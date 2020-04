Investments 1 percent up in February

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was 1,0 percent up in February 2020 relative to the same month last year. This was mainly due to higher investments in aircraft and infrastructure. Investments in buildings and machinery were lower.

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. February 2020 has the same number of working days as February 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are more unfavourable in April than they were in February.

Show datatable Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume) Hide datatable Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume) Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume) Year Month change (year-on-year % change) 2016 March 3.7 2016 April 12.3 2016 May 8.1 2016 June 12.7 2016 July 9.7 2016 August 12.7 2016 September 11.2 2016 October 3.9 2016 November 3.8 2016 December -3.1 2017 January 4 2017 February -0.5 2017 March 8.1 2017 April -3.9 2017 May 13.2 2017 June -4.3 2017 July 6.7 2017 August 3.2 2017 September 10.2 2017 October 6.2 2017 November 6.8 2017 December 4.6 2018 January 13.5 2018 February 2.4 2018 March 5.5 2018 April 10.4 2018 May 2.6 2018 June 7 2018 July 4.4 2018 August 5.8 2018 September -7 2018 October 7.4 2018 November 5.3 2018 December -4.8 2019 January 6.3 2019 February 8.5 2019 March 2.5 2019 April 8.3 2019 May 10 2019 June -0.2 2019 July 4.9 2019 August 1 2019 September 7.9 2019 October 4.3 2019 November 3.2 2019 December 8.5 2020 January 2.2 2020 February 1 Download CSV

Investment climate more unfavourable in April than in February

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the sales and financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.



According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands is more unfavourable in April than it was in February. This is mainly due to the fact that consumer confidence deteriorated significantly and the year-on-year decrease in share prices was larger.

The investment figures for the reporting month of February do not yet reflect the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.