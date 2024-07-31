Inflation at 3.7 percent in July according to flash estimate

According to the flash estimate of inflation carried out by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the inflation rate stands at 3.7 percent in July. The flash estimate is based on source data that is not yet complete. Inflation in June was 3.2 percent. Inflation is measured every month as the change in the consumer price index (CPI) relative to the same month one year previously. The regular CPI figures for July will be released on 6 August.