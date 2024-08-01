Retail turnover down by almost 1 percent in June

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that retail turnover was 0.7 percent lower in June 2024 than in June 2023. Sales volume was down by 1.0 percent. Turnover in the non-food sector (including retail not in shops) increased by 0.2 percent, while turnover in the food sector (shops selling food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, online retail turnover increased by 2.2 percent year on year.

The figures for retail turnover have been adjusted for calendar days in June, because more is sold on certain days of the week than on other days. Without such an adjustment, retail turnover in June 2024 would have been 2.4 percent lower than one year previously.

Turnover retail sector* (calendar adjusted)
 monthchange (year-on-year % change)
2019January1.5
2019February4.1
2019March4.1
2019April1.9
2019May2.6
2019June3.1
2019July3
2019August2.9
2019September4.4
2019October3.6
2019November2.4
2019December5.2
2020January3.5
2020February4.9
2020March3.4
2020April-1
2020May8.6
2020June10.2
2020July9.2
2020August10.2
2020September7.3
2020October7.2
2020November10.1
2020December-3.4
2021January-6.1
2021February-2.8
2021March6.6
2021April9.7
2021May9.5
2021June5.6
2021July2.8
2021August3.3
2021September4.2
2021October6.8
2021November5.3
2021December6.4
2022January18.1
2022February16
2022March9.3
2022April9
2022May2.1
2022June1.5
2022July5.9
2022August2.7
2022September6
2022October5
2022November6.8
2022December11.9
2023January11.2
2023February7.9
2023March4.9
2023April4.5
2023May5
2023June7.5
2023July4
2023August5.8
2023September3.8
2023October4.6
2023November3.3
2023December 3.2
2024January2.4
2024February3.4
2024March4.3
2024April2
2024May2.4
2024June-0.7
*excluding petrol

Turnover in non-food sector up by 0.2 percent

Turnover in the non-food sector was up by 0.2 percent in June, year on year. Sales volume (turnover adjusted for price changes) was up by 0.9 percent from one year previously.

Shops selling consumer electronics and white good and chemists saw year-on-year turnover growth in June. However, shops selling DIY products (including kitchens and flooring), footwear and leather products, recreational goods, furniture and home furnishings, and clothes shops, all recorded a decrease in turnover.

Turnover branches retail sector* (calendar adjusted)
 June 2024 (year-on-year % change)May 2024 (year-on-year % change)
Total food-2.2-0.1
Specialist shops4.33.8
Supermarkets-3-0.7
Total non-food0.23.9
Consumer electronics4.35
Personal care products2.26.7
DIY products, kitchens, flooring-21.3
Shoes and leather products-4.64.4
Recreational goods-5.4-0.2
Furniture and household articles-6.5-9.3
Clothes-7.45.5
* excluding petrol stations

Turnover in food sector down by 2.2 percent

Turnover in shops selling food, beverages and tobacco was down by 2.2 percent in June. Sales volume was 4.6 percent lower. Turnover in supermarkets was down by 3.0 percent, while turnover in specialty shops was up by 4.3 percent.

Online turnover 2.2 percent higher

Turnover among online retailers was up by 2.2 percent in June, year on year. Online retailers (whose core activity is selling goods and services over the internet) recorded an increase in turnover of 9.2 percent. Meanwhile, multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the internet as a secondary activity) saw turnover in their online sales fall by 6.1 percent.

Online turnover for food and personal care products and for other non-food products was higher in June 2024 than it was one year previously. However, online turnover for clothing and fashion items decreased.

Online turnover by subsector
 June 2024 (year-on-year % change)May 2024 (year-on-year % change)
Total 2.22.0
Other non-food products5.93.2
Food and personal care products4.86.4
Clothing and fashion products-12.2-6.8

The figures in this post are preliminary and subject to revision.

