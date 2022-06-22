Investments 0.5 percent down in April
Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. April 2022 had one working day less than April 2021. According to the CBS Investment Radar, the circumstances for investments in the Netherlands are more or less as favourable in June as they were in April.
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2018
|May
|3.2
|2018
|June
|7.5
|2018
|July
|4.6
|2018
|August
|6
|2018
|September
|-6.8
|2018
|October
|7.6
|2018
|November
|5.5
|2018
|December
|-5
|2019
|January
|6.6
|2019
|February
|7.5
|2019
|March
|0.7
|2019
|April
|8.2
|2019
|May
|10.7
|2019
|June
|0.2
|2019
|July
|5
|2019
|August
|17.7
|2019
|September
|8
|2019
|October
|4.7
|2019
|November
|3.7
|2019
|December
|8.5
|2020
|January
|1.6
|2020
|February
|2.6
|2020
|March
|1.9
|2020
|April
|-10.6
|2020
|May
|-18.3
|2020
|June
|-4.3
|2020
|July
|-3
|2020
|August
|-19.6
|2020
|September
|-3.6
|2020
|October
|-5.7
|2020
|November
|-3.2
|2020
|December
|-0.2
|2021
|January
|-4.4
|2021
|February
|-7.1
|2021
|March
|9
|2021
|April
|10.5
|2021
|May
|10.9
|2021
|June
|9.7
|2021
|July
|3.6
|2021
|August
|0.6
|2021
|September
|0.8
|2021
|October
|-2.1
|2021
|November
|2.2
|2021
|December
|4.1
|2022
|January
|-5.4
|2022
|February
|5.3
|2022
|March
|-3.4
|2022
|April
|-0.5
Investment climate equally favourable in June
Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include, for example, the situation on the sales markets and the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with the investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances do not necessarily translate into an increased growth rate or less investment decline.
According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands in June is virtually just as favourable as in April.
