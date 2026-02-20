Investment down by almost 3 percent in December
These figures on investment have not been adjusted for calendar effects. December 2025 had one working day more than December 2024. For February, conditions for investment in the Netherlands were less unfavourable than they were in December.
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2022
|January
|-5.6
|2022
|February
|5.5
|2022
|March
|-3.4
|2022
|April
|1
|2022
|May
|9.8
|2022
|June
|4.5
|2022
|July
|1.7
|2022
|August
|7.7
|2022
|September
|7.4
|2022
|October
|6.7
|2022
|November
|6.1
|2022
|December
|2.1
|2023
|January
|10.1
|2023
|February
|5.7
|2023
|March
|4.9
|2023
|April
|-1.2
|2023
|May
|7.6
|2023
|June
|5.8
|2023
|July
|0.1
|2023
|August
|6.7
|2023
|September
|-4.2
|2023
|October
|0.3
|2023
|November
|-4
|2023
|December
|-7.4
|2024
|January
|-6
|2024
|February
|-1.7
|2024
|March
|-8.6
|2024
|April
|6.3
|2024
|May
|-5.1
|2024
|June
|-9.7
|2024
|July
|-0.9
|2024
|August
|-2.7
|2024
|September
|1.7
|2024
|October
|7.4
|2024
|November
|4.2
|2024
|December
|10.1
|2025
|January
|2.1
|2025
|February
|-0.7
|2025
|March
|1.9
|2025
|April
|0.9
|2025
|May
|-1.2
|2025
|June
|10.2
|2025
|July
|-2.6
|2025
|August
|-1.1
|2025
|September
|3.2
|2025
|October
|-0.7
|2025
|November
|-4.8
|2025
|December
|-2.6
Investment climate less unfavourable in February
Every month, CBS publishes an update on the investment climate in the visualisation of Investment Conditions. Factors that are relevant to the investment climate include the situation in sales markets and the financial markets. Although the indicators in the visualisation correlate fairly well with fixed investment, improved conditions do not necessarily result in higher growth or a smaller contraction in investment.
For February, the investment climate in the Netherlands was less unfavourable than it was in December. This is mainly due to the increase in industrial capacity utilisation, the larger year-on-year increase in exports of goods, and the less negative assessment of order positions.
