Consumers less pessimistic in April

© CBS / Alrik Swagerman
In April, confidence among Dutch consumers has improved, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The consumer confidence indicator stands at -14, against -18 in March. For the first time since January 2019, consumers are positive about the future economy again.

At -14, the consumer confidence indicator in April stands below its long-term average over the past two decades (-7). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted
YearMonthbalance (average of the component questions)
2017May23
2017June23
2017July25
2017August26
2017September23
2017October23
2017November22
2017December25
2018January24
2018February23
2018March24
2018April25
2018May23
2018June23
2018July23
2018August21
2018September18
2018October15
2018November13
2018December9
2019January1
2019February-2
2019March -3
2019April-3
2019May-3
2019June-1
2019July1
2019August-1
2019September-2
2019October-1
2019November-2
2019December-2
2020January-2
2020February-2
2020March-3
2020April-23
2020May-31
2020June-27
2020July-26
2020August-29
2020September-28
2020October-30
2020November-26
2020December-20
2021January-19
2021February-19
2021March-18
2021April-14

Consumers positive about the future economy again

Consumers’ sentiment about the general economic situation is less negative compared to March. This component indicator stands at -32, up from -39. For the first time since 2019, consumers are positive again about the economic situation in the next twelve months. They are also less pessimistic about the economic situation over the past twelve months.

Willingness to buy improved

Consumers’ willingness to buy stands at -2, up from -4 in March. Consumers’ opinions about their financial situation for the next twelve months and over the past twelve months have improved slightly. Furthermore, they find the time for large purchases less unfavourable compared to March.

Sources

Related items