Dutch consumer confidence has improved further in November

The sentiment among consumers in the Netherlands in November was less negative than it was in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Consumer confidence rose from -27 in October to -21 in November. That was the most significant improvement in nearly 4.5 years. Opinions regarding the economic climate have improved, in particular.

With a headline figure of -27, the consumer confidence indicator for November is positioned well below its long-term average for the previous twenty years (-10). The indicator reached its all-time high (36) in January 2000, while the all-time low (-59) was reached in September and October 2022. Statistics Netherlands has monitored consumer confidence every month since April 1986, based on its consumer survey. Consumer confidence is assessed using five questions, where the balance of positive and negative responses is taken from each question. If all consumers are positive, the balance is 100. If all consumers are negative, the balance is -100.

Consumers less pessimistic about the economy

Consumers were less pessimistic about the economy in November than they were in October. This component of the indicator rose from -46 to -34. Consumers were less negative about the economic outlook for the next twelve months, in particular.

Willingness to buy improves

In November, willingness to buy was -12, up from -14 in October. Consumers were more positive about their personal financial situation for the next twelve months, and were less negative about their financial situation over the previous twelve months. Consumers were also less negative about making large purchases in November than they were in October.

