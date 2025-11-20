Dutch consumer confidence has improved further in November

The sentiment among consumers in the Netherlands in November was less negative than it was in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Consumer confidence rose from -27 in October to -21 in November. That was the most significant improvement in nearly 4.5 years. Opinions regarding the economic climate have improved, in particular.

With a headline figure of -27, the consumer confidence indicator for November is positioned well below its long-term average for the previous twenty years (-10). The indicator reached its all-time high (36) in January 2000, while the all-time low (-59) was reached in September and October 2022. Statistics Netherlands has monitored consumer confidence every month since April 1986, based on its consumer survey. Consumer confidence is assessed using five questions, where the balance of positive and negative responses is taken from each question. If all consumers are positive, the balance is 100. If all consumers are negative, the balance is -100.

Download CSV Show datatable Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted year month balance (average of the component questions) December -26 2022 January -28 2022 February -30 2022 March -39 2022 April -48 2022 May -47 2022 June -50 2022 July -51 2022 August -54 2022 September -59 2022 October -59 2022 November -56 2022 December -52 2023 January -49 2023 February -44 2023 March -39 2023 April -37 2023 May -38 2023 June -39 2023 July -39 2023 August -40 2023 September -39 2023 October -38 2023 November -33 2023 December -29 2024 January -28 2024 February -26 2024 March -22 2024 April -21 2024 May -22 2024 June -23 2024 July -24 2024 August -24 2024 September -21 2024 October -22 2024 November -25 2024 December -26 2025 January -28 2025 February -32 2025 March -34 2025 April -37 2025 May -37 2025 June -36 2025 July -32 2025 August -32 2025 September -32 2025 October -27 2025 November -21

Consumers less pessimistic about the economy

Consumers were less pessimistic about the economy in November than they were in October. This component of the indicator rose from -46 to -34. Consumers were less negative about the economic outlook for the next twelve months, in particular.

Willingness to buy improves

In November, willingness to buy was -12, up from -14 in October. Consumers were more positive about their personal financial situation for the next twelve months, and were less negative about their financial situation over the previous twelve months. Consumers were also less negative about making large purchases in November than they were in October.