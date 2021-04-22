Investments over 8 percent down in February
Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. February 2021 has the same number of working days as February 2020. There was an extra leap Saturday in February 2020. Due to the cold snap in February 2021, construction had around 3 workable days less than in February 2020. According to the CBS Investment Radar, the circumstances for investments in the Netherlands are more favourable in April than they were in February.
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2017
|February
|-0.5
|2017
|March
|8.1
|2017
|April
|-3.9
|2017
|May
|13.2
|2017
|June
|-4.3
|2017
|July
|6.7
|2017
|August
|3.2
|2017
|September
|10.1
|2017
|October
|6.3
|2017
|November
|6.9
|2017
|December
|4.7
|2018
|January
|14.1
|2018
|February
|2.5
|2018
|March
|6.2
|2018
|April
|11.1
|2018
|May
|3.2
|2018
|June
|7.5
|2018
|July
|4.6
|2018
|August
|6.2
|2018
|September
|-6.8
|2018
|October
|7.6
|2018
|November
|5.5
|2018
|December
|-5
|2019
|January
|5.9
|2019
|February
|6.5
|2019
|March
|0
|2019
|April
|7.1
|2019
|May
|9.6
|2019
|June
|-0.7
|2019
|July
|4.3
|2019
|August
|0.2
|2019
|September
|7.1
|2019
|October
|4
|2019
|November
|3
|2019
|December
|7.6
|2020
|January
|2.6
|2020
|February
|3.1
|2020
|March
|2.2
|2020
|April
|-10.3
|2020
|May
|-18.2
|2020
|June
|-4.6
|2020
|July
|-2.5
|2020
|August
|-7.6
|2020
|September
|-2.8
|2020
|October
|-5.1
|2020
|November
|-3.3
|2020
|December
|0
|'21
|January
|-5.3
Investment climate in April more favourable than in February
Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include, for example, the situation on the sales markets and the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with the investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances do not necessarily translate into an increased growth rate or less investment decline.
According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands in April is more favourable than it was in February. This is mainly due to the fact that share prices rose more sharply year-on-year and the contraction of exports turned into growth.
Sources
- Link StatLine - Gross fixed capital formation in tangible assets; volume figures
Related items
- Link Visualisation - Investment radar
- Link Dossier - Business Cycle