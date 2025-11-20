Dutch consumer confidence has improved further in November
With a headline figure of -27, the consumer confidence indicator for November is positioned well below its long-term average for the previous twenty years (-10). The indicator reached its all-time high (36) in January 2000, while the all-time low (-59) was reached in September and October 2022. Statistics Netherlands has monitored consumer confidence every month since April 1986, based on its consumer survey. Consumer confidence is assessed using five questions, where the balance of positive and negative responses is taken from each question. If all consumers are positive, the balance is 100. If all consumers are negative, the balance is -100.
|year
|month
|balance (average of the component questions)
|December
|-26
|2022
|January
|-28
|2022
|February
|-30
|2022
|March
|-39
|2022
|April
|-48
|2022
|May
|-47
|2022
|June
|-50
|2022
|July
|-51
|2022
|August
|-54
|2022
|September
|-59
|2022
|October
|-59
|2022
|November
|-56
|2022
|December
|-52
|2023
|January
|-49
|2023
|February
|-44
|2023
|March
|-39
|2023
|April
|-37
|2023
|May
|-38
|2023
|June
|-39
|2023
|July
|-39
|2023
|August
|-40
|2023
|September
|-39
|2023
|October
|-38
|2023
|November
|-33
|2023
|December
|-29
|2024
|January
|-28
|2024
|February
|-26
|2024
|March
|-22
|2024
|April
|-21
|2024
|May
|-22
|2024
|June
|-23
|2024
|July
|-24
|2024
|August
|-24
|2024
|September
|-21
|2024
|October
|-22
|2024
|November
|-25
|2024
|December
|-26
|2025
|January
|-28
|2025
|February
|-32
|2025
|March
|-34
|2025
|April
|-37
|2025
|May
|-37
|2025
|June
|-36
|2025
|July
|-32
|2025
|August
|-32
|2025
|September
|-32
|2025
|October
|-27
|2025
|November
|-21
Consumers less pessimistic about the economy
Consumers were less pessimistic about the economy in November than they were in October. This component of the indicator rose from -46 to -34. Consumers were less negative about the economic outlook for the next twelve months, in particular.
Willingness to buy improves
In November, willingness to buy was -12, up from -14 in October. Consumers were more positive about their personal financial situation for the next twelve months, and were less negative about their financial situation over the previous twelve months. Consumers were also less negative about making large purchases in November than they were in October.
|November (balance % positive answers and % negative answers)
|October (balance % positive answers and % negative answers)
|Consumer confidence
|Average component questions
|-21
|-27
|Economic climate
|Economic situation past 12 months
|-47
|-55
|Economic climate
|Economic situation next 12 months
|-21
|-36
|Willingness to buy
|Financial situation last 12 months
|-14
|-16
|Willingness to buy
|Financial situation next 12 months
|5
|2
|Willingness to buy
|Good time to buy consumer durables
|-27
|-30
