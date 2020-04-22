Investments 1 percent up in February

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was 1,0 percent up in February 2020 relative to the same month last year. This was mainly due to higher investments in aircraft and infrastructure. Investments in buildings and machinery were lower.

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. February 2020 has the same number of working days as February 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are more unfavourable in April than they were in February.

Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume)
YearMonthchange (year-on-year % change)
2016March3.7
2016April12.3
2016May8.1
2016June12.7
2016July9.7
2016August12.7
2016September11.2
2016October3.9
2016November3.8
2016December-3.1
2017January4
2017February-0.5
2017March8.1
2017April-3.9
2017May13.2
2017June-4.3
2017July6.7
2017August3.2
2017September10.2
2017October6.2
2017November6.8
2017December4.6
2018January13.5
2018February2.4
2018March5.5
2018April10.4
2018May2.6
2018June7
2018July4.4
2018August5.8
2018September-7
2018October7.4
2018November5.3
2018December-4.8
2019January6.3
2019February8.5
2019March2.5
2019April8.3
2019May10
2019June-0.2
2019July4.9
2019August1
2019September7.9
2019October4.3
2019November3.2
2019December8.5
2020January 2.2
2020February1

Investment climate more unfavourable in April than in February

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the sales and financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.

According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands is more unfavourable in April than it was in February. This is mainly due to the fact that consumer confidence deteriorated significantly and the year-on-year decrease in share prices was larger.

The investment figures for the reporting month of February do not yet reflect the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.


The figures in this publication are provisional and may be revised upwards or downwards.

