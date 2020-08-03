More external migration in June
The number of immigrants was reduced by half as a result of the COVID-19 measures which were implemented last March. It rose in June but was still one-quarter lower than 12 months previously. Emigration showed a similar trend, also rising in the month of June as was the case in previous years, but less markedly than in 2019.
|Migratie
|Maand
|2018 (x 1,000)
|2019 (x 1,000)
|2020* (x 1,000)
|Immigration
|January
|18.4
|21.5
|22.1
|Immigration
|February
|19.8
|21.6
|21.3
|Immigration
|March
|15.7
|18.3
|15.7
|Immigration
|April
|15.0
|17.5
|9.3
|Immigration
|May
|16.3
|17.4
|9.0
|Immigration
|June
|16.1
|17.1
|12.7
|Immigration
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|January
|13.3
|13.9
|15.7
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|February
|10.8
|11.7
|12.1
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|March
|12.0
|11.7
|12.9
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|April
|10.5
|11.0
|9.4
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|May
|10.0
|10.7
|8.8
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|June
|13.9
|13.6
|11.4
|* provisional figures
Number of EU immigrants further up
The number of intra-EU immigrants was already up slightly in May relative to April and it increased further in June. Over 6 thousand EU nationals settled in the Netherlands, i.e. almost the same number as in June last year. Emigration rose as well but to a lesser extent than immigration. As a result, more inhabitants with an EU background were added than in May, nearly 550 on balance.
|Herkomst
|maand
|2019 (x 1,000)
|2020* (x 1,000)
|The Netherlands
|January
|-0.2
|-0.4
|The Netherlands
|February
|-0.1
|-0.3
|The Netherlands
|March
|-0.2
|0.5
|The Netherlands
|April
|0
|0.9
|The Netherlands
|May
|0.1
|0.7
|The Netherlands
|June
|0.3
|0.6
|The Netherlands
|EU
|January
|3.0
|1.8
|EU
|February
|4.2
|3.9
|EU
|March
|3.1
|1.1
|EU
|April
|2.5
|-0.6
|EU
|May
|2.7
|0.2
|EU
|June
|-0.1
|0.5
|EU
|Other
|January
|4.9
|5.0
|Other
|February
|5.8
|5.5
|Other
|March
|3.6
|1.3
|Other
|April
|4.0
|-0.4
|Other
|May
|3.9
|-0.8
|Other
|June
|3.2
|0.1
|* provisional figures
The number of immigrants from Eastern Europe increased in particular. On balance, over 1.6 thousand inhabitants from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE countries) were added in June. Just as in April and May, net migration from other EU countries still declined in June with emigration rising more sharply than immigration.
In June, the number of non EU-migrants started to rise again as well. Immigration was up in particular although the increase was only half that of June 2019. Net migration was slightly positive in June instead of negative as in April and May. More refugees submitted applications again in June; they included nearly 300 migrants with a Syrian background settling here on balance. Barely any Syrian refugees were registered in the period immediately after the introduction of the COVID-19 measures.
Dutch emigration also rising again
Immediately after the introduction of the COVID-19 measures in the second half of March, a relatively large group of native Dutch citizens returned home, while at the same time the number of Dutch moving abroad decreased. Emigration continued to fall over subsequent months. There were more Dutch emigrants in June, although the number was down on one year previously. This resulted in a higher net migration rate among native Dutch inhabitants for June, just as in April and May.
|Migratie
|Maand
|2019 (x 1,000)
|2020* (x 1,000)
|Immigration
|January
|2.3
|2.2
|Immigration
|February
|1.6
|1.4
|Immigration
|March
|1.7
|2.1
|Immigration
|April
|1.9
|1.9
|Immigration
|May
|1.8
|1.5
|Immigration
|June
|2.1
|1.9
|Immigration
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|January
|2.5
|2.6
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|February
|1.7
|1.7
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|March
|1.9
|1.6
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|April
|1.8
|1.0
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|May
|1.7
|0.8
|Emigration (including
administrative corrections)
|June
|1.8
|1.3
|* provisional figures
Population increase mainly due to natural growth
In June, total population growth stood at 3.7 thousand. In addition to external migration, births exceeded deaths by 2.4 thousand. The population still contracted by over 5.6 thousand inhabitants in April, the highest increase on record. The peak of COVID-19 mortality occurred in that month. Due to lower immigration and elevated mortality, during the first six months of 2020 total population growth was lower by two-thirds compared to the same period in 2019.
|Bevolkingsontwikkeling
|2018 (x 1,000)
|2019 (x 1,000)
|2020* (x 1,000)
|Births
|82.0
|82.2
|81.3
|Deaths
|80.9
|77.2
|86.2
|Immigration
|101.3
|113.4
|90.1
|Emigration
|70.4
|72.6
|70.4
|Population growth
|32.0
|45.8
|14.9
|* provisional figures
