheden 1.18 0.94 1.42 1.73 1.34 1.18 Rozendaal 0.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Scherpenzeel 1.89 0.95 1.42 0.47 0.95 0.00 Tiel 0.85 1.10 1.22 1.46 0.98 1.46 Voorst 0.94 0.00 1.13 1.51 1.13 0.94 Wageningen 0.96 1.17 1.38 1.17 0.85 1.28 Westervoort 1.82 0.00 1.36 2.73 0.45 1.36 Winterswijk 0.59 1.62 0.88 0.29 0.74 1.18 Wijchen 1.11 0.83 1.67 1.25 1.67 1.11 Zaltbommel 1.06 0.21 1.49 2.13 1.70 1.28 Zevenaar 0.97 1.29 1.61 0.65 1.18 0.97 Zutphen 0.65 0.93 1.20 1.02 1.02 0.93 Nunspeet 1.58 1.75 2.11 4.21 5.96 2.63 Dronten 1.21 1.38 1.03 1.55 2.24 1.90 Amersfoort 0.75 1.00 1.34 1.38 1.34 1.30 Baarn 1.15 1.31 0.98 1.15 1.80 1.31 De Bilt 0.48 1.05 0.89 0.40 1.37 0.89 Bunnik 0.87 1.74 0.00 1.74 1.30 1.74 Bunschoten 0.65 0.32 1.29 1.94 1.61 2.58 Eemnes 1.29 1.29 1.29 0.64 3.21 1.29 Houten 1.46 1.46 0.63 3.33 2.50 1.04 Leusden 1.71 2.68 1.46 1.46 1.46 0.73 Lopik 0.53 0.00 1.06 1.59 3.18 1.59 Montfoort 1.80 0.60 0.00 3.60 1.80 1.80 Renswoude 0.00 0.71 0.71 0.71 3.57 0.71 Rhenen 0.24 0.98 1.22 1.46 1.95 0.98 Soest 1.21 0.91 1.52 0.91 1.21 1.11 Utrecht (gemeente) 1.22 0.97 1.77 1.80 1.86 1.36 Veenendaal 0.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.40 0.80 Woudenberg 0.00 0.45 1.35 1.80 1.80 1.35 Wijk bij Duurstede 0.61 0.00 1.43 0.41 1.22 1.02 IJsselstein 0.68 1.36 2.95 5.00 4.55 2.95 Zeist 1.27 0.57 0.96 1.34 1.34 1.53 Nieuwegein 0.71 0.71 1.07 1.90 1.19 1.07 Aalsmeer 0.67 0.67 1.33 0.33 0.50 0.33 Alkmaar 1.06 1.33 1.83 1.28 1.78 1.00 Amstelveen 1.32 1.13 1.26 1.95 2.58 1.82 Amsterdam 0.91 1.09 1.53 1.74 1.69 1.37 Beemster 0.53 1.07 1.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 Bergen (NH.) 2.05 0.26 1.28 1.41 1.79 1.79 Beverwijk 0.88 1.50 1.63 1.25 2.25 1.63 Blaricum 0.88 0.00 1.75 2.63 1.31 0.44 Bloemendaal 0.98 2.35 1.18 1.57 1.57 1.18 Castricum 1.01 1.01 1.45 2.17 2.03 1.88 Diemen 0.91 0.91 0.68 1.82 1.14 3.41 Edam-Volendam 0.76 1.77 0.51 0.89 0.63 1.14 Enkhuizen 1.38 1.38 1.72 3.45 2.76 1.03 Haarlem 1.10 0.95 1.59 1.78 2.08 1.36 Haarlemmermeer 1.22 1.03 1.13 1.60 1.31 1.03 Heemskerk 0.78 1.11 0.78 1.33 1.00 0.89 Heemstede 0.97 1.61 2.90 2.90 3.39 1.77 Heerhugowaard 1.17 2.08 1.69 1.17 2.08 1.43 Heiloo 1.00 1.80 0.60 0.80 2.00 2.20 Den Helder 0.94 0.87 0.79 1.50 0.71 0.79 Hilversum 0.90 0.62 1.40 1.40 1.46 0.84 Hoorn 0.75 0.75 1.65 1.20 1.58 1.05 Huizen 1.77 0.21 1.56 1.15 1.46 1.35 Landsmeer 0.00 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.00 0.50 Langedijk 1.09 1.96 1.52 1.09 1.52 0.65 Laren (NH.) 0.38 1.92 1.15 1.15 0.77 0.77 Medemblik 0.90 1.10 0.80 1.20 0.50 1.20 Oostzaan 0.86 0.00 0.86 0.43 1.29 1.71 Opmeer 1.50 2.00 1.50 0.50 0.00 2.50 Ouder-Amstel 0.39 1.17 1.57 0.39 0.78 0.39 Purmerend 1.12 1.26 1.68 1.26 1.54 1.33 Schagen 0.79 0.89 0.50 1.09 0.79 1.19 Texel 0.94 0.94 1.25 1.88 0.63 0.63 Uitgeest 0.53 0.00 1.59 0.53 1.06 1.59 Uithoorn 1.43 2.38 0.24 1.19 0.71 1.19 Velsen 0.66 1.23 1.23 2.62 1.80 2.38 Weesp 0.67 1.11 1.56 1.11 1.11 1.33 Zandvoort 1.33 1.33 2.22 1.78 0.44 1.11 Zaanstad 0.80 1.00 0.86 1.36 1.59 1.43 Alblasserdam 0.29 1.14 0.57 0.29 2.00 1.14 Alphen aan den Rijn 1.12 1.01 0.73 1.40 1.06 1.28 Barendrecht 1.01 1.01 0.89 0.76 1.27 1.14 Drechterland 1.04 1.38 1.38 1.38 2.08 1.38 Brielle 1.23 1.64 1.23 1.64 0.82 1.64 Capelle aan den IJssel 1.11 1.11 1.11 1.88 1.97 1.97 Delft 0.88 1.01 1.07 0.88 1.19 1.07 Dordrecht 0.91 0.82 1.16 1.47 1.42 1.34 Gorinchem 1.61 1.29 0.81 2.26 1.45 0.97 Gouda 0.88 0.95 1.46 1.46 1.75 1.82 's-Gravenhage (gemeente) 0.82 1.00 1.01 1.74 1.80 1.62 Hardinxveld-Giessendam 1.28 0.77 0.77 1.28 1.03 0.26 Hellevoetsluis 0.78 1.56 1.09 1.56 0.63 0.31 Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht 0.77 0.38 0.19 0.58 0.77 0.77 Stede Broec 2.12 1.52 1.21 1.82 0.91 0.91 Hillegom 0.91 0.91 0.68 0.45 0.68 0.68 Katwijk 0.76 0.91 0.98 0.91 0.98 2.20 Krimpen aan den IJssel 0.96 1.73 1.73 1.92 1.35 1.73 Leiden 0.82 0.87 1.22 1.38 1.48 1.73 Leiderdorp 1.22 0.82 1.43 1.63 0.41 1.02 Lisse 0.31 0.94 0.94 2.19 2.81 1.25 Maassluis 0.72 1.01 0.43 1.30 0.87 0.87 Nieuwkoop 1.52 1.09 1.09 1.30 1.09 1.74 Noordwijk 0.95 0.24 1.43 1.43 0.60 1.90 Oegstgeest 1.06 0.21 0.85 1.49 0.85 0.85 Oudewater 3.50 2.33 2.33 1.75 2.33 1.75 Papendrecht 1.36 0.68 1.69 1.19 1.86 1.36 Ridderkerk 0.97 2.58 1.51 1.61 1.61 1.72 Rotterdam 1.00 1.09 1.20 1.63 1.68 1.80 Rijswijk (ZH.) 0.88 1.14 1.23 1.58 2.19 1.67 Schiedam 1.25 1.01 0.71 0.71 0.83 1.13 Sliedrecht 0.31 0.78 1.56 0.63 0.78 0.47 Albrandswaard 1.11 1.39 1.39 0.83 1.94 1.67 Westvoorne 0.64 0.21 0.64 0.43 1.07 0.21 Vlaardingen 1.25 0.88 1.00 1.50 1.81 1.25 Voorschoten 0.79 0.79 0.95 1.75 2.38 0.48 Waddinxveen 1.46 0.42 1.04 1.04 1.25 1.04 Wassenaar 2.15 1.69 0.77 0.92 2.00 2.00 Woerden 1.97 1.05 1.32 1.97 1.97 1.45 Zoetermeer 1.17 0.89 1.23 1.40 1.40 1.23 Zoeterwoude 0.44 0.44 1.31 0.44 1.75 0.00 Zwijndrecht 0.78 0.95 0.78 0.86 1.12 1.12 Borsele 1.08 0.36 1.44 2.16 1.44 1.80 Goes 0.56 2.67 0.89 1.44 1.67 1.67 West Maas en Waal 0.53 1.32 2.89 1.58 1.58 1.32 Hulst 1.13 0.81 1.13 1.29 2.10 1.29 Kapelle 1.39 0.70 1.04 0.70 1.04 0.35 Middelburg (Z.) 0.92 1.12 1.02 0.92 0.82 0.51 Reimerswaal 1.67 1.39 0.83 1.39 1.11 1.39 Terneuzen 0.93 0.53 0.79 0.93 0.86 1.06 Tholen 0.91 1.45 0.73 2.18 0.91 1.45 Veere 1.32 0.79 1.32 0.26 0.00 0.53 Vlissingen 1.03 1.03 1.12 0.84 1.12 1.31 De Ronde Venen 1.30 1.01 1.01 0.87 0.72 1.30 Tytsjerksteradiel 2.18 2.73 1.27 1.09 2.18 1.82 Asten 1.96 1.57 1.96 3.52 4.30 2.35 Baarle-Nassau 1.20 2.40 1.80 2.40 0.60 2.40 Bergen op Zoom 0.96 1.10 0.81 0.88 1.03 0.96 Best 0.92 0.77 1.54 0.62 0.92 1.08 Boekel 2.12 1.06 7.41 3.71 3.71 1.59 Boxmeer 0.78 1.96 1.76 1.96 2.35 2.55 Boxtel 1.45 1.94 3.06 3.06 1.45 1.45 Breda 1.33 1.33 1.47 1.44 1.61 0.85 Deurne 0.45 2.09 1.49 2.09 2.24 0.75 Pekela 0.33 0.33 0.33 1.00 0.67 1.00 Dongen 1.11 0.89 2.22 4.44 1.33 0.89 Eersel 1.58 1.05 0.79 1.32 2.89 2.11 Eindhoven 1.10 1.17 1.71 1.56 1.63 1.20 Etten-Leur 1.46 0.85 2.32 2.56 1.83 0.85 Geertruidenberg 0.43 1.30 1.30 0.87 1.09 1.52 Gilze en Rijen 0.65 0.43 1.52 1.96 2.61 2.17 Goirle 0.57 0.75 2.64 1.70 1.89 0.75 Grave 1.67 0.83 2.08 6.25 4.58 1.25 Haaren 1.61 1.61 2.26 0.00 1.94 1.61 Helmond 0.97 1.70 1.82 2.48 2.06 1.58 's-Hertogenbosch 1.57 1.57 1.97 2.87 2.28 1.46 Heusden 0.71 1.43 2.02 0.95 1.55 1.43 Hilvarenbeek 1.35 0.90 1.35 2.25 1.80 2.70 Loon op Zand 0.87 1.52 1.09 1.09 1.52 0.87 Mill en Sint Hubert 1.40 0.47 0.00 3.27 1.40 4.20 Nuenen, Gerwen en Nederwetten 0.75 0.50 2.50 2.00 2.50 1.75 Oirschot 0.93 0.70 1.63 1.40 1.16 2.09 Oisterwijk 0.68 1.02 1.86 0.68 1.69 0.85 Oosterhout 0.73 0.65 1.30 1.14 1.22 0.89 Oss 0.91 1.46 2.74 3.41 2.38 1.59 Rucphen 0.85 0.85 1.91 1.49 1.06 1.06 Sint-Michielsgestel 1.23 2.46 2.28 2.46 2.11 1.75 Someren 1.78 1.56 0.89 3.56 2.89 1.33 Son en Breugel 1.86 1.16 0.47 1.16 1.86 1.40 Steenbergen 0.43 0.85 1.06 1.06 1.28 1.28 Waterland 1.58 1.05 0.79 0.53 1.32 1.58 Tilburg 1.00 2.22 2.68 2.71 2.01 1.52 Uden 2.10 2.90 6.77 6.29 3.23 2.42 Valkenswaard 1.08 0.95 1.62 3.38 3.38 2.43 Veldhoven 0.67 2.17 2.17 1.83 3.00 1.83 Vught 1.34 1.64 1.04 1.19 2.69 1.79 Waalre 0.93 1.63 0.70 1.16 0.93 0.70 Waalwijk 0.78 1.17 2.72 1.65 1.46 1.65 Woensdrecht 0.92 0.92 1.38 0.92 1.15 2.54 Zundert 1.96 0.98 1.76 2.35 1.57 1.37 Wormerland 0.90 0.90 1.20 0.90 2.70 1.20 Landgraaf 1.14 1.14 1.70 2.27 1.70 2.27 Beek (L.) 0.63 0.21 1.25 0.63 1.25 0.83 Beesel 1.04 0.70 2.09 2.09 1.04 1.04 Bergen (L.) 1.58 1.05 0.53 2.11 2.63 1.05 Brunssum 1.03 0.90 1.92 1.28 0.64 1.03 Gennep 1.09 0.82 2.45 2.73 1.64 1.09 Heerlen 1.46 1.42 2.17 2.17 1.98 1.04 Kerkrade 1.29 1.08 2.45 2.01 2.01 1.51 Maastricht 1.17 1.34 1.66 1.98 2.39 2.43 Meerssen 0.75 2.45 1.13 2.08 1.89 2.26 Mook en Middelaar 0.78 0.78 3.11 3.89 2.33 2.33 Nederweert 0.93 1.55 3.41 2.48 1.55 2.17 Roermond 0.97 0.97 1.49 1.79 1.49 1.27 Simpelveld 0.95 0.48 0.48 2.38 1.43 0.95 Stein (L.) 0.46 0.77 1.38 3.38 2.00 1.85 Vaals 1.11 0.74 1.11 1.85 0.74 1.11 Venlo 1.29 1.80 2.08 2.36 1.97 2.02 Venray 1.71 0.92 1.45 2.24 1.18 1.18 Voerendaal 1.16 2.03 2.03 1.74 1.45 0.58 Weert 1.08 0.83 1.50 1.67 1.17 1.25 Valkenburg aan de Geul 1.28 0.85 0.43 2.13 2.34 1.70 Lelystad 0.99 0.84 0.84 1.15 0.99 1.30 Horst aan de Maas 1.04 1.95 3.51 2.99 1.82 1.56 Oude IJsselstreek 1.06 1.28 0.64 1.70 1.49 1.28 Teylingen 0.70 0.56 0.85 0.99 0.56 0.56 Utrechtse Heuvelrug 0.62 1.16 0.62 1.24 1.24 0.78 Oost Gelre 0.49 1.64 1.31 1.80 0.98 1.64 Koggenland 0.24 0.95 0.71 1.42 1.18 1.18 Lansingerland 0.51 0.64 0.90 2.56 2.95 0.90 Leudal 1.69 1.45 2.89 3.61 2.89 2.05 Maasgouw 1.15 1.31 1.97 2.30 1.97 1.15 Gemert-Bakel 2.13 2.55 4.26 1.70 2.77 1.91 Halderberge 1.25 1.72 1.25 1.41 1.09 1.41 Heeze-Leende 0.60 1.40 0.60 0.80 2.00 1.40 Laarbeek 1.25 1.00 4.25 3.25 4.50 3.00 Reusel-De Mierden 0.00 1.36 0.45 1.36 2.73 1.82 Roerdalen 0.48 0.95 2.14 2.62 1.43 1.90 Roosendaal 1.10 1.16 1.16 1.61 0.90 1.10 Schouwen-Duiveland 1.39 0.76 1.14 1.14 1.14 0.76 Aa en Hunze 1.25 1.25 1.04 0.83 1.04 1.04 Borger-Odoorn 1.15 0.77 1.15 0.96 0.96 0.96 Cuijk 0.39 1.76 1.96 2.94 1.37 1.57 Landerd 1.80 1.20 3.00 3.90 2.70 2.40 De Wolden 1.04 0.63 1.46 1.46 1.67 1.04 Noord-Beveland 2.00 1.00 1.00 0.50 0.00 0.00 Wijdemeren 1.02 1.22 0.82 1.02 0.41 0.82 Noordenveld 1.23 1.23 1.08 0.77 0.46 1.08 Twenterand 0.63 0.51 1.39 0.89 0.76 0.38 Westerveld 0.38 1.35 0.77 1.35 1.54 0.58 Sint Anthonis 2.18 1.09 2.55 2.18 1.45 2.18 Lingewaard 1.57 2.00 2.14 1.43 1.71 1.43 Cranendonck 0.83 1.88 2.50 3.75 2.92 1.46 Steenwijkerland 1.03 1.13 1.24 1.13 0.93 1.24 Moerdijk 1.10 1.37 0.96 1.37 0.82 1.51 Echt-Susteren 1.07 1.43 1.79 2.14 2.68 1.61 Sluis 0.68 1.36 1.36 1.53 0.34 1.02 Drimmelen 0.75 1.51 1.51 2.45 1.32 1.32 Bernheze 1.55 2.24 4.31 4.83 4.31 3.10 Alphen-Chaam 0.48 0.48 3.81 1.43 1.90 1.90 Bergeijk 0.79 2.11 1.32 1.58 0.79 1.58 Bladel 1.52 0.43 1.30 2.39 1.96 0.87 Gulpen-Wittem 0.38 0.77 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 Tynaarlo 0.74 1.05 0.95 0.42 1.47 0.42 Midden-Drenthe 0.83 0.83 1.39 1.11 1.25 1.11 Overbetuwe 0.63 1.00 1.75 1.63 2.13 0.63 Hof van Twente 0.93 1.40 0.58 1.16 1.28 0.81 Neder-Betuwe 0.26 0.77 1.03 2.82 2.56 1.28 Rijssen-Holten 1.13 0.70 0.85 1.27 1.27 0.99 Geldrop-Mierlo 1.17 1.04 1.04 1.95 1.69 1.30 Olst-Wijhe 1.11 1.11 2.00 1.78 1.78 1.78 Dinkelland 1.13 1.13 0.97 2.26 1.29 1.45 Westland 1.01 1.19 0.89 1.96 1.43 1.73 Midden-Delfland 0.77 1.15 1.54 0.38 1.54 1.54 Berkelland 0.71 1.31 1.31 1.31 1.43 1.31 Bronckhorst 1.29 0.86 1.71 2.14 0.86 1.14 Sittard-Geleen 0.79 1.31 1.35 2.10 1.83 1.67 Kaag en Braassem 2.06 1.47 0.88 1.47 1.18 1.76 Dantumadiel 0.00 1.28 1.03 2.05 0.51 1.54 Zuidplas 0.29 0.59 0.74 1.62 1.62 0.88 Peel en Maas 1.14 3.92 5.70 4.30 3.04 2.15 Oldambt 1.41 0.30 1.52 0.71 0.71 0.61 Zwartewaterland 0.58 2.03 2.61 4.06 3.77 2.61 Súdwest-Fryslân 1.02 1.27 1.51 0.84 1.57 0.90 Bodegraven-Reeuwijk 0.82 0.82 2.86 1.43 1.02 0.82 Eijsden-Margraten 0.83 0.63 1.67 2.92 3.75 2.29 Stichtse Vecht 0.91 0.83 1.40 1.07 0.58 0.91 Hollands Kroon 0.59 1.18 0.94 1.53 1.18 1.06 Leidschendam-Voorburg 0.75 0.61 1.29 0.95 1.36 1.63 Goeree-Overflakkee 1.86 0.93 1.24 2.27 2.47 1.44 Pijnacker-Nootdorp 0.75 0.75 1.31 2.25 2.06 2.06 Nissewaard 1.56 0.96 1.56 1.78 1.48 1.26 Krimpenerwaard 0.84 0.84 1.58 2.42 1.58 2.00 De Fryske Marren 0.18 1.36 0.82 1.55 1.27 0.91 Gooise Meren 0.39 1.09 1.33 1.09 1.64 1.72 Berg en Dal 0.79 0.79 2.18 1.58 1.39 0.69 Meierijstad 1.20 3.66 4.58 5.63 3.80 2.11 Waadhoeke 1.01 1.24 1.35 0.90 1.46 1.69 Westerwolde 1.43 0.95 0.63 0.95 0.63 0.16 Midden-Groningen 1.20 0.93 1.76 0.83 1.20 1.48 Beekdaelen 1.49 1.35 1.35 2.43 2.84 2.03 Montferland 1.14 0.91 1.14 0.68 0.68 1.14 Altena 1.10 0.33 1.10 1.32 1.43 1.76 West Betuwe 1.00 1.00 1.44 2.33 2.22 2.33 Vijfheerenlanden 1.05 0.97 1.45 1.77 2.26 1.77 Hoeksche Waard 1.13 1.19 1.07 1.13 1.43 1.49 Het Hogeland 0.71 1.43 1.22 1.22 0.82 0.92 Westerkwartier 0.61 1.22 1.22 1.48 0.87 1.04 Noardeast-Fryslân 1.00 0.40 1.10 1.30 1.30 1.10 Molenlanden 1.13 0.19 0.94 0.94 2.83 0.75 * provisional figures Download CSV

Data sources for CBS and RIVM

CBS receives mortality data on a daily basis from municipal registers. This is before it receives any information on the causes of these deaths. CBS receives such information by way of the death cause certificates which are completed by the physician who attended the deceased. The publication of data from death cause certificates is normally scheduled for Q3 2020, but CBS will make every effort to release this information at an earlier stage.

RIVM receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis.

Estimates based on death certificates received so far

In general, some time elapses between the actual date of death and the moment when this data reaches CBS. Death certificates are collected weekly on Thursdays. Usually, mortality data collected on Thursday include slightly over 80 percent of all deaths over the previous week. This information provides an indication of the number of deaths that can be expected for that week.

Based on the data obtained over weeks 12 through 16, death certificates are currently being received sooner than usual (as the number of certificates that was received after one week turned out to cover 85 percent of all deaths). However, similar to the week after Easter, some delay has occurred due to Monday 27 April being King’s Day (a public holiday). On the Thursday after Easter, 75 percent of all death certificates had been received by CBS. The estimate for week 17 is based on the assumption that for this week as well, 75 percent has been received. As the percentage is uncertain, the actual number of deaths in week 17 may be higher or lower as a result. The provisional count for week 16 was 1 percent (49 deaths) lower than the estimate made last week.

No news release has been scheduled for Friday 8 May to cover weekly mortality figures over week 18. This is related to expected delays following Liberation Day (5 May), which makes it impossible to arrive at an accurate estimate of mortality over that week. However, StatLine figures in the dataset Mortality registered weekly will be updated as of 8 May to include week 17 of 2020.