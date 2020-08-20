Consumers more pessimistic in August

Consumer confidence is declining in August, as reported today by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The consumer confidence indicator stands at -29, down from -26 in July. Consumers’ sentiment about the general economic situation has deteriorated, while willingness to buy has remained virtually unchanged.

At -29, the consumer confidence indicator in August stands far below its long-term average over the past two decades (-6). The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 and an all-time low (-41) in March 2013.

Show datatable Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Hide datatable Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Consumer confidence, seasonally adjusted Year Month balance (average of the component questions) 2016 September 12 2016 October 17 2016 November 20 2016 December 21 2017 January 21 2017 February 22 2017 March 24 2017 April 26 2017 May 23 2017 June 23 2017 July 25 2017 August 26 2017 September 23 2017 October 23 2017 November 22 2017 December 25 2018 January 24 2018 February 23 2018 March 24 2018 April 25 2018 May 23 2018 June 23 2018 July 23 2018 August 21 2018 September 18 2018 October 15 2018 November 13 2018 December 9 2019 January 0 2019 February -2 2019 March -4 2019 April -3 2019 May -3 2019 June 0 2019 July 2 2019 August 0 2019 September -2 2019 October -1 2019 November -2 2019 December -2 2020 January -3 2020 February -2 2020 March -2 2020 April -22 2020 May -31 2020 June -27 2020 July -26 2020 August -29 Download CSV

Economic sentiment deteriorated

Willingness to buy more or less the same

Consumers’ sentiment about the general economic situation has deteriorated. This component indicator stands at -59, down from -51. Opinions on the economic situation over the past twelve months and for the next twelve months have both deteriorated.

Consumer’ willingness to buy stands at -9, up from -10 in July. Opinions on their expected financial situation for the next twelve months were less negative. On the other hand, consumers were slightly more pessimistic about their financial situation over the past twelve months. Furthermore, they consider this time slightly more unfavourable to make large purchases than in July.

Consumers extremely gloomy about future unemployment

In August, consumers were more pessimistic about future unemployment than in July. Approximately 89 percent of the respondents expected unemployment to rise, whereas 6 percent anticipated a drop. As a result, the balance of positive and negative answers stands at -83, the lowest number in over seven years. The all-time low was -88 in March 1993.

Show datatable Expectations on unemployment Hide datatable Expectations on unemployment Expectations on unemployment Year Month balance (balance % positive and % negative answers) 2016 September 7 2016 October 2 2016 November 13 2016 December 23 2017 January 36 2017 February 43 2017 March 38 2017 April 42 2017 May 34 2017 June 37 2017 July 36 2017 August 45 2017 September 41 2017 October 49 2017 November 45 2017 December 50 2018 January 53 2018 February 51 2018 March 52 2018 April 52 2018 May 45 2018 June 49 2018 July 46 2018 August 46 2018 September 46 2018 October 36 2018 November 38 2018 December 28 2019 January 25 2019 February 25 2019 March 25 2019 April 21 2019 May 28 2019 June 29 2019 July 23 2019 August 11 2019 September 12 2019 October 5 2019 November -11 2019 December -13 2020 January -6 2020 February 0 2020 March -14 2020 April -78 2020 May -81 2020 June -76 2020 July -79 2020 August -83 Download CSV

Coronavirus has had a significant impact on consumer confidence. In order to arrive at proper series estimates in terms of level and seasonal influences, CBS has made some adjustments to its time series model. This results in slightly reduced accuracy of the data.