Inflation at 3.7 percent in July according to flash estimate

According to the flash estimate of inflation carried out by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the inflation rate stands at 3.7 percent in July. The flash estimate is based on source data that is not yet complete. Inflation in June was 3.2 percent. Inflation is measured every month as the change in the consumer price index (CPI) relative to the same month one year previously. The regular CPI figures for July will be released on 6 August.

Download CSV Show datatable Inflation year month Inflation (year-on-year % change in the CPI) 2019 January 2.2 2019 February 2.6 2019 March 2.8 2019 April 2.9 2019 May 2.4 2019 June 2.7 2019 July 2.5 2019 August 2.8 2019 September 2.6 2019 October 2.7 2019 November 2.6 2019 December 2.7 2020 January 1.8 2020 February 1.6 2020 March 1.4 2020 April 1.2 2020 May 1.2 2020 June 1.6 2020 July 1.7 2020 August 0.7 2020 September 1.1 2020 October 1.2 2020 November 0.8 2020 December 1 2021 January 1.6 2021 February 1.8 2021 March 1.9 2021 April 1.9 2021 May 2.1 2021 June 2 2021 July 1.4 2021 August 2.4 2021 September 2.7 2021 October 3.4 2021 November 5.2 2021 December 5.7 2022 January 6.4 2022 February 6.2 2022 March 9.7 2022 April 9.6 2022 May 8.8 2022 June 8.6 2022 July 10.3 2022 August 12 2022 September 14.5 2022 October 14.3 2022 November 9.9 2022 December 9.6 2023 January 7.6 2023 February 8 2023 March 4.4 2023 April 5.2 2023 May 6.1 2023 June 5.7 2023 July 4.6 2023 August 3 2023 September 0.2 2023 October -0.4 2023 November 1.6 2023 December 1.2 2024 January 3.2 2024 February 2.8 2024 March 3.1 2024 April 2.7 2024 May 2.7 2024 June 3.2 2024 July 3.7

Price changes in various product groups

In addition to the inflation rate, CBS also publishes price changes for a number of product groups as part of its flash estimate. These product groups are broad spending categories such as ‘services’. The price changes for all CPI categories will be published on 6 August.

Download CSV Show datatable CPI; annual rate of change of product groups July 2024 (%) June 2024 (%) All items 3.7 3.2 Non-energy industrial goods -0.7 -0.5 Energy including motor fuels 0.1 3.4 Food, beverages and tobacco 5.4 4.4 Services 5.7 4.6 CPI; annual rate of change of product groups July 2024 (%) June 2024 (%) All items 3.7 3.2 Non-energy industrial goods -0.7 -0.5 Energy including motor fuels 0.1 3.4 Food, beverages and tobacco 5.4 4.4 Services 5.7 4.6

HICP flash estimate

CBS publishes two different figures for inflation. One is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the other on the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). According to the HICP flash estimate, inflation in the Netherlands stood at 3.5 percent in July. In June, the HIPC inflation rate was 3.4 percent.In order to facilitate comparison between countries, EU member states calculate a consumer price index according to internationally agreed definitions and methods. Eurostat uses the HICP figures from all EU countries to calculate the inflation rate for the euro area and the European Union. The European Central Bank (ECB) uses the HICP to formulate its monetary policies for the euro area. In addition, most countries produce a national consumer price index.In the case of the Netherlands, the main difference between the CPI and the HICP is that the HICP does not take account of costs related to home ownership, while the CPI does. In the CPI, these costs are calculated based on changes in rents for housing. However, this is not the only difference. These differences are explained in greater detail in the article linked below ('Differences between consumer price figures').