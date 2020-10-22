Investments almost 9 percent down in August
Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. August 2020 has one working day less than August 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are less unfavourable in October than they were in August.
|Year
|Month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2016
|August
|12.7
|2016
|September
|11.2
|2016
|October
|3.9
|2016
|November
|3.8
|2016
|December
|-3.1
|2017
|January
|3.9
|2017
|February
|-0.5
|2017
|March
|8.1
|2017
|April
|-3.9
|2017
|May
|13.2
|2017
|June
|-4.3
|2017
|July
|6.7
|2017
|August
|3.2
|2017
|September
|10.1
|2017
|October
|6.3
|2017
|November
|6.9
|2017
|December
|4.7
|2018
|January
|14.1
|2018
|February
|2.5
|2018
|March
|6.2
|2018
|April
|11.1
|2018
|May
|3.2
|2018
|June
|7.5
|2018
|July
|4.6
|2018
|August
|6.2
|2018
|September
|-6.8
|2018
|October
|7.6
|2018
|November
|5.5
|2018
|December
|-5
|2019
|January
|5.9
|2019
|February
|6.5
|2019
|March
|0
|2019
|April
|7.1
|2019
|May
|9.6
|2019
|June
|-0.7
|2019
|July
|4.3
|2019
|August
|0.2
|2019
|September
|7.1
|2019
|October
|4
|2019
|November
|3
|2019
|December
|7.6
|2020
|January
|2.6
|2020
|February
|3.1
|2020
|March
|2.2
|2020
|April
|-11.3
|2020
|May
|-19.1
|2020
|June
|-5.7
|2020
|July
|-4.5
Investment climate less unfavourable in October
Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.
According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands is less unfavourable in October than it was in August. This is mainly due to the fact that manufacturers are less negative about their order positions.
