Investments 1 percent up in February
Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. February 2020 has the same number of working days as February 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are more unfavourable in April than they were in February.
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2016
|March
|3.7
|2016
|April
|12.3
|2016
|May
|8.1
|2016
|June
|12.7
|2016
|July
|9.7
|2016
|August
|12.7
|2016
|September
|11.2
|2016
|October
|3.9
|2016
|November
|3.8
|2016
|December
|-3.1
|2017
|January
|4
|2017
|February
|-0.5
|2017
|March
|8.1
|2017
|April
|-3.9
|2017
|May
|13.2
|2017
|June
|-4.3
|2017
|July
|6.7
|2017
|August
|3.2
|2017
|September
|10.2
|2017
|October
|6.2
|2017
|November
|6.8
|2017
|December
|4.6
|2018
|January
|13.5
|2018
|February
|2.4
|2018
|March
|5.5
|2018
|April
|10.4
|2018
|May
|2.6
|2018
|June
|7
|2018
|July
|4.4
|2018
|August
|5.8
|2018
|September
|-7
|2018
|October
|7.4
|2018
|November
|5.3
|2018
|December
|-4.8
|2019
|January
|6.3
|2019
|February
|8.5
|2019
|March
|2.5
|2019
|April
|8.3
|2019
|May
|10
|2019
|June
|-0.2
|2019
|July
|4.9
|2019
|August
|1
|2019
|September
|7.9
|2019
|October
|4.3
|2019
|November
|3.2
|2019
|December
|8.5
|2020
|January
|2.2
|2020
|February
|1
Investment climate more unfavourable in April than in February
Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the sales and financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.
According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands is more unfavourable in April than it was in February. This is mainly due to the fact that consumer confidence deteriorated significantly and the year-on-year decrease in share prices was larger.
The investment figures for the reporting month of February do not yet reflect the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
