Unemployment still rising in July

In July 2020, unemployment stood at 419 thousand, equivalent to 4.5 percent of the labour force. Unemployment has risen by an average of 35 thousand per month over the past three months. The number of people in employment rose as well, by a monthly average of 8 thousand. A more notable increase in both employment and unemployment was recorded over the month of June. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on new figures on the Dutch labour force. At the end of July, the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) recorded 301 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits, the same number as in June.

Unemployment* and unemployment benefits

(15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) (x 1,000) WW benefits (15 yrs to pension entitlement age) (x 1,000) 2012 January 486 292 2012 February 482 299 2012 March 487 296 2012 April 502 292 2012 May 501 291 2012 June 502 291 2012 July 518 298 2012 August 517 304 2012 September 530 304 2012 October 539 310 2012 November 554 322 2012 December 572 340 2013 January 589 369 2013 February 601 377 2013 March 619 380 2013 April 625 380 2013 May 632 378 2013 June 648 382 2013 July 666 395 2013 August 670 399 2013 September 675 400 2013 October 680 408 2013 November 677 419 2013 December 687 438 2014 January 691 460 2014 February 699 460 2014 March 692 454 2014 April 684 443 2014 May 672 436 2014 June 656 431 2014 July 648 437 2014 August 637 430 2014 September 630 420 2014 October 632 419 2014 November 635 425 2014 December 643 441 2015 January 645 458 2015 February 633 455 2015 March 626 443 2015 April 625 427 2015 May 617 416 2015 June 611 410 2015 July 603 420 2015 August 604 420 2015 September 609 417 2015 October 616 421 2015 November 596 427 2015 December 588 446 2016 January 574 465 2016 February 581 469 2016 March 574 470 2016 April 572 461 2016 May 560 448 2016 June 550 438 2016 July 541 432 2016 August 521 427 2016 September 510 424 2016 October 502 420 2016 November 499 410 2016 December 482 412 2017 January 480 419 2017 February 473 416 2017 March 463 415 2017 April 456 401 2017 May 456 386 2017 June 446 372 2017 July 436 364 2017 August 426 362 2017 September 422 351 2017 October 404 343 2017 November 397 337 2017 December 395 330 2018 January 380 335 2018 February 367 330 2018 March 357 327 2018 April 355 314 2018 May 352 301 2018 June 354 288 2018 July 348 279 2018 August 353 278 2018 September 343 274 2018 October 337 269 2018 November 326 267 2018 December 329 263 2019 January 329 279 2019 February 312 274 2019 March 307 268 2019 April 300 257 2019 May 302 251 2019 June 313 243 2019 July 313 234 2019 August 321 237 2019 September 323 233 2019 October 323 233 2019 November 324 228 2019 December 302 223 2020 January 284 241 2020 February 274 240 2020 March 273 250 2020 April 314 292 2020 May 330 301 2020 June 404 301 2020 July 419 301 *The unemployment figure over July 2020 is provisional. Download CSV

Higher employment and unemployment in July

In the past three months, the size of the labour force (the active and unemployed labour force combined) increased by 44 thousand people monthly on average. This increase followed a sharp decline in the size of the labour force in April, after the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. The labour force grew more significantly in June, while modest growth was recorded over July. This was largely related to an increase in the number of unemployed.

Werkzame beroeps- bevolking Employed labour force Werkloze beroeps- bevolking (ILO-definitie) Unemployed labour force (ILO definition) Beroepsbevoking Labour fource Niet-beroepsbevolking Not included in labour force Bevolking 15 tot 75 jaar, particuliere huishoudens (prognose) Population, 15 to 74 yrs, private households (forecast) Veranderingen beroepsbevolking Changes in labour force composition

More unemployed

In order to enable comparison of cyclical movements in the labour market between countries, the unemployment indicator of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is often taken as a measure. According to this indicator, the ‘unemployed’ includes all 15 to 74-year-olds who do not have paid work but who have been looking for paid work recently and who are immediately available. There were 419 thousand unemployed in July, equivalent to 4.5 percent of the labour force. It stood at 4.3 percent in the previous month.

UWV: number of unemployment benefits stabilising

The number of current WW benefits in July remained the same compared to June. At the end of July, UWV provided 301 thousand unemployment benefits. After a sharp increase between March and May, the number of WW benefits remained stable for a second consecutive month. However, in July 61 thousand more WW benefits were provided compared to last February.

Among the younger age group - 15 to 24 years - the number of current WW benefits dropped by 10 percent relative to June. Almost half of all WW benefits for young labour force participants which were terminated in July had reached their maximum duration (i.e. approximately 4.3 thousand WW benefits). The number of young WW benefit recipients rose sharply due to the coronavirus crisis, especially over March and April. In general, their entitlement is short-term (maximum 3 months) because they have not yet built up a long employment history.

UWV: number of new WW benefits structurally high since March

In July, 8.7 thousand new WW benefits were granted each week, i.e. an increase of almost 50 percent relative to July 2019. Since March, the number of new WW benefits has been structurally higher than one year previously. The largest increase in the number of new benefits since then was in April, at an average of 14.7 thousand new benefits weekly.

More people seeking work again

Over the past three months, unemployment rose by over 100 thousand. This rise is the result of underlying flows between the active, unemployed and inactive labour force. This is visualised in the diagram below.

Niet- beroepsbevolking Werkzame beroepsbevolking Werkloze beroepsbevolking Zijn niet meer op zoek naar werk Stoppen met werken en verlaten de arbeidsmarkt Treden toe en vinden direct een baan Gaan op zoek naar werk Worden werkloos Vinden een baan Stromen tussen arbeidsposities Seizoengecorrigeerd; verandering t.o.v. drie maanden eerder Inactive labour force Active labour force Unemployed labour force No longer seeking work Quit work, left labour market Entered labour market, found work Started seeking work Became unemployed Found work Labour market flows Seasonally adjusted; changes relative to 3 months previously

On the one hand, more people started seeking a job (from inactive labour force to unemployed) than stopped seeking a job (from unemployed to inactive labour force). On balance, this resulted in unemployment rising by

67 thousand

over the past three months. In addition, more people lost their job and became unemployed (from active to unemployed) than there were unemployed people who found a job (from unemployed to active). On balance, this resulted in unemployment rising by

39 thousand

Between April and July, the number of people in work increased by

25 thousand

Job losses the major cause of rising unemployment in March-June

. This was mainly due to a larger number of people entering the labour market who found work immediately (from inactive to active labour force) against a smaller number of people who stopped working and left the labour market (from active to inactive labour force).

The diagram of June shows that unemployment was still rising between March and June due to the higher number of people losing their job (from active to unemployed).



On the other hand, the number of people entering the labour market and finding work immediately (from inactive to active labour force) was still much lower, while the number of people in work who left the labour market was higher instead (from active to inactive labour force).

Niet- beroepsbevolking Werkzame beroepsbevolking Werkloze beroepsbevolking Zijn niet meer op zoek naar werk Stoppen met werken en verlaten de arbeidsmarkt Treden toe en vinden direct een baan Gaan op zoek naar werk Worden werkloos Vinden een baan Stromen tussen arbeidsposities Seizoengecorrigeerd; verandering t.o.v. drie maanden eerder Inactive labour force Active labour force Unemployed labour force No longer seeking work Quit work, left labour market Entered labour market, found work Started seeking work Became unemployed Found work Labour market flows Seasonally adjusted; changes relative to 3 months previously

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the active and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators. Over the past three months, the number of unemployed has risen more sharply than the number of unemployment benefits.