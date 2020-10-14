Number of homicides halved over two decades

In 2019, there were 125 victims of murder or manslaughter in the Netherlands: 81 men and 44 women. The total stood at 119 in 2018. In 2000, it still stood at 223. This is evident from new figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Download CSV Show datatable Murder and manslaughter victims Murder and manslaughter victims Jaar Men Women 2000 153 70 2001 178 86 2002 159 65 2003 159 88 2004 164 59 2005 130 67 2006 103 56 2007 113 51 2008 126 50 2009 126 49 2010 101 57 2011 111 54 2012 104 53 2013 89 58 2014 113 31 2015 77 43 2016 74 34 2017 112 46 2018 76 43 2019* 81 44

Nearly half as many victims since the turn of the century

In 2000, there were 153 male victims of murder and manslaughter. This number went down to 76 in 2018 and stood at 81 last year. The number of female victims was 70 in 2000, against 43 in 2018. Last year, 44 women were killed in a homicide.

Download CSV Show datatable Murder and manslaughter victims by age, 2019* Murder and manslaughter victims by age, 2019* leeftijd Men Women Under 20 yrs 5 5 20 to 29 yrs 20 7 30 to 39 yrs 20 7 40 to 49 yrs 15 7 50 to 59 yrs 10 9 60 to 69 yrs 6 5 70 yrs and over 5 4 *provisional figures

Half of male homicide victims between 20 and 40 years

In 2019, 76 percent of homicide victims were between the ages of 20 and 60. Among men, half of the victims were between 20 and 40 years old, while among women homicide mortality was seen most frequently in the age category 50 to 59 years. Of the 125 victims, 16 were not living in the Netherlands.

Download CSV Show datatable Murder and manslaughter victims by period and age group Murder and manslaughter victims by period and age group leeftijd 2000 to 2004 2005 to 2009 2010 to 2014 2015 to 2019 Under 20 years 135 117 96 57 20 to 29 yrs 255 165 144 135 30 to 39 yrs 319 214 161 122 40 to 49 yrs 203 161 163 120 50 to 59 yrs 145 117 90 97 60 yrs and over 124 97 117 99

Largest drop among people in their thirties

Since the turn of the century, the number of homicide deaths has decreased in all age categories. The largest decline is seen in the age bracket 30 to 39 years, among both men and women. Over the past five years, the number of murder and manslaughter victims in this age group was two and a half times lower than in the period from 2000 to 2005.

Download CSV Show datatable Murder and manslaughter victims and connection with (alleged) offender, 2015-2019* Murder and manslaughter victims and connection with (alleged) offender, 2015-2019* geslacht (ex-)Partner (%) Parent (%) Other relative (%) Criminal network crime (%) Acquaintance/friend (%) Other/unknown (%) No connection (%) No known offender (%) Women 56.2 7.1 12.4 0.5 8.1 4.3 5.7 5.7 Men 4.0 4.0 5.2 14.5 26.9 9.8 11.4 24.0 *provisional figures

Many female victims killed by (ex-)partner

In over 8 out of 10 homicide cases over the period 2015 through 2019, the police had identified an offender. Differences can be observed in the murder circumstances between male and female victims.

In the period from 2015 to 2019, the alleged offender was the partner or ex-partner in nearly six out of ten cases where the victim was female. Domestic conditions (such as a marital strife) and jealousy were the most prevalent motives for taking a woman’s life. Women were often killed in their own homes with a stabbing weapon or by strangulation.

In 76 percent of the 420 male homicide cases over the past five years, an offender was identified. This (alleged) offender was an acquaintance or friend of the victim in one-third of the cases. Nearly one in six killings were linked with organised crime. Three-quarters of male victims were murdered with a firearm or stabbing weapon.

Over 90 percent of offenders are men

In 2019, almost 600 persons were found guilty of (attempted) homicide. This includes (attempted) murder and manslaughter. Nearly one-quarter of these homicide cases occurred in 2019, while half took place in 2018 and the remaining cases in previous years. It is possible that more than one person is found guilty of a crime against life with the same victim. More than 9 in 10 convicted persons are men. Over 4 in 10 are 25 to 44 years old, while over one-quarter are between the ages of 18 and 25.

Download CSV Show datatable Murder and manslaughter victims in the three largest municipalities Murder and manslaughter victims in the three largest municipalities Jaar Amsterdam Rotterdam The Hague 2000 44 19 13 2001 33 41 26 2002 24 34 13 2003 39 24 16 2004 27 21 14 2005 32 25 14 2006 17 13 7 2007 32 21 10 2008 17 18 9 2009 33 17 13 2010 15 15 7 2011 17 12 8 2012 18 13 12 2013 21 19 3 2014 23 7 5 2015 13 12 7 2016 24 8 5 2017 16 14 7 2018 14 12 10 2019* 17 11 14

Most killings in Amsterdam and The Hague

In 2019, one-third of all murders were committed in one of the three largest cities of the Netherlands: 17 in Amsterdam, 14 in The Hague and 11 in Rotterdam. For the first time last year, there were more victims in The Hague than in Rotterdam.

In relative terms, 2.0 out of every 100 thousand residents of Amsterdam were victims of murder or manslaughter in the past five years. This is three times higher than the national average of 0.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants. In Rotterdam, this rate stood at 1.8 and in The Hague there were 1.6 victims per 100 thousand inhabitants.