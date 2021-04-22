Investments over 8 percent down in February

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the volume of investments in tangible fixed assets fell by 8.4 percent year-on-year in February 2021. The contraction is larger than in the previous month. There were mainly fewer investments in aircraft, buildings, passenger cars and infrastructure.

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. February 2021 has the same number of working days as February 2020. There was an extra leap Saturday in February 2020. Due to the cold snap in February 2021, construction had around 3 workable days less than in February 2020. According to the CBS Investment Radar, the circumstances for investments in the Netherlands are more favourable in April than they were in February.

Download CSV Show datatable Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume) Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume) Year Month change (year-on-year % change) 2017 February -0.5 2017 March 8.1 2017 April -3.9 2017 May 13.2 2017 June -4.3 2017 July 6.7 2017 August 3.2 2017 September 10.1 2017 October 6.3 2017 November 6.9 2017 December 4.7 2018 January 14.1 2018 February 2.5 2018 March 6.2 2018 April 11.1 2018 May 3.2 2018 June 7.5 2018 July 4.6 2018 August 6.2 2018 September -6.8 2018 October 7.6 2018 November 5.5 2018 December -5 2019 January 5.9 2019 February 6.5 2019 March 0 2019 April 7.1 2019 May 9.6 2019 June -0.7 2019 July 4.3 2019 August 0.2 2019 September 7.1 2019 October 4 2019 November 3 2019 December 7.6 2020 January 2.6 2020 February 3.1 2020 March 2.2 2020 April -10.3 2020 May -18.2 2020 June -4.6 2020 July -2.5 2020 August -7.6 2020 September -2.8 2020 October -5.1 2020 November -3.3 2020 December 0 '21 January -5.3

Investment climate in April more favourable than in February

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include, for example, the situation on the sales markets and the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with the investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances do not necessarily translate into an increased growth rate or less investment decline.

According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands in April is more favourable than it was in February. This is mainly due to the fact that share prices rose more sharply year-on-year and the contraction of exports turned into growth.