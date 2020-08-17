More prisoners in 2019

Last year, the prison population increased again. Almost 10 thousand people were incarcerated as at 30 September 2019. This is 400 more than in the previous year. Compared to three years previously, the number was even up by over 1,100. Four out of ten prisoners with a custodial sentence were serving a term of at least 3 years. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on newly released figures.

The prison population has been growing again since 2017. Up until then, it declined almost every year: from slightly under

12 thousand

in 2010 to

8.8 thousand

Almost all are men

in 2016.

In 2019, the majority of the prison population (58 percent) were aged between 25 and 45 years; young adults (18 to 24 years) constituted 15 percent, while 26 percent were aged between 45 and 65 years. The age distribution has remained almost the same since 2016. Last year the share of 25 to 44-year-old detainees fell slightly (by 1.5 percent) while the share of older detainees (45 years and over) was slightly higher (1.9 percent). 95 percent of the offenders were male.

Show datatable Prison population, 30 September Hide datatable Prison population, 30 September Prison population, 30 September 18-24 yrs 25-45 yrs 45-64 yrs 65 yrs and over Other/unknown 2010 2670 6780 2140 100 50 2011 2580 6570 2170 110 120 2012 2450 6400 2080 120 110 2013 2130 6140 2080 130 70 2014 1810 5830 2130 120 20 2015 1460 5290 2070 130 30 2016 1310 5220 2120 150 20 2017 1340 5450 2180 150 20 2018 1290 5680 2390 170 20 2019 1440 5730 2560 180 10 Download CSV

Steep decline in replacement detention

44 percent of the prison population comprised people in pre-trial detention, pending their trial in court. 39 procent were serving a court-imposed custodial sentence; the breakdown by duration of sentence has hardly changed over the past few years.

The share of persons in replacement detention or subject to coercive measures – who are usually detained for a short period of time – has fallen sharply over the past few years: from 10 percent in 2014 to 5 percent in 2019. On the other hand, the share of detainees in establishments for systematic offenders – i.e. highly active repeat offenders, detained for 1 to 2 years – rose from 4 percent in 2014 to 8 percent in 2019.