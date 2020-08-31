Retail turnover almost 10 percent up in July

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that the Dutch retail sector recorded 9.7 percent year-on-year turnover growth in July 2020. This is the second highest growth rate since publication of data adjusted for the shopping-day pattern started in 2005. The volume of sales increased by 7.1 percent. Turnover was up in both the food sector and the non-food sector. Furthermore, online sales increased by over 38 percent.

Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in July 2020 was 12.0 percent higher than in the same month last year.

Show datatable Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Hide datatable Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Turnover retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) month change (year-on-year % change) 2015 January 1.4 2015 February 2.4 2015 March 1.4 2015 April 1.6 2015 May 1.4 2015 June 4 2015 July 2.9 2015 August 1 2015 September 5 2015 October 2.4 2015 November 1.1 2015 December 2.8 2016 January 1.5 2016 February 2.2 2016 March 1.5 2016 April 0.8 2016 May 3.5 2016 June 1.4 2016 July 2.8 2016 August 2.1 2016 September 0.4 2016 October 5.2 2016 November 5 2016 December 2.3 2017 January 5 2017 February 2.9 2017 March 4.6 2017 April 4.3 2017 May 3.8 2017 June 4.5 2017 July 4.5 2017 August 4.5 2017 September 5.8 2017 October 1.5 2017 November 5.4 2017 December 3.7 2018 January 3.6 2018 February 3 2018 March 1.7 2018 April 5.7 2018 May 3.7 2018 June 3.2 2018 July 3.8 2018 August 3.5 2018 September 1.9 2018 October 3.4 2018 November 4.2 2018 December 2.6 2019 January 1.5 2019 February 4.1 2019 March 4.1 2019 April 1.9 2019 May 2.6 2019 June 3.1 2019 July 3 2019 August 2.9 2019 September 4.4 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.4 2019 December 5.2 2020 January 3.6 2020 February 5 2020 March 3.3 2020 April -1 2020 May 8.7 2020 June 10.4 2020 July 9.7 *excluding petrol stations and pharmacies Download CSV

Turnover in non-food sector 10.2 percent higher

In July, turnover in the non-food sector was up by 10.2 percent year-on-year. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) grew by 8.3 percent. In July as well, measures against the spread of coronavirus had an impact on the results, but less severely than in the preceding months.

Shops selling furniture and home furnishings, shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring and shops selling recreational goods achieved the highest turnover growth in July. For the sixth consecutive month, shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring achieved double-digit turnover growth. Furthermore, turnover of shops selling consumer electronics and white goods also grew.

The substantial turnover decline for clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products came to an end in July. Although these shops saw their turnover decrease again, the decline was less strong than in the previous months. Turnover of shops selling personal care products also declined.

5.6 percent turnover growth for food sector

Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 5.6 percent more turnover in July 2020 than in the same month last year. The volume of sales increased by 2.1 percent. Supermarkets saw a turnover growth of 4.8 percent, while turnover of specialist shops increased by an unprecedented 10.9 percent.

Show datatable Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Hide datatable Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) Turnover branches retail sector* (adjusted for shopping days) July 2020 (year-on-year % change) June 2020 (year-on-year % change) Total food 5.6 6.5 Supermarkets 4.8 6.7 Specialist shops 10.9 5.4 Total non-food 10.2 9.4 Furniture and household articles 22.5 25.6 DIY products, kitchens, flooring 20.7 24.4 Recreational goods 18.1 23.5 Consumer electronics 11.8 24.2 Personal care products -0.6 -0.4 Clothes -1.4 -6.8 Shoes and leather products -1.8 -10.4 * excluding petrol stations and pharmacies Download CSV

Online shops realise over 38 percent turnover growth

In July 2020, online shops saw their turnover go up by 38.3 percent relative to July 2019. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 29.6 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the Internet. Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the Internet as a side activity) achieved 51.4 percent higher turnover in online sales.