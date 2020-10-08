Inflation rate up to 1.1 percent in September

© Hollandse Hoogte / Michel Utrecht
Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the consumer price index (CPI) was 1.1 percent higher in September than in the same month last year. In August, prices of consumer goods and services were up by 0.7 percent year-on-year.

Consumer price index (CPI)
YearMonthYear-on-year change (year-on-year % change)
2015January0
2015February0.2
2015March0.4
2015April0.6
2015May1.1
2015June1
2015July1
2015August0.8
2015September0.6
2015October0.6
2015November0.7
2015December0.7
2016January0.6
2016February0.6
2016March0.6
2016April0
2016May0
2016June0
2016July-0.2
2016August0.2
2016September0.1
2016October0.4
2016November0.6
2016December1
2017January1.7
2017February1.8
2017March1.1
2017April1.6
2017May1.1
2017June1.1
2017July1.3
2017August1.4
2017September1.5
2017October1.3
2017November1.5
2017December1.3
2018January1.5
2018February1.2
2018March1
2018April1.1
2018May1.7
2018June1.7
2018July2.1
2018August2.1
2018September1.9
2018October2.1
2018November2
2018December2
2019January2.2
2019February2.6
2019March2.8
2019April2.9
2019May2.4
2019June2.7
2019July2.5
2019August2.8
2019September2.6
2019October2.7
2019November2.6
2019December2.7
2020January1.8
2020February1.6
2020March1.4
2020April1.2
2020May1.2
2020June1.6
2020July1.7
2020August0.7
2020September1.1

Price increase for clothing

Price developments of clothing had an upward effect on inflation. In September, clothes were 0.1 percent more expensive than one year previously. In August, prices were still 4.5 percent lower year-on-year. Summer sales lasted longer in 2020 than in 2019, with lower average prices in August as a result. Autumn collections were mostly introduced in September.  

CPI: Major contributions to year-on-year change
 September (percentage point)August (percentage point)
All items1.10.7
Miscellaneous goods
and services		0.310.31
Alcoholic beverages and
tobacco		0.310.3
Housing, water and
energy		0.190.17
Restaurants and hotels0.180.12
Food and non-alcoholic
beverages		0.140.11
Recreation and culture0.130.09
Furnishing, household
equipment		0.10.08
Clothing and shoes0.08-0.16
Consumption abroad-0.17-0.14
Transport services-0.28-0.24

Inflation in Europe remains negative

Aside from the consumer price index (CPI), CBS also calculates the European harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP).

In September, HICP-based prices of goods and services in the Netherlands were 1.0 percent up year-on-year, versus 0.3 percent in August. According to provisional figures, the inflation rate in the eurozone declined from -0.2 percent in August to -0.3 percent in September. As a result, the difference between inflation in the Netherlands and inflation in the eurozone became more substantial last month. Inflation has been higher in the Netherlands than in the eurozone every month since December 2018.

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP)
yearmonthThe Netherlands (year-on-year % change)Euro area (year-on-year % change)
2015January-0.7-0.6
2015February-0.5-0.3
2015March-0.3-0.1
2015April00.2
2015May0.70.6
2015June0.50.5
2015July0.80.5
2015August0.40.4
2015September0.30.2
2015October0.40.4
2015November0.40.1
2015December0.50.3
2016January0.20.3
2016February0.3-0.1
2016March0.50
2016April-0.2-0.3
2016May-0.2-0.1
2016June-0.20
2016July-0.60.2
2016August0.10.2
2016September-0.10.4
2016October0.30.5
2016November0.40.6
2016December0.71.1
2017January1.61.7
2017February1.72
2017March0.61.5
2017April1.41.9
2017May0.71.4
2017June11.3
2017July1.51.3
2017August1.51.5
2017September1.41.6
2017October1.31.4
2017November1.51.5
2017December1.21.3
2018January1.51.3
2018February1.31.1
2018March11.4
2018April11.2
2018May1.92
2018June1.72
2018July1.92.2
2018August1.92.1
2018September1.62.1
2018October1.92.3
2018November1.81.9
2018December1.81.5
2019January21.4
2019February2.61.5
2019March2.91.4
2019April31.7
2019May2.31.2
2019June2.71.3
2019July2.61
2019August3.11
2019September2.70.8
2019October2.80.7
2019November2.61
2019December2.81.3
2020January1.71.4
2020February1.31.2
2020March1.10.7
2020April10.3
2020May1.10.1
2020June1.70.3
2020July1.60.4
2020August0.3-0.2
2020September1-0.3

The HICP is compiled according to the European harmonised method in order to facilitate comparison between the various EU member states. Price indices for the eurozone and the European Union as a whole are calculated on the basis of the HICPs of the individual member states. The European Central Bank (ECB) uses these figures to formulate its monetary policy.

Unlike the CPI, the HICP does not take into account the costs related to home ownership. In the Dutch CPI, these costs are calculated on the basis of developments in rental property prices.

Implications of the coronavirus crisis for consumer price measurements in September

Due to coronavirus-related government measures, in September the full extent of services by e.g. airlines and events was limited or unavailable. As a consequence, there were no transactions for many of these services for which prices could be measured. In line with guidelines from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, CBS chose the most appropriate estimation method for each situation. The product groups within which prices had to be estimated due to coronavirus measures account for around 3 percent of consumptive expenditure. All choices are explained in a publication, and a table indicates per product group if an estimate had to be made.

Sources

Related items