Steel imports from outside the EU halved due to protective measures

- In 2025, the Netherlands imported 546 million kilograms of steel products from outside the EU that were subject to protective trade measures.

- Steel imports from non-EU countries in 2025 were 56 percent of those in 2018, when the first measures were taken to protect the EU steel market.

- The number of EU regulations containing trade protection measures rose from 30 in 1994 to 158 in 2025.

Steel imports have fallen since the peak in 2021

In 2025, the Netherlands imported 546 million kilograms of steel products from outside the EU that are subject to the most recent EU safeguard measures . These measures are intended to protect the European steel market. This represents a halving of steel imports since 2018, when the EU first introduced these measures. In addition, the EU is also more likely to impose anti-dumping measures and countervailing duties on other types of goods. This is according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on trade protection, which are explained in more detail in the publication ‘Nederland Handelsland 2026, which was published on 10 September.In 2018, the European Union introduced measures to protect the European steel industry from excessive imports of cheaper steel from outside the EU. These measures have since been tightened, and new rules were introduced in 2026.Since July 2026, 52 percent of all types of steel products imported from outside the EU have been subject to the new measures. For the Netherlands, this represents approximately 16 percent of the total import value and 29 percent of the volume (in kilograms) of steel products imported from countries outside the EU.

Between 2018 and 2021, Dutch imports of steel products subject to the EU trade protection measures rose steadily. Imports of these steel products peaked at 1.2 billion kilograms in 2021.



This peak was partly due to the economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus in 2022 – previously two major trading partners for steel imports – also meant that the peak was not reached in the following years. If these countries are excluded from the total, a decline can also be seen over the entire period from 2018 to 2025.

Download CSV Show datatable Dutch imports of steel products subject to trade protection measures Jaar Total imports (million kilograms) Total imports excluding Russia and Belarus (million kilograms) 2018 1078.1 783.6 2019 1000.6 778.7 2020 885.7 472.7 2021 1207.6 777.1 2022 813.4 667.7 2023 543.2 531.2 2024 613.1 613.1 2025 545.9 545.9 Dutch imports of steel products subject to trade protection measures Jaar Total imports (million kilograms) Total imports excluding Russia and Belarus (million kilograms) 2018 1078.1 783.6 2019 1000.6 778.7 2020 885.7 472.7 2021 1207.6 777.1 2022 813.4 667.7 2023 543.2 531.2 2024 613.1 613.1 2025 545.9 545.9

Almost three-quarters of steel imports come from five countries

In 2025, 73.7 percent of Dutch imports of steel products subject to the EU trade protection measures originated from five countries: Japan, China, India, South Korea and Turkey. Collectively, these countries accounted for 402.1 million kilograms of steel imports.



Japan and China were the two main countries of origin, accounting for over 41.1 percent of these imports. Imports from both countries have risen since 2018, while total imports of steel products subject to these measures have actually fallen.

Download CSV Show datatable Dutch imports of steel products subject to trade protection measures, top 5 countries of origin in 2025 Jaar Japan (million kilograms) China (million kilograms) India (million kilograms) Türkiye (million kilograms) South Korea (million kilograms) 2018 6.2 44.7 10.3 344.2 88.0 2019 13.2 87.6 0.2 331.8 80.4 2020 18.4 39.1 13.7 108.3 65.1 2021 16.5 40.6 21.8 210.6 47.6 2022 14.3 53.7 91.2 118.3 49.1 2023 18.3 134.4 71.7 61.5 53.2 2024 24.0 73.9 0.2 60.4 57.0 2025 113.4 111.0 78.9 53.4 45.3 Dutch imports of steel products subject to trade protection measures, top 5 countries of origin in 2025 Jaar Japan (million kilograms) China (million kilograms) India (million kilograms) Türkiye (million kilograms) South Korea (million kilograms) 2018 6.2 44.7 10.3 344.2 88.0 2019 13.2 87.6 0.2 331.8 80.4 2020 18.4 39.1 13.7 108.3 65.1 2021 16.5 40.6 21.8 210.6 47.6 2022 14.3 53.7 91.2 118.3 49.1 2023 18.3 134.4 71.7 61.5 53.2 2024 24.0 73.9 0.2 60.4 57.0 2025 113.4 111.0 78.9 53.4 45.3

EU uses trade protection measures more frequently

In addition to the tightened measures for steel imports, the EU has increased its use of trade protection measures significantly to safeguard the stability of the EU steel market. In addition to safeguard measures, the EU can deploy other instruments, such as anti-dumping measures and countervailing duties to protect trade.



The number of EU regulations including anti-dumping measures and countervailing duties has risen sharply since 1994, with a significant increase from 2025 onwards. In 2025, there were 158 unique EU regulations in force including anti-dumping measures or countervailing duties, compared with around 30 in 1994. In order to examine the effects and impact of these trade protection measures on Dutch trade, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) – based on TARIC data from the European Commission – has created a consistent database in which anti-dumping measures and countervailing duties are systematically recorded by month, product and country.



Download CSV Show datatable Number of EU trade protection regulations Year Maand Number of regulations 1994 Jan 28 1994 Feb 29 1994 Mar 29 1994 Apr 30 1994 May 31 1994 Jun 31 1994 Jul 31 1994 Aug 31 1994 Sep 32 1994 Oct 34 1994 Nov 33 1994 Dec 34 1995 Jan 35 1995 Feb 35 1995 Mar 34 1995 Apr 35 1995 May 35 1995 Jun 34 1995 Jul 37 1995 Aug 39 1995 Sep 39 1995 Oct 43 1995 Nov 43 1995 Dec 44 1996 Jan 45 1996 Feb 43 1996 Mar 41 1996 Apr 41 1996 May 41 1996 Jun 40 1996 Jul 39 1996 Aug 39 1996 Sep 39 1996 Oct 39 1996 Nov 39 1996 Dec 39 1997 Jan 39 1997 Feb 40 1997 Mar 40 1997 Apr 41 1997 May 40 1997 Jun 41 1997 Jul 41 1997 Aug 41 1997 Sep 44 1997 Oct 43 1997 Nov 43 1997 Dec 43 1998 Jan 44 1998 Feb 44 1998 Mar 44 1998 Apr 45 1998 May 45 1998 Jun 45 1998 Jul 45 1998 Aug 47 1998 Sep 47 1998 Oct 46 1998 Nov 45 1998 Dec 46 1999 Jan 45 1999 Feb 45 1999 Mar 47 1999 Apr 46 1999 May 46 1999 Jun 46 1999 Jul 46 1999 Aug 48 1999 Sep 48 1999 Oct 47 1999 Nov 47 1999 Dec 47 2000 Jan 48 2000 Feb 52 2000 Mar 53 2000 Apr 54 2000 May 57 2000 Jun 58 2000 Jul 60 2000 Aug 62 2000 Sep 63 2000 Oct 64 2000 Nov 62 2000 Dec 63 2001 Jan 61 2001 Feb 64 2001 Mar 62 2001 Apr 62 2001 May 64 2001 Jun 64 2001 Jul 65 2001 Aug 66 2001 Sep 67 2001 Oct 68 2001 Nov 68 2001 Dec 69 2002 Jan 70 2002 Feb 72 2002 Mar 71 2002 Apr 72 2002 May 72 2002 Jun 74 2002 Jul 74 2002 Aug 75 2002 Sep 76 2002 Oct 74 2002 Nov 73 2002 Dec 73 2003 Jan 70 2003 Feb 69 2003 Mar 67 2003 Apr 68 2003 May 69 2003 Jun 70 2003 Jul 71 2003 Aug 71 2003 Sep 74 2003 Oct 75 2003 Nov 75 2003 Dec 75 2004 Jan 75 2004 Feb 79 2004 Mar 82 2004 Apr 83 2004 May 86 2004 Jun 86 2004 Jul 82 2004 Aug 83 2004 Sep 84 2004 Oct 83 2004 Nov 83 2004 Dec 83 2005 Jan 87 2005 Feb 87 2005 Mar 89 2005 Apr 93 2005 May 93 2005 Jun 95 2005 Jul 97 2005 Aug 94 2005 Sep 92 2005 Oct 90 2005 Nov 90 2005 Dec 88 2006 Jan 91 2006 Feb 88 2006 Mar 90 2006 Apr 91 2006 May 90 2006 Jun 89 2006 Jul 89 2006 Aug 87 2006 Sep 89 2006 Oct 87 2006 Nov 86 2006 Dec 89 2007 Jan 89 2007 Feb 88 2007 Mar 86 2007 Apr 87 2007 May 87 2007 Jun 84 2007 Jul 85 2007 Aug 85 2007 Sep 89 2007 Oct 89 2007 Nov 86 2007 Dec 87 2008 Jan 85 2008 Feb 85 2008 Mar 84 2008 Apr 84 2008 May 84 2008 Jun 86 2008 Jul 84 2008 Aug 84 2008 Sep 84 2008 Oct 83 2008 Nov 85 2008 Dec 82 2009 Jan 78 2009 Feb 81 2009 Mar 82 2009 Apr 84 2009 May 85 2009 Jun 86 2009 Jul 86 2009 Aug 86 2009 Sep 85 2009 Oct 85 2009 Nov 85 2009 Dec 87 2010 Jan 85 2010 Feb 85 2010 Mar 84 2010 Apr 85 2010 May 85 2010 Jun 86 2010 Jul 86 2010 Aug 87 2010 Sep 87 2010 Oct 88 2010 Nov 91 2010 Dec 91 2011 Jan 90 2011 Feb 92 2011 Mar 92 2011 Apr 91 2011 May 93 2011 Jun 91 2011 Jul 89 2011 Aug 89 2011 Sep 86 2011 Oct 87 2011 Nov 89 2011 Dec 87 2012 Jan 83 2012 Feb 83 2012 Mar 83 2012 Apr 82 2012 May 82 2012 Jun 81 2012 Jul 81 2012 Aug 83 2012 Sep 86 2012 Oct 86 2012 Nov 87 2012 Dec 84 2013 Jan 86 2013 Feb 88 2013 Mar 87 2013 Apr 89 2013 May 90 2013 Jun 91 2013 Jul 90 2013 Aug 90 2013 Sep 90 2013 Oct 90 2013 Nov 90 2013 Dec 91 2014 Jan 92 2014 Feb 91 2014 Mar 91 2014 Apr 91 2014 May 92 2014 Jun 92 2014 Jul 92 2014 Aug 92 2014 Sep 92 2014 Oct 92 2014 Nov 93 2014 Dec 92 2015 Jan 91 2015 Feb 91 2015 Mar 93 2015 Apr 93 2015 May 98 2015 Jun 97 2015 Jul 98 2015 Aug 97 2015 Sep 96 2015 Oct 96 2015 Nov 96 2015 Dec 97 2016 Jan 99 2016 Feb 97 2016 Mar 99 2016 Apr 99 2016 May 97 2016 Jun 97 2016 Jul 97 2016 Aug 97 2016 Sep 97 2016 Oct 99 2016 Nov 99 2016 Dec 99 2017 Jan 104 2017 Feb 105 2017 Mar 104 2017 Apr 105 2017 May 107 2017 Jun 108 2017 Jul 107 2017 Aug 109 2017 Sep 109 2017 Oct 110 2017 Nov 110 2017 Dec 110 2018 Jan 107 2018 Feb 108 2018 Mar 108 2018 Apr 108 2018 May 108 2018 Jun 108 2018 Jul 109 2018 Aug 109 2018 Sep 108 2018 Oct 108 2018 Nov 109 2018 Dec 109 2019 Jan 104 2019 Feb 105 2019 Mar 103 2019 Apr 102 2019 May 102 2019 Jun 102 2019 Jul 101 2019 Aug 101 2019 Sep 101 2019 Oct 103 2019 Nov 104 2019 Dec 106 2020 Jan 103 2020 Feb 104 2020 Mar 105 2020 Apr 105 2020 May 105 2020 Jun 108 2020 Jul 108 2020 Aug 108 2020 Sep 109 2020 Oct 113 2020 Nov 113 2020 Dec 114 2021 Jan 110 2021 Feb 110 2021 Mar 111 2021 Apr 111 2021 May 111 2021 Jun 111 2021 Jul 112 2021 Aug 111 2021 Sep 111 2021 Oct 114 2021 Nov 117 2021 Dec 121 2022 Jan 114 2022 Feb 117 2022 Mar 118 2022 Apr 120 2022 May 120 2022 Jun 120 2022 Jul 121 2022 Aug 122 2022 Sep 122 2022 Oct 122 2022 Nov 123 2022 Dec 124 2023 Jan 121 2023 Feb 122 2023 Mar 122 2023 Apr 123 2023 May 124 2023 Jun 124 2023 Jul 125 2023 Aug 127 2023 Sep 126 2023 Oct 127 2023 Nov 128 2023 Dec 129 2024 Jan 121 2024 Feb 120 2024 Mar 121 2024 Apr 122 2024 May 122 2024 Jun 122 2024 Jul 127 2024 Aug 125 2024 Sep 126 2024 Oct 131 2024 Nov 131 2024 Dec 132 2025 Jan 135 2025 Feb 136 2025 Mar 139 2025 Apr 137 2025 May 138 2025 Jun 139 2025 Jul 142 2025 Aug 148 2025 Sep 153 2025 Oct 154 2025 Nov 158 2025 Dec 158 Source: CBS, TARIC Number of EU trade protection regulations Year Maand Number of regulations 1994 Jan 28 1994 Feb 29 1994 Mar 29 1994 Apr 30 1994 May 31 1994 Jun 31 1994 Jul 31 1994 Aug 31 1994 Sep 32 1994 Oct 34 1994 Nov 33 1994 Dec 34 1995 Jan 35 1995 Feb 35 1995 Mar 34 1995 Apr 35 1995 May 35 1995 Jun 34 1995 Jul 37 1995 Aug 39 1995 Sep 39 1995 Oct 43 1995 Nov 43 1995 Dec 44 1996 Jan 45 1996 Feb 43 1996 Mar 41 1996 Apr 41 1996 May 41 1996 Jun 40 1996 Jul 39 1996 Aug 39 1996 Sep 39 1996 Oct 39 1996 Nov 39 1996 Dec 39 1997 Jan 39 1997 Feb 40 1997 Mar 40 1997 Apr 41 1997 May 40 1997 Jun 41 1997 Jul 41 1997 Aug 41 1997 Sep 44 1997 Oct 43 1997 Nov 43 1997 Dec 43 1998 Jan 44 1998 Feb 44 1998 Mar 44 1998 Apr 45 1998 May 45 1998 Jun 45 1998 Jul 45 1998 Aug 47 1998 Sep 47 1998 Oct 46 1998 Nov 45 1998 Dec 46 1999 Jan 45 1999 Feb 45 1999 Mar 47 1999 Apr 46 1999 May 46 1999 Jun 46 1999 Jul 46 1999 Aug 48 1999 Sep 48 1999 Oct 47 1999 Nov 47 1999 Dec 47 2000 Jan 48 2000 Feb 52 2000 Mar 53 2000 Apr 54 2000 May 57 2000 Jun 58 2000 Jul 60 2000 Aug 62 2000 Sep 63 2000 Oct 64 2000 Nov 62 2000 Dec 63 2001 Jan 61 2001 Feb 64 2001 Mar 62 2001 Apr 62 2001 May 64 2001 Jun 64 2001 Jul 65 2001 Aug 66 2001 Sep 67 2001 Oct 68 2001 Nov 68 2001 Dec 69 2002 Jan 70 2002 Feb 72 2002 Mar 71 2002 Apr 72 2002 May 72 2002 Jun 74 2002 Jul 74 2002 Aug 75 2002 Sep 76 2002 Oct 74 2002 Nov 73 2002 Dec 73 2003 Jan 70 2003 Feb 69 2003 Mar 67 2003 Apr 68 2003 May 69 2003 Jun 70 2003 Jul 71 2003 Aug 71 2003 Sep 74 2003 Oct 75 2003 Nov 75 2003 Dec 75 2004 Jan 75 2004 Feb 79 2004 Mar 82 2004 Apr 83 2004 May 86 2004 Jun 86 2004 Jul 82 2004 Aug 83 2004 Sep 84 2004 Oct 83 2004 Nov 83 2004 Dec 83 2005 Jan 87 2005 Feb 87 2005 Mar 89 2005 Apr 93 2005 May 93 2005 Jun 95 2005 Jul 97 2005 Aug 94 2005 Sep 92 2005 Oct 90 2005 Nov 90 2005 Dec 88 2006 Jan 91 2006 Feb 88 2006 Mar 90 2006 Apr 91 2006 May 90 2006 Jun 89 2006 Jul 89 2006 Aug 87 2006 Sep 89 2006 Oct 87 2006 Nov 86 2006 Dec 89 2007 Jan 89 2007 Feb 88 2007 Mar 86 2007 Apr 87 2007 May 87 2007 Jun 84 2007 Jul 85 2007 Aug 85 2007 Sep 89 2007 Oct 89 2007 Nov 86 2007 Dec 87 2008 Jan 85 2008 Feb 85 2008 Mar 84 2008 Apr 84 2008 May 84 2008 Jun 86 2008 Jul 84 2008 Aug 84 2008 Sep 84 2008 Oct 83 2008 Nov 85 2008 Dec 82 2009 Jan 78 2009 Feb 81 2009 Mar 82 2009 Apr 84 2009 May 85 2009 Jun 86 2009 Jul 86 2009 Aug 86 2009 Sep 85 2009 Oct 85 2009 Nov 85 2009 Dec 87 2010 Jan 85 2010 Feb 85 2010 Mar 84 2010 Apr 85 2010 May 85 2010 Jun 86 2010 Jul 86 2010 Aug 87 2010 Sep 87 2010 Oct 88 2010 Nov 91 2010 Dec 91 2011 Jan 90 2011 Feb 92 2011 Mar 92 2011 Apr 91 2011 May 93 2011 Jun 91 2011 Jul 89 2011 Aug 89 2011 Sep 86 2011 Oct 87 2011 Nov 89 2011 Dec 87 2012 Jan 83 2012 Feb 83 2012 Mar 83 2012 Apr 82 2012 May 82 2012 Jun 81 2012 Jul 81 2012 Aug 83 2012 Sep 86 2012 Oct 86 2012 Nov 87 2012 Dec 84 2013 Jan 86 2013 Feb 88 2013 Mar 87 2013 Apr 89 2013 May 90 2013 Jun 91 2013 Jul 90 2013 Aug 90 2013 Sep 90 2013 Oct 90 2013 Nov 90 2013 Dec 91 2014 Jan 92 2014 Feb 91 2014 Mar 91 2014 Apr 91 2014 May 92 2014 Jun 92 2014 Jul 92 2014 Aug 92 2014 Sep 92 2014 Oct 92 2014 Nov 93 2014 Dec 92 2015 Jan 91 2015 Feb 91 2015 Mar 93 2015 Apr 93 2015 May 98 2015 Jun 97 2015 Jul 98 2015 Aug 97 2015 Sep 96 2015 Oct 96 2015 Nov 96 2015 Dec 97 2016 Jan 99 2016 Feb 97 2016 Mar 99 2016 Apr 99 2016 May 97 2016 Jun 97 2016 Jul 97 2016 Aug 97 2016 Sep 97 2016 Oct 99 2016 Nov 99 2016 Dec 99 2017 Jan 104 2017 Feb 105 2017 Mar 104 2017 Apr 105 2017 May 107 2017 Jun 108 2017 Jul 107 2017 Aug 109 2017 Sep 109 2017 Oct 110 2017 Nov 110 2017 Dec 110 2018 Jan 107 2018 Feb 108 2018 Mar 108 2018 Apr 108 2018 May 108 2018 Jun 108 2018 Jul 109 2018 Aug 109 2018 Sep 108 2018 Oct 108 2018 Nov 109 2018 Dec 109 2019 Jan 104 2019 Feb 105 2019 Mar 103 2019 Apr 102 2019 May 102 2019 Jun 102 2019 Jul 101 2019 Aug 101 2019 Sep 101 2019 Oct 103 2019 Nov 104 2019 Dec 106 2020 Jan 103 2020 Feb 104 2020 Mar 105 2020 Apr 105 2020 May 105 2020 Jun 108 2020 Jul 108 2020 Aug 108 2020 Sep 109 2020 Oct 113 2020 Nov 113 2020 Dec 114 2021 Jan 110 2021 Feb 110 2021 Mar 111 2021 Apr 111 2021 May 111 2021 Jun 111 2021 Jul 112 2021 Aug 111 2021 Sep 111 2021 Oct 114 2021 Nov 117 2021 Dec 121 2022 Jan 114 2022 Feb 117 2022 Mar 118 2022 Apr 120 2022 May 120 2022 Jun 120 2022 Jul 121 2022 Aug 122 2022 Sep 122 2022 Oct 122 2022 Nov 123 2022 Dec 124 2023 Jan 121 2023 Feb 122 2023 Mar 122 2023 Apr 123 2023 May 124 2023 Jun 124 2023 Jul 125 2023 Aug 127 2023 Sep 126 2023 Oct 127 2023 Nov 128 2023 Dec 129 2024 Jan 121 2024 Feb 120 2024 Mar 121 2024 Apr 122 2024 May 122 2024 Jun 122 2024 Jul 127 2024 Aug 125 2024 Sep 126 2024 Oct 131 2024 Nov 131 2024 Dec 132 2025 Jan 135 2025 Feb 136 2025 Mar 139 2025 Apr 137 2025 May 138 2025 Jun 139 2025 Jul 142 2025 Aug 148 2025 Sep 153 2025 Oct 154 2025 Nov 158 2025 Dec 158 Source: CBS, TARIC

The English version ‘Dutch Trade in Facts and Figures 2026’ will be published at the end of October. This publication focuses on international trade and investment in the Dutch economy.