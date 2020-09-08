Inflation rate down to 0.7 percent in August

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.7 percent higher in August than in the same month last year. This is the lowest inflation rate since December 2016. In July, prices of consumer goods and services were up by 1.7 percent year-on-year. The sharp decline in the inflation rate in August was the largest in eleven years.

The consumer price index (CPI) is one of the most important indicators for inflation. Inflation is a broader term which covers more than consumer goods and services; for example, prices of owner-occupied houses, manufactured products, shares and gold are also subject to change.

Download CSV Show datatable Consumer price index (CPI) Consumer price index (CPI) Year Month Year-on-year change (year-on-year % change) 2015 January 0 2015 February 0.2 2015 March 0.4 2015 April 0.6 2015 May 1.1 2015 June 1 2015 July 1 2015 August 0.8 2015 September 0.6 2015 October 0.6 2015 November 0.7 2015 December 0.7 2016 January 0.6 2016 February 0.6 2016 March 0.6 2016 April 0 2016 May 0 2016 June 0 2016 July -0.2 2016 August 0.2 2016 September 0.1 2016 October 0.4 2016 November 0.6 2016 December 1 2017 January 1.7 2017 February 1.8 2017 March 1.1 2017 April 1.6 2017 May 1.1 2017 June 1.1 2017 July 1.3 2017 August 1.4 2017 September 1.5 2017 October 1.3 2017 November 1.5 2017 December 1.3 2018 January 1.5 2018 February 1.2 2018 March 1 2018 April 1.1 2018 May 1.7 2018 June 1.7 2018 July 2.1 2018 August 2.1 2018 September 1.9 2018 October 2.1 2018 November 2 2018 December 2 2019 January 2.2 2019 February 2.6 2019 March 2.8 2019 April 2.9 2019 May 2.4 2019 June 2.7 2019 July 2.5 2019 August 2.8 2019 September 2.6 2019 October 2.7 2019 November 2.6 2019 December 2.7 2020 January 1.8 2020 February 1.6 2020 March 1.4 2020 April 1.2 2020 May 1.2 2020 June 1.6 2020 July 1.7 2020 August 0.7

Prices airfares and package holidays abroad down

The decline in inflation in August is partly due to the price decrease of airfares and package holidays abroad. In August, airfares were 21.6 percent cheaper than in August 2019, while in July they were up by 4.8 percent year-on-year. Prices of package holidays abroad were down by 11.5 percent in August; in July, they were 0.5 percent up. A summer holiday in the Netherlands has also become cheaper. Prices of holiday park accommodations were 1.6 percent lower than one year previously, while in July they were 11.8 percent higher.

Clothing and food also have a downward effect

In August, clothing was 4.5 percent cheaper than one year previously. In July, prices of clothing were still 1.7 percent higher. Food prices were 1 percent up in August, while in July the price increase stood at 2 percent. The smaller price increase can be attributed to the price development of vegetables and meat. Potatoes in particular were cheaper in August.

Download CSV Show datatable CPI: Major contributions to year-on-year change CPI: Major contributions to year-on-year change August (percentage point) July (percentage point) All items 0.7 1.7 Miscellaneous goods

and services 0.31 0.3 Alcoholic beverages and

tobacco 0.3 0.3 Housing, water and

energy 0.17 0.15 Restaurants and hotels 0.12 0.28 Food and non alcoholic

beverages 0.11 0.22 Recreation and culture 0.09 0.29 Consumption abroad -0.14 -0.09 Clothing and shoes -0.16 0.05 Transport services -0.24 0.2

Inflation in the Netherlands and the eurozone down

Aside from the consumer price index (CPI), CBS also calculates the European harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP).

In August, HICP-based prices of goods and services in the Netherlands were 0.3 percent up year-on-year, versus 1.6 percent in July. According to provisional figures, the inflation rate in the eurozone declined from 0.4 percent in July to -0.2 percent in August, becoming negative for the first time in 4 years.

Download CSV Show datatable Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) year month The Netherlands (year-on-year % change) Euro area (year-on-year % change) 2015 January -0.7 -0.6 2015 February -0.5 -0.3 2015 March -0.3 -0.1 2015 April 0 0.2 2015 May 0.7 0.6 2015 June 0.5 0.5 2015 July 0.8 0.5 2015 August 0.4 0.4 2015 September 0.3 0.2 2015 October 0.4 0.4 2015 November 0.4 0.1 2015 December 0.5 0.3 2016 January 0.2 0.3 2016 February 0.3 -0.1 2016 March 0.5 0 2016 April -0.2 -0.3 2016 May -0.2 -0.1 2016 June -0.2 0 2016 July -0.6 0.2 2016 August 0.1 0.2 2016 September -0.1 0.4 2016 October 0.3 0.5 2016 November 0.4 0.6 2016 December 0.7 1.1 2017 January 1.6 1.7 2017 February 1.7 2 2017 March 0.6 1.5 2017 April 1.4 1.9 2017 May 0.7 1.4 2017 June 1 1.3 2017 July 1.5 1.3 2017 August 1.5 1.5 2017 September 1.4 1.6 2017 October 1.3 1.4 2017 November 1.5 1.5 2017 December 1.2 1.3 2018 January 1.5 1.3 2018 February 1.3 1.1 2018 March 1 1.4 2018 April 1 1.2 2018 May 1.9 2 2018 June 1.7 2 2018 July 1.9 2.2 2018 August 1.9 2.1 2018 September 1.6 2.1 2018 October 1.9 2.3 2018 November 1.8 1.9 2018 December 1.8 1.5 2019 January 2 1.4 2019 February 2.6 1.5 2019 March 2.9 1.4 2019 April 3 1.7 2019 May 2.3 1.2 2019 June 2.7 1.3 2019 July 2.6 1 2019 August 3.1 1 2019 September 2.7 0.8 2019 October 2.8 0.7 2019 November 2.6 1 2019 December 2.8 1.3 2020 January 1.7 1.4 2020 February 1.3 1.2 2020 March 1.1 0.7 2020 April 1 0.3 2020 May 1.1 0.1 2020 June 1.7 0.3 2020 July 1.6 0.4 2020 August 0.3 -0.2

The HICP is compiled according to the European harmonised method in order to facilitate comparison between the various EU member states. Price indices for the eurozone and the European Union as a whole are calculated on the basis of the HICPs of the individual member states. The European Central Bank (ECB) uses these figures to formulate its monetary policy.

Unlike the CPI, the HICP does not take into account the costs related to home ownership. In the Dutch CPI, these costs are calculated on the basis of developments in rental property prices.





Implications of the coronavirus crisis for consumer price measurements in August

Due to coronavirus-related government measures, in August the full extent of services by e.g. airlines and events was limited or unavailable. As a consequence, there were no transactions for many of these services for which prices could be measured. In line with guidelines from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, CBS chose the most appropriate estimation method for each situation. The product groups within which prices had to be estimated due to coronavirus measures account for around 2 percent of consumptive expenditure.