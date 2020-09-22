Consumer confidence hardly changed in September

In September, confidence among Dutch consumers has hardly changed, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The consumer confidence indicator stands at -28, up from -29 in August. Consumers’ sentiment about the general economic situation improved slightly. Their willingness to buy remained unchanged.

At -28, the consumer confidence indicator in September stands far below its long-term average over the past two decades (-6). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

Download CSV Show datatable Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Year Month balance (average of the component questions) 2016 October 17 2016 November 20 2016 December 21 2017 January 21 2017 February 22 2017 March 24 2017 April 26 2017 May 23 2017 June 23 2017 July 25 2017 August 26 2017 September 23 2017 October 23 2017 November 22 2017 December 25 2018 January 24 2018 February 23 2018 March 24 2018 April 25 2018 May 23 2018 June 23 2018 July 23 2018 August 21 2018 September 18 2018 October 15 2018 November 13 2018 December 9 2019 January 0 2019 February -2 2019 March -4 2019 April -3 2019 May -3 2019 June 0 2019 July 2 2019 August 0 2019 September -2 2019 October -1 2019 November -2 2019 December -2 2020 January -3 2020 February -2 2020 March -2 2020 April -22 2020 May -31 2020 June -27 2020 July -26 2020 August -29 2020 September -28

Economic sentiment slightly less pessimistic

Willingness to buy remains the same

Consumers’ sentiment about the general economic situation improved slightly in September. This component indicator stands at -58, up from -59. Opinions on the economic situation over the past twelve months have deteriorated, while opinions on the economic situation in the next twelve months have improved.

Consumer’ willingness to buy stands at -9, the same value as in August. Opinions on their expected financial situation for the next twelve months were less negative. Opinions of consumers on their financial situation over the past twelve months have deteriorated slightly. Consumers also find this time less unfavourable to make large purchases compared to August.

Consumer confidence Willingness to buy Financial situation past 12 months Good time to buy consumer durables Financial situation 12 months to come Economic climate Economic situation past 12 months Economic situation 12 months to come Consumer confidence Samenstelling consumentenvertrouwen Consumentenvertrouwen Koopbereidheid Financiële situatie afgelopen 12 mndn Gunstige tijd voor grote aankopen Financiële situatie komende 12 mndn Economisch klimaat Economische situatie afgelopen 12 mndn Economische situatie komende 12 mndn

Coronavirus has had a significant impact on consumer confidence. In order to arrive at proper series estimates in terms of level and seasonal influences, CBS has made some adjustments to its time series model. This results in slightly reduced accuracy of the data.