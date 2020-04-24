Dutch consumers spent €1.9 bn in EU webshops in 2019

Last year, Dutch consumers purchased 1.9 billion euros worth of products from foreign EU webshops. This is 19.3 percent more than in 2018, when spending amounted to 1.6 billion euros. In Q4 2019, the amount stood at 553 million euros, representing a record-high quarterly turnover for EU webshops. Sales by Dutch webshops grew less rapidly compared to those by EU webshops. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of ongoing research.

Turnover generated by EU webshops represents the value of online purchases made by Dutch consumers from shops located within the European Union, but outside the Netherlands. Figures are exclusive of VAT and have been calculated on the basis of an experimental method. As this method is still under development, these are provisional figures.

Nearly 16 percent more turnover generated by Dutch webshops

In Q4 2019, webshops registered in the Netherlands saw their sales go up by 15.7 percent relative to the same quarter one year previously. Online sales for the entire year were up by 17 percent. A distinction can be made between online shops and the ‘multichannelers’: companies with online sales in addition to their brick-and-mortar shop(s). In Q4 2019, online shops saw their turnover grow by 14.3 percent relative to one year previously (14.1 percent annual growth in 2019). Dutch multichannelers realised 17.7 percent more turnover in this period (21.3 percent annual growth in 2019).

Show datatable Online sales by retailers (excl. petrol stations and pharmacies) Hide datatable Online sales by retailers (excl. petrol stations and pharmacies) Online sales by retailers (excl. petrol stations and pharmacies) Jaar Kwartaal Retailers (year-on-year % change) Multichannelers (online sales not as core activity) (year-on-year % change) Mail-order companies, webshops (year-on-year % change) 2015 Q1 17.8 22.9 14.8 2015 Q2 19.5 20.6 18.8 2015 Q3 24.9 23.0 26.0 2015 Q4 25.1 21.5 27.4 2016 Q1 24.0 16.7 28.6 2016 Q2 21.2 16.9 23.9 2016 Q3 16.0 11.1 18.9 2016 Q4 19.8 20.3 19.5 2017 Q1 16.1 17.5 15.3 2017 Q2 20.6 25.6 17.7 2017 Q3 21.1 24.2 19.5 2017 Q4 21.3 21.6 21.1 2018 Q1 21.1 25.6 18.4 2018 Q2 18.0 25.4 13.4 2018 Q3 17.7 28.7 11.7 2018 Q4 15.6 25.8 9.6 2019* Q1 16.6 23.6 12.3 2019* Q2 18.4 23.3 14.9 2019* Q3 17.6 21.8 14.9 2019* Q4 15.7 17.7 14.3 *provisional figures Download CSV

Turnover share of European webshops limited

Dutch consumer purchases from European webshops account for a relatively small part of total consumer spending. In 2019, such webshops accounted for less than 2 percent of total retail turnover generated in the Netherlands. This total retail turnover was 3.3 percent higher than in 2018.

The distinction between domestic and foreign webshops tends to be blurry to Dutch consumers. Consumer information on e-commerce websites is often available in multiple languages and foreign online stores may have a Dutch version.