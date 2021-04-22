Investments over 8 percent down in February

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the volume of investments in tangible fixed assets fell by 8.4 percent year-on-year in February 2021. The contraction is larger than in the previous month. There were mainly fewer investments in aircraft, buildings, passenger cars and infrastructure.

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. February 2021 has the same number of working days as February 2020. There was an extra leap Saturday in February 2020. Due to the cold snap in February 2021, construction had around 3 workable days less than in February 2020. According to the CBS Investment Radar, the circumstances for investments in the Netherlands are more favourable in April than they were in February.

Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume)
YearMonthchange (year-on-year % change)
2017February-0.5
2017March8.1
2017April-3.9
2017May13.2
2017June-4.3
2017July6.7
2017August3.2
2017September10.1
2017October6.3
2017November6.9
2017December4.7
2018January14.1
2018February2.5
2018March6.2
2018April11.1
2018May3.2
2018June7.5
2018July4.6
2018August6.2
2018September-6.8
2018October7.6
2018November5.5
2018December-5
2019January5.9
2019February6.5
2019March0
2019April7.1
2019May9.6
2019June-0.7
2019July4.3
2019August0.2
2019September7.1
2019October4
2019November3
2019December7.6
2020January 2.6
2020February3.1
2020March2.2
2020April-10.3
2020May-18.2
2020June-4.6
2020July-2.5
2020August-7.6
2020September-2.8
2020October-5.1
2020November-3.3
2020December0
'21January-5.3

Investment climate in April more favourable than in February

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include, for example, the situation on the sales markets and the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with the investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances do not necessarily translate into an increased growth rate or less investment decline.

According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands in April is more favourable than it was in February. This is mainly due to the fact that share prices rose more sharply year-on-year and the contraction of exports turned into growth.

The figures in this publication are provisional and may be revised upwards or downwards.

