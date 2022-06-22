Investments 0.5 percent down in April

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that, in April 2022, the volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was 0.5 percent smaller year on year. This is mainly because investments in infrastructure were down. However, investments in buildings were up.

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. April 2022 had one working day less than April 2021. According to the CBS Investment Radar, the circumstances for investments in the Netherlands are more or less as favourable in June as they were in April.

Download CSV Show datatable Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume) Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume) Year Month change (year-on-year % change) 2018 May 3.2 2018 June 7.5 2018 July 4.6 2018 August 6 2018 September -6.8 2018 October 7.6 2018 November 5.5 2018 December -5 2019 January 6.6 2019 February 7.5 2019 March 0.7 2019 April 8.2 2019 May 10.7 2019 June 0.2 2019 July 5 2019 August 17.7 2019 September 8 2019 October 4.7 2019 November 3.7 2019 December 8.5 2020 January 1.6 2020 February 2.6 2020 March 1.9 2020 April -10.6 2020 May -18.3 2020 June -4.3 2020 July -3 2020 August -19.6 2020 September -3.6 2020 October -5.7 2020 November -3.2 2020 December -0.2 2021 January -4.4 2021 February -7.1 2021 March 9 2021 April 10.5 2021 May 10.9 2021 June 9.7 2021 July 3.6 2021 August 0.6 2021 September 0.8 2021 October -2.1 2021 November 2.2 2021 December 4.1 2022 January -5.4 2022 February 5.3 2022 March -3.4 2022 April -0.5

Investment climate equally favourable in June

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include, for example, the situation on the sales markets and the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with the investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances do not necessarily translate into an increased growth rate or less investment decline.

According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands in June is virtually just as favourable as in April.