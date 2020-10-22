Investments almost 9 percent down in August

© Hollandse Hoogte / Piet den Blanken
Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the volume of investments in tangible fixed assets was 8.6 percent down in August 2020 relative to the same month last year. The contraction is larger than in the previous two months and mainly due to lower investments in buildings, passenger cars, delivery vans and tractors, etc.

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. August 2020 has one working day less than August 2019. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are less unfavourable in October than they were in August.

Investments in tangible fixed assets (volume)
YearMonthchange (year-on-year % change)
2016August12.7
2016September11.2
2016October3.9
2016November3.8
2016December-3.1
2017January3.9
2017February-0.5
2017March8.1
2017April-3.9
2017May13.2
2017June-4.3
2017July6.7
2017August3.2
2017September10.1
2017October6.3
2017November6.9
2017December4.7
2018January14.1
2018February2.5
2018March6.2
2018April11.1
2018May3.2
2018June7.5
2018July4.6
2018August6.2
2018September-6.8
2018October7.6
2018November5.5
2018December-5
2019January5.9
2019February6.5
2019March0
2019April7.1
2019May9.6
2019June-0.7
2019July4.3
2019August0.2
2019September7.1
2019October4
2019November3
2019December7.6
2020January 2.6
2020February3.1
2020March2.2
2020April-11.3
2020May-19.1
2020June-5.7
2020July-4.5

Investment climate less unfavourable in October

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the financial markets. Although the radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.

According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands is less unfavourable in October than it was in August. This is mainly due to the fact that manufacturers are less negative about their order positions.

The figures in this publication are provisional and may be revised upwards or downwards.

Sources

Related items