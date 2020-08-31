Retail turnover almost 10 percent up in July
Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in July 2020 was 12.0 percent higher than in the same month last year.
|month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2015
|January
|1.4
|2015
|February
|2.4
|2015
|March
|1.4
|2015
|April
|1.6
|2015
|May
|1.4
|2015
|June
|4
|2015
|July
|2.9
|2015
|August
|1
|2015
|September
|5
|2015
|October
|2.4
|2015
|November
|1.1
|2015
|December
|2.8
|2016
|January
|1.5
|2016
|February
|2.2
|2016
|March
|1.5
|2016
|April
|0.8
|2016
|May
|3.5
|2016
|June
|1.4
|2016
|July
|2.8
|2016
|August
|2.1
|2016
|September
|0.4
|2016
|October
|5.2
|2016
|November
|5
|2016
|December
|2.3
|2017
|January
|5
|2017
|February
|2.9
|2017
|March
|4.6
|2017
|April
|4.3
|2017
|May
|3.8
|2017
|June
|4.5
|2017
|July
|4.5
|2017
|August
|4.5
|2017
|September
|5.8
|2017
|October
|1.5
|2017
|November
|5.4
|2017
|December
|3.7
|2018
|January
|3.6
|2018
|February
|3
|2018
|March
|1.7
|2018
|April
|5.7
|2018
|May
|3.7
|2018
|June
|3.2
|2018
|July
|3.8
|2018
|August
|3.5
|2018
|September
|1.9
|2018
|October
|3.4
|2018
|November
|4.2
|2018
|December
|2.6
|2019
|January
|1.5
|2019
|February
|4.1
|2019
|March
|4.1
|2019
|April
|1.9
|2019
|May
|2.6
|2019
|June
|3.1
|2019
|July
|3
|2019
|August
|2.9
|2019
|September
|4.4
|2019
|October
|3.6
|2019
|November
|2.4
|2019
|December
|5.2
|2020
|January
|3.6
|2020
|February
|5
|2020
|March
|3.3
|2020
|April
|-1
|2020
|May
|8.7
|2020
|June
|10.4
|2020
|July
|9.7
|*excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Turnover in non-food sector 10.2 percent higher
In July, turnover in the non-food sector was up by 10.2 percent year-on-year. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) grew by 8.3 percent. In July as well, measures against the spread of coronavirus had an impact on the results, but less severely than in the preceding months.
Shops selling furniture and home furnishings, shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring and shops selling recreational goods achieved the highest turnover growth in July. For the sixth consecutive month, shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring achieved double-digit turnover growth. Furthermore, turnover of shops selling consumer electronics and white goods also grew.
The substantial turnover decline for clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products came to an end in July. Although these shops saw their turnover decrease again, the decline was less strong than in the previous months. Turnover of shops selling personal care products also declined.
5.6 percent turnover growth for food sector
Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 5.6 percent more turnover in July 2020 than in the same month last year. The volume of sales increased by 2.1 percent. Supermarkets saw a turnover growth of 4.8 percent, while turnover of specialist shops increased by an unprecedented 10.9 percent.
|July 2020 (year-on-year % change)
|June 2020 (year-on-year % change)
|Total food
|5.6
|6.5
|Supermarkets
|4.8
|6.7
|Specialist shops
|10.9
|5.4
|Total non-food
|10.2
|9.4
|Furniture and household articles
|22.5
|25.6
|DIY products, kitchens, flooring
|20.7
|24.4
|Recreational goods
|18.1
|23.5
|Consumer electronics
|11.8
|24.2
|Personal care products
|-0.6
|-0.4
|Clothes
|-1.4
|-6.8
|Shoes and leather products
|-1.8
|-10.4
|* excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Online shops realise over 38 percent turnover growth
In July 2020, online shops saw their turnover go up by 38.3 percent relative to July 2019. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 29.6 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the Internet. Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the Internet as a side activity) achieved 51.4 percent higher turnover in online sales.
Sources
- StatLine - Retail trade; turnover change
- StatLine - Retail trade; turnover change internet sales