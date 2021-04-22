Consumers less pessimistic in April
At -14, the consumer confidence indicator in April stands below its long-term average over the past two decades (-7). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.
|Year
|Month
|balance (average of the component questions)
|2017
|May
|23
|2017
|June
|23
|2017
|July
|25
|2017
|August
|26
|2017
|September
|23
|2017
|October
|23
|2017
|November
|22
|2017
|December
|25
|2018
|January
|24
|2018
|February
|23
|2018
|March
|24
|2018
|April
|25
|2018
|May
|23
|2018
|June
|23
|2018
|July
|23
|2018
|August
|21
|2018
|September
|18
|2018
|October
|15
|2018
|November
|13
|2018
|December
|9
|2019
|January
|1
|2019
|February
|-2
|2019
|March
|-3
|2019
|April
|-3
|2019
|May
|-3
|2019
|June
|-1
|2019
|July
|1
|2019
|August
|-1
|2019
|September
|-2
|2019
|October
|-1
|2019
|November
|-2
|2019
|December
|-2
|2020
|January
|-2
|2020
|February
|-2
|2020
|March
|-3
|2020
|April
|-23
|2020
|May
|-31
|2020
|June
|-27
|2020
|July
|-26
|2020
|August
|-29
|2020
|September
|-28
|2020
|October
|-30
|2020
|November
|-26
|2020
|December
|-20
|2021
|January
|-19
|2021
|February
|-19
|2021
|March
|-18
|2021
|April
|-14
Consumers positive about the future economy again
Consumers’ sentiment about the general economic situation is less negative compared to March. This component indicator stands at -32, up from -39. For the first time since 2019, consumers are positive again about the economic situation in the next twelve months. They are also less pessimistic about the economic situation over the past twelve months.
Willingness to buy improved
Consumers’ willingness to buy stands at -2, up from -4 in March. Consumers’ opinions about their financial situation for the next twelve months and over the past twelve months have improved slightly. Furthermore, they find the time for large purchases less unfavourable compared to March.
