Unemployment still rising in July

© Hollandse Hoogte / ANP
In July 2020, unemployment stood at 419 thousand, equivalent to 4.5 percent of the labour force. Unemployment has risen by an average of 35 thousand per month over the past three months. The number of people in employment rose as well, by a monthly average of 8 thousand. A more notable increase in both employment and unemployment was recorded over the month of June. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on new figures on the Dutch labour force. At the end of July, the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) recorded 301 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits, the same number as in June.

Unemployment* and unemployment benefits
   Unemployment indicator (ILO)
(15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) (x 1,000)		WW benefits (15 yrs to pension entitlement age) (x 1,000)
2012January486292
2012February482299
2012March487296
2012April502292
2012May501291
2012June502291
2012July518298
2012August517304
2012September530304
2012October539310
2012November554322
2012December572340
2013January589369
2013February601377
2013March619380
2013April625380
2013May632378
2013June648382
2013July666395
2013August670399
2013September675400
2013October680408
2013November677419
2013December687438
2014January691460
2014February699460
2014March692454
2014April684443
2014May672436
2014June656431
2014July648437
2014August637430
2014September630420
2014October632419
2014November635425
2014December643441
2015January645458
2015February633455
2015March626443
2015April625427
2015May617416
2015June611410
2015July603420
2015August604420
2015September609417
2015October616421
2015November596427
2015December588446
2016January574465
2016February581469
2016March574470
2016April572461
2016May560448
2016June550438
2016July541432
2016August521427
2016September510424
2016October502420
2016November499410
2016December482412
2017January480419
2017February473416
2017March463415
2017April456401
2017May456386
2017June446372
2017July436364
2017August426362
2017September422351
2017October404343
2017November397337
2017December395330
2018January380335
2018February367330
2018March357327
2018April355314
2018May352301
2018June354288
2018July348279
2018August353278
2018September343274
2018October337269
2018November326267
2018December329263
2019January329279
2019February312274
2019March307268
2019April300257
2019May302251
2019June313243
2019July313234
2019August321237
2019September323233
2019October323233
2019November324228
2019December302223
2020January284241
2020February274240
2020March273250
2020April314292
2020May330301
2020June404301
2020July419301
*The unemployment figure over July 2020 is provisional.

Higher employment and unemployment in July

In the past three months, the size of the labour force (the active and unemployed labour force combined) increased by 44 thousand people monthly on average. This increase followed a sharp decline in the size of the labour force in April, after the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. The labour force grew more significantly in June, while modest growth was recorded over July. This was largely related to an increase in the number of unemployed.

More unemployed

In order to enable comparison of cyclical movements in the labour market between countries, the unemployment indicator of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is often taken as a measure. According to this indicator, the ‘unemployed’ includes all 15 to 74-year-olds who do not have paid work but who have been looking for paid work recently and who are immediately available. There were 419 thousand unemployed in July, equivalent to 4.5 percent of the labour force. It stood at 4.3 percent in the previous month.

UWV: number of unemployment benefits stabilising

The number of current WW benefits in July remained the same compared to June. At the end of July, UWV provided 301 thousand unemployment benefits. After a sharp increase between March and May, the number of WW benefits remained stable for a second consecutive month. However, in July 61 thousand more WW benefits were provided compared to last February.
Among the younger age group - 15 to 24 years - the number of current WW benefits dropped by 10 percent relative to June. Almost half of all WW benefits for young labour force participants which were terminated in July had reached their maximum duration (i.e. approximately 4.3 thousand WW benefits). The number of young WW benefit recipients rose sharply due to the coronavirus crisis, especially over March and April. In general, their entitlement is short-term (maximum 3 months) because they have not yet built up a long employment history.

UWV: number of new WW benefits structurally high since March

In July, 8.7 thousand new WW benefits were granted each week, i.e. an increase of almost 50 percent relative to July 2019. Since March, the number of new WW benefits has been structurally higher than one year previously. The largest increase in the number of new benefits since then was in April, at an average of 14.7 thousand new benefits weekly.

More people seeking work again

Over the past three months, unemployment rose by over 100 thousand. This rise is the result of underlying flows between the active, unemployed and inactive labour force. This is visualised in the diagram below.



On the one hand, more people started seeking a job (from inactive labour force to unemployed) than stopped seeking a job (from unemployed to inactive labour force). On balance, this resulted in unemployment rising by 67 thousand over the past three months. In addition, more people lost their job and became unemployed (from active to unemployed) than there were unemployed people who found a job (from unemployed to active). On balance, this resulted in unemployment rising by 39 thousand.

Between April and July, the number of people in work increased by 25 thousand. This was mainly due to a larger number of people entering the labour market who found work immediately (from inactive to active labour force) against a smaller number of people who stopped working and left the labour market (from active to inactive labour force).

Job losses the major cause of rising unemployment in March-June

The diagram of June shows that unemployment was still rising between March and June due to the higher number of people losing their job (from active to unemployed).

On the other hand, the number of people entering the labour market and finding work immediately (from inactive to active labour force) was still much lower, while the number of people in work who left the labour market was higher instead (from active to inactive labour force).



Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the active and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators. Over the past three months, the number of unemployed has risen more sharply than the number of unemployment benefits.

Sources