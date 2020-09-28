Producer confidence continues to rise in September

In September, confidence among Dutch manufacturers is less unfavourable for the fifth consecutive month. Producer confidence now stands at -4.8, up from -5.4 in August, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Manufacturers are mainly less negative about their order position.

The long-term average over the past two decades is 0.4. Producer confidence reached an all-time high (10.9) in February 2018 and reached an all-time low (-28.7) in April 2020. Pessimism has prevailed among Dutch manufacturers since April 2020.

Download CSV Show datatable Producer confidence manufacturing industry (seasonally adjusted) Producer confidence manufacturing industry (seasonally adjusted) year month balance (average of the component questions) 2016 October 4.3 2016 November 3.4 2016 December 4.7 2017 January 6 2017 February 7 2017 March 7.8 2017 April 8.3 2017 May 6.1 2017 June 7.2 2017 July 6.6 2017 August 5.4 2017 September 8.5 2017 October 8.2 2017 November 9.1 2017 December 8.9 2018 January 10.3 2018 February 10.9 2018 March 9.5 2018 April 8.2 2018 May 9.8 2018 June 7.7 2018 July 6.3 2018 August 5.9 2018 September 5.7 2018 October 5.9 2018 November 7.2 2018 December 7.5 2019 January 5.8 2019 February 6.3 2019 March 6.1 2019 April 6.7 2019 May 4.7 2019 Juni 3.3 2019 Juli 3.9 2019 August 3.9 2019 September 3.3 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.8 2019 December 2.9 2020 January 2.5 2020 February 3.7 2020 March 0.2 2020 April -28.7 2020 May -25.1 2020 June -15.1 2020 July -8.7 2020 August -5.4 2020 September -4.8

Opinions on order position and stocks improving

Manufacturers are less negative about their order position and more positive about their stocks of finished products. However, opinions on future output have deteriorated slightly.

Manufacturers’ opinions on their stocks of finished products are positive. There are fewer manufacturers who define their current stocks of finished products as too large rather than too small.



The other two component indicators are negative. Manufacturers who anticipate output to decrease over the next three months outnumber those expecting output to increase. More manufacturers consider their order position to be weak rather than strong, given the time of year.

Producers in timber and building materials industry most positive

Producers in the timber and building materials industry are the most positive. Producers in the petroleum and chemical industry are positive as well. However, the confidence indicator is negative in the other industries. The most negative opinions are again found among entrepreneurs in the metal industry.

Download CSV Show datatable Producer confidence by sector (seasonally adjusted) Producer confidence by sector (seasonally adjusted) September 2020 (average of the component questions) August 2020 (average of the component questions) Timber and building materials 12.3 10.1 Petroleum 3.3 -2.9 Textiles, clothes, leather -1.9 5.2 Food, beverages, tobacco -3.1 0.9 Paper and printing -4.6 -7.9 Transport equipment -5.3 -6.1 Electrotechnical products and machinery -6.5 -6.2 Metal -11.3 -9.8

Manufacturing output almost 6 percent down in July

In July 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 5.8 percent down on July 2019. The year-on-year decrease is smaller than in the previous three months.

Confidence among German manufacturers also improving for fifth consecutive month

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. According to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute, in September producer confidence has improved for the fifth month in a row. Both opinions on future output and opinions on the current situation have improved. In July, the average daily output generated by the German industry contracted by almost 12 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis. The decrease is smaller than in the previous months.