Retail turnover down by almost 1 percent in June

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that retail turnover was 0.7 percent lower in June 2024 than in June 2023. Sales volume was down by 1.0 percent. Turnover in the non-food sector (including retail not in shops) increased by 0.2 percent, while turnover in the food sector (shops selling food, beverages and tobacco) decreased by 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, online retail turnover increased by 2.2 percent year on year.

The figures for retail turnover have been adjusted for calendar days in June, because more is sold on certain days of the week than on other days. Without such an adjustment, retail turnover in June 2024 would have been 2.4 percent lower than one year previously.

Download CSV Show datatable Turnover retail sector* (calendar adjusted) month change (year-on-year % change) 2019 January 1.5 2019 February 4.1 2019 March 4.1 2019 April 1.9 2019 May 2.6 2019 June 3.1 2019 July 3 2019 August 2.9 2019 September 4.4 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.4 2019 December 5.2 2020 January 3.5 2020 February 4.9 2020 March 3.4 2020 April -1 2020 May 8.6 2020 June 10.2 2020 July 9.2 2020 August 10.2 2020 September 7.3 2020 October 7.2 2020 November 10.1 2020 December -3.4 2021 January -6.1 2021 February -2.8 2021 March 6.6 2021 April 9.7 2021 May 9.5 2021 June 5.6 2021 July 2.8 2021 August 3.3 2021 September 4.2 2021 October 6.8 2021 November 5.3 2021 December 6.4 2022 January 18.1 2022 February 16 2022 March 9.3 2022 April 9 2022 May 2.1 2022 June 1.5 2022 July 5.9 2022 August 2.7 2022 September 6 2022 October 5 2022 November 6.8 2022 December 11.9 2023 January 11.2 2023 February 7.9 2023 March 4.9 2023 April 4.5 2023 May 5 2023 June 7.5 2023 July 4 2023 August 5.8 2023 September 3.8 2023 October 4.6 2023 November 3.3 2023 December 3.2 2024 January 2.4 2024 February 3.4 2024 March 4.3 2024 April 2 2024 May 2.4 2024 June -0.7 *excluding petrol

Turnover in non-food sector up by 0.2 percent

Turnover in the non-food sector was up by 0.2 percent in June, year on year. Sales volume (turnover adjusted for price changes) was up by 0.9 percent from one year previously.

Shops selling consumer electronics and white good and chemists saw year-on-year turnover growth in June. However, shops selling DIY products (including kitchens and flooring), footwear and leather products, recreational goods, furniture and home furnishings, and clothes shops, all recorded a decrease in turnover.

Download CSV Show datatable Turnover branches retail sector* (calendar adjusted) June 2024 (year-on-year % change) May 2024 (year-on-year % change) Total food -2.2 -0.1 Specialist shops 4.3 3.8 Supermarkets -3 -0.7 Total non-food 0.2 3.9 Consumer electronics 4.3 5 Personal care products 2.2 6.7 DIY products, kitchens, flooring -2 1.3 Shoes and leather products -4.6 4.4 Recreational goods -5.4 -0.2 Furniture and household articles -6.5 -9.3 Clothes -7.4 5.5 * excluding petrol stations

Turnover in food sector down by 2.2 percent

Turnover in shops selling food, beverages and tobacco was down by 2.2 percent in June. Sales volume was 4.6 percent lower. Turnover in supermarkets was down by 3.0 percent, while turnover in specialty shops was up by 4.3 percent.

Online turnover 2.2 percent higher

Turnover among online retailers was up by 2.2 percent in June, year on year. Online retailers (whose core activity is selling goods and services over the internet) recorded an increase in turnover of 9.2 percent. Meanwhile, multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the internet as a secondary activity) saw turnover in their online sales fall by 6.1 percent.

Online turnover for food and personal care products and for other non-food products was higher in June 2024 than it was one year previously. However, online turnover for clothing and fashion items decreased.