Retail turnover down by almost 1 percent in June
The figures for retail turnover have been adjusted for calendar days in June, because more is sold on certain days of the week than on other days. Without such an adjustment, retail turnover in June 2024 would have been 2.4 percent lower than one year previously.
|month
|change (year-on-year % change)
|2019
|January
|1.5
|2019
|February
|4.1
|2019
|March
|4.1
|2019
|April
|1.9
|2019
|May
|2.6
|2019
|June
|3.1
|2019
|July
|3
|2019
|August
|2.9
|2019
|September
|4.4
|2019
|October
|3.6
|2019
|November
|2.4
|2019
|December
|5.2
|2020
|January
|3.5
|2020
|February
|4.9
|2020
|March
|3.4
|2020
|April
|-1
|2020
|May
|8.6
|2020
|June
|10.2
|2020
|July
|9.2
|2020
|August
|10.2
|2020
|September
|7.3
|2020
|October
|7.2
|2020
|November
|10.1
|2020
|December
|-3.4
|2021
|January
|-6.1
|2021
|February
|-2.8
|2021
|March
|6.6
|2021
|April
|9.7
|2021
|May
|9.5
|2021
|June
|5.6
|2021
|July
|2.8
|2021
|August
|3.3
|2021
|September
|4.2
|2021
|October
|6.8
|2021
|November
|5.3
|2021
|December
|6.4
|2022
|January
|18.1
|2022
|February
|16
|2022
|March
|9.3
|2022
|April
|9
|2022
|May
|2.1
|2022
|June
|1.5
|2022
|July
|5.9
|2022
|August
|2.7
|2022
|September
|6
|2022
|October
|5
|2022
|November
|6.8
|2022
|December
|11.9
|2023
|January
|11.2
|2023
|February
|7.9
|2023
|March
|4.9
|2023
|April
|4.5
|2023
|May
|5
|2023
|June
|7.5
|2023
|July
|4
|2023
|August
|5.8
|2023
|September
|3.8
|2023
|October
|4.6
|2023
|November
|3.3
|2023
|December
|3.2
|2024
|January
|2.4
|2024
|February
|3.4
|2024
|March
|4.3
|2024
|April
|2
|2024
|May
|2.4
|2024
|June
|-0.7
|*excluding petrol
Turnover in non-food sector up by 0.2 percent
Turnover in the non-food sector was up by 0.2 percent in June, year on year. Sales volume (turnover adjusted for price changes) was up by 0.9 percent from one year previously.
Shops selling consumer electronics and white good and chemists saw year-on-year turnover growth in June. However, shops selling DIY products (including kitchens and flooring), footwear and leather products, recreational goods, furniture and home furnishings, and clothes shops, all recorded a decrease in turnover.
|June 2024 (year-on-year % change)
|May 2024 (year-on-year % change)
|Total food
|-2.2
|-0.1
|Specialist shops
|4.3
|3.8
|Supermarkets
|-3
|-0.7
|Total non-food
|0.2
|3.9
|Consumer electronics
|4.3
|5
|Personal care products
|2.2
|6.7
|DIY products, kitchens, flooring
|-2
|1.3
|Shoes and leather products
|-4.6
|4.4
|Recreational goods
|-5.4
|-0.2
|Furniture and household articles
|-6.5
|-9.3
|Clothes
|-7.4
|5.5
|* excluding petrol stations
Turnover in food sector down by 2.2 percent
Turnover in shops selling food, beverages and tobacco was down by 2.2 percent in June. Sales volume was 4.6 percent lower. Turnover in supermarkets was down by 3.0 percent, while turnover in specialty shops was up by 4.3 percent.
Online turnover 2.2 percent higher
Turnover among online retailers was up by 2.2 percent in June, year on year. Online retailers (whose core activity is selling goods and services over the internet) recorded an increase in turnover of 9.2 percent. Meanwhile, multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the internet as a secondary activity) saw turnover in their online sales fall by 6.1 percent.
Online turnover for food and personal care products and for other non-food products was higher in June 2024 than it was one year previously. However, online turnover for clothing and fashion items decreased.
|June 2024 (year-on-year % change)
|May 2024 (year-on-year % change)
|Total
|2.2
|2.0
|Other non-food products
|5.9
|3.2
|Food and personal care products
|4.8
|6.4
|Clothing and fashion products
|-12.2
|-6.8