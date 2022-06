House price increase 18.8 percent in May

In May, owner-occupied dwellings (excluding new constructions) were on average 18.8 percent more expensive than in the same month last year. In the previous month, the price increase was 19.7 percent. This is evident from price monitoring of existing owner-occupied dwellings by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and The Netherlands’ Cadastre, Land Registry and Mapping Agency.

Download CSV Show datatable Price development of existing owner-occupied dwellings Price development of existing owner-occupied dwellings Year Month Change (year-on-year % change) 2018 June 8.9 2018 July 9 2018 August 9.3 2018 September 9.3 2018 October 9 2018 November 9.5 2018 December 8.4 2019 January 8.7 2019 February 7.5 2019 March 7.7 2019 April 7.7 2019 May 7.2 2019 June 6.9 2019 July 7 2019 August 5.7 2019 September 6.1 2019 October 6.3 2019 November 5.8 2019 December 6.5 2020 January 6.3 2020 February 6.6 2020 March 7 2020 April 7.3 2020 May 7.7 2020 June 7.6 2020 July 7.4 2020 August 8.2 2020 September 8.6 2020 October 9.1 2020 November 8.9 2020 December 8.3 2021 January 9.3 2021 February 10.4 2021 March 11.3 2021 April 11.5 2021 May 12.9 2021 June 14.6 2021 July 16.3 2021 August 17.8 2021 September 18.5 2021 October 18.3 2021 November 20.1 2021 December 20.4 2022 January 21.1 2022 February 20.2 2022 March 19.5 2022 April 19.7 2022 May 18.8 Source: CBS, Kadaster

Upward trend in house prices

House prices reached a low in June 2013; they have followed an upward trend since then. In May 2022, house prices were on average over 98 percent higher than during the low in June 2013.

Download CSV Show datatable Price index of existing owner-occupied dwellings Price index of existing owner-occupied dwellings Year Month (2015=100) (2015=100) 2018 June 122.5 2018 July 123.7 2018 August 125.4 2018 September 125.7 2018 October 126.2 2018 November 127.4 2018 December 126.6 2019 January 128.8 2019 February 128.7 2019 March 129.2 2019 April 129.8 2019 May 130.4 2019 June 130.9 2019 July 132.4 2019 August 132.5 2019 September 133.4 2019 October 134.1 2019 November 134.8 2019 December 134.8 2020 January 136.9 2020 February 137.2 2020 March 138.3 2020 April 139.3 2020 May 140.4 2020 June 140.9 2020 July 142.2 2020 August 143.4 2020 September 144.8 2020 October 146.3 2020 November 146.8 2020 December 146.1 2021 January 149.7 2021 February 151.4 2021 March 153.9 2021 April 155.3 2021 May 158.4 2021 June 161.4 2021 July 165.3 2021 August 168.9 2021 September 171.5 2021 October 173.2 2021 November 176.3 2021 December 175.8 2022 January 181.3 2022 February 182.1 2022 March 183.9 2022 April 185.9 2022 May 188.2 Source: CBS, Kadaster

Fewer transactions in May

According to The Netherlands’ Cadastre, the total number of transactions recorded over the month of May 2022 stands at 15,749. This is over 2 percent lower than one year previously. In the first five months of this year, altogether 75,644 dwellings changed owners. This is almost 26 percent less than in the same period in 2021.