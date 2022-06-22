Investments 0.5 percent down in April

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that, in April 2022, the volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was 0.5 percent smaller year on year. This is mainly because investments in infrastructure were down. However, investments in buildings were up.

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. April 2022 had one working day less than April 2021. According to the CBS Investment Radar, the circumstances for investments in the Netherlands are more or less as favourable in June as they were in April.

Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume)
YearMonthchange (year-on-year % change)
2018May3.2
2018June7.5
2018July4.6
2018August6
2018September-6.8
2018October7.6
2018November5.5
2018December-5
2019January6.6
2019February7.5
2019March0.7
2019April8.2
2019May10.7
2019June0.2
2019July5
2019August17.7
2019September8
2019October4.7
2019November3.7
2019December8.5
2020January 1.6
2020February2.6
2020March1.9
2020April-10.6
2020May-18.3
2020June-4.3
2020July-3
2020August-19.6
2020September-3.6
2020October-5.7
2020November-3.2
2020December-0.2
2021January-4.4
2021February-7.1
2021March9
2021April10.5
2021May10.9
2021June9.7
2021July3.6
2021August0.6
2021September0.8
2021October-2.1
2021November2.2
2021December4.1
2022January-5.4
2022February5.3
2022March-3.4
2022April-0.5

Investment climate equally favourable in June

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include, for example, the situation on the sales markets and the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with the investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances do not necessarily translate into an increased growth rate or less investment decline.

According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands in June is virtually just as favourable as in April.

