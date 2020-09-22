Consumer confidence hardly changed in September

In September, confidence among Dutch consumers has hardly changed, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The consumer confidence indicator stands at -28, up from -29 in August. Consumers’ sentiment about the general economic situation improved slightly. Their willingness to buy remained unchanged.

At -28, the consumer confidence indicator in September stands far below its long-term average over the past two decades (-6). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted
YearMonthbalance (average of the component questions)
2016October17
2016November20
2016December21
2017January21
2017February22
2017March24
2017April26
2017May23
2017June23
2017July25
2017August26
2017September23
2017October23
2017November22
2017December25
2018January24
2018February23
2018March24
2018April25
2018May23
2018June23
2018July23
2018August21
2018September18
2018October15
2018November13
2018December9
2019January0
2019February-2
2019March -4
2019April-3
2019May-3
2019June0
2019July2
2019August0
2019September-2
2019October-1
2019November-2
2019December-2
2020January-3
2020February-2
2020March-2
2020April-22
2020May-31
2020June-27
2020July-26
2020August-29
2020September-28
 

Economic sentiment slightly less pessimistic

Consumers’ sentiment about the general economic situation improved slightly in September. This component indicator stands at -58, up from -59. Opinions on the economic situation over the past twelve months have deteriorated, while opinions on the economic situation in the next twelve months have improved.  

Willingness to buy remains the same

Consumer’ willingness to buy stands at -9, the same value as in August. Opinions on their expected financial situation for the next twelve months were less negative. Opinions of consumers on their financial situation over the past twelve months have deteriorated slightly. Consumers also find this time less unfavourable to make large purchases compared to August.

 

Coronavirus has had a significant impact on consumer confidence. In order to arrive at proper series estimates in terms of level and seasonal influences, CBS has made some adjustments to its time series model. This results in slightly reduced accuracy of the data.

