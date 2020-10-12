Slightly more bankruptcies in September

The number of corporate bankruptcies, adjusted for court session days, has slightly increased. There were 8 more bankruptcies in September than in the previous month, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The number of pronounced bankruptcies remains at a low level.

Download CSV Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) adjusted for court sessions days Year Month Number of bankruptcies 2016 October 303 2016 November 417 2016 December 332 2017 January 336 2017 February 292 2017 March 304 2017 April 263 2017 May 281 2017 June 300 2017 July 266 2017 August 231 2017 September 237 2017 October 261 2017 November 251 2017 December 269 2018 January 273 2018 February 232 2018 March 266 2018 April 266 2018 May 259 2018 June 248 2018 July 251 2018 August 257 2018 September 224 2018 October 264 2018 November 277 2018 December 328 2019 January 286 2019 February 254 2019 March 277 2019 April 281 2019 May 264 2019 June 271 2019 July 274 2019 August 261 2019 September 257 2019 October 253 2019 November 288 2019 December 243 2020 January 272 2020 February 271 2020 March 259 2020 April 335 2020 May 265 2020 June 231 2020 July 205 2020 August 175 2020 September 183

Number of bankruptcies at a low level

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). The number then decreased up to and including August 2017. Subsequently, the trend remained fairly flat. After April 2020, the number of bankruptcies fell for four months in a row. In August 2020, the lowest number since September 1999 was recorded. The number of bankruptcies increased slightly in September 2020.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 211 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in September 2020. With a total of 40 (one more than in August), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the largest number of businesses. In September, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transportation and storage.

Download CSV Show datatable Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector Number of bankruptcies of businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) by sector September 2020 August 2020 Trade 40 39 Construction 29 20 Manufacturing 23 12 Specialised business services 22 12 Transport, storage 21 11 Renting, other business services 19 11 Financial services 14 24 Accommodation and food services 10 10 Care 9 2 Culture, sports, recreation 7 5 Information & communication 7 5 Real estate activities 5 2 Agriculture 0 2

37 bankruptcies in week 40

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 37 bankruptcies in week 40. This is 14 down on the previous week. In addition, 10 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 2 fewer than in the previous week. In the first 40 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,621 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 264 fewer than in the same period in 2019.