Slightly more bankruptcies in September
|Year
|Month
|Number of bankruptcies
|2016
|October
|303
|2016
|November
|417
|2016
|December
|332
|2017
|January
|336
|2017
|February
|292
|2017
|March
|304
|2017
|April
|263
|2017
|May
|281
|2017
|June
|300
|2017
|July
|266
|2017
|August
|231
|2017
|September
|237
|2017
|October
|261
|2017
|November
|251
|2017
|December
|269
|2018
|January
|273
|2018
|February
|232
|2018
|March
|266
|2018
|April
|266
|2018
|May
|259
|2018
|June
|248
|2018
|July
|251
|2018
|August
|257
|2018
|September
|224
|2018
|October
|264
|2018
|November
|277
|2018
|December
|328
|2019
|January
|286
|2019
|February
|254
|2019
|March
|277
|2019
|April
|281
|2019
|May
|264
|2019
|June
|271
|2019
|July
|274
|2019
|August
|261
|2019
|September
|257
|2019
|October
|253
|2019
|November
|288
|2019
|December
|243
|2020
|January
|272
|2020
|February
|271
|2020
|March
|259
|2020
|April
|335
|2020
|May
|265
|2020
|June
|231
|2020
|July
|205
|2020
|August
|175
|2020
|September
|183
Number of bankruptcies at a low level
The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). The number then decreased up to and including August 2017. Subsequently, the trend remained fairly flat. After April 2020, the number of bankruptcies fell for four months in a row. In August 2020, the lowest number since September 1999 was recorded. The number of bankruptcies increased slightly in September 2020.
Most bankruptcies recorded in trade
If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 211 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in September 2020. With a total of 40 (one more than in August), the trade sector suffered most.
Trade is among the sectors with the largest number of businesses. In September, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transportation and storage.
|September 2020
|August 2020
|Trade
|40
|39
|Construction
|29
|20
|Manufacturing
|23
|12
|Specialised business services
|22
|12
|Transport, storage
|21
|11
|Renting, other business services
|19
|11
|Financial services
|14
|24
|Accommodation and food services
|10
|10
|Care
|9
|2
|Culture, sports, recreation
|7
|5
|Information & communication
|7
|5
|Real estate activities
|5
|2
|Agriculture
|0
|2
37 bankruptcies in week 40
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 37 bankruptcies in week 40. This is 14 down on the previous week. In addition, 10 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 2 fewer than in the previous week. In the first 40 weeks of 2020, altogether 2,621 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 264 fewer than in the same period in 2019.
|Week
|Bankruptcies
|2019
|1
|15
|2019
|2
|65
|2019
|3
|55
|2019
|4
|68
|2019
|5
|69
|2019
|6
|57
|2019
|7
|70
|2019
|8
|46
|2019
|9
|66
|2019
|10
|62
|2019
|11
|54
|2019
|12
|74
|2019
|13
|69
|2019
|14
|74
|2019
|15
|67
|2019
|16
|76
|2019
|17
|56
|2019
|18
|49
|2019
|19
|56
|2019
|20
|48
|2019
|21
|66
|2019
|22
|75
|2019
|23
|51
|2019
|24
|58
|2019
|25
|74
|2019
|26
|70
|2019
|27
|68
|2019
|28
|66
|2019
|29
|59
|2019
|30
|59
|2019
|31
|61
|2019
|32
|54
|2019
|33
|67
|2019
|34
|66
|2019
|35
|56
|2019
|36
|42
|2019
|37
|70
|2019
|38
|78
|2019
|39
|50
|2019
|40
|55
|2019
|41
|61
|2019
|42
|61
|2019
|43
|38
|2019
|44
|84
|2019
|45
|58
|2019
|46
|73
|2019
|47
|64
|2019
|48
|71
|2019
|49
|68
|2019
|50
|61
|2019
|51
|79
|2019
|52
|43
|2020
|1
|22
|2020
|2
|60
|2020
|3
|58
|2020
|4
|63
|2020
|5
|71
|2020
|6
|46
|2020
|7
|102
|2020
|8
|56
|2020
|9
|54
|2020
|10
|73
|2020
|11
|60
|2020
|12
|60
|2020
|13
|44
|2020
|14
|69
|2020
|15
|89
|2020
|16
|60
|2020
|17
|98
|2020
|18
|64
|2020
|19
|48
|2020
|20
|73
|2020
|21
|69
|2020
|22
|69
|2020
|23
|64
|2020
|24
|54
|2020
|25
|74
|2020
|26
|30
|2020
|27
|54
|2020
|28
|56
|2020
|29
|46
|2020
|30
|36
|2020
|31
|46
|2020
|32
|42
|2020
|33
|53
|2020
|34
|29
|2020
|35
|41
|2020
|36
|32
|2020
|37
|43
|2020
|38
|51
|2020
|39
|51
|2020
|40
|37
