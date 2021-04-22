Consumers less pessimistic in April

In April, confidence among Dutch consumers has improved, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The consumer confidence indicator stands at -14, against -18 in March. For the first time since January 2019, consumers are positive about the future economy again.

At -14, the consumer confidence indicator in April stands below its long-term average over the past two decades (-7). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

Download CSV Show datatable Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Year Month balance (average of the component questions) 2017 May 23 2017 June 23 2017 July 25 2017 August 26 2017 September 23 2017 October 23 2017 November 22 2017 December 25 2018 January 24 2018 February 23 2018 March 24 2018 April 25 2018 May 23 2018 June 23 2018 July 23 2018 August 21 2018 September 18 2018 October 15 2018 November 13 2018 December 9 2019 January 1 2019 February -2 2019 March -3 2019 April -3 2019 May -3 2019 June -1 2019 July 1 2019 August -1 2019 September -2 2019 October -1 2019 November -2 2019 December -2 2020 January -2 2020 February -2 2020 March -3 2020 April -23 2020 May -31 2020 June -27 2020 July -26 2020 August -29 2020 September -28 2020 October -30 2020 November -26 2020 December -20 2021 January -19 2021 February -19 2021 March -18 2021 April -14

Consumers positive about the future economy again

Consumers’ sentiment about the general economic situation is less negative compared to March. This component indicator stands at -32, up from -39. For the first time since 2019, consumers are positive again about the economic situation in the next twelve months. They are also less pessimistic about the economic situation over the past twelve months.

Willingness to buy improved

Consumers’ willingness to buy stands at -2, up from -4 in March. Consumers’ opinions about their financial situation for the next twelve months and over the past twelve months have improved slightly. Furthermore, they find the time for large purchases less unfavourable compared to March.